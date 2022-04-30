27 nominations received for Gene "Pappy" Thompson Award for Excellence

The Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence originated in 1982 to recognize an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson passed away on April 27, 1988.

High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award. The nominees are listed on pages C7-C8.

From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 16. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2021 winner.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 22.

Winners have come from 25 different schools, eight of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon has the most representatives with five, followed by Patrick Henry and Grundy with three apiece. Eastside, Holston, Marion, Richlands have had two each, as did Clintwood, J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley.

The recipient will receive their own Thompson Award plaque and the school will showcase the original Gene “Pappy” Thompson trophy for the next school year.

Lane Blevins

Holston

Self-motivated, competitive, tough and friendly are some of the words used to describe Blevins.

He showed his toughness on the gridiron in the fall as one of Southwest Virginia’s best linebackers as Holston won a regional title and advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight year. He was also a relentless rebounder for Cavaliers’ basketball team.

He has also tackled tough classes like Trigonometry, Algebra II and French in compiling a 3.871 GPA and earning a spot in the National Honor Society.

His friendliness shows in the volunteer work he’s done for elderly citizens and the students at Rhea Valley Elementary School that he’s read books to on occasion.

Blevins hopes to one day be an engineer.

Mari Beth Boardwine

Chilhowie

Mari Beth Boardwine soared high to slam down spikes as a star player for Chilhowie’s volleyball team and she’s reached major heights off the court as well.

Bordwine has compiled a 4.36 GPA and taken dual-credit courses in English, History, Pre-Calculus and Math Analysis

Boardwine has volunteered at the Haven of Rest, taught Sunday School at her church and collected goods for a local nursing home.

Along with volleyball, she’s also competed in swimming and track and field.

Boardwine will attend Regent University and plans to major in psychology.

Henry Brooks

Cherokee

Brooks is a four-time all-conference cross country runner for the Chiefs, in addition to being an IMAC champ and TSSAA state qualifier in 2020. He led Cherokee to the Twin Lakes Conference title in 2021 and is also listed in Cherokee record books for his distance running on the track team.

Brooks also carries a 4.0 GPA while taking six AP courses, three dual enrollment courses and has a 36 ACT score.

Jack Browder

Dobyns-Bennett

The Carson-Newman basketball signee was the MVP of Dobyns-Bennett’s run to the Class 4A state championship this season. Browder was also the Big 5 Conference Player of the Year.

Browder, who amassed more than 1,000 points in his career, was an all-region and all-conference honoree for the Indians.

Browder, who also plays baseball at Dobyns-Bennett, has compiled a 4.08 grade point average.

Jaymen Buchanan

J.I. Burton

Jaymen Buchanan has put in yeoman’s work in the classroom, on the football field, the baseball diamond, the basketball court and in the workforce during his time at J.I. Burton.

He has held down a job at Doughmakers Pizza in Norton since 2016 along with juggling his success as a student-athlete.

Buchanan has compiled a 4.27 GPA, scored 1330 on the SAT, 25 on the ACT and taken challenging classes such as Calculus, University Physics and Linear Algebra.

Buchanan has been a star in three sports at Burton and put up impressive stats as the quarterback of the football squad.

He has been accepted to the University of Tennessee.

Bradley Bunch

Union

The 6-foot-6 Bunch earned hero status in 2021 after leading the Bears to the VHSL Class 2 state basketball title and earning Class 2 player of the year honors.

He guided the football team into the Region 2D playoffs as the quarterback and played baseball.

In the classroom, Bunch compiled a 3.53 grade point average and was selected for the National Honor Society. He gave back to his community as a team leader for the Future Union Bears basketball camp.

Bunch plans to compete in basketball at the University of Pikeville where he will major in education.

Lakin Burke

Thomas Walker

The 6-foot-1 Burke stands at the head of her class and also owns many of the top marks in Thomas Walker’s basketball record book.

The valedictorian sports a 4.0 GPA, is in the FBLA and BETA clubs, is an active member of Pump Springs Baptist Church and can belt out a tune as she sang the national anthem prior to all her school’s home football games.

