Abingdon’s Wimmer rallies, qualifies for singles finals

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Abingdon tennis player Lauren Wimmer faced a unique kind of pressure Friday afternoon.

After more than three hours of intense action on the sun-baked Virginia Tech courts, the left-handed junior fell behind 4-2 in a third-set tiebreaker against Kirby Westerfield of Maggie Walker in the VHSL Class 3 singles semifinals.

If that wasn’t enough drama, both players had to deal with music and cheers from the nearby NCAA Super Regional baseball game between Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

“I’ve had a few matches go this long, but today was draining physically and emotionally,” Wimmer said.

With a mix of mental toughness, athletic ability and intelligence, Wimmer rallied to pull out a 6-7 (7-2), 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) victory. Wimmer will battle for the state title this morning at 9.

“I’m glad this one is over,” Wimmer said. “I will process it all later tonight, but I just want to back to the hotel and do nothing for a while.”

Consider that Wimmer fought off three match points in the second set. As Westerfield placed her forehands on each side of the court, Wimmer gradually found some answers with her diverse skill set.

“[Westerfield] is an amazing player with a really good forehand and she led for quite a bit of the match,” Wimmer said. “I tried to use a higher ball and change the look of the points.”

As Westerfield became increasingly frustrated, Wimmer was able to remain calm and rely on her fitness.

“You have to try and turn whatever emotion you are feeling into energy,” Wimmer said. “Lots of training, including two-a-day sessions, helps.”

Wimmer was swarmed by the large AHS fan contingent after the win.

“It was very gratifying to close it out,” Wimmer said.

According to the AHS coach Jim Barker, Wimmer was prepared for Friday’s endurance test.

“It’s always a game of attrition when you get to this point,” Barker said. “You have to train mentally and physically for a three-hour match because you can end up in serious trouble. Lauren is the epitome of mental toughness, and she was able to put it all together at end.”

In the Class 3 boys semifinal, Abingdon senior Dillon McReynolds also faced an extreme challenge from defending state champion Evan Bernstine from Goochland.

The powerful Bernstine defeated McReynolds 6-0, 6-1 in last year’s title match, but nothing came easy in Friday’s 6-2, 6-3, decision for Bernstine.

“My game wasn’t that tight in the first set, but I played better to start the second set and I was very pleased with the way I played overall,” McReynolds said.

Due to a late change in the VHSL brackets, McReynolds just discovered last week that he was pitted against Bernstine in the semifinals.

“That was a kind of surprise to me,” McReynolds said. “I knew this was going to be a tough match. [Bernstine] is a solid payer, with a booming serve and forehand.”

McReynolds held the No. 1 spot at AHS all four years, dropping just six singles matches.

In the Class 3 double championship, McReynolds and Tristan Hicks from Abingdon dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Wilson Memorial.

The AHS combo won the first game of the second set and appeared to have momentum, but it wasn’t enough.

“We were facing good players who complemented each other well and didn’t miss many shots,” Hicks said. “I wish we could have done more but I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Hicks focused on soccer for eight years before picking tennis back up in the eighth grade and improving each year. Friday was the first loss of the season for the AHS seniors.

“The players up here are the best of the best,” Hicks said. “We set up practice matches against high-caliber competition, but we don’t see this level of talent in the regular season.”

McReynolds said he went into the doubles match in the dark.

“We had no idea what to expect,” McReynolds said. “You see all kinds of different playing and teaching styles at state, and it’s definitely an adjustment.”

Despite the multiple distractions, Wimmer adjusted at just the right time.

“It was a long match, but I was in the zone,” Wimmer said.