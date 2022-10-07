'A match made in heaven' | As Southwest Virginia Bowl returns, an oral history of the last gridiron meeting between UVa-Wise and Emory & Henry

Emory & Henry College senior punter T.J. Frazier stood at his own 7-yard line with 12 seconds remaining and his team holding a 30-27 lead as he prepared to boot the pigskin away on what would turn out to be the final play of the fourth installment of the Southwest Virginia Bowl.

Readying to return the punt 50 yards away was University of Virginia’s College at Wise junior Marcus Bratton, a playmaker in every sense of the word who was about to make the play of his life.

The two had played against each other in high school – Frazier at William Byrd in Vinton and Bratton for the William Fleming Colonels in Roanoke – and had a mutual respect for one another.

What transpired next on the evening of Sept. 17, 2011, at Carl Smith Stadium in Wise would link those two guys – and an unheralded, unassuming freshman from Reston, Virginia named Josh Wright – forever in local small-college gridiron lore.

We’ll get back to that and the firsthand accounts of what happened that night from 15 people who were there – including six players on each side – but first you must go back farther to fully grasp the magnitude of a play the Bristol Herald Courier headline dubbed The Wise Miracle and also look ahead to why the memory of that moment has resurfaced this week.

UVa-Wise (then known as Clinch Valley College) birthed its football program in 1989 and the Highland Cavaliers became pretty good pretty quickly under the watchful eye of gridiron architect Bill Ramseyer.

Emory & Henry’s football tradition dated back to 1915 and the Wasps had returned to their winning ways shortly after Lou Wacker took over as head coach in 1982.

Those two guys – who have been among the finalists for the College Football Hall of Fame in recent years – scheduled their two teams to play for the first time on Oct., 22, 1994 and it was a doozy with the crowd numbering 7,546.

Early in the fourth quarter and with the game still in doubt, the E&H Wasps were facing 4th and 8 from their own 3-yard line. Wacker surprised nearly everybody in attendance by calling for a fake punt as punter Mark Middleton fired a spiral to Chris Harrison, who hauled in the reception for an 11-yard gain. It resulted in a first down and would be without a doubt the pivotal play in the Wasps’ eventual 35-31 victory.

The following year in front of an estimated 9,000 spectators at Carroll Dale Stadium in Wise, E&H prevailed 29-20 in a game that was once again a thriller. It occurred during a season in which UVa-Wise would make the NAIA national playoffs and E&H earned a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs.

It would be 15 years until the teams played again as E&H earned a 20-10 win over the Cavs in Southwest Virginia Bowl III in 2010. By that time, Don Montgomery was coaching the Wasps and Bruce Wasem was at the helm of the Highland Cavaliers.

It was known entering the 2011 season that Southwest Virginia Bowl IV would also be the last game between the Wasps and Cavs for the foreseeable future and that raised the stakes

(Note: Parentheses are what the players/individuals were on Sept. 17, 2011):

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): I knew it was a rivalry game when I first came to college. Some upperclassmen told me about the game

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): I am from Richmond, Virginia, so I had no inclination about the rivalry of Emory and UVa-Wise. My sophomore year we went to Emory for the first time in years and we ended up losing that game to what we felt was an inferior opponent. But I will never forget the fans at that game and how energetic they were and the Emory team just fed off that energy. So fast forward the next year, my junior year, we were definitely looking to avenge that loss from the previous year.

Daniel Preston (Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman): We definitely considered it a rivalry game. We knew the ties between the coaches and the programs. When we played them the year before, and won decisively, it was just as intense of a game.

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): We were held responsible for the 2010 loss and saw the 2011 rivalry as a way for revenge of the 2010 vendetta.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): I think the year before when we beat Wise at Emory, we knew then that it was different. That was the biggest crowd I had seen at an Emory game. Just like homecoming, you had alumni and fans coming in even a couple of days early for the game.

The biggest storyline entering the 2011 game centered around the fact Dewey Lusk was in his first season as head coach at UVa-Wise after being promoted from offensive coordinator.

