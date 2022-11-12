Abingdon sweeps Class 3 state titles

SALEM, Va. – An historic day for far Southwest Virginia cross country began with a magical moment from Makaleigh.

Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee won the Class 3 individual girls championship Saturday morning at Green Hill Park as the AHS Falcon girls took their first team title since 1988.

“This is definitely surreal,” Jessee said. “The race set up very nicely, especially having all my teammates with me.”

Jessee posted a time of 18:21.07 en route to her win. AHS sophomore Josie Jackson was eighth, while junior teammate Amanda Ferrante took the No. 11 spot.

Cecelia Johnson, who finished 23rd, is the only other senior on the AHS squad.

“We’ve all been working so hard and looking forward to this day, and we finally got the pay off,” Jessee said.

After finishing third in last year’s event, Jessee maintained the third position Saturday before advancing to the front after the second mile.

“That was my strategy all along, and it worked out well,” Jessee said.

Abingdon posted a team score of 45, with Maggie Walker following at 87.

AHS coach Allyson Newton was surrounded by the large contingent of jubilant AHS fans after the historic day.

“These kids set a goal, and they all worked hard for it,” Newton said. “I’m so incredibly proud. We’ve had some setbacks, but they stuck to the game plan and came together as a team.”

That hard work carried over to the Abingdon boys, who captured their second straight Class 3 title with a score of 65. Tabb followed at 97.

“It was just a privilege to be part of this journey. What a day,” Newton said.

Junior Rives Boltwood paced the Falcons with a third place effort in 15.48.48, while senior Jack Bundy and sophomore Gregory Poisson also contributed top 10 efforts. Senior Bramley Childress, one of the just three AHS seniors, came in the No. 12 spot.

“It’s a little different since we won state for the first time last year, but the feeling is just as good,” Boltwood said.

Boltwood, who was the No. 4 runner for AHS in 2021, punctuated his charge with a strong finish.

“I had butterflies before the race and I think I could have done better, but I’m happy,” Boltwood said. “To finish third at this level is pretty crazy.”

Did the landmark performance of the Abingdon girls inspire Boltwood and his teammates?

“Definitely. That was very impressive,” Boltwood said. “Not many schools have accomplished a sweep.”

Just last week, Jessee realized a goal by committing to run at Tennessee Tech.

“That was like a weight off my shoulders,” Jessee said. “I just treated today like any other race, and it turned to be a special day for all of us.”