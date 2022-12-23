39th Annual Arby's Classic Capsules

At Tennessee High, Viking Hall

Dec. 27-31

Christ School

Location: Arden, N.C.

Enrollment: 301

Nickname: Greenies

Head Coach: Joshua Coley

2021-22: 16-11, NCISAA state quarterfinals

This season: 14-0

Arby’s opener: Gate City, Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Notable returnees: (2021-22 stats): Anthony Robinson (6’10, Sr., 11 ppg, 10 reb); Bryson Cokley (6’5, Jr., 9 ppg, 5 reb, 3 ast); Emmanuel Richards (6’4, Sr., 19 ppg, 6 reb, 6 ast); Keenan Wilkins (5’10, Jr., 27 ppg, 4 stls, 3 ast); Jamari Briggs (6’5, Jr., 23 ppg, 9 reb, 7 ast); Lleyton Thomas-Johnston (6’4, Jr., 18 ppg, 11 reb).

Notes: Robinson (South Florida), Cokley (Wake Forest) and Richards (Longwood) are committed to NCAA Division I schools...Christ School won the Arby’s Classic in 2011.

Dobyns-Bennett

Location: Kingsport, Tenn.

Enrollment: 2,503

Nickname: Indians

Head Coach: Chris Poore

2021-22: 32-6, Class 4A state champions

This season: 8-6

Arby’s opener: North Mecklenburg, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Notable returnees: Dante Oliver (6’6, Sr., 13.3 ppg, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast); Jonavan Gillespie (5’9, Sr., 14.7 pgg); Bradley Stump (5’9, Sr., 13.2 ppg, 5 ast).

Notes: Oliver, who played at Asheville Christian last season, is the son of East Tennessee State head coach Desmond Oliver. Dante has committed to play for the Buccaneers...Dobyns-Bennett won the Arby’s Classic i 1992 and 1988.

Fulton

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Enrollment: 917

Nickname: Falcons

Head coach: Jody Wright

2021-22: 30-6, Class 3A semifinals

This season: 11-1

Arby’s opener: Myers Park, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Taj Kimber (6’3, Jr., 14 ppg, 5 reb, 4 ast); Danaj Kimber (6’2, Jr., 13 ppg); Tyler Lee (6’5, Jr., 15 ppg, 7 reb); Marcellus Jackson (5’9, 3A Mr. Football in Tennessee.

Notes: Wright has 814 wins in 38 seasons at Fulton, including 19 state tournament appearances and three state titles...East Tennessee State is among the schools courting the Kimber brothers and Lee...This is Fulton’s first appearance in the Arby’s Classic.

Gate City

Location: Gate City, Va.

Enrollment: 640

Nickname: Blue Devils

Head coach: John-Reed Barnes

2021-22: 12-13, 2nd in Mountain 7 District tournament

This season: 3-2

Arby’s opener: Christ School, Tuesday, 1 p.m.

Notable returnees: Eli McMurray (5’10, Jr., 15 ppg, 5 ast); Gunner Garrett (6’5, Jr., 11 ppg, 5 reb). Seniors Brendan Cassidy (6’4) and Ryland Mullins (6’1) return, as do sophomores Bo Morris (6’3) and Gabe Johnson (6’0).

Notes: Gate City has lost twice to Tennessee High, beaten Sullivan East, Abingdon and Ridgeview.

Greeneville

Location: Greeneville, Tenn.

Enrollment: 920

Nickname: Greene Devils

Head Coach: Brad Woolsey

2021-22: 30-6, Two-time Class 2A state champions

This season: 5-5

Arby’s opener: Trinity Catholic, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Notable returnees: Adatay Dabbs (6’2, Sr., 10 ppg); Ty Williams (6’4, Sr.); Jayquan Price (5’11, Sr).

Notes: Dabbs will play college football at Mercer. Williams will football at Austin Peay...Greeneville finished a school-best third last year in the Arby’s Classic.

Madison-Ridgeland

Location: Madison, Miss.

Enrollment: 400

Nickname: Golden Patriots

Head Coach: Richard Duease

2021-22: 33-7

This season: 15-4

Arby’s opener: West Catholic Prep, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Josh Hubbard (5’11, Sr., 27 ppg, 8 reb, 5 ast); Harrison Alexander (6’5, Sr., 15 ppg, 4 reb, 3 ast); Aston Magee (6’6, soph).

Notes: Hubbard has committed to Mississippi...Duease has won 1,782 games between boys and girls in 47 seasons. The Patriots have won 40 division state titles and 15 overall state championships...The Pats have never play in the Arby’s Classic.