He had been the offensive coordinator at E&H from 1991-2004, serving as Lou Wacker’s right-hand man and had also been the Wasps’ head baseball coach for several years. He had once been a quarterback himself at E&H.

Lusk was not hired to succeed Wacker when the coach retired and was not retained as a member of the coaching staff. He wound up at UVa-Wise and much of the attention entering the game surrounded his clash against his alma mater.

Nehemiah Jones (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): That was my first start as a freshman, so definitely a night to remember. … I’m from Fredericksburg, so I knew nothing about it until I seen the tears in Lusk’s eyes explaining it.

It was also a homecoming for UVa-Wise linebacker Devan Sproles, who had played at J.J. Kelly High School in Wise. His future wife, Tiffany, was actually a cheerleader for the Cavs.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): Being from Wise there was a little more motivation than usual. I felt that this was my home and wanted to show people that.

A capacity crowd filled every nook and cranny at Carl Smith Stadium for a game that began at 6 p.m.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): All week I remember [defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton] telling the defense how important this game was and how you could sense all week how meaningful this game was for Coach Lusk. But honestly, I didn’t realize how huge this game was until pre-game warmups. We saw the fans pregaming on both sides; loud music. It was a great vibe. It definitely got you hype and ready to ball. … Fans were talking crap to fans. Police we having to make sure nobody jumped the fence. It was wild.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): That was one of the biggest, if not the biggest, crowd I’ve ever played in front of. It made you want to perform at a high level.

Daniel Preston (Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman): It was an incredible atmosphere. Having a night game in college was extremely rare, the only one I experienced, so it felt like you were back under the Friday Night Lights high school scene again. It was special. The place was packed and standing-room only.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): It was like playing a high school night game, but amped up 10 times.

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): Anytime you get two colleges in close proximity, I think that’s a recipe for a rivalry. Especially when they typically recruit a lot of the same kids. You wanted to showcase what you were made of and when it’s a higher concentration of locals at the game it adds to the drama. … I’m sure a lot more of the local alumni and fans were there just because of the rivalry. The tension between the fans and teams make it interesting for sure.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): As far as the atmosphere, no other game compared to the Wise night game. The last five minutes of the game, I couldn’t hear myself think and it was difficult to communicate with teammates

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): I was fortunate enough to play in some big games with electric atmospheres and that game is up there on the list of most exciting games I’ve been a part of. Both fanbases came out to support and made a great atmosphere. The added bonus of a night game was the cherry on top.

Wicks had his own unique view of the rivalry. The former Richlands High School star spent his first two seasons of college football playing at Emory & Henry, transferred to UVa-Wise in 2010 and then returned to the Wasps in 2011.

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): I had friends on both sides, but once you’re on the field everyone is trying to compete. Nobody wanted to be on the losing side of that game and have to hear about it from your buddies on the other side. … As far as smack talk. Of course. You have two teams every close in proximity with many players who played with, or against, each other in high school and most likely were recruited by both schools. The build up to that game added to the tension. Competitive juices started flowing and you’re going to get chippy.

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): Shane Wicks was actually my roommate the year before when we attended Wise. Though we don’t speak as much anymore, I consider him a great friend.

The game once again lived up to the hype.

Stewart Robertson of UVa-Wise got loose for a 43-yard touchdown run 90 seconds into the game, but the rest of the first half belonged to the Wasps as they built a 28-17 lead at the break.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): Honestly at halftime, we were playing terrible as an entire unit. Offense, defense and special teams were trash. To say the least our coach’s let us know we weren’t playing to our potential. I’m pretty sure we were losing at half, which was unacceptable.

There would be some outstanding individual performances by the time it was all said and done.

Kyle Boden threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, Adrian Jordan caught seven passes for 124 yards, William Pearl had two TD runs, Jason Hill intercepted two passes and Wise, Virginia’s own Devan Sproles racked up 15 tackles in his backyard for the Wasps.

UVa-Wise got 163 rushing yards from Stewart Robertson, Michel Steele had a late touchdown catch to bring the Cavs within three points late and a Southwest Virginia guy – Clintwood’s Russell Hull – intercepted a pass for the Cavs.

