 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abingdon's McReynolds, Wimmer win tennis titles

  • 0
a

Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds made short work of his opponent on Saturday and in the process claimed his third VHSL Region 3D boys singles tennis title.

McReynolds recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hidden Valley’s Ben Facciani to add the championship to his 2019 and 2021 crowns.

A senior, McReynolds finished as state runner-up last season.

Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer repeated as the regional girls singles champion as well on Saturday with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Emerson Bartley of Hidden Valley. Wimmer is the defending state champ.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts