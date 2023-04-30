The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson passed away on April 27, 1988.

High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award. The nominees are listed on pages C8-C9.

From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 15. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2023 winner.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 21.

Winners have come from 26 different schools, eight of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon has the most representatives with five, followed by Patrick Henry and Grundy with three apiece. Eastside, Holston, Marion, Richlands have had two each, as did Clintwood, J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley.

The recipient will receive their own Thompson Award plaque and the school will showcase the original Gene “Pappy” Thompson trophy for the next school year.

The 2022 recipient was Jaymen Buchanan, the first winner from J.I. Burton High School.

The 29 nominees include:

ZOE ARRINGTON

TENNESSEE HIGH

A state cross country and track champion, Arrington holds five school records in track, was a four-time all-state performer in cross country and earned All-American honors in cross country and track. Arrington, who will continue her education and athletic career at Kennesaw State, holds a 3.92 GPA, is a member of the Beta Club and THS yearbook staff and is a peer-tutor for special needs student. She is also involved in Bristol Youth Leadership and active with special needs children through Adaptive Aquatics and River's Way.

ISABELLA BLAGG

UNION

Blagg got the most of out of her high school experience.

In addition to excelling in three sports, she compiled a 4.23 grade point average en route to earning an advanced diploma

Blagg plans to attend Mountain Empire Community College and then transfer to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to major in Psychology.

In her free time, Blagg served as a mentor with the Future Union Bears volleyball camp.

Her many athletic accomplishments include All-Region 2D status in basketball, volleyball and soccer, where she has ranked eighth in the state for single-season points.

ABBY BRADLEY

CASTLEWOOD

One of Southwest Virginia’s top high school golfers, it is par for the course that Bradley also excels in the classroom and the community.

Her 4.0 GPA ranks her fourth in her class and the president of the Student Council Association took part in A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School courses in Western Civilization, Advanced Multimedia, English and Creative Writing.

She has volunteered her time with her church, the Castlewood Lions club and has helped coach kids in golf and tee-ball.

A two-time individual Region 1D golf champ who three times placed in the top-10 at the state tournament, Bradley will continue her career on the links at Emory & Henry College. She plans to major in elementary education.

DYLAN BROWN

RICHLANDS

Brown carried a heavy load as a four-sport standout for the Blue Tornado.

He established a single-game school rushing record of 345 yards in football as a senior, while serving as the team captain in baseball and helping to organize the first indoor track team in school history.

The success carried over to the classroom, where Brown ranks in the top 10 of his class with a 4.1 grade point average.

Brown maintains a busy schedule away from school. In addition to owning his own lawn care business, Brown provides upkeep at a local cemetery, volunteers with a food pantry and helps with the Richlands town parade.

Brown has been accepted to a variety of colleges.

CADON BUCKLES

HAMPTON

A key cog for the Class 1A state basketball champions, Buckles earned all-state, all-conference and all-district honors for the Bulldogs in basketball, averaging 24 points and shooting 57 percent from the field during his senior season. Buckles has a 4.0 high school and college GPA and a 32 ACT score, graduating from Northeast East State Community College with an associates degree next month. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athlete, National Honor Society and is a volunteer at Pearce Chapel Freewill Baptist Church and with the annual Carter County fishing day.

BRAEDEN CHURCH

WISE COUNTY CENTRAL

Church displayed his leadership skills as a quarterback and defensive stopper for Warriors football team, where he was twice named to the All-Region 2D team.

That commitment carried over to the classroom, where Church crafted a 4.07 grade point average while earning 36 college credit hours.

In the community, Church volunteered with the Christmas Angel and Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child programs where he helped to send gift boxes.

Church, who also played basketball and baseball, plans to attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and major in Education. He intends to work as a high school teacher and coach.

CONNOR DAVIDSON

VIRGINIA HIGH

At 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, Davidson was often the smallest player on the field for the Bearcats football team.

With ample doses of heart and hustle, Davidson emerged as a three-year captain, team leader in tackles and all-state selection. Davidson was also a leader for the VHS baseball team.

Davidson used the same approach in the classroom, compiling a 4.25 grade point average and ranking third in his class.

Along with being active in school government and clubs, Davidson volunteers his time as a youth sports coach and early childhood reading programs.