E&H led by 10 points with less than seven minutes remaining, but the most dramatic scenes were yet to unfold

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): I had my only collegiate interception that game which was a great feeling. I have to give a lot of that credit to Lonnell Parker for breaking up that pass, allowing me to get my hands on the ball.

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): I remember I fumbled that game and it still eats me up. I wasn’t used to making mistakes and to have caused something that helped us lose. That stuck with me for a while. I also had a pretty good kickoff return during the game, so that may have been my first good play in college, so that felt nice.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): I remember I had a lot of yards receiving the football and getting stuck under the fence for a couple of seconds after I scored a touchdown and was hit after I caught the ball. We both battled back-and-forth. The whole game was an exciting game to play in and watch.

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): I remember the momentum swinging back-and-forth all night. … It just seemed like everything was building towards this crescendo.

Bouldin’s gut instincts proved correct.

It appeared over when UVa-Wise freshman quarterback Tye Marshall was intercepted by Emory & Henry’s Jason Hill with 1:17 remaining at the E&H 22-yard line. It was the third interception Marshall had thrown and that pick sent many fans heading to the parking lot to beat the traffic.

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): The last offensive drive for the Cavaliers I remember being full of emotions and upset that the ball wasn’t throw to me during a particular designed play. The stop and go play would’ve ended the game as the corner fell during the play and I was wide open, but rest assured I couldn’t be made at the end result of the game. A dead silent home crowd after we failed to convert on offense put us in a tough situation while clinging on to hope as small as mustard seed to win the game.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): I remember Jason Hill getting an interception late in the fourth quarter that I thought sealed the game. If we had a long drive and could sustain a couple of first downs I thought we could put them away. I recall how gritty of a game it was in regards to conditioning. Both teams were exhausted by the fourth. A humid night on the mountain.

Instead, E&H lost eight yards on three plays and was forced to punt

John Kuczko (UVa-Wise assistant coach): The only way Wise can win that game is to have Emory punt the ball to us and they did.

So, that brings us to the moment when Frazier booted the ball to Bratton and all hell broke loose.

Marcus Bratton (UVa-Wise junior safety): “I remember Coach Ham telling me to get out of bounds if I can, but if not make something happen.”

Nobody could have envisioned what happened next.

Bratton fielded the punt near his 30-yard line, brought the ball past midfield and got upended just past the 40-yard line. He somehow pitched the ball to a trailing Josh Wright, who took it the rest of the way to the end zone with no time left on the clock.

You had to see it to believe it.

Final Score; UVa-Wise 33, Emory & Henry 30

Marcus Bratton (UVa-Wise junior safety): I didn’t see anyone. I was trying to keep the play alive. I saw him at the last possible moment then I just pitched it back.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): So, I remember Marcus catching the punt and I came running down on his right shoulder looking for a big time type of block for him. Something like my boy Shahiem Harris had. My target got right out of the way at the last second. At this point I’m still running full speed towards the ball, because it’s the last play of the game. I wanted to be ready for anything. At this point, Bratt and I made eye contact for like a tenth of a second. It was insane. I caught the ball and the rest was history.

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): I had just come off the field from defense and was on the sideline on a knee just trying to figure out a scenario in my head that we could pull off the win some way. I just remember Bratton coming across midfield and starting to stumble and my heart sank. Then out of nowhere Josh Wright has the ball and is barreling towards the goal line. Then I just remember being in a huge dogpile in the back of the end zone.

Nehemiah Jones (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): It was definitely magical, man. Bratt is the GOAT [Greatest of All Time] returner. We got used to him making big plays. You could tell that guy was different.

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): I was on the sidelines standing beside my teammate and best friend Michel Steele. Just like most people in attendance hoping for the best, but expecting us to get tackled after the return and four the game to be over. … Absolute disbelief. [Bratton] was hands down one of the most talented guys I’ve ever had the opportunity to compete with. He was an All-American returner that year and just came up big for us week after week.