She scored 1,669 career points in hoops to establish a school record and also participated in volleyball, softball and track and field.

Burke will attend the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky and play basketball.

Haynes Carter

Abingdon

Carter has enrolled in the Corps of Cadets at Virginia Tech where his demanding load in school should serve him well.

His many honors include becoming the first athlete in school history to be selected first-team all-state on offense and defense in football.

Carter also found time to compile a 4.0 grade point average, achieve Eagle Scout status and complete enough classes to become a certified welder.

His community efforts include coordinating the effort to build and paint an extended handicapped accessible picnic table at Munchin Park in Abingdon.

Carter plans to major in business at Virginia Tech.

Coleman Cook

Castlewood

Whether at the top of a leaderboard in a golf tournament, handling the ball on a fast break during basketball season or in the classroom, Cook has been described as a leader among his peers.

Castlewood’s Senior Class President is a member of the golf, basketball, baseball, track and academic teams and has time management down to a science as he’s done exceptionally well in chemistry and forensic science classes.

He is the Salutatorian of his class with an A average and is also an active member of his church’s youth group.

Cook will attend Virginia Tech.

Julia Crowder

John Battle

This University of Virginia bound scholar-athlete knows all about achievement.

Crowder acquired an advanced diploma after compiling a 4.0 grade point average and serving as a Washington County Community Scholar since the seventh grade.

In athletics, Crowder has earned multiple all-state honors in track and field. She also earned all-region honors in cross country.

Her community activities include mission trips to South Carolina to rebuild homes, volunteering with the Special Olympics and serving as a tutor to younger students during online school.

Seth DeBusk

Northwood

You could refer to DeBusk as Mr. Reliable over the course of his four years at Northwood.

He has been a steady standout in football, basketball and baseball for the Panthers and was an All-Hogoheegee District performer in both football and hoops.

DeBusk has a 4.5714 GPA, ranks third in his class and has earned 65 credit hours in dual-enrollment classes at Virginia Highlands Community College. He will earn an Associate’s Degree from VHCC next month.

Northwood’s homecoming king is a member of Main Street Christian Church, has volunteered at a local food pantry and is a lifeguard at Saltville’s wave pool.

Madison Fiscus

Rural Retreat

The point guard for Rural Retreat’s basketball team, Fiscus has made it a point to make the most of her four years of high school.

Along with being one of the top hoopsters in the Hogoheegee District, she’s competed in tennis, cross country, volleyball and track and field as well.

She’s maintained a 4.0 GPA while playing five sports and is ranked 15th in her class. Fiscus has helped feed needy families in Wythe County and is an active member of Rural Retreat Methodist Church.

The Emory & Henry College-bound Fiscus is also the President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and has been employed by a local shoe store.

Anna Hagy

Marion

A three-time All-Region 2D and Southwest District honoree in basketball, Hagy maintains a 4.5 GPA, which ranks in the top five percent of her class. She has earned the Big “M” Award four years, and is a member of the Beta Club and is president of the Student Council Association.

Hagy is active in The Nurture Program through her church, and has assisted in blood drives, breast cancer awareness fundraisers, has been on four mission trips and enjoys working with special needs children.

Hagy, who will play basketball at Southwest Virginia Community College, has also played volleyball, softball and track while also working the last four years at Hungry Mother State Park.

Addie Hahn

Patrick Henry

One of her coaches says that Hahn “gives her all to everything she does” and Hahn is involved in many diverse activities in the athletic, academic and community realm.

A soccer and volleyball star at Patrick Henry, the homecoming queen has also participated in band, chorus and the Barter Theatre Youth Academy.

The National Honor Society Vice President has also compiled a 3.962 GPA and has amassed 50 dual-enrollment credits through Virginia Highlands Community College and A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School.

A food bank and Special Olympians have also benefitted from the the James Madison University-bound Hahn.

Tinley Hamilton

Eastside

Tinley Hamilton is the ace pitcher for Eastside’s softball team and she’s also served aces on the volleyball court and aced many a test in the classroom as well.

