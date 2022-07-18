Aaron Williams admits it was a tough decision to step down at Abingdon

Travis Gray is the new athletic director at Abingdon High School and one of his first orders of business will be finding a new boys basketball coach.

Aaron Williams recently stepped down after compiling a 45-24 record in three seasons at the helm of the Falcons.

He guided AHS to a state runner-up finish in 2021 and Abingdon became the third program he had led to state tournament berths after previously doing so at Castlewood and J.I. Burton.

“It was a tough decision to step down from coaching basketball for 30 years,” Williams said. “As far as Abingdon is concerned, I have nothing but gratitude for the three years we were here. The administration – Mr. [B.J.] Lasley and Jeff Johnson – were supportive. I enjoyed working with my colleagues, especially [girls basketball coach] Jimmy Brown and [baseball coach] Mark Francisco. The parents and community for the most part were very supportive and especially the players I was privileged to coach. I will always value the relationships and experiences we shared together.”

The highlight came during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, when Abingdon went 14-2, won the Region 3D championship and suffered a 58-55 loss on its own court to Hopewell in the state finals.

“Going to the state championship game was honestly a pleasant surprise, but I give a lot of credit to the leadership of the seniors from that team – Jake Thacker, Jake O’Quinn, Luke Francisco, Chase Hungate, Sam Sutherland and Brant Boggs – their leadership and efforts made it one of the truest teams I have ever been a part of,” Williams said. “Just to note how special it was, at the end of the year awards banquet I didn’t give out one award, because being on that team was rewarding in itself. There was no award I could give to the players that would have been as satisfying as being a part of that team. There was not one complaint.”

Abingdon finished 17-9 during the 2021-22 season, which ended with a 71-31 regional semifinal loss to eventual state champ Cave Spring.

Williams certainly didn’t leave the cupboard bare for his successor.

“With the help of Travis Staton and Jimmy Brown, I feel we were able to lay some foundational groundwork for the AYB [Abingdon Youth Basketball] program which could lead to success many years from now,” Williams said.

Williams did not reveal his immediate plans and isn’t sure if a return to coaching will occur eventually.

“I have lived long enough not to make any predictions about the future,” Williams said. “Lord willing, I hope to wake up each day and be productive and grateful.”

An Indiana native, Williams has long had a passion for hoops and is regarded as one of Southwest Virginia’s best basketball tacticians.

“I am 52-years-old, so I still have the energy and I have more knowledge and experience to share with the youth than I ever have if they are willing to receive it, but I have found of late the parents and kids have prioritized being on the stage and being seen over being in a lab and getting better,” Williams said. “That gap and that frustration played a big part in my decision to step away.

“I hope the values I have tried to instill in the kids I have worked with will last throughout their lives and they will pick up the mantle for the next generation. The times are changing and I guess that is natural, but I am not really sure where the role of the local high school coach will land, but I do know if these time tested values are not taught our communities and country will suffer.”

The Williams move is not the only change in the athletic department at Abingdon as Gray takes over for Jeff Johnson as athletic director and will also serve as assistant principal.

The 45-year-old Gray spent the previous 18 years at Holston, including the last 13 as AD at his alma mater in Damascus.

He now will oversee the athletic programs at another Washington County school.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Gray said.