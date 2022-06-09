Abingdon’s McReynolds-Hicks, John Battle’s Spurling-Crabtree advance to doubles finals

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Abingdon seniors Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks have the perfect approach to doubles tennis.

The 6-foot-4 McReynolds likes to pound opponents with his power game, while Hicks excels at the net.

For the second straight year, the AHS pair took a perfect record into the Class 3 double semifinals Thursday at Virginia Tech. But this time, AHS clinched a ticket to the finals with 6-2, 7-5 decision over a pairing from Goochland.

“We spent all winter playing together in some leagues and that’s really helped our communication and chemistry,” McReynolds said. “Our skills have improved, but we’ve really refined our strategies and we’re more on the same page.

McReynolds, who plans to play tennis at Hampden-Sydney, also advanced to Class 3 single finals last season before falling in straight sets to the same Goochland player (Evan Bernstine) he faced Thursday.

Hicks watched and learned from his partner.

“Experience at the state level always helps,” said Hicks, who has signed to play tennis at Emory & Henry. “Today was a very fun match. Dillon has power and I’m more a doubles guy who likes to get to the net and volley. That approach has worked well for us so far.”

Abingdon came up short in the Class 3 doubles girls match as junior Lauren Wimmer and freshman Grayson Woodall fell 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to Maggie Walker.

“We played tough some opponents from Knoxville in a Johnson City tournament, but this was the best team we’ve faced from Virginia,” Woodall said. “We tried our hardest and gained experience.”

Woodall’s cousin, William Woodall, is a member of tennis team at the University of Virginia and earned an at-large bid to the 2020-21 NCAA Doubles championship.

Wimmer will seek redemption in today’s single semifinal at noon.

“Today was a little frustrating,” Wimmer said. “There were some nerves, but we came back strong in the second set and fought to take it to a third set.”

Less than two hours after the John Battle Trojans celebrated their second straight Class 2 boys team title, John Battle senior Nathan Spurling combined with junior Briggs Crabtree for a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the doubles semifinal.

“It’s been an unreal day with winning back-to-back state championships,” Briggs said. “I hope we can add a doubles titles Friday.”

Crabtree’s older brothers, Reed and Hudson, were multiple state tennis qualifiers for the Trojans. Briggs joined Peyton Mumpower to win the 2021 Class 2 doubles crown.

“I had some footsteps to follow there, but I’m very happy with the way things have gone,” Briggs said.

The John Battle tandem can be intimidating. Spurling is six-foot-six, while Crabtree is 6-4.

“Nathan is a force at the net. It’s awesome to have a partner that good,” Briggs said.

One of the top stories in regional tennis this season involved the resurgence of the Marion program.

Senior Kelsey Grubb and freshman Parker White represented Marion Thursday, but they dropped a 7-5, 6-2 decision to Woodstock.

“We take a lot of pride in playing for our school and trying to make tennis big again at Marion,” said Grubb, who began playing tennis last year. “We have really good freshmen in our program, so the future is bright. Parker is crazy good and determined.”

The 5-foot-7 White is the daughter of former Emory & Henry football player Trey White.

“Today was a learning experience,” White said. “We overcame nerves after the first few games, but we had some issues in the second set. It’s been great to experience the environment of a state tournament. We should be good for the next few seasons.”

Like most of the players from Abingdon and John Battle, White developed her skills with Abingdon-area teaching pros David Poole and Brad Pippin.

White took an unbeaten record in singles and doubles into Thursday.

The final match of the day involving a school from far Southwest Virginia ended just before 5 p.m. Thomas Walker seniors Dannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson built a 4-3 lead in the third set before falling 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to Buffalo Gap.

“We got down in the first set, but we hit the ball well and got pumped up in set two. We just couldn’t come all the way back,” Saylor said.

It was the second straight trip to the state semifinals for Saylor and Gibson. Saylor, who also qualified for state in singles last year, is considering an offer to play tennis at Berea College.

The TW combo were 16-1 entering Thursday.

“This was technically only my second year playing tennis,” Gibson said. “I was more nervous last year, but Dannah and I both had accomplished careers.”