29 years after winning title as a player, Virginia High coach is back in state tourney

BRISTOL, Va. – Julius Gallishaw will coach the Virginia High Bearcats in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal boys basketball game on Friday night against Radford at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center and between now and then he will probably think of the last state tournament game he was a part of.

The date was March 12, 1993, and the site was the Carolina Coliseum in Columbia, South Carolina.

A junior point guard for the Dalzell Hillcrest Wildcats, Gallishaw scored 10 points in a 71-63 victory over J.F. Byrnes in the South Carolina High School League 4A championship game.

Ray Allen led Hillcrest with 25 points and yep, that’s the same guy who is now a Hall of Famer and made the list of the NBA’s 75 greatest players of all time.

Ronnie “Tee” Morant scored eight points that day for the Wildcats and you probably know his son, Ja Morant, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and happens to be one of the NBA’s most entertaining players.

As for Gallishaw, he is in his second season leading the program at VHS and has the Bearcats in the state tournament to the surprise of many.

“ Every team talks about going to the state at the beginning of the year,” Gallishaw said. “Did I feel like we were capable of doing it? Yes. Did I know we were going to do that? I didn’t. But these guys have done a great job. They’ve bought in and they really play together and for each other.”

Even the most fearless forecaster probably didn’t have the Bearcats (19-9) penciled in the bracket as one of the final eight Class 2 standings before the season began when you consider VHS went just 4-11 during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.

“ Things were not the way I planned it last year,” Gallishaw said. “I couldn’t really get a feel of the team because I wasn’t working here at the time and there were no fans in the stands and things of that nature.

“ I think this year I have a better understanding of who my players are and we had a whole summer together. I knew we would be pretty good with the personnel we had and I thank the Lord we are in the position that we are in.”

Virginia High split its four games with longtime Southwest District powerhouse Graham, including a 63-61 overtime victory in the regional semifinals. The G-Men had won 61 consecutive games against Southwest District opponents at one point before the Bearcats broke the streak.

“ I think what gave us confidence was the first loss on the road to them,” Gallishaw said. “Even though David Graves played a phenomenal game, we only lost by four and had a chance to tie it in the final seconds. I don’t believe in moral victories, but I think we got some confidence of, ‘Hey, we can play with Graham.’ “

Friday’s game will be a rematch as Virginia High suffered a 61-41 setback to Radford in January.

“ They are just ferocious on defense and very good on offense,” Gallishaw said. “I will say we are a better team than we were at that particular time. Radford knows us and we know Radford and I think it will be a good test for us.”

The job job Gallishaw has done isn’t lost on veteran Radford coach Rick Cormany.

“ I think Coach Gallishaw has them playing really well at the right time,” Cormany said. “They play hard and are disciplined. I know Virginia High will be a heck of a challenge for us. They are playing really well and are real sticky on defense. We have our hands full for sure.”

Gallishaw has relied on a positive approach with his squad.

“ I would describe him as a passionate coach who loves the game of basketball and would do anything for his team,” said Dante Worley, Virginia High’s leading scorer. “He is patient with us and he lets us be ourselves.”

Gallishaw admits he has made some changes to his coaching philosophy.

“ I had to get to that point,” Gallishaw said. “When I first started coaching I wanted to control everything. I had to understand how to adjust. Basketball is different than when I grew up. It was mostly Xs and Os and we moved like robots and stuff like that. I try to give these kids freedom to do some things and it’s worked out for us.”

Gallishaw makes it fun and has been known to bust a move every now and again.

“ After every big victory he comes in and dances with the team,” said VHS senior Ajaani Delaney. “Not the best dancer, but he’s working on it.”

Gallishaw can still hoop it up though and plays in pick-up games regularly.

However, coaching is his calling and this season has been particularly fulfilling.

He had stints as an assistant coach at Tennessee High and King University, but was passed over for head-coaching positions in the area on more than one occasion.

“ I remember not getting a job at one point and I just went on a drive,” Gallishaw said. “I was boo-hooing to my mom that there didn’t seem to be a job that was out there for me and she was just like, ‘Julius, stick with it and pray.’ It kind of fell right into place here since I was familiar with Virginia High and some of the kids.”

He has Palmetto State roots, but Gallishaw is a Bristolian through and through.

After playing four seasons at now-defunct Virginia Intermont College, he hasn’t left.

“ When I got recruited by VI and got here, I didn’t expect to live down here,” Gallishaw said. “I like the town and I like how close-knit everything is. I just wanted to stay.”

Now as a basketball boss in Bristol, he is in the state tournament for the first time since he was dishing out passes to Ray Allen and Ja Morant’s father 29 years ago.