Steve Curran (UVa-Wise play-by-play broadcaster): I remember saying on the broadcast that Bratton will need a ton of blocking and a ton of blocking he did get. … I saw Bratton apparently getting tackled and thought the game was over. However, Jason Grace, our color commentator, picked up the play-by-play and called the winning touchdown as Wright crossed the goal line.

The play that started with Frazier’s foot would forever be known for Bratton’s flick of the football that hit Wright in stride

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): I knew that Wise was going to come after it and try to block the punt, so I knew that I had to get it off quick. I also knew that I needed to directionally punt it and get it close the sideline as far as I could down the field, so that it would eliminate the chance of a good opportunity for a Hail Mary. It was a good snap from Steve [Michaluk] and I got it off quick, then got rolled up on and was looking around for the flag.

I looked right at the head ref and he didn’t do anything and probably thought I was acting. I got a great 50-yard punt off that landed right on the right numbers at the opposite 30. I started trailing the play and saw Marcus start running to the complete opposite side of the field and thought this should be an easy tackle and game over. But Marcus was able to catch the left edge and start making strides and I tried to get into position to help make a play. Zack Santolla gets Marcus by the shoestrings and I saw Marcus toss up the ball and at that exact moment I get hit by a Wise player from the right side and blocked right into Travis Bolt. As I sat there on the field getting up, I see a Wise player run into the end zone and their entire sideline started running towards him and for a second I didn’t eve comprehend they had scored.

Daniel Preston (Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman): I was on the field for that play. I remember them trying to block the kick and T.J. barely getting it off. I was supposed to play back, like a safety. I remember the returner sprinting to his right and seeing our front wall collapse. When I cut back to get a better angle, one of my teammates dove in and took the returner’s legs out. At that point, for a split second, we all stopped because we thought he was down. It wasn’t until the roar of the crowd that I noticed someone else had the ball. I have never seen anything like it. It looked like he was basically on his head, with his legs straight up in the air, and miraculously flipped the ball up in the air. At that point, none of us had a good angle to tackle or momentum to stop it.

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): I wasn’t on the field for that play, but I did have a clear view. Initially, I thought there would be a flag for roughing the punter or at least running into the kicker. After that I saw it was a returnable punt. At that point it was like it unfolded in slow motion.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): I was on the sideline watching it. I thought it was going to get called back for a hit on the punter. I saw Bratton go down and pitched the ball right before he went down. I just couldn’t believe someone was there to catch it and return it.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): I was not on punt team. I stood at the 50 as T.J. hit a beautiful punt. The punt was too good. He outkicked the coverage and when the long snapper missed the tackle and I saw the returner going to there sideline I thought, ‘Oh, No’ Typical big hits in a punt return like that and this one was no different. I saw the returner cut back about the 45 and start to stumble and throw the ball up in the air. At this point I think it’s over, done deal. Kid comes out of nowhere – Johnny on the spot – and catches the ball in stride. TD. Disbelief filled me on our sidelines

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): It was just unbelievable to see in person.

An aggressive UVa-Wise player attempting to block the punt did make contact with Frazier after he got the boot away. Should a flag have flown from a referee crew comprised of Carl Klusman, Mark Shumate, Paul Heavrin, Greg Hamilton, Jay Blackwood, Tom Duvall and Jim Gutterman?

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): Some people might say that there should have been roughing the punter called on the play. I say if the ref didn’t call it, then it didn’t happen.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): I don’t think it was roughing the punter, but there is an argument for running into the punter since I was rolled up on by a Wise player while my punting leg was still in the air. It would’ve been a 5-yard penalty and it would’ve been a replay of the down.

Daniel Preston (Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman): Absolutely. You can ask my coaches or any coach I played against in my career, I was not one to gripe to the officials or play the blame game. But that particular game there were definitely some questionable calls. As a defensive end, I thought the line judge in particular missed some crucial calls. In the end, however, we still should have found a way to finish the game and win. That’s football.”

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): I believe it was roughing the punter. I remember watching the play on ESPN and hearing announcers mentioning it [as a possible penalty] as well. Maybe it’s just me being upset about the loss.

