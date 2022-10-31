Ailments don't keep Goodwin, Warriors from moving on

NICKELSVILLE, Va. – Hannah Goodwin woke up ailing, but stepping on the volleyball court appeared to cure her ills.

Goodwin slammed down 22 kills as Chilhowie needed less than an hour to triumph 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 over the Twin Springs Titans on Monday night in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D volleyball tournament.

The defending regional champions, Chilhowie (15-11) plays at Black Diamond District regular-season titlist Honaker (13-9) tonight in a quarterfinal clash.

No spectators could tell that Goodwin was under the weather as she spent most of the evening soaring above the net and slamming down powerful spikes.

“It’s been a day,” Goodwin said. “I woke up with something and I lost my voice. I have been sleeping most of the day.”

She was on high alert when the win-or-go-home match began.

“I guess I was well-rested since I haven’t done anything the past two days,” Goodwin said. “I came back with a little more energy than I thought I had. I couldn’t really talk to anybody since I lost my voice, so the team was my voice out there and it was really nice.”

This much came through loud and clear: Chilhowie has a good one in the 6-foot Goodwin.

The Titans (14-10) found out the hard way.

“Our girls have not seen anything that fast-paced this year,” said Twin Springs coach Autumn McConnell. “We would get in a hole and we couldn’t come back out of that hole. It was hard to adjust. [Goodwin] and [Josie Sheets] are two big hitters on the front row at the same time and we haven’t seen that at all. They had us a little discombobulated and we just couldn’t get in our groove.”

Chilhowie had no such problem as Josie Sheets (12 kills, 13 assists, seven digs), Chloe Adams (24 assists, 11 digs, four kills), Audrey Gilley (eight digs) and Sarah Pickel (four aces) played well for the Warriors.

Make that the Road Warriors as Chilhowie has played each of its four postseason matches on the road.

“They were real positive and upbeat before the game,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “They’re ready and starting to peak.”

Chilhowie has dealt with injuries and illness this season and endured some rough stretches, but that has helped the Warriors become a well-rounded squad.

“We have a lot of utility players who can pick up and can play anywhere,” Goodwin said.

Chilhowie also has experience with six seniors who were on that regional title team a year ago.

“They’re stepping up and know what is expected and know what they have to do,” Robinson said.

The roster for Twin Springs also features six seniors as Mary Pascual (eight digs), Katlin Castle, Amica Dooley (five digs), Ryleigh Gillenwater (seven digs, three kills), Maggie Webb and Kaylee Keith (10 assists, six service points, two kills) played their final match for the Titans.

Kenzi Gillenwater added four kills.

Twin Springs clinched its regional tourney berth with a victory over archrival Rye Cove in the third-place game of last week’s Cumberland District tournament.

“We have made some progress,” McConnell said. “From the beginning of the season, we didn’t know what to expect, but they have definitely gotten better every game. Regardless of the outcome, this team made a statement.”

Chilhowie hopes to make it a repeat of the regional title it won a year ago and achieving that feat would certainly make Goodwin feel good.

To do so, the Warriors will have to make a couple of more bus trips.

“I think the experience helps, with nerves especially,” Goodwin said. “We’re going in full force and hope to make it farther than last year.”