Myers Park

Location: Charlotte, N.C.

Enrollment: 3,800.

Nickname: Mustangs

Head Coach: Scott Taylor

2021-22: 17-9

This season: 6-3

Arby’s opener: Knox Fulton, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Sir Mohammed (6’6, Jr., 17 ppg, 6 reb, 5 ast); Sadiq White (6’9, Jr., 6 ppg, 4 reb); Bishop Boswell (6’3, Jr., 20 ppg, 8 reb, 5 ast); Elijah Strong (6’8, Sr., 17 ppg, 10 reb); Santana Lynch (6’4. Jr.), Sam Walters (6’3, Sr.).

Notes: Mohammed, who has more than 20 offers from NCAA Division I schools, is the son of former Kentucky and NBA standout Nazr Mohammed...Walters’ father and uncle played basketball at Tennessee High...The Mustangs had to pull out of the Arby’s Classic last season due to COVID issues.

Norcross

Location: Norcross, Ga.

Enrollment: 2,900

Nickname: Blue Devils

Head Coach: Jesse McMillian

2021-22: 26-6, 7A state champions

This season: 10-0

Arby’s opener: Tennessee High, Tuesday 4 p.m.

Notable returnees: Lamariyon Jordan (6’6, Sr., 17 ppg, 6 reb); Bilal Abdur-Rahman (5’10, Sr., 21 pgg, 4 ast); Mier Panoam (6’3, Sr., 10.5 ppg, 6.4 reb); Samarion Bond (6’4, Sr., 10 ppg); Michael Pace (6’4, Jr., 9 ppg); Blaise Byrd (6’2, Jr., 8 ppg, 5 ast).

Notes: Jordan has committed to Georgia, while Abdur-Rahman will play for Alabama A&M...Norcross has scored 100, 92 and 89 points in games this season...McMillian won the GACA Coach of the Year honors last year.

North Mecklenburg

Location: Huntersville, N.C.

Enrollment: 3,200

Nickname: Vikings

Head Coach: Duane Lewis

2021-22: 27-5, North Carolina 4A semifinals

This season: 9-0

Arby’s opener: Dobyns-Bennett, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Notable returnees: Isaiah Evans (6’7, Jr., 19.5 ppg, 6 reb, 3 ast); Ashton Pierce (6’3, Fr.); Christian Foy (6’4, Jr.).

Note: Evans is considered a top 25 junior prospect in the nation, having received offers from Kansas, Tennessee and other SEC and ACC schools...North Mecklenburg won the Arby’s Classic in 2014 and 2017.

Pace Academy

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

Enrollment: 525

Nickname: Knights

Head Coach: Sharman White.

2021-22: 25-5

This season: 6-2

Arby’s opener: Gate City or Christ School, Wednesday 4 p.m.

Notable returnees: Kyle Green (6’4, Jr., 9 ppg, 8 reb); L.J. Moore (6’6, Jr., 8 ppg, 6 reb); Eric Chatfield (5’10, So); Jackson Ferry (6’3, So.).

Notes: Pace competed in a tournament in London in early December, losing by a combined 10 points to highly-regarded Mater Dei (California) and Christ the King (New York)...White has won nine state titles and has twice earned national coach of the year honors.

St. Francis Prep

Location: Queens, N.Y.

Enrollment: 2,500

Nickname: Terriers

Head Coach: Jimmy Lynch

2021-22: 22-4, CHSAA Brooklyn Queen champions; Kreul Under Armour National Tournament champs.

This season: 5-1

Arby’s opener: Webb or Tabernacle, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Joshua Pascarelli (6’2, Sr.; 14 ppg, 4 reb, 3 ast); Vere Anthony (5’10, So., 8.2 ppg, 4.5 reb, 5.1 ast); Tyler Michel (6’2, Jr., 7.3 ppg, 4 reb).

Notes: Pascarelli, who was the Kruel Under Armour MVP last season, has committed to Marist...The Terriers have won the last two CHSAA “AA” Brooklyn/Queens Division titles...The brother duo of Tom and Sam Stith played at St. Francis, St. Bonaventure and in the NBA in the early 1960s.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

Enrollment: 550

Nickname: Falcons

Head Coach: Kevin Clarke

This season: n/a

2021-22: n/a

Arby’s opener: Webb, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Notable players: n/a

Tabernacle Baptist has played in every Arby’s Classic since 1999. The Falcons placed fifth that season and haven’t finished in the top 6 since then...Tabernacle is known for its fast-paced style of play.

