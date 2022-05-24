Abingdon downs John Battle, 9-2

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Ethan Gibson has been on the radar of college baseball recruiters and prep analysts since his freshman season.

But the Virginia Tech commit has only one immediate concern.

“l just want to have fun and help my team win,” Gibson said. “Once you step on the field, everything else goes away.”

Behind the all-around efforts of Gibson late Tuesday night, the AHS Falcons rolled to a 9-2 win over the John Battle Trojans in the Mountain 7 District baseball tournament championship at Falcon Park.

In six innings of pitching, Gibson struck out six and allowed seven hits. At the plate, Gibson boomed a line double and three-run homer.

Gibson said the plan is for him to be a two-way player in college, as he will split time between the mound and a middle infield spot.

“That’s a pretty cool opportunity,” Gibson said. “I’m just enjoying my time with this team right now.”

Does Gibson prefer pitching or hitting?

“It comes down to whatever I’m doing that day,” Gibson said.

Gibson displayed his tenacity in the second inning Tuesday when Battle loaded the bases with no outs. After the Trojans scored a run, Gibson halted the rally with a knee-buckling curve. Gibson said his father, former Grundy baseball player Chad Gibson, showed him that breaking pitch.

“My father and I grew up playing backyard ball and he’s taught me everything I know about the game. Dad is my hero,” Ethan Gibson said.

According to Abingdon coach Mark Francisco, Gibson has lived up to the hype of a prized prospect.

“Ethan is an elite player and an even better kid,” Francisco said. “Ethan has been our big dog all season, and he’s just a joy to coach.

“Ethan’s pitches didn’t have their normal movement tonight and he wasn’t able to locate the curveball as well as he usually does, but Battle had a great approach at the plate and made him work.”

AHS (20-2) opened a 6-2 after two innings and then cruised behind Gibson and freshman reliever Jett Humphreys.

Cole Lambert was the other hitting star for AHS, with two line singles and a solo homer. Leadoff batter Jack Ferguson and Luke Bedwell added two hits apiece in the nine-hit attack, with Fergson driving in two runs.

“We had some timely two-out hits, and we did a nice job of going to the opposite field,” Francisco said. “It was a well-played game.”

Humphreys at shortstop and Ferguson at second base played solid defense.

The Falcons open Region 3D action on Monday at 6 p.m. against the winner of the Magna Vista and Carroll County game. The Falcons will host throughout the regional playoffs.

The Trojans collected eight hits, with Will Purifoy and Landon Odum supplying three singles apiece.

Pitcher Noah Sills crafted the other highlight for John Battle, as the right-hander recorded five strikeouts after entering the game in the fifth inning.

John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble held a lengthy post-game meeting with his team and was not available for comment.

As for the various rankings of prep and travel ball players throughout Virginia and the Southeast, don’t expect Gibson to spend much time scanning the Internet.

“I don’t like looking at that stuff,” Gibson said. “I just want to play the sport I love.”