Davidson plans to attend Radford University and study Business Management and Entrepreneurship

PEYTON GENTRY

JOHNSON COUNTY

The Johnson County High School valedictorian, Gentry is a captain of the Longhorns' volleyball and basketball teams and a three-time Presidential Academic Excellence Award honoree. Gentry is active in the numerous community activities, including the Johnson County EMS Explorers program, the Modern Woodman Community Service Club and the co-lead fiddle player and instructor for the Johnson County JAM band. Gentry was chosen as a Roan Scholar for East Tennessee State's Class of 2027.

ETHAN GIBSON

ABINGDON

Sports fans throughout Virginia know Gibson as a baseball prodigy.

For the 2022 season, Gibson was selected as the Class 3 player of the year for his work as a pitcher and shortstop.

In the classroom, Gibson posted a 3.86 grade point average and was named as a Washington County Community Scholar.

Gibson’s involvement in the community includes organizing a blood drive at his church and volunteering with a food pantry.

After receiving a scholarship, Gibson will play baseball at Virginia Tech.

EVAN GLASS

VOLUNTEER

A future mechanical engineering student at Tennessee Tech, Glass won 163 matches and state four times in state wrestling competition, becoming the first Volunteer male to place during his senior season. He also participated in soccer, track, men's volleyball and was a state qualifier in cross country. A Tennessee/Virginia Scholar and Presidential Scholar at Virginia Tech, Glass has been on three mission trips and teaches Bible school and children's classes at Oak Grove Baptist Church. He also printed specialty protective bands for local doctors and nurses during the COVID outbreak.

LOREN HENSLEY

SULLIVAN EAST

The president of the Sullivan East Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, the SEHS Bible Study and earned state champions honors in SEHS SkillsUSA Construction, Hensley has also been a two-time all-conference soccer player for a newly created team and has also participated in track, cross country and with the Johnson City Futbol Club. She has a 3.95 GPA, an ACT score over 30 and has a combined 18 hours of dual enrollment at East Tennessee State and Northeast State Community College. She also has a BLS and OSHA-10 certification. Her length resume also includes numerous community outreach projects, including church, Patriot Days of Service, SEHS soccer camp and served on a 7-day mission trip to Pittsburgh.

CALEB JOHNSON

NORTHWOOD

Folks in Saltville call him “C.B.” and Johnson has come in loud and clear as a leader during his four years at Northwood.

He has a 4.25 GPA and ranks fourth in his class and has already amassed 41 hours in dual-enrollment credits through Virginia Highlands Community College.

Johnson is active at Main Street Christian Church and leads a Sunday school class once a month. He has volunteered with both the Bread of Life food pantry and Saltville Little League.

Football, basketball, baseball and track and field are the sports Johnson competes in and he helped lead the Panthers to the Smyth County championship on the gridiron in 2022 as a hard-charging running back and linebacker.

ZANE JOHNSON

HONAKER

He has scored a lot of goals for the soccer team at Honaker during his career, while also attaining a number of goals away from the field.

A nationally-recognized Eagle Scout, he has volunteered his time to many worthy causes in the community. “You don’t need to ask Zane to take care of something,” said Honaker principal Tony Bush, “He has initiative.”

Johnson has maintained a 4.0 GPA and is on track to be Honaker’s valedictorian while earning academic awards in such diverse classes as Accounting, Earth Science, English, Geometry, Trigonometry and Photo Journalism.

Along with his soccer acumen, Johnson also competes for the cross country and track and field squads.

ASHTON KEITH

HOLSTON

A four-sport athlete who is valedictorian of her class, president of the National Honor Society homecoming queen and active in her church, Keith has made the most of her time at Holston.

She competes in volleyball, soccer, track and basketball and was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District selection in the latter.

Keith has maintained a 4.0 GPA, is a Washington County Community Scholar and takes part in the Future Farmers of America. She reads to kindergarten students each Friday.

She can be found at Beulah Baptist Church whenever the doors are open and has volunteered to knit hats and scarves for the homeless.

Carson-Newman University is where she will attend school and her goal is to a certified public accountant.

DAUNTAE KEYS

J.I. BURTON

Keys certainly knows the keys to success and he has used them to excel in the classroom, football field, basketball court, baseball diamond and community during his four years of high school.

He is the National Honor Society president at J.I. Burton and has a 4.333 GPA. He has already earned an associate’s degree from Mountain Empire Community College.

