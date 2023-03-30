As the big stage beckons for Radvile Autukaite, the assistant women’s basketball coach at Virginia Tech certainly hasn’t forgotten the small school in Bristol that played such a pivotal role in her reaching this point.

She’ll take her seat on the Hokies’ bench at a jam-packed American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight for a NCAA Final Four game against the Louisiana State University Tigers, less than a decade since she was scoring points and corralling rebounds for Virginia Intermont College in the cramped, cozy and sometimes crazy Cobra Den.

She was the student government president at VI, served an internship at the YWCA of Bristol and earned the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s Champions of Character award. The youngster everybody called “Rad” (and what people still refer to her as) was popular among her teammates, classmates, coaches and faculty members.

A knee injury that prematurely ended her junior season for the Cobras turned out to be the basis for Autukaite’s first foray into coaching.

She walked off the campus as a student for the final time in the spring of 2014 as the school was shuttered due to financial reasons and tonight she’ll walk in a major arena for the biggest game of her life.

Autukaite’s circuitous journey has featured some diverse map dots.

Her native Lithuania.

A boarding school in New Hampshire.

Bristol, Virginia.

Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia.

Webber International University in Babson Park, Florida.

Blacksburg, Virginia.

Here’s guessing that Bristol would be at, or near, the top if Rad had to rank them.

When her cell phone number popped up on the caller ID earlier this week as she dialed a reporter for a telephone interview, those were still Bristol digits appearing on the screen.

“[Reinhardt] is where I have my degree from,” Autukaite said. “But obviously I had three amazing years in Bristol. I talk to some people from VI every day pretty much. … That’s my family away from family.”

Big dreams to Bristol

When the plane carrying Virginia Tech’s team landed in Dallas earlier this week, Autukaite was still walking on air as she entered the terminal.

“We were all kind of saying this is a dream, it doesn’t feel like real life,” she said. “You never know what that moment will look like or what the feelings will be like when the situation appears. I didn’t sleep [Monday] night because of all the energy.”

Dreams have always driven Rad.

She left Lithuania and her family behind for the first time 13 years ago with one goal in mind.

“I just had a dream to come to America to go to college and play basketball,” Autukaite said.

Her first stop was Holderness Prep School in New Hampshire.

She got connected with VI coach Jaclyn Dickens through a tip from a coach at Elon University.

E-mails were exchanged and after watching some film of the prospect, Dickens offered the recruit from Europe a spot at Intermont.

Sight – and site – unseen.

“I picked her up at the airport in Roanoke,” Dickens said. “She didn’t say much during the ride to Bristol and when we pulled in to campus for her first time seeing VI; I had seen pictures of her boarding school and it was immaculate. So I thought she’s going home tomorrow, no way this kid is going to stay here. But she did, excelled there and helped our team excel.”

There was obviously the initial culture shock.

“At first she seemed shy,” said Ashley Grimm Haga, a senior when Rad was a freshman at VI. “But soon we saw her come out of her shell.”

What was she like as a player?

“She was gritty and tough as nails,” said Jayla Lane Ragan, another college teammate. “She definitely didn’t let anyone push her around. She was strong. She led well on the court and such determination to win.”

That determination was evident when coaching became her calling.

Coaching by chance

Jaclyn Dickens fondly remembers the first time she noticed Autukaite could teach the game as well as she could play it.

“We did a skills clinic at the YWCA and I had her in charge of a station,” Dickens said. “I watched her and she was very organized in the drills, detailed in her coaching and direct in her instructions. I told her after that clinic that she was going to be a coach and she said, ‘No way, I plan to work at a bank or run a business.’”

Teammate Megan Jenkins might also have had some initial doubts as well.

“During college, I would have never guessed Rad would pursue coaching,” Jenkins said. “She was so intense and I’ve always imagined her being a very successful businesswoman or politician. It wasn’t until later that I could see her potential for coaching really blossom. She loves the game of basketball so much, I just don’t think she could ever go away from it.”

The opportunity calling the shots would come shortly after Autukaite’s junior season with the Cobras was cut short due to a torn ACL. Justin Wimmer, an assistant at VI, also oversaw a local AAU program and was in need of some help.

He asked Autukaite and a couple of her Virginia Intermont teammates – Nikita Jones from Bristol and Kiara Cruse – if they could coach a middle-school All-Star squad for some of their weekend tournaments.

“Rad had come by some practices to help and she seemed to like that,” Wimmer said. “So I said ‘I’ll step back and let you coach.’ Rad said, ‘No, No, No’ at first. She started getting into it and one thing led to another. I kind of threw her to the wolves and she led. I saw quickly she was passionate. My wife [Pam] and I used to laugh because she would come back after a game and say, ‘Do you believe what they did? Oh my goodness, they just won’t listen, they won’t catch with two hands.’ I said ‘Hey, that’s coaching.’ But she took ownership of it and was really passionate about it. I thought, ‘This kid’s gonna be OK.’ ”

The team rarely lost with current collegiate players Peyton Carter (Tennessee Tech), LeeAnna McNulty (University of the Cumberlands), Emily Breeding (Bluefield University) and Ale Sydnor (Concord University) leading the way.

