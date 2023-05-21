When Jessi Looney arrives at Emory & Henry College in the fall, don’t expect a lack of confidence to be the problem it was when she first walked the halls four years ago at Grundy High School.

“I am starting over, but I know now I don’t need to be shy,” said Looney, a Grundy senior, who will graduate fifth in her class of 87. “I was really shy coming into high school my freshman year at Grundy, but at Emory I know we are all going to be in the same boat. We are going to be starting college all together. I will just try to go in with a little more confidence. I have always had a lack of confidence, that has been a struggle of mine throughout high school, middle school, anywhere. I have just not been a confident person, but I am working on it.”

She has done it well, having overcome self-doubt, health issues and family tragedies to thrive in athletics, academics and community involvement, developing a legacy that will long be remembered by all in Grundy, Buchanan County and beyond.

“If you were to say her name and I was to close my eyes I would see her playing a sport or practicing, and it may not necessarily be here at Grundy High School,” Grundy cross country coach Christina Bane said. “If I close my eyes, Jessi is either running or she is getting the ball. I have seen her in her backyard and she is out there practicing something on her own. That is what you know about her, you just say her name and immediately you are going to think of her working hard at something. That is also true in academics because I have been her teacher in the hard classes.”

Bane was there when Looney began playing travel basketball in fifth grade. Even then she exhibited the competitive spirit and intense work ethic that led to success in so many sports.

“I have been in three different schools and I can tell you that Jessi is probably the top athlete, boy or girl, that I have been able to watch play,” Bane said. “I have never seen anybody play all the things that she plays at the level that she plays at. Usually you excel in one thing and you are OK in some other things, but no, she is tops in everything.”

Those words can be used to describe Looney in other areas as well. She has compiled a 102.23 GPA, has already earned her associate’s degree in general studies from Southwest Virginia Community College and has been chosen as the Grundy Student of the Year for a second time in four years. She is active in the Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Beta Club, is part of the youth group at Vanzant Baptist Church and has volunteered for everything from assisting Buchanan County residents hit by devastating floods to simply providing a gentle word to those in need.

“She is just genuine, through and through to everyone,” Bane said. “She has been there for my daughter, who has struggled through things. Anything that Alexis needs I know that she can call on Jessi and she will speak to her kindly and give her good advice and just love on her if she needs to be.”

Looney’s ultra-successful tenure in so many areas at Grundy has led to her being selected as the 42nd recipient of the Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence, the fourth winner from Grundy, following Maverick Coleman (2016), Elizabeth Lindsay (2006) and Brent Osborne (1996).

“It is awesome. It is still unbelievable,” Looney said. “I am just really shocked, it hasn’t really registered that I actually won.”

A native of Grundy, Looney worked on her athletic skills as a child while dreaming of playing for the Golden Wave.

“I have always looked forward to getting involved in sports,” said Looney, whose sister, Stacey, was also a talented athlete for Grundy. “That was the most exciting part about high school, in my opinion, was the sports. I just looked forward to that all the time as a young girl because I played travel basketball. I was always like I can’t wait to play for the high school team.”

Looney overcame her lack of confidence by throwing herself into athletics where her talents showed no fear.

“I started focusing on the sport and not being shy so much and not being intimidated by the older people or other competition,” she said. “I started really focusing, I love this sport, this is why I play, it doesn’t matter who I played against or who I compete against, I am doing this sport because I love it.”

That went for every sport. She played volleyball and ran cross country in the fall, played basketball and did indoor track in the winter and ran outdoor track, softball and even tennis as a senior in the spring. A busy schedule was never a problem. She played in the FCA All-Star volleyball and basketball games on the same day. She competed in the state indoor track meet in Lynchburg as a junior, drove to Virginia Tech for basketball practice later that evening and then led Grundy into the Class 1 state quarterfinals the following day, falling to Parry McCluer in overtime.

“That was fun,” she said. “I loved doing that.”