The 6-foot-1, 275-pound Keys is the big man on campus as he was the 2022 Cumberland District player of the year in baseball and the Cumberland District defensive player of the year on the gridiron. He also plays basketball for the Raiders.

Keys will attend the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and his career goal is to become a lawyer.

JESSI LOONEY

GRUNDY

For someone who has won a state cross country championship, been a Black Diamond District volleyball player of the year and has scored more than 1,000 career points on the basketball court, Looney remains a humble hero as she walks Grundy’s halls.

She’s also an all-district softball player in proving that she is a natural at whatever sport she participates in. She puts in hours of work as well and takes many morning runs whether the temperature is in the 90s or below freezing.

Looney also gets it done in the classroom as she ranks four her in her class with a courseload that includes Trigonometry and Statistics and is active in the Key Club and Future Business Leaders of America.

An active member of Vansant Baptist Church, she also has a servant’s heart. “Jessi’s schedule is never too busy to help those in her community,” said athletic director Craig Plymal

Looney has helped victims of the floods that have ravaged Buchanan County in recent years and helped put on a volleyball clinic at nearby Mountain Mission School. Her faith has also helped her as she’s dealt with injuries and family tragedies.

She will attend Emory & Henry College.

MADELINE LOVE

RYE COVE

Love loves being active in her school as evidenced by the activities she has participated in.

She is the salutatorian of Rye Cove’s Class of 2023 and has maintained an A average throughout her high school career.

Love is a member of the volleyball, basketball, track and cheerleading teams.

She has volunteered her time at the Hope House battered women’s shelter, is responsible for raising and lowering the flags at Rye Cove and has helped volunteer with the youth volleyball program.

Love has done all that while being a type-one diabetic.

Nursing is the career she plans to pursue.

AVERY MAIDEN

PATRICK HENRY

Maiden has soared to great heights as a volleyball star and track and field champion for the Patrick Henry Rebels, but she has also jumped feet first into her studies and community service.

The owner of a 4.0 GPA, she is vice president of the National Honor Society is a Washington County Community Scholar and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Maiden has tutored students at Rhea Valley Elementary School and with Highlands Community Services and has coached youth volleyball. She is a member of Abingdon Bible Church and once took a mission trip to John’s Island, South Carolina.

She was a member of the Barter Youth Academy from 2012-18 and starred in such musicals as Pinocchio, Wind in the Willows and the Wizard of Oz.

She plans to continue her volleyball career at Milligan University where she will major in biology in pursuit of a career in the Health Sciences Field.

REAGAN MCCOY

EASTSIDE

McCoy is the personification of a student-athlete.

She ranks fifth in her class and has taken many courses through the Mountain Empire Community College dual-enrollment program. McCoy serves as the student body president and winter homecoming queen.

She has helped with special needs students in the Challenger League, volunteered time at 4-H camps and taken part in activities at Midway Church.

McCoy was the only senior on Eastside’s basketball team that finished as VHSL Class 1 state runner-up in March and has also been a standout in volleyball and softball.

She hopes to one day be a radiologist.

AMELIA METZ

CHEROKEE

A three-time Tennessee State champion, USATF National Champion and a 10-time Tennessee all-state performer in the field events, Metz will continue her track career at Elon University, while working toward a degree in supply chain management. She ranks 8th in her class of 259 with a 3.96 GPA, while also serving as a member of numerous school extra-curricular activities, including the Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, National Society of High School Scholars, Appalachian Youth Fair Board and Teen Board of Knoxville. She was also Hawkins County's recipient of the 2023 Governor's Volunteer Stars Award.

BRELYN MOORE

RURAL RETREAT

Moore is country strong and she has conquered tough tasks on her family farm, the basketball court, the volleyball court and the classroom.

She finished with 736 career rebounds in hoops, was an all-district volleyball player and the other sport in which she stars is barrel racing as a member of the Junior Southern Rodeo Association. Her toughness was on display when she played her final basketball game on a torn MCL.

She has a 4.1 GPA and is ranked 10th in her class and is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Moore has been accepted to the pre-pharmacy program at Radford University.

HAYLEE MOORE

TWIN VALLEY

The 2022-23 VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state player of the year, there is more to Moore’s story. Much more.

She has a 4.2 GPA and is the salutatorian of Twin Valley’s Class of 2023. She is active in the Future Business Leaders of America, BETA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes clubs among others.

