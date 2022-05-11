Abingdon’s Phillips, Thiessen to continue running careers at Division I schools

ABINGDON, Va. – Dylan Phillips and Isaac Thiessen own a large collection of first-place medals and have helped put plenty of cross country and track and field championship trophies in the case at Abingdon High School.

There’s another major milestone the decorated distance running duo has achieved.

“Division I’s a pretty nice title to have,” Phillips said.

The NCAA Division I level is indeed the destination for the AHS seniors as Phillips inked with Gardner-Webb University and Thiessen is headed to the University of Tennessee.

Friends and teammates since the sixth grade, Phillips and Thiessen have a friendly rivalry that has produced a tight bond.

“It’s phenomenal,” Thiessen said. “We started training together and as time grew on we got more competitive, but at the same time we’re still best friends and still teammates. … We’ve pushed each other to places we probably wouldn’t have gone without each other.”

Thiessen won VHSL Class 3 state cross country gold in November with Phillips finishing as runner-up.

During the VHSL Class 3 indoor track and field championships in February, Phillips was victorious in the 1,600-meter run with Thiesseen placing second in the event.

Both also were members of the triumphant 4x800 relay team in indoor track.

“Isaac’s pushed me to the next level,” Phillips said. “Every single day, every single run.”

Gardner-Webb is where Phillips will compete at the next level.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are a member of the Big South Conference and have recruited the area heavily as of late. Grundy’s Peyton McComas (wrestling), Science Hill’s Alasia Smith (women’s basketball), Honaker’s Abby Atchley (women’s soccer) are athletes at the school and Eastside’s Taylor Perry (softball) will enroll there in the fall like Phillips.

“Gardner-Webb in the end was just a good fit for me and my family,” Phillips said. “It provided options that no other college did and I felt like it was a good choice at the end of the day.”

What is Phillips’ best event?

“I would say the mile’s definitely my forte,” Phillips said. “I branched out to the 800 recently and I like that a lot, but the mile is probably where you will see me in college as well”

Thiessen will be competing for a Southeastern Conference program he has plenty of familiarity with as his older brother, Karl, is a standout for the Volunteers. Both Isaac and Karl competed in the prestigious Penn Relays last month and will be teammates in the fall.

“I’m so excited to go to Tennessee,” Thiessen said. “I looked at a lot of other schools but Tennessee had some things that, for the lack of a better word, are the best. A great coach, phenomenal facilities, a good team; I also get to train and race with my brother on the same team and maybe in the same events. They won me over for a lot of reasons.”

Speaking of winning, Abingdon will try for a triple crown next month as the Falcons attempt to add the VHSL Class 3 outdoor track and field title to the cross country and indoor team championships they’ve already won.

“At the base of everything is we want that triple crown,” Thiessen said.

That would be a rarity.

Just like having two Division I recruits in the same grade leading the way for the same team.

“It’s most definitely not very heard of in Southwest Virginia,” said AHS coach Brent Swiney. “These guys have been the leaders of our program. … Every day they’re together running on the track, always going to the Creeper Trail and seeing who can run a little bit faster each day. It shows up in practice and even more so in the meets when it matters the most.”