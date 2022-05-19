2022 Thompson Award Finalist: Lara McClanahan, Honaker

HONAKER, Va. – Honaker’s Lara McClanahan was shaped by a life-changing nightmare in the eighth grade.

Just as McClanahan was preparing to meet new friends and enroll in new classes, her father Mark underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.

“It was heartbreaking,” Lara McClanahan said. “But we’re a strong family and we support each other.”

Before and after the exhaustive surgery, McClanahan watched as the nursing staff at Johnson City Medical Center took care of her father.

“They had to keep him on a ventilator for a while and the nurses were so compassionate and helpful,” McClanahan said. “That was the spark for me.”

That spark set McClanahan on a memorable path as a student-athlete at Honaker High School. The next step begins this fall at Southwest Virginia Community College when she embarks on her studies to become a nurse.

“I’ve always liked helping people and I feel like this is the best field for me with my personality,” said McClanahan, who has already taken a course in medical terminology.

There is one constant to McClanahan’s personality. It’s part of the reason why she’s so popular with teachers, coaches and teammates.

“It’s the smile,” said Honaker senior Autumn Miller said. “Lara smiles all the time, and it lights up the room.”

Before entering high school, McClanahan and her family moved from the Twin Valley community in Buchanan County to Honaker. McClanahan quickly made friends with Miller and that bond was strengthened through basketball and volleyball.

“We could always count on Lara in any situation,” Miller said. “If someone was having a bad day, Lara just had a way of making everything better.”

Honaker basketball and volleyball coach Misty Miller knows all about McClanahan’s unique talent for establishing a positive tone as a team captain.

“Lara is one of the best athletes I’ve had the privilege to coach, and she’s an even better person,” Coach Miller said.

When the powerful Honaker basketball team built a big lead the past three seasons, McClanahan often volunteered to take a break from her point guard duties so that a reserve player could come off the bench.

“That’s just the type of person Lara is,” Coach Miller said. “Lara has a heart of gold, she always put the team first and she works incredibly hard. Whatever Lara does after college, she will be a success.”

The relationship between Coach Miller and McClanahan was especially tight since Miller excelled as a point guard at Honaker and Virginia Intermont College.

From interior passing to defense, Miller and McClanahan had countless discussions on the essentials of floor leadership.

“Lara did a great job handling that role,” Coach Miller said. “She’s always been respectful and inquisitive about ways she can get better.

“That willingness to give up playing time so that other girls could get in games illustrates the selflessness Lara had.”

McClanahan flourished on the big stage in Richmond as the Tigers earned three straight Virginia High School League Class 1 state titles in basketball.

“I don’t like to brag but winning those state championships was a really cool experience,” McClanahan said. “I will never forget that feeling.”

Before the joy, there was pain.

Flash back to the 2020 state basketball championship contest in Richmond. As the Tigers were preparing to leave their motel for the short journey to Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University, they were confronted with a big dose of bad news.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VHSL officials canceled the remainder of the tournament. Instead of driving to VCU, the Tigers faced a 330-mile trek back to Russell County. The honor of being named as a co state champion rang hollow.

“It was really tough,” McClanahan said. “We had been to the gym at VCU that morning to watch Gate City play, and it was hard for us to comprehend that everything was over so fast.”

What were the emotions on that sudden bus ride home?

“It was mostly crying at first, and we didn’t get home until two in the morning,” McClanahan said. “That pain stayed for a long time, and it pushed us to get back to Richmond and finish the job.”

With McClanahan directing the balanced offense, the Tigers stormed to the past two Class 1 titles and became part of the rich legacy in Honaker athletics.

Just don’t ask McClanahan about her stats.

“I never kept up with that,” McClanahan said. “I was just happy to see my teammates do well. Coach Miller was a great point guard, and she helped so much with strategy and what to do in different situations. I guess I just followed in her footsteps.”

In addition to her basketball exploits, McClanahan prospered in several positions on the volleyball team and is having another stellar season as pitcher in softball where she has an arsenal of fastballs and breaking pitches.

McClanahan has labored to develop all her athletics skills through extra-long practices and off-season study. She credits her father and mother (Sheila) for providing the work ethic.

Mark McClanahan competed in four sports at now defunct Garden High School, while Sheila qualified for the state track and field meet and played other sports at Hurley.

“My parents have set a great example,” Lara McClanahan said. “Dad works in construction, and leaves the house around 4 every morning. Both of my parents have always been very supportive of everything I do.”

Sheila McClanahan actually served as the Little League and middle school softball coach for Lara. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Mark arranged a weightlifting program for Lara and set up a home gym.

“My father is very friendly and bubbly. I guess that’s where I get my smile and personality from,” McClanahan said.

The path to the top for Lara McClanahan includes intensive work in the classroom. In addition to compiling a 4.0 grade point average and serving as a tutor, she accumulated 12 college credits and was selected as the senior class president.

Honaker business teacher Betty Davis said that McClanahan made a lasting imprint on her small school.

“Lara goes out of her way to help everybody and she’s definitely a great leader,” Davis said. “If something needs to get done, Lara takes care of it.”

Davis points to athletics for examples of the humble and generous nature of McClanahan.

“Lara is the most unselfish player I’ve seen,” Davis said. “She doesn’t care about stats or awards. She just wants to help her team and teammates any way she can.”

In every sport and classroom, McClanahan embraced the role model tag. She plans to offer more support and empathy in her future position in nursing.

“Seeing my family go through hard times had a big impact on me,” McClanahan said. “When I was very young, my aunt was diagnosed with cancer and I remember her struggling through chemotherapy and other treatments.

“Then it was very tough when my father underwent his heart surgery. As I go through life, I just want to help people every way I can.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.