Abingdon's McReynolds, Wimmer win tennis titles

Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds made short work of his opponent on Saturday and in the process claimed his third VHSL Region 3D boys singles tennis title.

McReynolds recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hidden Valley’s Ben Facciani to add the championship to his 2019 and 2021 crowns.

A senior, McReynolds finished as state runner-up last season.

Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer repeated as the regional girls singles champion as well on Saturday with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Emerson Bartley of Hidden Valley. Wimmer is the defending state champ.