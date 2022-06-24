A look at 13 intriguing prep football games in far SW Virginia for 2022

The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Wednesday and like a menu at a fine dining establishment, folks throughout the Commonwealth craving some pigskin have scanned it thoroughly.

There are the yearly favorites and some special matchups, but of course there are games each Friday for everybody.

It’s a two-month wait until the regular season begins, but the following is a look at 13 games – a baker’s dozen if you will – on the docket involving far Southwest Virginia squads that have intriguing storylines:

Virginia High at Tazewell (Aug. 26): Either the Bearcats or Bulldogs will be 1-0 in Southwest District play after the first week of the season. It is one of three season-openers to double as a district game with Abingdon at John Battle and Lee High at Union in the Mountain 7 District being the others.

Lebanon at Honaker (Aug. 26): Lebanon’s Darrell Taylor or Honaker’s Todd Tiller will be triumphant in their debut as the head coach at their respective schools.

Chilhowie at Marion (Aug. 26): This intense Smyth County rivalry always draws a crowd and adding to the energy level will be the debut of Jack Ginn as Marion’s head coach.

Bluefield at Graham (Aug. 26): The Graham G-Men finished as VHSL Class 2 state runner-up last season, while the Bluefield Beavers reached the WVSSAC Class AA state semifinals. Of course, this border battle at Mitchell Stadium is an important event no matter how well the teams fared the year before.

Hurley at Rye Cove (Aug. 26): Rye Cove will play a varsity game for the first time since Oct. 2, 2021, as the Eagles had to forfeit their final four games of 2021 when their roster was decimated by injuries. It will also mark Gary Collier’s head-coaching debut as he is Rye Cove’s new gridiron boss.

Tazewell at Colonial Heights (Sept. 10): Tazewell makes the long bus ride to the Richmond suburbs to face the Class 3 Colonials. Two weeks later, the Bulldogs will travel to the Staunton area to face six-time defending Class 1 champion Riverheads.

Tennessee High at Abingdon (Sept. 23): This will be Tennessee High’s first regular-season game at a Southwest Virginia venue against a team other than Virginia High since a win at Lee High in 2017. Abingdon took a 34-14 triumph over THS last season.

Galax at Graham (Sept. 23): This is a matchup between 2021 VHSL Class 2 runner-up Graham and 2021 VHSL Class 1 runner-up Galax. Graham grabbed a 28-0 win over the Maroon Tide last season.

Richlands at Ridgeview (Sept. 30): Ridgeview beat Richlands twice last season and folks still talk about the Wolfpack’s 29-28 playoff win over Richlands when Brandon Beavers caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Ryan O’Quinn on the game’s final play. Rose Ridge will be packed for the rematch.

Patrick Henry at Holston (Oct. 7): This is a rematch of the 2021 Region 1D finals, a contest Holston won 24-0.

Union at Ridgeview (Oct. 7): Union has won the previous two meetings 32-26 and 28-21.

Ridgeview at Abingdon (Oct. 21): Abingdon won the Region 3D championship and Ridgeview finished as Region 2D runner-up last season. Some preseason prognosticators are predicting this matchup will be for the Mountain 7 District title.

Richlands at Virginia High (Nov. 4): Important playoff positioning could go to the winner. VHS hasn’t beaten Richlands since 1999.

