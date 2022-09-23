5-0: Rye Cove unbeaten after rout of Blue Devils

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Rye Cove canceled last season after an October 2, 2021, loss to Lee High, finishing the season 0-6, scoring only six touchdowns in six games.

Fast forward to 2022, the Eagles remained perfect on the year, scoring six touchdowns to defeat Castlewood 42-7 in Cumberland District play.

“I wasn’t aware of what they scored last year,” first-year Rye Cove coach Gary Collier said. “Basically, everything that happened in the past, we flushed it. We kept the positive stuff that was going on and built on to it. We added our stuff, the kids have bought in, the coaches have bought in, we have people that are just working their tails off.”

To this point, it’s definitely been a storybook season for Rye Cove (5-0, 2-0). But did Collier ever dream a 5-0 start?

“Yes,” he said. “That’s just me personally, I don’t like to lose. At this point in time, we couldn’t have written the script any better.”

It appeared it might have a different outcome. Castlewood took the opening kickoff and drove down the field. Less than three minutes into the game, quarterback Forrest McConnell tossed a four-yard touchdown pass to Slade Castle. Cayden Dishman kicked the extra point to put the Blue Devils up 7-0.

The Eagles first two possessions resulted in turnovers, a lost fumble and an interception. Castlewood couldn’t capitalize. They were plagued by turnovers the entire contest.

The Blue Devils’ first fumble was recovered by Rye Cove on the Castlewood 13. Quarterback Landon Lane broke free up the middle on a 13-yard run to close the Blue Devil lead to 7-6.

A short punt helped set up the next Eagle score. They moved 63 yards in 11 plays. Payton Darnell did the honors rushing in from seven yards out. Lane ran in the two-point conversion and Rye Cove was on its way.

Lane added another score on a one-yard plunge and then threw to Kaden Bowen for two as they took a 22-7 lead just before halftime.

Castlewood (1-4, 0-2) was its own worst enemy. The Blue Devils finished the contest with seven turnovers, coming from five interceptions and two lost fumbles.

“We’re not beating anybody with seven turnovers,” said Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards. “Hat’s off to Rye Cove. Man, they play well and are coached well. We just made too many mistakes.”

The second half was more of the same. Lane added a six-yard run and Darnell a five-yard scoring run. The final TD came from Logan Barnette who got free up the middle on a 58-yard run for the Eagles.

Payton Darnell had 100 yards rushing on 15 carries with two TDs and Lane had 15 attempts for 70 yards with three TDs.

“Lane is working hard,” commented Collier. “He’s never played the quarterback position before; he’s leading our offense and instructing the other guys on what they need to do.”

Rye Cove will face their toughest test to date when they travel to Class 2 Lee High next Friday.

“We have 48 hours to get over this one and then our real test comes next week,” Collier said. “We’re playing up against a good Lee High team, it will be a real challenge for us. We’ll prepare like we do every week and go to war again next Friday.”

Rye Cove;6l16;6;14;—;42

Castlewood;7;0;0;0;—;7

Scoring Summary

C—Castle 4 pass form McConnell (Dishman kick)

RC—Lane 13 run (kick blocked)

RC—P. Darnell 7 run (Lane run)

RC—Lane 1 run (Bowen pass from Lane)

RC—Lane 6 run (kick failed)

RC—P. Darnell 5 run (Roach-Hodge kick)

RC—Barnette 58 run (Roach-Hodge kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: RC 16, C 11; Rushes-Yards: RC 44-289, C 26-74; Passing Yards: RC 58, C 134; Comp-Att-Int: RC 4-13-2, C 15-29-5; Fumbles-Lost: RC 2-1, C 4-2; Penalties-Yards: RC 10-65, C 8-70; Punts-Average: RC 1-31, C 3-21.