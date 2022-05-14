 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abingdon girls take soccer win

Abingdon secured home field advantage for the Mountain 7 District tournament next week with a 2-1 win over Union in girls soccer on Saturday.

Jenny Copeland and Megan Kidd scored for Abingdon (12-4-1) and Mary Hitch had an assist for the Falcons.

Emma Hemphill had the lone goal for Union.

SOFTBALL

Eastside 10, Twin Springs 0

Tinley Hamilton allowed just one hit and struck out eight in leading the Spartans to a five-inning Cumberland District victory over the Titans.

Emmaleigh Banks, Taylor Perry, Braelyn Hall, Leci Sensabaugh and Hamilton had two hits each for Eastside. Hamilton and Banks also drove in two runs apiece.

Zoe Gillenwater had the lone hit for Twin Springs.