She volunteered during flood relief efforts during the 2022 Dismal River flooding in Buchanan County in delivering meals and cleaning supplies. The local food pantry and youth league programs have also benefitted from Moore’s help.

The Senior Class president also has a way with words as she helps run Twin Valley’s social media accounts and is on the staff of the yearbook.

Along with being a decorated hoops player, she also competed in volleyball, tennis, cross country and cheerleading at Twin Valley.

EZRAH PENNINGTON

MARION

In her role as SCA president, Pennington drew praise from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares after speaking to a full auditorium regarding her school’s effort to raise awareness about addiction and fentanyl awareness.

Along with earning a 4.2 grade point average, Pennington was selected as team captain in basketball and volleyball.

In the community, Pennington volunteered to assist with the Special Olympics, Smyth County Animal Rescue and Francis Marion Manor.

Pennington plans to attend Wytheville Community College and then transfer to Southwest Virginia Community College to study in the ultrasound technician program.

GAGE PETERSON

DAVID CROCKETT

A standout baseball player for the Pioneers, Peterson also thrives in the classroom with a 3.9 grade point average while scoring 25 o the ACT. He has also accumulated 51 hours of community service. Peterson plans to attend Walters State Community College and play baseball. He remains a MLB draft prospect and aspires to play at the professional level.

ELLEN SAUTTERS

LEBANON

Sautters is at the top of her class, at the top of her game on the soccer field and enjoys being on the stage.

She has a 4.26 GPA, serves as treasurer of the National Honor Society and secretary of the Senior Class.

She won back-to-back VHSL titles in the forensics category of Serious Duo Interpretation and was a part of the one-act play team that finished as state runner-up in 2022.

She is the team captain of Lebanon’s scholastic bowl squad and is also a valuable member of the soccer team.

Sautters has volunteered at the Elk Garden Community Food Bank, is a member of the Southwest Virginia Community Orchestra, attends Willis Chapel United Methodist Church and has worked at the Abingdon Olive Oil Company since Nov. 2021 as she takes care of online orders and gives tours of the shop.

She plays to attend East Tennessee State University and major in acting and design/production management. She hopes to one day work in stage management and lighting design.

JOSIE SHEETS

CHIILHOWIE

It would take several sheets of paper to document all that Sheets has achieved in four years at Chilhowie.

She dished out more than 1,000 career assists and was the Hogoheegee District’s setter of the year as she helped the Warriors achieve plenty of postseason success. Sheets was also played basketball.

In the classroom, she has 4.24 GPA, was a National Honor Society member and was the president of the BETA Club.

She has worked at Haynes Greenhouse since 2022, has tutored students at Chilhowie Elementary School, helped out with the Loaves and Fishes food pantry, volunteered to help with Special Olympics and took a 2018 mission trip to Guatemala with Grosses Creek Baptist Church.

She has signed with the volleyball program at the University of Mary Washington.

KALEIGH TEMPLE

GEORGE WYTHE

A runner for the George Wythe Maroons, Temple has gone the extra mile away from the cross country course as well.

Along with her twin sister Kara, Kaleigh Temple has been a member of four VHSL Class 1 state champion cross country teams at GW.

She also competes for the school’s scholastic bowl team that won the Mountain Academic Competition Conference and VHSL state championships as well.

Temple teaches a children’s class at the All Nations Church of God in Wytheville and is a babysitter.

She interned at Radford University’s writing center last year and is a vociferous reader as she reads an average of three books a month ranging from historical fiction to mystery.

ADDISON VARNEY

TRI-CITIES CHRISTIAN

A future biology major and volleyball player at Milligan University, Varney has a 4.27 GPA and has taken eight dual enrollment courses at King University. She is a member of the National Honors Society, with the top GPA in three different science curriculums. Part of the Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club, Varney has been a varsity starter since eighth grade and earned numerous conference and tournament honors. She has also 100 hours as a counselor at Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go, and worked with Operation Christmas Child and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

TAYLOR WALLACE

JOHN BATTLE

For the past four years, Wallace has chased perfection.

In soccer, she earned first-team all-state status last season and was selected as the Mountain District player of the year in 2021.

In the classroom, Wallace crafted a 4.0 grade point average and earned a Spanish biliteracy seal.

Wallace also found time to volunteer for the Special Olympics program, coach youth soccer teams and collect Christmas gifts for children.

Wallace plans to attend Emory & Henry with plans to pursue a career in mathematics and education.