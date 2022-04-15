Abingdon smacks THS, 15-3

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A bat used by Abingdon was determined to be illegal due to a model number.

It certainly must have seemed that way to Tennessee High.

Abingdon bounced back from its first regular season loss since 2019 by collecting 11 hits, including three home runs, defeating Tennessee High 15-3 in five innings at the Johnny Whited Memorial Classic on a sunny Friday afternoon at Tod Houston Memorial Field.

One day after falling at Daniel Boone, the Falcons’ first regular season setback since a loss to Dobyns-Bennett in April of 2019, the Falcons came out swinging, scoring seven first inning runs, including Landon Greer’s three-run home run and two-run singles by Beckett Dotson and Jack Ferguson.

“They rolled out of bed swinging this morning, took it to us,” said Tennessee High head coach Preston Roberts, whose Vikings dropped a 12-2 decision at Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night. “We weren’t ready. I think we slept walk through the whole game, I don’t know, I am not sure.

“That is the thing, us and Abingdon both had tough losses last night and it is all about how you respond. They responded and we didn’t.”

Abingdon (9-2) added four runs on a grand slam by Jett Humphreys in the third and a three-shot from Ethan Gibson in the fourth. The Falcons also scored on a ground ball out in the second by Elijah Parks.

“Baseball is a funny game some days,” Abingdon head coach Mark Francisco said. “I didn’t think we swung it very well yesterday. I was proud of the way we came out and found the barrel early and put some pressure on them. We swung it well, pitched it well, it was just a good day.”

Dotson and Ethan Grubb combined to allow just four hits, while striking out eight. Tennessee High got two runs in the third on four walks and an error and Andrew Dingus added a solo home run in the fifth in the Falcons’ first meeting with the Vikings in 2018. Abingdon last beat the Vikings in 2014.

“They have gotten us the last several times so any time you can beat a quality opponent, a well-coached team like Tennessee High you have got to feel good about it,” Francisco said. “That is a team that is going to do well in the postseason, they are top to bottom loaded.”

Greer’s first varsity home run was a three-run blast over the left field fence off Tennessee High (14-4) starter Noah Smith. He rounded the bases with a big smile and jumped onto home plate with his teammates waiting to celebrate.

“It felt great, just tried to barrel it up,” Greer said. “I was just looking for a fastball wherever I could get it.”

The junior first baseman also had two doubles for the Falcons.

“He had really good approaches at the plate today, didn’t try to do too much and was able to find the barrel, two doubles and a homer, a good day at the plate,” Francisco said. “He is a hard-working young man and a great kid and you like to see good kids do good things so I am really proud of him.”

Ferguson and Gibson, the 1-2 batters in the Abingdon lineup, reached base four times apiece and scored a combined five runs. Braiden Mock also scored three runs as the Falcons bounced back from the 11-6 loss at Daniel Boone.

“We just came out here and tried to redeem ourselves and show what we have got and we came through,” Greer said. “We made sure to change our approaches from last night and made sure we got the ball in play.”

Brayden Blevins doubled for the Vikings, which committed five errors in the loss.

Francisco pointed out that Abingdon’s streak of regular season losses included no games played in 2020 and no games against non-Virginia schools in 2021, both due to issues related to COVID-19.

“It is obviously a different beast for us to come down here, but we are just trying to get better,” he said.

Abingdon dropped a 7-6 decision to Sevier County later on Friday, and Blevins hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to lift Tennessee High to a 7-5 victory over Sevier County in the final game of the day.