Carter actually played a starring role as Tennessee Tech reached the NCAA women’s tournament this year and holds her old travel-ball coach in high regard.

Turns out the feeling is mutual.

“I remember years after she coached that team she went back to Lithuania for a little bit and I had little to no contact with her at all,” Carter said. “Somehow she got my address and sent me a postcard to tell me how proud she was of me and to send her love all the way from Lithuania.

“I don’t even know if she knew how much that meant to me, but I still have that postcard hanging up in my room to this day. Rad is awesome and still keeps up with me to congratulate, encourage and just check in on me. Her kindness and love for the sport had a huge impact on my career and my life and I’m sure her kindness is having the same impact in that locker room at Virginia Tech.”

Helping the Hokies

As she departed Bristol, Rad had caught the coaching bug.

There was that final year as an undergraduate at Reinhardt, followed by two seasons as a graduate assistant at Webber International University.

She returned to Lithuania for a bit as she straightened out work visa issues.

“My lawyers told me that I would either have to go back to school or get married,” Autukaite said. “Obviously, marrying was not an option, so I if I wanted to continue to coach in the United States I wanted to try the Division I level.”

Rad applied for the graduate assistant job at Virginia Tech and with help from some of her coaching contacts, a tireless work ethic and her ambition landed the gig in 2017. It didn’t take Kenny Brooks long to realize he had a Grade-A G.A..

“I realized she was hungry and it’s a passion of hers,” Brooks said during an episode of his coaches show last month. “Some kids say, ‘Yeah, I want to do it.’ Nah, this is a passion of hers. She wants to coach. She would always do her task in a timely manner and it would always be very good [in those early seasons]. She was always doing her job and doing it right.”

Autukaite worked her way up to player personnel specialist and was elevated to full-time assistant coach this season.

Rad was crucial in the recruitment of dynamic point guard Georgia Amoore from Australia and Brooks has pointed to her scouting reports as being spot on.

Keep in mind, she’s still just 31-years-old.

“She’s been a big part of our success we’ve had all year long,” Brooks said last month on that radio show.

Rad has been alongside Brooks as he has turned the Hokies from Atlantic Coast Conference afterthought to a team that is 31-4 and in the Final Four for the first time

“Coach Brooks is my guy,” Autukaite said. “He’s seen me grow up. I’m not a kid anymore, but I kind of still am to him. He saw me grow up and has given me a lot of responsibilities every year. He and I are close and in this industry it is important to be loyal and know each other. You have to make sure the chemistry is there. I’m very grateful to learn from him every day.”

VI Legacy

Virginia Tech clinched its spot in the Final Four with an 84-74 win over Ohio State in Seattle on Monday.

How did Autukaite celebrate when the buzzer sounded?

“Lots of hugs, hands in the air, some jumping,” she said. “One thing I’ve taken away from the last couple of months is you don’t know what your body is going to do with all the emotions going.”

It has certainly been a special season and Autukaite has relished each moment.

“We had some practices in the summer where we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘We’re really good.’ We knew we had the talent and the puzzle was coming together,” Rad said. “Against Ohio State we were down, but you could just look in these kid’s faces and you see that refuse to lose. They know how to fix things, make adjustments and make big shots.”

Plenty of folks from Bristol will be glued to the television tonight and will catch a glimpse of Autukaite on the screen.

“She’s like me and my wife’s daughter,” Wimmer said. “We’re as proud as a dad and mom would be.”

Dickens is beaming with pride as well.

“People are important to her and I think VI gave her that,” Dickens said. “Rad’s loyalty is one of the best things about her and I am thankful to have coached her and now be her friend and a coaching colleague.”

Who would have thought the Lithuanian from a prep school in New Hampshire would have such an impact on a school on the Virginia/Tennessee state line and vice versa.

“Basketball gave her a new life and I always knew she would do whatever she could to give back to basketball,” Ragan said. “She truly eats, breathes and sleeps basketball.”

The sign on State Street says Bristol is a good place to live.

Autukaite certainly can vouch for that.

Virginia Intermont might be closed, but Rad is carrying on the legacy of her old school.

Call her a rad representative.

“When I look back at my journey, I’ve been very fortunate that I have had great people around. … I always felt I was at home and was taken care of wherever I was,” Autukaite said. “Moving from one spot to another, some adversity, VI closing; I’m just very fortunate and grateful for the people like those in Bristol who have helped me.”