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): From my vantage point there was absolutely no roughing the punter. Could you imagine the greatest football play in school history being called back for roughing the punter?

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): It definitely was roughing the punter. He was taken out as he kicked the ball.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): All I’m going to say is that when I was on the field I didn’t see any roughing the punter.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): Watch the tape. Two flags on the play. Roughing the punter and an illegal block. We shouldn’t have let the game get to that point. We were winning the game most of the game.

Marcus Bratton (UVa-Wise junior safety): It looked as if it was, but I’m sure the refs thought the game was over anyway.

If you’ve been to a major sporting event in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee over the past 20 years, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Brian Scott Owens in attendance.

Not surprisingly, the 1994 Haysi High School star was in attendance at Southwest Virginia Bowl IV.

Brian Scott Owens (Spectator): It ranks top of the list as far as college games I’ve attended. … Even though it’s at the small-college level, it’s something you always want to witness as a fan: seeing a walk-off game-winner in the most improbable way possible.

Owens was among the sea of humanity that flooded the turf at Carl Smith Stadium in the immediate aftermath as the scene was that of absolute pandemonium. The celebration lasted well into the night in the locker room and the rest of the weekend on the small campus in the small town.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): Words can’t explain the vibe and mood. It was literally like a movie. After the game people were celebrating on the field for a good 15-20 minutes. The locker room was cranking with music and everyone was dancing.

Marcus Bratton (UVa-Wise junior safety): I think the coaches were more excited than the players.

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): After the game, the locker room atmosphere felt as if we had just won the championship game. We were all excited to have won not only for ourselves and the fans, but for Coach Lusk, who we knew wanted this more than anyone. The campus talked about the win the entire weekend and the duration of the season. It was definitely something to be proud of.

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): Music playing so loud you couldn’t hear the guy next to you talking, dancing a lot of ear-to-ear smiles.

Steve Curran (UVa-Wise play-by-play broadcaster): We eventually had head coach Dewey Lusk make it up to the press box for a postgame interview and after he caught his breath, he commented: ‘Boy, how do you like that? We practice that play every day.’ Of course, we knew he was kidding, but we had an extended, exciting interview.

Meanwhile, the scene in the other locker room was somber. E&H head coach Don Montgomery fumed about what he felt was bad officiating while being interviewed by reporters.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): I honestly don’t remember much of the game besides the play. I think the gravity of that play has pretty much blocked everything else out. … By far the toughest loss of my career.

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): The mood was terrible. Not a word was spoke the whole ride home. It was probably the worst mood I can remember after a football game.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): I tell everyone back home that was still the toughest loss in my football career. We played a good game. Just to see that game end like that was a heartbreaker.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): The mood in the locker room after a game like that is not one anybody wants to be around. We were pissed at the no-calls, discouraged of the loss and for me a little different than some guys, I was thankful. Even though we came up short in the end, we became a part of history in Southwest Virginia football. I wish we would have played all four years. It was great for recruiting in our area and it was good for Southwest Virginia.

There was plenty of second-guessing as well.

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): My first thought looking back is Dang, why didn’t we kick it out of bounds?

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): I think obviously if we had a redo, we would have just taken the snap and I would’ve run to the back of the end zone, ran around for as long as I could, stepped out of the back and taken a safety.

Those fans who had only stuck around for 58:43 of the classic contest were also second-guessing their decision to not stay until the clock read all zeroes.

Steve Curran (UVa-Wise play-by-play broadcaster): Many people told me the next week: ‘Boy, I wish I had stayed to see that, it sounded so exciting on the radio.’ I have been involved with radio off and on for 50 years now and have done a lot of high school games and now mostly college games, and of course, that one is the most memorable.

The play soon went viral and appeared on ESPN SportsCenter, the websites of CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated. The radio crew of Steve Curran and Jason Grace drew praise from AwfulAnnouncing.com for their enthusiasm and Jim McBride of the Boston Globe called it the most exciting play of the season in his weekly column

Bratton-to-Wright was named GEICO’s college football play of the year during a special that aired on CBS in Nov. 2011.

