Abingdon boys, girls win in Becky Selfe Invitational cross country

The high school cross country season is just a couple of weeks old, but the Abingdon Falcons appear up to speed.

Southwest Virginia’s elite distance-running program put together another stellar showing in sweeping the girls and boys team titles and individual championships at Saturday’s Becky Selfe Invitational at Sugar Hollow Park.

After claiming both titles at a meet in Martinsville earlier in the week, AHS didn’t slow down on Saturday.

Josie Jackson (19:55.2), Amanda Ferrante (20:34.7), Aleah Dorn (21:11.2) and Cecelia Johnson (21:15.3) swept the top four spots in the girls race as AHS outdistanced rival John Battle by 30 points. AHS won without star Makaleigh Jessee in the lineup.

Battle was led by Elizabeth Richardson (seventh, 22:45.3) and Kendall Jarvis (13th, 23:42.5) in claiming the runner-up spot.

The AHS boys had a much more dramatic outcome as the Falcons edged Elizabethton by one point, 41-40, for the team title.

Rives Boltwood (16:35.7) was the winner for Abingdon, while Bramley Childress (16:35.9) and Gregory Poisson (16:37.5) followed him across the finish line.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Abingdon 21, John Battle 51, Patrick Henry 80, West Ridge 107, Happy Valley 119, J.I. Burton 138, Marion 154

Individual Results

1. Josie Jackson (Abingdon), 19:55.2; 2. Amanda Ferrante (Abingdon), 20:34.7; 3. Aleah Dorn (Abingdon), 21:11.2; 4. Cecelia Johnson (Abingdon), 21:15.3; 5. Lauren Keene (Tazewell), 21:38.2; 6. Alexsis Porter (Grundy), 22:24.2; 7. Elizabethon Richardson (JB), 22:45.3; 8. Seilah Pickering (HV), 22:47.7; 9. Zoe Davenport (PH), 22:57.9; 10. Olivia Wilbon (Eastern Montgomery), 23:06.1; 11. Lauren Pearce (Graham), 23:30.4; 12. Savana Parsons (Lee), 23:38; 13. Kendall Jarvis (JB), 23:42.5; 14. Chessie Tindall (Bland County), 23:46.6; 15. Jayden Sisk (JB), 24:29.3

BOYS

Team Scores

Abingdon 40, Elizabethton 41, John Battle 122, Lee High 131, Providence Academy 151, Marion 152, West Ridge 160, Eastern Montgomery 177, Bland County 186, J.I. Burton 222

Individual Results

1. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon), 16:35.7; 2. Bramley Childress (Abingdon), 16:35.9; 3. Gregory Poisson (Abingdon), 16:37.5; 4. Riley Vernon (Elizabethton), 17:12.7; 5. Max Garner (Elizabethton), 17:16; 6. Jerry Behrmann (Elizabethton), 18:01; 7. Domenic Bruzzo-Morello (Marion), 18:03.4; 8. Evan Dawson (Providence), 18:17.1; 9. Zackary Poe (JB), 18:27.2; 10. Graham Wiles (JB), 18:27.2; 11. Ian Rhudy (Tazewell), 18:28.5; 12. Samuel Beasley (Abingdon), 18:38.6; 13. Cooper Chinault (Elizabethton), 18:41.3; 14. Ty Boone (Bland), 18:42.9; 15. Brian Presley (Elizabethton), 18:46.2.