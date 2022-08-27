 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon's Jessee takes second in girls race in Run for the Hills

  • Updated
  • 0
abngodn

Abingdon High School’s Makaleigh Jessee ran her way to a runner-up finish in the girls race at Saturday’s season-opening Run for the Hills cross country meet at South Holston Dam.

Jessee crossed the finish line in 19:48.7. That was behind champion Autumn Headrick of Dobyns-Bennett (19:37.4) and ahead of Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy, who clocked in at 19:48.7 for a third-place showing.

Eowyn Warner of Wolf Hills Home School in Abingdon (21:5.1) added a 12th-place finish. D-B won the team title with 42 points, while John Battle placed seventh in the team standings with 200 points.

In the boys event, Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell (fifth, 17:24.6), Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (eighth, 17:41.6), Castlewood’s Adam Gibson (ninth, 17:41.8) and Sullivan East’s James Shirk (15th, 18:06.9) earned top-15 finishes.

Daniel Boone’s Bryson Lewis won in 17:02.9 and helped the Trailblazers cruise to the team title.

Run for the Hills

South Holston Dam

BOYS

Team Scores (Top 10)

Daniel Boone 52, Dobyns-Bennett 83, Jefferson County 118, Science Hill 134, Elizabethton 134, George Rogers Clark 152, Sullivan East 175, Morristown West 180, Wolf Hills Home School 180, Lebanon 247

Individual Results

1. Bryson Lewis (Boone), 17:02.9; 2. Dane Sullins (D-B), 17:03.5; 3. Ashton Sheesley (Boone), 17:06.1; 4. Sam Cline (Boone), 17:06.1; 5. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 17:24; 6. Owen Johnson (Science Hill), 17:34.9; 7. Ethan Wellman (D-B), 17:37.5; 8. Kaleb Elswick (Grundy), 17:41.6; 9. Adam Gibson (Castlewood), 17:41.8; 10. Nick Sexton (Morristown West), 17:55.6; 11. Max Garner (Elizabethton), 17:55.6; 12. Liam Parido (G.R. Clark), 17:57.9; 13. Riley Vernon (Elizabethton), 18:02.5; 14. Connor Hodgson (Jefferson County), 18:04.0; 15. James Shirk (Sullivan East), 18:06.9.

GIRLS

Team Scores (Top 10)

Dobyns-Bennett 42, Science Hill 62, Daniel Boone 65, David Crockett 110, Greeneville 162, Morristown West 173, John Battle 200, Tazewell 248, Virginia High 272, Sullivan East 287

Individual Results

1. Autumn Headrick (D-B), 19:37.4; 2. Makaleigh Jessee (Abingdon), 19:48.7; 2. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 20:52; 4. Lara O’Neal (Science Hill), 20:53; 5. Breanna Dunn (Crockett), 21:25.9; 6. Emma Williams (D-B), 21:26.1; 7. Meghan Morse (Science Hill), 21:32.8; 8. Jenna Pittman (Cocke County), 21:35.8; 9. Emma Baker (D-B), 21:40.1; 10. Sarah Siner (D-B), 21:52.2; 11. Kerigan Lewis (Boone), 21:55; 12. Eowyn Warner (Wolf Hills Home School), 21:59.1; 13. Kassie Estep (Boone), 22:05.4; 14. Hannah McLain (Crockett), 22:05.7; 15. Peyton Couch (Morristown West), 22:31.