She was the Black Diamond District player of the year in volleyball and Student of the Year as a freshman at Grundy. She did the same as a senior. In between, Looney did a little bit of everything in just about every sport. She was never shy about work. She is seemingly constantly in motion, running through town no matter the weather conditions or working out at the local YMCA, where she is also a lifeguard and helps with volleyball clinics or simply works on getting better at any of her many sports.

“Jessi, I am talking male and female, is probably one of the rarest athletes that Mrs. Bane and I have seen,” Grundy athletic director Craig Plymal said. “You don’t see girls that can play volleyball like she can play volleyball. She uses the whole court, her heart’s a motor. This is an individual that is practicing when nobody is watching. No one on the bleachers, no one on the mountain, it is the morning, in town, there is no one else in town. There is no one at the ‘Y’ at 6 in the morning. You take an athlete like that and it makes our job easy. She requires very little coaching.”

Perhaps her crowning achievement was winning the Class 1 state cross country meet last fall in Salem. She had finished ninth as a junior and entered ranked third in the state.

“I tried not to stress myself out about it, but I was just kind of like I am going to give it to God and I am going to let what happens happen because whatever happens it is going to be OK either way,” Looney said. “It was crazy. I am honestly very competitive. I tried to stay back during that race and I was like ‘I wonder if I can just beat her at the end, maybe I can push at the end’ and that is what I did.”

“She had a perfect game plan,” Bane said. “She ran the best race I have seen her run, very smart.”

Looney was also a presence on the basketball court, scoring the 1,000th point of her career on a free throw on her senior night, the first game her half-brothers Jarod and Tyler Looney saw her play. Her parents, Teddy and Annette were also in the crowd. She posed for photos with her family, including her father, who Plymal recalled beaming with pride. Her father recently died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

“I think he would be proud,” said Looney, who recently also lost a cousin and neighbor, Nick Vanover, in a fatal car crash that occurred in nearly the same location as her father’s accident. “He was a great athlete in school as well and he just loved sports. He loved watching sports, he loved anything to do with sports. I am glad that I could really make him happy, I feel like he would have been happy no matter how I performed, just even getting out there and doing a sport and performing.”

None of it has been without struggles. When the coronavirus pandemic cancelled sports during her sophomore season, Looney began worrying about staying in shape and developed an eating disorder from an obsession with losing weight. She still gets inspiration from her father, who played football, basketball and baseball at Grundy.

“Just like anybody that struggles with that you are going to have bad days,” Looney said. “It is something you have to work on and it is hard work, but you need to be healthy and do what is best for you and just practicing healthy behaviors that aren’t always supported by society. It is a hard thing to go through, but I am still continuing to recover. It is hard for me to share sometimes, but I am glad I was able to go through it though because now it has also opened my eyes that how real these issues are in people and how many people actually struggle with stuff like this. I am glad I can help others in that way because I have had people come to me for advice...

“Some people have said I don’t know how you do it. I am like ‘you just keep on living, just keep on keeping on.’ That is what my dad would always say, ‘just keep on keeping on’.”

There’s more. She was diagnosed with Scoliosis in 2016 and then developed a Degenerative Disc Disease known as Spondylolisthesis that was discovered in the spring. The doctors told her to live life like it doesn’t even exist, but she did give up softball, long jump and triple jump, but she is still competing in the 1600, 3200 and high jump in outdoor track and decided to take up tennis for the first time. She was tempted to play soccer, but was talked out of it. Sports will continue to be a vital part of her life.

“I could never give up sports,” she said. “I don’t think I could ever do that. I would do anything honestly to play sports.”

Looney will continue to run track and cross country at Emory & Henry, while majoring in Exercise Science, with a minor in Psychology. She hopes to follow her mother’s path and become an occupational therapist. Once she gets settled into the college lifestyle, Looney wants to leave a similar legacy at Emory & Henry to what she did at Grundy.

“I do. I want to be a person that someone can look to for anything,” she said. “I might not always be able to give the best advice, but I just want people to know that I care about them and I will be there for them. I just want to do good for other people. I just want to be a good person to other people.”