Tennessee High

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Enrollment: 1,150

Nickname: Vikings

Head Coach: Michael McMeans

2021-22: 7-21

This season: 11-2

Arby’s opener: Norcross, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Notable returnees: Brandon Dufore (6’6, Sr., 14.5 ppg, 6 reb); Creed Musick (6’3, Sr., 17 ppg, 7 reb, 3 ast); Colin Brown (6’0, So., 9 ppg, 4 reb, 3 ast).

Notes: Tennessee High is looking for its first top-6 finish since placing 6th in 2010...The Vikings’ best finish was second in 1985...Tennessee High went 1-2 in Orlando earlier this week, winning by two and losing by one in double-overtime.

Trinity Catholic

Location: Louisville, Ky.

Enrollment: 1,173

Nickname: Shamrocks

Head Coach: Mike Szabo

2021-22: 17-16

This season: 8-2

Arby’s opener: Greeneville, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Notable returnees: Cam McClain (6’2, Sr., 17.2 ppg); Andre Vasser (6’3, Jr., 13.6 ppg, 4.6 reb); Jayden Johnson (6’5, Fr); C.J. Walls (6’0, Sr., 11.5 ppg, 5.2 reb); David Pfeiffer (6’8, Sr., 4.6 ppg, 4.4 reb)

Notes: Trinity won the Arby’s Classic in 2016...Szabo coached at Washington College Academy before assisting Kevin O’Neill at Northwestern before taking over the Shamrocks...Trinity won state championships in 2012 and 2019...Johnson is ranked among the top 25 freshmen in America.

Twin Springs

Location: Nickelsville, Va.

Enrollment: 186

Nickname: Titans

Head Coach: Tyler Webb

2012-22: 20-7, Region 1D championship, Class 1 state semifinals.

This season: 3-2

Arby’s opener: Westminister, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Connor Lane (6’4, Sr., 15 ppg, 6 reb, 4 ast); Bradley Owens (6’5, Sr., 17 ppg, 9 reb, 3 ast).

Notes: The smallest school in the field with a reported enrollment of 186...Twin Springs advanced to the VHSL Division I state semifinals last season...Lane and Owens are one of the best one-two punches in Southwest Virginia.

Webb

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

Enrollment: 483

Nickname: Spartans

Head Coach: Ricky Norris

2021-22: 24-6

This season: 9-4

Arby’s opener: Tabernacle, Tuesday, 2:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Lukas Walls (6’4, Sr., 16 ppg, 7 reb); Shavar Young (5’10, Fr.,); Markeis Barrett (5’10, Jr.,). Jaylen Pompey (5’7, So); Drake Ingram (6’1, Jr.).

Notes: Norris, who has won 535 games entering this season, led the Spartans to the 2019 state championship...Webb has played in five tournaments already this season...Walls has committed to Samford, while Young and Bennett are receiving interest for college football.

West Catholic

Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

Enrollment: 310

Nickname: Burrs

Head Coach: Miguel Bocachica

2021-22: 21-6

This season: 1-4

Arby’s opener: Madison-Ridgeland, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Zion Stanford (6’5, Sr., 14.5 ppg, 5.4 reb, 2.7 ast); Adam Clark (5’10, Sr., 12.1 ppg); Shemar Wilbanks-Acqui (6’3, Sr., 11.4 ppg); Marcus Branker (6’5, Jr.); Isaac Cole (6’6, So.).

Notes: West Catholic has lost four straight after opening with a win...Stanford has committed to Temple, while Clark will play next at Coppin State...Bocachica was the Pennslyvania Catholic League coach of the year last season.

Westminister

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Enrollment: 840

Nickname: Lions

Head Coach: Ehren Wallhoff

2021-22: 22-7, Kreul Classic winners

This season: 7-2

Arby’s opener: Twin Springs, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Notable returnees: Alex Lloyd (6’3, So., 23 ppg); Jaylen Carey (6’9, Sr. 19 ppg, 14 reb); D.J. Wimbley (6’7, So., 18 ppg, 7 reb); Alex Constanza (6’8, Fr., 15 ppg, 8 reb); Jeremiah Police (6’5, Jr.); R.J. Livingston (6’3, Fr).

Notes: Lloyd is listed as one of the top 25 sophomores in the nation...The Lions won three straight state titles from 2017-19...Carey, who is receiving Division I recruiting interest, is the brother of Vernon Carey, who played at Duke and is now with the Washington Wizards.