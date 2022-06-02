Abingdon boys focused on ‘triple crown’; Patrick Henry a threat in Class 1 meet

Athletes from Abingdon High School can not only grab more gold this weekend, they can do something no other school from far Southwest Virginia has ever done.

The Falcons are the favorites to win the VHSL Class 3 boys track and field team title, the third leg of what would be the Triple Crown.

Abingdon won the state cross country title back in November by 53 points over second-place finisher Maggie Walker as senior Isaac Thiessen won the individual championship.

Three months ago in Lynchburg, the Falcons cruised to the Class 3 indoor track and field crown, outdistancing runner-up Heritage-Lynchburg by 34 points.

Can they seal the deal at the two-day outdoor track championships being held on the campus of Liberty University?

“The boys group has an opportunity to do something special this weekend if we continue to perform how we have throughout the season,” said AHS coach Brent Swiney. “The biggest key will be for our athletes to stay relaxed and treat it like any other meet, which will put them in a position to succeed.”

Xander Brown (100, 200), Isaac Thiessen (1,600, 3,200), Dylan Phillips (800, 1,600), Jack Bundy (1,600, 3,200), Haynes Carter (long jump, triple jump), Rives Boltwood (3,200), Bramley Childress (3,200), JJ Long (long jump), Teddy Pillion (800), Greg Poisson (3,200) and James Whitted (long jump) are the dudes who will try to score as many points as possible for the Falcons.

“This group has worked hard to get to this point and this weekend will be an opportunity to create lifelong memories and each of our athletes looks forward to competing and representing Abingdon at a high level,” Swiney said.

Chloe Odum (100, 200, long jump), Makaleigh Jessee (1,600, 3,200), Josie Jackson (400), Sydney Nunley (discus) and Aleah Dorn (3,200) will represent Abingdon in the Class 3 girls meet.

Abingdon’s boys aren’t the only team from Washington County expected to bring home a first-place trophy this weekend. Patrick Henry’s boys are the favorites in the Class 1 meet, which will be held today and Saturday at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

“The biggest key for us is just to be us,” said Patrick Henry coach Fred Selfe. “Not to overthink or overdo. We just have to go out there and be the best version of us. We have done everything it takes during the season to come out on top at state, so we only need to continue focusing on what we do best.”

Ben Belcher (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Grant Buchanan (100, 200, 4x400 relay, long jump, pole vault), Takotah Pecina (400, 4x800, 4x400, long jump, high jump), Lakotah Pecina (800, 4x800, 4x400), Tyler Barrett (shot put, discus), Jake Hall (shot put, discus), Landon Steele (discus), Ben Hahn (pole vault), Wyatt Wright (pole vault), Dalton Blevins (4x400, 4x800), Holden Belcher (4x800) and the 4x100 relay team of Camron Goodspeed, Nick Hudson, Alex Brown and Eli Delp comprise the 17-man contingent for the Rebels.

Patrick Henry’s girls are the defending state champs and figure to battle Auburn for the crown this year. Avery Maiden has been hobbled with a hip flexor for the Rebels and how close she is to 100 percent will be key if the Rebels want to repeat.

Throwers from far Southwest Virginia will be on center stage in the Class 2 state meet, also held at JMU.

Gate City’s Riley Houseright is going for her third state crown in the girls shot put.

“It truly is great to be in the position to defend it,” Houseright said. “But every year is a new year and you never know what is going to happen. I know there is a strong field out there and I hope I can have a good day.”

Houseright was also a key member of Gate City’s 2020 state championship basketball team and has certainly made the most of her high school experience. She’s still undecided on her future plans in regards to if she will compete in the shot put and discus at the next level.

Regardless, this will be her final event as a Gate City athlete.

“It really is sad and I don’t want it to come to an end, but it honestly makes me that much more determined to do the best I can to wrap up the season. It really is an honor to compete for Gate City and add to what makes up our school,” Houseright said. “The pride and tradition that comes with being a Blue Devil is different from any other school or community, and I will cherish it for the rest of my life. I know for a fact that I could not have accomplished what I have so far without the support of our great community.”