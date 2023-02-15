ABINGDON, Va. – The Union Bears boys basketball team was on the verge of a huge upset Wednesday evening.

That’s when the tallest player in far Southwest Virginia took over.

Seven-foot-senior Evan Ramsey scored 21 points, snatched seven rebounds and controlled the final minutes as the top-seeded Abingdon Falcons held off the Bears by a 67-64 margin.

With a spread offense and deadly wing shooters, Union (10-14) shot just under 70 percent from the field, converted 12 3-points attempts and led 62-61 with 5:12 left in the game.

“We had some defensive possessions where we just didn’t find the shooters and Union shot it well,” Abingdon coach Chris Hutton said. “Union had open shot after open shot, and they hit them. Credit to Union.”

Ramsey made a short jumper over three defenders to put AHS (18-5) up 63-62 with 2:58 remaining. He scored again in front of the bucket at the 2:13 mark off a nifty entry pass from sophomore guard Luke Honaker and added a stickback with 1:11 left.

The Bears still a chance to tie in the final 10 seconds before AHS guard Tyler Rogers stole the ball at half-court.

Six-foot-1 Reyhsawn Anderson (20 points), 5-8 junior Brayden Wharton (17), 5-8 freshman Kam Bostic (13) and 6-1 freshman Braxton Bunch (12) all reached double figures for Union.

The tallest regular for Union is 5-11, while AHS has three starters who stand at least 6-3. The Bears managed to make 22 of 34 field goal attempts.

“Against teams with normal size, you can drive the ball but you can’t do that against Abingdon,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We were patient on offense, got good shots and knocked them down.”

With the fearless Bostic creating, the Bears found some driving lanes in the second half.

Dayton Osborne, a powerful 6-3 senior, contributed 20 points and six rebounds for AHS while 6-1 freshman point guard Aaron Pomrenke (11 points) and Honaker (10) also reached double figures. The Falcons out rebounded Union by a 21-10 margin.

“When the shots were falling like they were tonight it’s hard to control the boards,” Hutton said.

Ridgeview 67, Gate City 64

Senior guard Chantz Robinette continued his torrid shooting en route to 25 points as Ridgeview (18-7) won the opener and earned it first berth into the district tournament finals.

Robinette, who averages 23 points, recently become the third member of his family to pass the 1,000-career point mark.

“Chantz has put in so much work for us along with our other seniors,” Ridgeview Evan McCowan said.

The score was tied 59-59 with 1:27 left, but the Wolfpack held strong from the free throw line.

Senior Cannon Hill collected 18 points for Ridgeview.

Gunner Garrett (21 points), Eli McMurray (17) and Bo Morris (14) reached double figures for GC, now 11-14. Garrett, who averages 19 points, was slowed by an ankle injury early in the game.