Abingdon falls to Spotswood in VHSL team tennis

EMORY, Va. – Abingdon Falcons tennis player Lauren Wimmer embarked on an ambitious adventure Monday morning.

In typical fashion, the gifted junior breezed to a pair of wins in the VHSL Class 3 team semifinal match against the unbeaten Spotswood Blazers at Emory & Henry.

While the Falcons dropped a 5-3 decision, Wimmer focused on the bigger picture for a squad that had no seniors in the regular lineup.

“I’m very proud of this team for being able to reach this point, and I’m already looking forward to next season,” Wimmer said.

The immediate concerns for Wimmer are the Class 3 singles and doubles tournaments at Virginia Tech.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Wimmer and freshman Grayson Woodall face a pairing from Maggie Walker in the doubles semifinals. Wimmer then begins her quest for another singles crown Friday at noon.

“There’s a little bit of pressure, but most of that is just what I always put on myself,” Wimmer said. “Pressure is a privilege.”

Abingdon entered Monday with a 23-1 record, but the Falcons had no answer for the depth and experience of Spotswood.

The Blazers (21-0) built a 4-2 lead after singles and clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph at No. 3 doubles.

“Spotswood is very strong at the middle and bottom of its lineup, and that was the difference,” AHS coach Jim Barker said.

Wimmer posted a 6-0, 6-0 victory in singles, while Woodall followed with a 6-0, 6-2 win. Wimmer and Woodall breezed to a 6-1, 6-1 victory in doubles.

The AHS lineup includes freshmen Wrenn Rainero and Eliza Cozart, along with sophomores Katy Creasy and Eller Buddington.

Spotswood features seniors at the No. 1, 2 and 5 seeds and all were part of state quarterfinal loss to AHS in Emory as freshmen.

“Those seniors remembered that trip three years ago and I think that helped their familiarity today,” Spotswood co-coach Chad Edwards said.

Ella Li, Rayban Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer won straight set singles match for Spotswood Monday, while Wade and Shaffer supplied the clinching point with the win at No. 3 doubles.

Madison Cooley, the No. 2 seed for Spotswood, plans to play tennis at Shenandoah University.

“Ever since Abingdon eliminated us in the quarterfinals, we’ve noticed that they are always in the state tournament,” Edwards said. “We have a lot of respect for the Abingdon program, and we knew they had a lot of quality players this season.”

The Blazers advance to their first state championship match since 2012, when they fell to E.C. Glass.

“We have a good tennis tradition but in terms of getting to state finals it’s been a while,” Edwards said. “The strength of this team is balance. We have eight players and that makes for competitive practices.”

The only other setback for AHS, which won its third straight regional title, came against Science Hill. Wimmer has dropped only one match against Knox Bearden, while the pairing of Wimmer and Woodall is unbeaten.

The left-handed Wimmer qualified for the Class 3 semifinals in doubles last year with Lauren Goodman.

“Lauren [Wimmer] and I have training and playing in tournaments together since I was 8, and it was good to have that experience coming into the season,” Woodall said.

It figures that Woodall would battle some first-year pressure, but she lost only once in singles.

“The nerves will come, but you have to play your game,” Woodall said. “Every player on this team has put in the work and it has paid off.”

The Falcons developed forehand-heavy skill sets under longtime Abingdon-area teaching pros David Poole, Brad Pippin and Barker.

“I know the teaching methods of David and Brad, and we all teach the same technique,” Barker said. “I like our chances for the weekend. Grayson has wonderful talent for a freshman. And Lauren is a smart and consistent player who knows how to construct points and has the determination to stay in points until her opponent makes a mistake.”

Wimmer is eager for the next step of her adventure on Thursday.

“I’ve tried to be a complete player this season and make my forehand more of a weapon,” Wimmer said. “I’m happy with where my game is and I’m excited to compete again.”

