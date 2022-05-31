Abingdon boys, girls advance in tennis

The Abingdon doubles duo of Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks defeated a duo from Magna Vista 6-0, 6-0 and Christiansburg 6-1, 6-2 on Tuesday, and will play in the finals today against a duo from either Hidden Valley or Lord Botetourt.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Abingdon girls advance

Grayson Woodall and Lauren Wimmer advanced to the Region 3D girls doubles championship match after defeating a pair of duos of Cave Spring (by default) and William Byrd 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday.

The Falcons will play Hidden Valley for the Region 3D title this morning.

GW’s Minton wins Region 1C title

George Wythe’s Maggie Minton captured the Region 1C singles championship on Tuesday with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Carly Sturgill.

Minton advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sarah Eaton of Bath County.

Minton lost to Sturgill in last week’s Mountain Empire District finals.