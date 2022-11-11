Abingdon seniors Gibson, Addison achieve DI goals

ABINGDON, Va. – Ethan Gibson and Grace Addison began focusing on ambitious goals in elementary school.

On Friday afternoon, the Abingdon High School seniors crossed a finish line by signing college scholarships.

Addison will compete on the women’s golf team at Radford University, while Gibson will play baseball at Virginia Tech.

“I’ve been waiting on this day for a little while, so it feels good,” Gibson said.

Gibson’s path to the land of NCAA Division I athletics included a pivotal afternoon in the summer of his freshman year.

“I went up to Virginia Tech for a baseball camp,” Gibson said. “We talked to the coaches and they started to watch me play.”

With his consistent production as a hitter, fielder and pitcher in high school and travel ball, Gibson impressed a variety of college scouts.

The decision to attend Virginia Tech was a natural.

“I grew up loving the school and attending baseball, football and basketball games in Blacksburg,” Gibson said. “The (Tech) coaches want me to play on left side of the infield and pitch. I’ll just try to keep competing the same way I always have.”

As a junior, Gibson was selected as the Virginia High School League Class 3 player of the year and the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year. He compiled a 12-0 pitching record with a 1.04 earned run average while batting .478 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 37 RBIs.

Addison was just as successful this past fall for the AHS golf team. She finished second in the VHSL Class 3 coed state tournament, posted a top 10 finish in the girls state tournament, and helped the Falcons win a third Class 3 state team title.

“Those stories and memories will definitely be something I can tell my kids about someday,” Addison said.

This golf prodigy began golf adventure at age eight, competed in her first tournament four years later, and eventually attracted interest from several major colleges.

“It took a lot of hard work and lot of support to reach this point,” Addison said.

The bulk of that work came on her home course at Glenrochie Country Club where Addison was challenged by some of the most treacherous greens in the state.

“Practicing and playing in those conditions definitely dropped some strokes off my score,” Addison said.

Addison made a verbal commitment to attend Radford in March. She then won two junior tournaments while boosting her statewide ranking among high school seniors to second.

“The (recruiting) process and deciding what school was the right fit was very stressful for a little while,” Addison said. “Radford’s program has a sense of family and I already know several players on the team.”

The goal-chasing grind continues for Addison and Gibson.

Less than 24 hours before Friday’s ceremony at AHS, Gibson and his father Chad were in the batting cage at Abingdon’s Line Drive Academy. A left-hander pitcher, Chad played baseball at Grundy High School and Bluefield University.

“Dad placed a bat and glove in my hand at age three and we’ve been working together ever since,” Ethan Gibson said.

Ethan, who can throw five pitches, said he welcomes the pressure of ACC baseball

“I just try to have fun with the game,” Gibson said. “Any day that I can play baseball, I’m happy.”