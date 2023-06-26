EMORY, Va. – Leroy Worley waited over three years for Monday’s press conference at Emory & Henry.

That’s why the E&H men’s and women’s track and field coach was smiling as a variety of dignitaries from the college and community broke ground on the new Food City Sports Complex.

The sprawling facility, located just off Exit 26 of Interstate 81, will serve as the new home for the E&H track and field, soccer, rugby, and lacrosse programs.

“I’ve been looking forward to this since the day I was hired here,” Worley said. “Our complex will be better than the other track and field facilities across our conference, and it will really help us in terms of recruiting and finally having a home of our own.”

Didier Grillet has been part of E&H men’s soccer for 10 years, including four years as player and six as a coach.

“I’ve seen a tremendous amount of growth in our program over that time, from the size and quality of our team to this new facility,” Grillet said. “It’s just crazy to see all the changes on campus since I was a student here. From new dorms to new sports facilities, there has been a massive investment.

“We wanted this complex to be visible. And it definitely helps being located next to one of the busiest highways on the East Coast.”

A mix of current E&H athletes and new recruits from the track and field and soccer teams attended Monday’s gathering.

“We’ve already had lots of kids decide to join our program because of the commitment of our school officials,” E&H women’s soccer coach Filipe Barateiro said. “This new facility is really a great way to attract more student-athletes to the Emory community, both from in-state and out of state.”

Charlotte Stavis will join the E&H women’s soccer program this fall. She starred in soccer Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will compete in a national tournament this week in Cincinnati with her Charlotte Development Academy club squad.

“I really love the culture here at Emory, and I see a super positive environment to help student and athletes thrive,” Stavis said.

Stavis said she got a glimpse of the rendering for the new soccer stadium last month. It was an attention-grabber.

“It’s going to be amazing to have a state-of-the-art facility on campus,” Stavis said. “It will help in the development of the players and in the overall growth of the team.”

According to E&H President John Wells, the first phase of the Food City Sports Complex could open as early as late spring of 2024.

In addition to helping E&H athletes, school officials are eager to host regional, state and travel team events in soccer and track and field.

“We want to support the community as much as possible,” Worley said.

One of the first attendees for Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony was E&H track and field recruit Kaleb Elswick. The distance runner from Grundy High capped his trophy-filled prep adventure in June by winning the VHSL Class 1 state title in the 1,600.

“The new track is actually part of the reason that I decided to pick Emory from the other colleges that recruited me,” Elswick said.

“I’ve already had friends from Grundy and schools around the area express interest in the track program here. This complex will be big for our school and region.”