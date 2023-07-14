Abingdon won the Virginia High School League’s 2022-23 National Guard Cup for overall athletic excellence in Class 3 and it was only fitting that the Falcons ran away with the honor.

After all, Abingdon swept the boys and girls cross country state titles, while the girls finished as champs in outdoor track and field and runner-up in indoor track. The boys outdoor track and field team was state runner-up.

As has been written in this publication before: Abingdon? More like Abingrun.

Yet, AHS excelled in other sports as well.

The golf team at the Washington County school won a state championship, the girls tennis squad was state runner-up and Abingdon’s baseball team reached the VHSL Class 3 state quarterfinals.

Oh yeah, there was also nine different individual state champs.

The Falcons finished with a point total of 442 ½, outdistancing runner-up Maggie Walker by 40 points. Tabb (340), Meridian (332 ½) and Brentsville District (282 ½) rounded out the top-five. Schools are given points based on their performance in their respective state tournaments.

The cup has had different sponsors since being unveiled in 1990 and Abingdon is the first school from far Southwest Virginia to win it as far as the athletic award goes. The Falcons did win the academic cup 15 times previously.

That trophy case at Abingdon is getting crowded.

“This year has been extremely special for Abingdon,” said athletic director Travis Gray. “Every athletic team made it to at least the regional level this year, which is the first time in recent years. Our entire coaching staff at Abingdon worked tirelessly this year to prepare our athletes to compete at the highest level of competition.”

What was a common thread across the board?

“The way Abingdon’s coaches have bought into the two and three-sport athletes and working to help them be successful at all sports,” Gray said. “It was impressive the buy-in from every student-athlete to be able to compete at a high level, while having excellent sportsmanship. … Excellent coaches working to better their program while caring about the entire athletic program and student-athletes.”

Another driving force has been the strength and conditioning program helmed by coach Chase Nunley. The school was among those honored by the National High School Strength Coaches Association (NHSSCA) as a Program of Excellence.

“It’s a big reason many of our athletes are bigger, faster and stronger,” Gray said. “Throughout the year he would open the weight room four days a week early in the morning and you could see sometimes 35 to 40 athletes.”

This wasn’t a case of a one-year wonder either.

Abingdon repeated as boys cross country champs, won its third straight golf championship (and sixth in eight years) and the baseball squad has compiled a 62-10 record over the past three seasons under the direction of head coach Mark Francisco.

“We have student-athletes who have committed themselves to honing their craft well after traditional athletic practice has ended,” said Abingdon golf coach Jason Delp. “It’s not unusual to see AHS cross country athletes running the streets, or Creeper Trail, on weekends, or golfers putting on the practice green two hours after team practice has ended. I spend a lot of time in a local softball/baseball hitting facility and our athletes are frequently there throughout their off-seasons.”

For another far Southwest Virginia school it was a near-miss for the National Guard Cup.

George Wythe was originally declared the Class 1 winner on Wednesday, but the VHSL discovered a clerical error in regards to the tabulations and announced on Thursday that Auburn had won its fifth straight cup and sixth in eight years.

The Eagles edged GW by five points, 310-305.

George Wythe won its fourth straight girls cross country championship and finished as state runner-up in football, golf, boys basketball and girls tennis.

“Very special school year,” said GW junior Brayden Rainey, a member of the football and boys hoops teams. “Wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. We had a lot of success because our school is driven, determined and we all have one goal.”

Lebanon (seventh, 182 ½ points), Patrick Henry (ninth, 175), Castlewood (18th, 85) and Chilhowie (tied for 20th, 75) were other local schools with top-20 finishes in Class 1.

Wise County Central (tied for eighth, 195), John Battle (12th, 147 ½), Tazewell (14th, 127 ½), Virginia High (15th, 125), Graham (tied for 16th, 117 ½) and Marion (tied for 16th, 117 ½) were the top finishers from far Southwest Virginia in Class 2. Glenvar took the cup in that classification with 582 ½ points.

Western Albemarle (Class 4), Deep Run (Class 5) and James Robinson (Class 6) were the other winners. Marion won the Class 2 academic award, which is based on performances in scholastic bowl, creative writing, debate, theatre, forensics and robotics.

Abingdon was relishing its title as the Falcons prepare to hit the ground running once again this fall.

“The buy-in from our student-athletes and coaches is what stood out to me this year,” Gray said. “This is the first year that I have been part of where we were competing at a high level in every single sport.”