After paying his dues, Dewayne Stanley takes over football program at Ridgeview

After more than three decades as an assistant football coach, Dewayne Stanley is getting his chance to be a gridiron boss for the first time.

The longtime assistant was approved to lead the pigskin program at Ridgeview High School on Wednesday during the Dickenson County School Board meeting.

Stanley will be the Wolfpack’s third head coach since the school opened in 2015 and he takes over for Todd Tiller, who stepped down after two seasons to take over the helm of the Honaker Tigers.

To say Stanley has paid his dues would be a vast understatement.

“ He has coached for 32 years. It’s his time,” said Ridgeview principal Rodney Compton. “I feel he has the ability and knowledge to lead Ridgeview football and I am very excited for next season.”

A 1985 graduate of Haysi High School where he played wide receiver and defensive back, Stanley became the right-hand man to head coach James Colley at his alma mater and spent time mentoring players on both sides of the ball while with the Tigers.

Haysi and Clintwood consolidated to form Ridgeview, a program that features some of the most passionate fan support in the area.

“ I’m excited,” Stanley said. “It’s one of those deals where at Haysi, I was with a guy [Colley] who had been there for years. I thought I wanted to be a head coach, but I never wanted to leave there. The same thing at Ridgeview when we got started here with Coach [Rick] Mullins. When it did come open a couple of years ago, the timing wasn’t right me for me family-wise. This time it worked out.”

The 55-year-old Stanley inherits one of Southwest Virginia’s top teams as the Wolfpack went 9-4 in 2021 and finished as Region 2D runner-up to Graham.

Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn, wide receiver Brandon Beavers, linebacker/running back Cannon Hill, wide receiver Koda Counts and linebacker/running back Ian Hartsock were non-senior standouts for Ridgeview last season and played major roles in the team’s success.

“ Coach Stanley is a great guy and a great coach,” said Hill, a rising senior who had 120 tackles on defense and piled up 1,647 yards of total offense. “He’s been around the game for forever; he loves his players and takes pride in what he does. I think this is the best thing to happen to our team and program.

“ Me and the guys have been talking and we are super happy and excited about him being named head coach. We are ready for a new start and really looking forward to what we can do this season.”

Stanley, who also serves as Ridgeview’s head baseball coach, was calling the shots for the team in an 8-5 loss to Eastside on Wednesday at the same time he was being approved for his new gig at the school board meeting.

When will it sink in that he’s now the main man in charge when preseason football practice begins?

“ Right now, I really haven’t thought much about it with baseball going on,” said Stanley, who is also an assistant basketball coach at Ridgeview. “I’m sure once me and all the coaches sit down together and start coming up with a schedule through the summer, it will hit me then.”

With such a talented and veteran team in place, Stanley will provide some valuable continuity.

“ I hope it will and I’ve coached a few of these kids in three sports,” Stanley said. “I think that makes a difference having somebody who’s been here.”