Hamilton sports a 3.97 GPA and ranks fifth in her senior class and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Hamilton has worked with special needs students and taken part in the brown bag ministry program at Friendship Baptist Church.

She will continue her softball career and studies at Emory & Henry College.

Caleigh Hampton

Virginia High

Hampton has set a torrid pace on the volleyball court and in the classroom.

With a grade point average of 4.53, Hampton ranks first in her class. She will graduate with an associate’s degree from Virginia Highlands Community College.

In volleyball, Hampton established a school record for single-season and career assists en route to earning All-Region 2D honors. She was also named to the all-region team in soccer.

In the community, Hampton was a finalist for the Barter Theatre Young Playwrights competition. She also served as a VHCC nursing assistant and in the special education classroom at Virginia Middle School.

Hampton has been accepted into the Virginia Tech honors college.

Cole Jessee

Lebanon

Jessee pinned plenty of opponents in becoming a two-time state wrestling champion and has pinned down plenty of high achievements off the mat.

He has a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and Future Farmers of America.

Jessee is active in his church as well.

A sixth-generation farmer, Jessee has a passion for raising cattle and will pursue a degree in Applied Agricultural Management at Virginia Tech.

Lara McClanahan

Honaker

She’s played on three state championship basketball teams at Honaker, but that is far from the only mark McClanahan has made at the school.

Her 4.0 GPA puts her in the top 10 of her class and she’s excelled in classes like English, Journalism and Computer Information Systems. She has 12 college credits already through her work at the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School and Southwest Virginia Community College.

McClanahan played in four state tournaments during her hoops career and also played softball and volleyball.

She has been a student tutor and given pitching lessons to Little League softball players. McClanahan will pursue a career in nursing.

Shelby Miller

Unicoi County

Miller is not only senior class president, but also sports a 4.0 GPA while taking numerous honors classes, compiling an ACT score of 25, while also receiving a Congressional nomination to the United States Air Force Academy.

Miller was the Three Rivers Conference volleyball player of the year, while also serving as team captain on the volleyball and track teams, where is a standout in shot put and discus.

She is also a Mentor for Hope Mentoring to middle school students, while also being certified as a lifeguard and the student representative to the Clinchfield Federal Credit Union.

Ben Morgan

Graham

Leadership, versatility and service are common traits for Morgan.

In the classroom, Morgan crafted a 4.3 grade point average to rank second in his class and served on the student council for four years.

Morgan found time to compete in soccer, football, basketball and golf, serving as a captain in each sport. He was selected as the Southwest District and Region 2D player of the year in soccer for the 2021 season.

In the community, Morgan helps distributes backpacks to local children through the Blessings in a Backpack program and serves food at the Union Mission in Bluefield.

Morgan plans to study pre-med at Wake Forest or Virginia Tech.

Logan Mullins

Wise County Central

Mullins made the most of his high school adventure.

In addition to balancing five sports, he compiled a 4.13 grade point average while taking advanced courses.

The athletic highlights for Mullins include earning all-state and team MVP honors in football. In the community, Mullins was a two-time recipient of the Kiwanis Leadership Award and volunteered in the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Child program.

The next step for Mullins will come at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise where he plans to play football and major in history.

Justice MusseR

Tennessee High

An all-state performer on the football field and valuable member of the Tennessee High track team, Musser has also served as a Little League coach for football and baseball for the last three years.

He has also been a teen counselor, and is also involved in the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Musser, who has a 3.96 GPA, also serves a handyman, landscaper, engineer and pet-sitter. He has also served as a 4-H teen counselor, Meals on Wheels and is a student ambassador to freshmen making the transition to high school.

Musser will continue his academic and football career at Princeton.

Riley Nelson

Sullivan East

A standout and leader in basketball and volleyball for the Patriots, Nelson has also compiled a 4.24 grade point average to rank in the top 10 of her class.

Nelson, who will continue her academic and volleyball career at King University, is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America, the National Honor Society, the Culinary Club and is a youth worship leader at Fellowship Baptist Church in Bluff City.

Nelson, who led the Sullivan East volleyball team to the TSSAA state tournament in the fall, has earned state, region, conference and district honors in volleyball and basketball. She plans to major in Exercise Science at King, with plans to be a physical therapist or athletic trainer.

