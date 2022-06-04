Abingdon boys capture VHSL Class 3 track title

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Abingdon High School had the horses to achieve an unprecedented feat on Saturday and it also helped that the Falcons had much more horsepower in making the journey.

Abingdon’s large traveling party had every reason to party on the way back to Washington County as the Falcons dominated in winning the VHSL Class 3 boys state track and field championship at Liberty University’s Osborne Stadium.

It was a triumphant final leg in the completion of the Triple Crown as Abingdon became the first school from Southwest Virginia to win cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field state titles all in the same school year.

“This is a once in a lifetime thing,” said Abingdon senior Dylan Phillips.

Just like in November on a cross country course in Salem and at the indoor facility in Lynchburg on the first day of March, Abingdon left no doubt as the Falcons won by 33 points.

Would Phillips have envisioned such a scenario playing out four years ago?

“As a freshman?” Phillips said. “No way.”

That’s because in 2019, the Falcons had just four male qualifiers – including Phillips – and scored nary a point at the state outdoor track and field meet. There was a fifth-place finish in the team standings last year.

Strength in numbers led to Abingdon putting it all together this spring and orchestrating quite the turnaround.

It also led to a new meaning of the phrase start up the bus.

“When I first started coaching track, we came up here in a van and I watched the two-mile and I think it was Maggie Walker that had about six kids in that event,” said AHS coach David Farris. “I remember, thinking ‘Man, they are going to score so many points just in the two-mile.’

“I was leaning on a fence and talking to another coach and told him, ‘The day we bring a school bus rather than a mini-van to state, we know we’ll have a chance.’ While I’ve been coaching, this was the first year we brought a school bus to state because we had the numbers. We scored in every area – field events, sprints, distances and relays. That’s what it takes is a total cumulative thing.”

Phillips was the only individual winner on Saturday for the Falcons after being a member of the triumphant 4x800 relay team with Teddy Pillion, Jack Bundy and Isaac Thiessen on Friday.

Phillips edged Brookville’s Chasen Hunt in the 1,600-meter run in what was one of the day’s best races.

He was third after the first lap, moved into second place on the next lap, pulled virtually even at the start of the third lap and then nipped Hunt at the finish line. Phillips clocked in at 4:20.72, just ahead of Hunt’s time of 4:20.81.

“That last stretch I was fighting with everything I had in me to get it and I got it,” Phillips said.

Phillips puked after the win and while his stomach might have been upset, his nerves were settled.

Abingdon began the day in fourth place after Friday’s four events.

No sweat.

“We all know how to handle it by this point,” Phillips said. “When you win cross country and win indoor, you know how to handle it eventually.”

Abingdon began its ascent to the top early Saturday morning by owning five the top eight spots in the 3,200-meter run.

While Monticello sophomore Bazil Mathes won in 9:19.54, Abingdon’s Isaac Thiessen (second, 9:24.94), Jack Bundy (third, 9:25.32), Rives Boltwood (fifth, 9:20.59), Greg Poisson (seventh, 9:56.96) and Bramley Childress (9:59.90) all earned all-state honors in the same event.

“That’s almost unheard of,” Thiessen said.

The Class 3 cross country champ, Thiessen had battled hip issues for most of the spring. The University of Tennessee-bound senior added a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 on Saturday with a time of 4:29.28.

“I fought it all season, but nothing was going to keep me off the track today,” Thiessen said. “While it kept me from winning [individually], I’m glad we won as a team.”

Phillips prevailed in one of the most exciting races of the day, while sprinter Xander Brown of the Falcons lost in a photo finish to James Monroe’s Bryan Dudley in the 100-meter dash.

How close was it?

Brown’s time was 10.759 seconds and Dudley’s was 10.755.

“Four-thousandths of a second,” Farris said. “It’s just unfortunate he was at the wrong end of that one.”

Brown was also runner-up to Dudley in the 200-meter dash. Brown had a time of 22.34 seconds in that race, while Dudley won in 22.08.

“I did all the right stuff coming into the meet,” Brown said. “I was really looking for that 100, but the head bob [by Dudley] got me. I wish I would have ran faster, but I had fun.”

James Whitted (fourth, long jump, 21-11 ½), Teddy Pillion (sixth, 800, 2:01.28) and Haynes Carter (eighth, triple jump, 42-3 ½) also earned all-state honors for Abingdon.

“We’ve got a really good group of kids that were battle-tested and a lot of good senior leadership,” Farris said. “We performed up to our potential and that’s what you have to do at this point in the year.”

Maggie Walker and Heritage-Lynchburg finished tied for second with 41 points behind Abingdon’s total of 74. Silver was fine with Maggie Walker coach Jim Holdren, who is in his 60th season on the job.

“Absolutely,” Holdren said. “We knew second place was the highest award we could possibly get.”

Abingdon’s girls finished tied for sixth in the team standings as Makaleigh Jessee’s runner-up showing in the 3,200-meter run was the highlight. Jessee crossed the finish line 11:14.14 as Maggie Walker’s Catherine Garrison won in 10:52.55.

Jessee was also fourth in the 1,600, clocking in at 5:14.97.

Chloe Odum (sixth, 200, 26.48 and fourth, long jump, 17-05), Josie Jackson (fourth, 400, 59.61) and the 4x400 relay team of Chloe Odum, Taylor Odum, Jettie Sullivan and Jackson (third, 4:10.50) earned all-state honors for the Falcons on the girls side.

Phillips and Thiessen were the thoroughbreds of the Triple Crown and realized pretty early in the school year it could be done and confidence grew with each victory. Just five other times had the trifecta happened in VHSL history.

“Whenever we hit cross [country season], we knew we had a good chance at winning,” Phillips said. “When we did, we knew we had a good chance at indoor. When we won indoor, we knew we had a good chance at winning outdoor. It just call came together.”

It was the perfect way to cap a high school career for Phillips, who will run at Gardner-Webb University.

“I don’t think there’s a better way to finish it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Farris enjoyed the best ride he’s ever taken in the familiar yellow diesel-powered bus.

“It’s a little slower than a van and they’re hot,” Farris said. “But it’s worth it.”