There are several clips of the play on YouTube and one of them is closing in on 500,000 views.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): Those two weeks after that game were insane. I remember coming out class and the bookstore and a few alumni people were asking for pictures and autographs. … It was amazing. It’s something I will never forget. It’s always an athlete’s dream to be on ESPN.

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): It was surreal to see. Growing up as a kid I was a college football junkie so I was always tuned into ESPN and all of the major sports networks. But playing at UVa-Wise never did I imagine that the sports world would take notice of our university deep in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. It was awesome.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): It was actually nice to see that game from little Southwest Virginia got attention. I also played against Bratton in high school and we were in the same district, so it was good to see someone from back home get the spotlight.

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): At the time, it was hard to watch and of course we picked it apart of how we should have stopped it. Now you watch it and tip your cap. It was a theatrical ending to an exciting game. It was a heads up play by those guys and they played through the final whistle.

The game didn’t propel either team to new heights. E&H finished 5-5 that season, while UVa-Wise went 5-6. Both teams are still stuck in a playoff drought as E&H last made the postseason in 2000 and UVa-Wise last competed in a playoff game in 1996.

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): That season was tough on us. We lost four games by a combined score of 12 points. There were a lot of hard losses that year. I think after the other losses, it started to fade because every close loss just hurt worse and worse.

Daniel Preston (Emory & Henry senior defensive lineman): That’s definitely in the top-five for me as far as tough losses in my career. That season, we lost four games by four points or less, which to me is frustrating as a competitor. But, they were the fun games to be a part of that just didn’t fall our way in the end.

Devan Sproles (Emory & Henry junior linebacker): Just a year in football where we missed big breaks almost every time.

It turned out to be the end of the playing days for Shane Wicks.

Shane Wicks (Emory & Henry senior linebacker): For me it was the last college game I played in. I was dealing with an ankle injury going into the game, but I didn’t want to sit that one out. The injury got worse and it ended up being my last game.

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): After the 2011 game, I checked my Facebook feed only to see Shane Wicks post a status, ‘WTF just happened’ in disbelief. Shane was a great person and linebacker. Hope to catch him around at one of the future rivalry games. … A distant memory to many, but 11 years later it still feels as if we had played the game just yesterday.

It was the only touchdown Josh Wright scored in his college football career. He certainly made it count. Bratton will likely be inducted into the UVa-Wise Athletics Hall of Fame one day and he played professionally overseas for several years.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): After my freshman year I tore three muscles in my back deadlifting during winter workouts. I missed spring ball then came back for my sophomore year. My sophomore year I battled injuries and decided to redshirt. Ultimately, I decided to stop playing football, focus on my grades and transferred to Radford. I regret quitting football every day. I was a stupid kid. Starting as a freshman, I guess Coach Ham saw a lot in me. I remember Coach Hamilton actually texting me during Christmas break asking me if I was coming back. I told him not, I’m going to focus on school. This is a life lesson I have for my son, never live with regret. Currently, I’m a foreclosure and affidavit paralegal living with my wife and son in Wilmington, North Carolina, about 20 minutes from the beach.

One thing that UVa-Wise and Emory & Henry College fans can all agree on is that they are glad the Southwest Virginia Bowl is reinstated and it will mean a little more since both teams are now in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference.

It's reminiscent of the rivalry between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in these parts. The programs don't like each other, but they rarely play.

UVa-Wise and Emory & Henry won't have that problem anymore with an annual showdown.

Dane Damron is the head coach at UVa-Wise and Curt Newsome is leading the program at Emory & Henry. Most of the players on the field today were in elementary school when Southwest Virginia Bowl IV was played and many had never heard of the schools they now play for.

If those youngsters don’t know it already, they will figure out they are part of something special when they take the field on Saturday at Fred Selfe Stadium on the campus for Emory & Henry College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

It is a matchup that will make the casual fans show up, who would rather see a game like this than say UVa-Wise vs. Erskine or Emory & Henry vs. Catawba

Russell Hull (UVa-Wise sophomore defensive end): I think that was a game that should have been played every year. It gives the local something to brag about fall to fall. I feel like it is the only two true Southwest Virginia collegiate programs.

