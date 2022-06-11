Abingdon falls to LCA in VHSL Class 3 championship

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. – When Abingdon’s ace pitcher Ethan Gibson walked to the mound in the bottom of the seventh inning of the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship with a 5-3 lead he knew that he only had 11 pitches left to get through the meat of Liberty Christian Academy’s formidable lineup.

The Bulldogs’ dugout also knew that Gibson only had 11 pitches left until he reached the 110-pitch limit and would have to be relieved. So when leadoff hitter Logan Duff chewed up a number of those remaining pitches and then laced a triple to right-center field there was little doubt that Gibson, who had kept Liberty Christian off balance for the entire game, would not be able to finish this one. Gibson, a junior and a Virginia Tech commit, had enough pitches remaining to retire Tanner Thomas on a sacrifice fly to right, but had to leave with a 5-4 lead and two outs to go.

Abingdon Coach Mark Francisco had rolled the dice to reach this point in the state tournament by saving Gibson for the championship game instead of using him in the semifinals, but having used multiple arms in the semifinal game Francisco had to turn to little-used freshman pitcher Braylen Debusk to get the final two outs.

The first batter Debusk was tasked with facing was Liberty Christian’s mountain of a cleanup hitter Dillon Stowers. An inside fastball clipped Stowers’ jersey and sent him to first base. Debusk continued to show some nerves in the biggest game of his young career and walked Will Palmer and then wild pitched both runners up a base to put the tying run on third and the winning run at second.

Debusk was able to strike out Andrew Burns for the second out, but had Bulldog right fielder Lane Duff standing between him and a state championship. Debusk got two strikes on Duff but then left a slider over the outside part of the plate and Duff lined it into right field scoring both runners with Palmer diving into the plate just ahead of the throw from right field giving Liberty Christian a walk off 6-5 victory and the state championship.

“We did leave some runners on base in some situations where I thought we could’ve added some runs, but it was just a great baseball game,” said Francisco whose team has played in the past six state tournaments. “You get in this tournament and it’s three games. We bring a freshman in there who pitched well but they [Liberty Christian] just got it done. I couldn’t be more proud of our kids and the effort they gave all year. Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it.”

Not many expected Abingdon (25-3) to get to the state playoffs after graduating 10 seniors from last year’s state runner-up team, but Gibson, who went 2 for 4 with a run scored, was not one of them.

“I knew we were going to do the same thing,” said Gibson about getting back to the state tournament. “Even in the winter when we had workouts everyone was coming in the morning. No one really believed in us, but we came out. We all believed. It’s a brotherhood.”

And for 20 outs, Gibson and his teammates proved to any remaining doubters that they were the better team and definitely belonged on the field with Liberty Christian (25-2) which had not lost a game in nearly a month. Abingdon got on the scoreboard in the top of the first when leadoff hitter Jack Ferguson and Gibson both walked and then scored on an error by the Bulldogs’ shortstop to take a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, it looked like Liberty Christian would answer right back after Gibson gave up hits to the first two batters but he was masterful in getting the next three outs without allowing a run to score.

Abingdon held onto the early lead until the bottom of the 6th when Liberty Christian strung together three hits with two outs and tied the score at 3-3 on a two-run double by Matthew Vine. It looked like Vine’s game-tying double might be overshadowed by his ineffectiveness on the mound when he came on in relief in the seventh with two outs and struggled to find the strike zone and allowed bases loaded walks to Braiden Mock and Ferguson to give the Falcons and Gibson a 5-3 lead and set the stage for Lane Duff’s heroics.

“We’re going to get back to work tomorrow,” said Gibson who had four strikeouts. “I’m going to work on what I struggled with today and we’re going to win one. The defense played great behind me and I’ve got a great a team behind me. They’re young kids. Almost all of them will be back but we’re going to miss our two seniors.”