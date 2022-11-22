Adversity paying off for GW's brother act

Over the course of four star-crossed football seasons featuring plenty of pain and missed games, Luke Jollay and Ben Jollay have persevered and are now receiving their just rewards.

The George Wythe High School seniors and identical twins have overcome some bad breaks and tough luck to help the Maroons (8-3) reach the point of hosting Mountain Empire District rival Grayson County (10-2) in Saturday’s 1 p.m. VHSL Region 1C championship game at Pendleton Field.

They certainly have something to be thankful for this week.

“Saturday’s game already has me amped,” Luke Jollay said on Monday. “I can’t wait to go out there with my guys and play. Having the opportunity to play in the regional championship game is a privilege that I won’t take for granted.”

Luke Jollay missed his entire sophomore season after tearing a pectoral muscle while doing reps on the bench press. He broke his collarbone in the first quarter of a win at Giles on Sept. 9, but made a speedy recovery.

“When I broke my collarbone it was a huge blow,” Luke Jollay said. “I sat on the sideline hoping nothing was seriously wrong, worried I may never play again. When we found out it was broke I had surgery on it as soon as we could and thankfully, my dad [Bryan] is a physical therapist and got me back as fast as possible.”

Ben Jollay tore the ACL and MCL in his knee against Grayson County as a sophomore and returned at the halfway point of last season.

“Going into my senior season I was finally back to full strength in my knee,” Ben Jollay said.

It shows as Ben Jollay has been moving full speed ahead and scored three touchdowns in last week’s 48-28 regional semifinal win over Narrows.

He has rushed for 982 yards on 114 carries with 11 touchdowns this season, has caught eight passes for 145 yards and a score and has racked up 88 tackles on the other side of the ball.

Ben Jollay has lined up at running back, quarterback, wide receiver, slot back, safety and outside linebacker this season. The bulk of his responsibilities are at running back and outside linebacker.

Luke Jollay has spent time at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end and free safety. He has compiled 216 passing yards, 160 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards, while racking up 28 tackles and an interception on the other side of the ball.

“Ben and Luke could literally play anywhere on the field and excel at those positions,” said GW coach Brandon Harner. “They are great football players, but what makes them special is they are even better kids. They excel in the classroom, they are respectful and treat people with kindness.

“On the field, those two flip a switch and it's all about the game and doing their job to the best of their ability. If they make a mistake, hardly do I ever have to coach them up because they already know what they did wrong and fix it.”

There was a time when the Jollay brothers appeared destined to be playing for another Southwest Virginia squad – the Graham G-Men – this weekend.

Their mom, Charity Deel Jollay, is a 1995 Graham graduate. Their father, Bryan, was a member of Mount Hope High School’s 1989 West Virginia Class A state championship team.

They moved from Bluefield to Wytheville when they were 11-years-old.

“That was my sixth-grade year,” Luke Jollay said. “Playing with new guys was definitely a little nerve-racking, but we found a groove for sure.”

They still keep up with the progress of the G-Men, who host Ridgeview on Saturday in the Region 2D finals.

“I know almost all of the seniors on the current Graham team,” Ben Jollay said. “We played Little League ball with many of the current Graham players.”

The twins are playing at a high level nowadays for the George Wythe Maroons and that is a fact not lost on Grayson County head coach Stephen James.

He was an assistant coach at GW during the spring 2021 season.

“The Jollay brothers are great football players, along with numerous other guys on that team,” James said. “They have some great athletes all over the field and they are great kids. I had a blast coaching those guys. They were fun to be around and good football players.”

Ben Jollay had 84 rushing yards and scored two TDs in that first meeting against Grayson County on Oct. 8.

“I remember [Grayson County was] definitely very tough and physical,” Luke Jollay said. “They throw the ball well and can hurt you on the run as well. If we don’t come to play our best game then things can get interesting.”

Ben Jollay and Luke Jollay are both listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds on George Wythe’s roster. For the record, Luke Jollay is three minutes older than his brother.

If not in uniform – Ben is No. 6 and Luke is No. 2 – there have been cases of mistaken identity.

“Unfortunately,” Harner said. “I still have trouble at times telling them apart.”

There are some differences, such as when they’re asked which aspect of the game they like best?

“My favorite is offense,” Ben Jollay said.

Commented Luke Jollay: “Defense is definitely my favorite.”

Yet, their mindsets will be identical on Saturday.

Ben Jollay and Luke Jollay.

Healthy and hungry.

“We are a completely different team with both of them on the field,” Harner said. “Those boys always work their tails off in everything they do.”