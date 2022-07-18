Abingdon leads locals in Cup

Abingdon had the highest finish among schools from far Southwest Virginia in the Virginia High School League’s National Guard Cup.
The award is given in each of the six classifications for overall academic activities and athletics success at the state level during the school year with a point system in place.
The Falcons finished with 372.5 points to finish fourth in the Class 3 race. Maggie Walker (517.5), Meridian (420) and Tabb (382.5) finished ahead of Abingdon
Chilhowie was sixth (170 points), George Wythe tied for seventh (162.5) and Lebanon finished 10th (135) in the Class 1 competition. Auburn won with 577.5 points, while Patrick Henry (12th), Honaker (16th), Holston (17th) and Castelwood (tied, 20th) finished in the top-20.
Wise County Central led the Class 2 local schools, finishing tied for 11th with 155 points. Glenvar earned 422.5 points to win the championship.
Virginia High (13th), John Battle (14th), Union (tied for 15th), Graham (17th) and Gate City (18th) had top-20 showings.