James Long (UVa-Wise sophomore wide receiver): I believe the football rivalry with Wise and Emory gives two small towns a sense of pride and something to be proud of. Since the rivalry began in ’94, the games were always decided by 10 points or less. So in the end what you get is great football with great fans from two small, but great towns in Southwest Virginia.

Josh Wright (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): I wasn’t aware that Emory & Henry was Division II now. I think that’s incredible. The game this year will be exhilarating. The history of the rivalry and what happened last time we played, I know the fans will be hype for this one. … The two schools are close enough that it’s almost a battle to be the best in the area. Now that they are in the same conference, I see the beef getting more intense.

Ryan Bouldin (UVa-Wise junior running back/slot receiver): I think it is great for Southwest Virginia. Coming from Richmond I was unaware of how rich the football history is in Southwest Virginia and how passionate of a fanbase there is. A lot of the kids playing at both universities are from the area. So that regional rivalry is great for the schools, for recruiting and for the region in my opinion.”

Joseph Vaughn (Emory & Henry freshman running back): I’m excited these teams get to play each other on a yearly basis. I haven’t felt much of a pull to go watch either team play in years, but it makes me feel like I could go watch these two play knowing how much the community is going to get into it. It makes for a great environment.

Adrian Jordan (Emory & Henry senior wide receiver): The players will get to experience a crowd/atmosphere that they never felt before as they relight an old flame. Hope to make it to the game to reminisce about the good ol' days we had playing in that rivalry game. I will never forget the game we played at UVa-Wise.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): Both programs are now elevated into DII and being in the same conference should make the rivalry even bigger now since they won’t go decades between matchups.

Brian Scott Owens (Spectator): The game and rivalry is needed by all of Southwest Virginia. The addition of Emory & Henry to the South Atlantic Conference has made this game a staple of the future for many years to come. Wise has always had a devout fan base and Emory & Henry has always had strong fan support as well. Sports fans who may have left the area and moved away may see this game back on the calendar and come back to Southwest Virginia each year to see the Southwest Virginia Bowl. It’s something I have marked on my calendar for sur when the announcement was made that Emory would be a part of the SAC and the schedules were released. I can’t wait to be a part of the festivities on Saturday.

John Kuczko (UVa-Wise assistant coach): Both want to claim they are Southwest Virginia’s college and which college is the best. This is one way to try to prove it on the field. Besides, football is so big in Southwest Virginia at the high school level, it just carries over I believe. The largest two gates at both Wise and Emory have been when these two schools have played. The winner also has an edge in the next couple of recruiting cycles as they can say they won this game. I am excited to know we will be playing each other for now on being part of the SAC. These games alone make it work going DII. It will help all sports at both colleges I think.

Nehemiah Jones (UVa-Wise freshman defensive back): I think it’s a match made in heaven.

John Kuczko is now an assistant baseball coach on Trey McCall’s staff at Emory & Henry College. He’ll be in attendance today and has witnessed all five Southwest Virginia Bowls.

He was a spectator in 1994, an assistant coach at Emory & Henry in 1995 and an assistant at UVa-Wise in 2010 and 2011.

John Kuczko (UVa-Wise assistant coach): After taking part in three of the games – one on Emory sideline and two on Wise’s sideline – I am very excited that the two schools are playing again. It’s also nice and a lot less pressure to be watching the game as a baseball coach and just a football fan.

Marcus Bratton and T.J. Frazier will probably also check in to see how their alma maters do on Saturday.

High school rivals, college foes and forever linked.

They'll still be talking about that play when Southwest Virginia Bowl XXXIII rolls around.

Marcus Bratton (UVa-Wise junior safety): It’s the wildest football ending I’ve been a part of.

T.J. Frazier (Emory & Henry senior punter): Nowadays, it’s a cool story to tell, especially for icebreakers with work and networking events. Everyone gets a kick out of watching the replay.