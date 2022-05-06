Abingdon clinches Mountain 7 baseball title

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School’s baseball team remained perfect in Mountain 7 District play on Thursday night thanks to the near-perfect pitching of Ethan Gibson.

The junior right-hander struck out 11 in crafting a one-hit shutout as the Falcons clinched yet another league title with a 10-0, six-inning victory over the John Battle Trojans.

A sixth-inning single by Battle’s Ryan Mix nixed Gibson’s bid for perfection, but he didn’t seem to mind as he was all smiles after the triumph.

“ It was a 70-degree night, look how beautiful it is out here,” Gibson said. “You just have to go out there and have fun. When you have a defense like the one we have, you just go out there and pitch fearless.”

Gibson’s mound masterpiece was a thing of beauty as he opened the game with five consecutive Ks and his fastball topped out at 92 miles-per-hour according to one radar-gun reading. The change-up and curveball were pretty sharp too for the Virginia Tech commit.

It was just the second start of the season for Gibson and his first complete game. He’s been dominant in relief for most of the season.

“ With the team we have, we’ve been mixing it up,” said AHS coach Mark Francisco. “We’re getting close to the postseason and it’s time to get him some starts. He really came through in a big way. It was a dominating performance and he attacked the zone against some really good hitters.”

John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble knows a stellar outing when he sees one and he gave credit where credit was due.

“ Gibson’s a great kid and he pitched well,” Gobble said. “He commanded the zone well, threw his secondary pitches across when he needed to and really just controlled the whole outlook of the game.”

That Abingdon (16-2, 10-0) has controlled the Mountain 7 District once again this spring shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Falcons have won the regular-season championship every year since entering the league in 2018, have reeled off 56 consecutive triumphs against Mountain 7 District members and haven’t lost to a squad from far Southwest Virginia since a setback to Virginia High on April 20, 2018.

Battle hasn’t beaten AHS since 2014.

The names have changed on the roster, but the results haven’t.

“ No pressure for us,” said senior outfielder Braiden Mock. “We just go out here, do our thing and have fun.”

Mock finished with two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs from the ninth spot in the batting order for the Falcons on Thursday. Used primarily as a courtesy runner during Abingdon’s run to the state finals in 2021, Mock has been one of the many folks to step in and step up for the Falcons.

He and Cole Lambert are the program’s only seniors.

“ Braiden Mock came through for us,” Francisco said. “I can’t say enough about that kid. A senior leader and an outstanding young man who gives it everything he’s got and just keeps getting better.”

Jack Ferguson also had two hits for the Falcons, who blew the game open with an eight-run fourth inning.

Five singles, two walks and two hit batters put the first nine batters on base in the inning and eight of them crossed the plate.

“ Baseball’s a funny game like that,” Francisco said. “We had hit a couple of balls hard early and had nothing to show for it, then we had a couple of bleeders that fell in.”

Battle (10-5, 7-3) has lost three of its last four games and faces a crucial Mountain 7 District test at Wise County Central next week.

“ There’s nothing to tell ‘em,” Gobble said. “They’re young and sometimes you have to let the process play out. … All in all, getting beat by a good team, you don’t want that to happen and we expect better plate approaches, but it’s just working towards a common goal of seeing what we can accomplish in the end. Next week is a big week. You can’t get too high or too low, because this is baseball.”

The confidence level of the Falcons reaches sky-high levels when Gibson is on the bump. He’s now 7-0 with a 0.683 ERA and has recorded 77 strikeouts in 41 innings of work.

“ Very confident,” Mock said. “Gibson always just comes out here and shoves every time he’s on the mound.”