Emma Niebruegge

West Ridge

A four-year starter in girls soccer and basketball at Sullivan Central and West Ridge, Niebruegge boasts a 4.24 GPA and a 31 ACT score that places her among the top two percent globally. She is also ranked in the top 10 of her class.

Niebruegge is a three-time all-conference pick in soccer and was an All-Big 5 Conference honoree this season for the Wolves.

Niebruegge plans to attend East Tennessee State with plans to attend medical school to become a physician’s assistant. She has already received the Academic Performance Scholarship at the Presidential Level from ETSU.

She will graduate from West Ridge with a Honors Diploma, Graduate with Distinction.

Zackary Parsons

Johnson County

An all-conference basketball player and key contributor to the baseball program, Parsons is vice-president of the National Honors Society, the HOSA president and a member of the National Technical Honors Society.

Parsons has served as a peer mentor and has been instrumental in conducting local blood drives and HOSA’s community outreach programs. He has overcome obstacles in his life, including the sudden death of his father prior to this junior year of high school. He works several jobs in addition to his busy academic and athletic schedule.

His 3.613 GPA is among the best in his class, and his goals include becoming a nurse. He says the best decision he ever made was giving his life to Jesus Christ.

Josh Tomiak

George Wythe

Tomiak can play the piano, compose music and is a drummer in his church’s praise band.

He’s certainly played a winning tune in the classroom and on cross country courses during his time at George Wythe.

Tomiak is a four-team all-state performer in cross country and is a three-time Scholastic Bowl state champion.

He has maintained a 4.0 GPA and has also finished first twice in the school’s science fair.

Shane Vencill

Richlands

Vencill is a case of brains and brawn.

He earned All-Region 2D honors as a linebacker in football and heavyweight in wrestling. Vencill displayed his versatility in soccer, where he made the All-Southwest District team at goalie. He was selected as team captain in all three sports as a senior.

In the classroom, Vencill compiled a 4.0 grade point average while taking 18 honors of dual enrollment at Southwest Virginia Community College.

His community activities included Future Farmers of America, Young Life and maintenance work at Volunteer Legacy Hospice.

Vencill plans to play football at Bluefield University.

Winners of the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award:

2021 — Ella Maiden, Patrick Henry

2020 — Jordan Keith, Holston

2019 — Isaac Eldreth, Patrick Henry

2018 — Jonah Cornett, Castlewood

2017 — Margaret Wagner, Marion

2016 — Maverick Coleman, Grundy

2015 — Peyton Garrett, Holston

2014 — Patrick South, Johnson County

2013 — Erikk Banks, Eastside

2012 — Lindsay Lawson, Eastside

2011 — Chase Morelock, Appalachia

2010 — Caleb Frye, Patrick Henry

2009 — Jared Lovett, Abingdon

2008 — David Harrison, Rural Retreat

2007 — Chelsea Arrington, St. Paul

2006 — Elizabeth Lindsay, Grundy

2005 — Timmy Brown, Richlands

2004 — Jacob Colley, Haysi

2003 — Shelly Slemp, Marion

2002 — Laura Hodges, George Wythe

2001 — Justin Hamilton, Clintwood

2000 — Jon Thompson, J.J. Kelly

1999 — Laura Bush, Sullivan South

1998 — Justin Hargrove, Powell Valley

1997 — Crystal Armes, Richlands

1996 — Brent Osborne, Grundy

1995 — Seth Askins, Clintwood

1994 — Corrie Bundy, Abingdon

1993 — Chris Laws, Elizabethton

1992 — Meg Arnold, Tennessee High

1991 — Samantha Slate, Abingdon

1990 — Stephen Fields, Chilhowie

1989 — Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly

1988 — Elizabeth Dean, Abingdon

1987 — Mike Locke, Virginia High

1986 — Eupton Jackson, Powell Valley

1985 — Trey McCall, Abingdon

1984 — Patty Lipoma, Sullivan North

1983 — David Davis, Hurley

1982 — Eddie Hall, Graham