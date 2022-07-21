Adapted camp making football dreams come true

For some kids, playing football is just a dream.

The Dream Team Adapted Football Cap is meant to turn those dreams into reality, and that will be the case on Oct. 1 under Saturday night lights at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton.

“It is just such a unique experience for these kids,” said Jessica Lenden-Holt, the senior director of clinical services for Sidekick Therapy Partners in Johnson City. “We had one kid that registered and we were kind of doing a little interview with him and literally the first thing he said when he got out there, he was just in awe, he was like ‘Wow, this really is a dream’.

“I was like, ‘We definitely nailed the name’.”

Sidekick Therapy Partners and Witten Huddle have combined efforts to provide this free opportunity for boys and girls, grades 4-12, who can’t participate in football for a variety of reasons.

“This camp is really designed for any kid that just could not participate fully in a football program for any reason,” said Lenden-Holt, whose husband, Forrest Holt, is the athletic director at Elizabethton High School. “Maybe they have a heart murmur or it is just some reason physically that they were not able to fully participate. Kids with autism, Cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, maybe they are wheelchair bound, really just open to anyone who can’t participate in a typical camp.”

Witten Huddle, led by Ryan Witten, will assist with the camp. The brother of Elizabethton football coach Shawn Witten and former Elizabethton, Tennessee and NFL star Jason Witten, Witten will provide his expertise from his years of running the Jason Witten Football Camp through the SCORE Foundation.

“We are really excited about the team we have been able to pull together. This is going to be a really amazing camp,” Lenden-Holt said. “Ryan has the experience of running the camps for Jason and the SCORE Foundation.

“He is planning on taking that model and using our training, speech occupational and physical therapists to help modify some of these drills and really using that format that he said was really successful for so many years and adapt it for our kids.”

Fifty kids have currently registered since May, with Lendon-Holt hoping to double that number. Any kid that registers by Aug. 15 will receive a free football jersey.

“They are coming from Nashville, we have at least one from out of state. Word is just starting to spread,” she said. “It is a completely free camp. I think that is also what makes it really unique, it is completely free, they won’t have to pay anything.

“Hopefully we get the word out. The goal is to hit at least 100 this year.”

Participants will be divided into two age groups, 4th grade through middle school and high school, and they go through a two-hour camp from 5-7 p.m. that will provide as much of a football experience as possible.

“We are going to have to cheerleaders out there, they are going to run through the helmet, try to get them an actual game like experience,” Lenden-Holt said. “We will do some game simulation at the end, we will turn the lights on.

“They will really get to play under some lights, maybe not Friday night lights, but some Saturday night lights.”

Instructors will come from area high schools and colleges.

“We will have a really high quality coaching crew. We are going to have the Witten Huddle, we are going to have area coaches, high school coaches, we are inviting anyone who wants to come out,” Lenden-Holt said. “We will have the Elizabethton High School coaches like Shawn Witten and some of the students as well, some of the high school football players helping volunteer.

“We have reached out to local universities and colleges and had a couple of them commit. Ryan had quite a network when he ran the SCORE Foundation camps and he has reached out to a lot of them and they are committed so we are going to get just as much from this as the kids.”

Additional information can be found through the Dream Team Adapted Football Camp Facebook page. In addition to registration, there are also links for those interested in serving as volunteers, and various levels of sponsorships are also encouraged.

Lenden-Holt said adapted sports are growing across the nation, including a baseball team in Kingsport, basketball team in North Carolina and hockey team in Nashville. She added that she only knows of two other adapted football camps in the nation.

She definitely hopes this camp becomes an annual event.

“I would love it to be,” Lenden-Holt said. “I hope we get a good turnout, we hope to get a lot of different sponsors and community members come out and help support it.

“That will really help us know there is an interest and we would love to continue to do it in the future and in different areas.”