2022 Thompson Award Finalist: Jaymen Buchanan, J.I. Burton

NORTON, Va. – John I. Burton student Jaymen Buchanan made a life-changing connection at age seven.

He’s been building on that foundation ever since.

“My mom bought me a set of Lego blocks and I was fascinated,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said he spent the next several months constructing the interlocking plastic bricks into various shapes and objects.

“I had my drawings and designs scattered all around the house,” Buchanan said. “Instead of playing with action figures like other kids, I enjoyed the freedom of building my own designs.”

Flash forward to the waning days of Buchanan’s senior year.

He’s the class valedictorian with a 4.27 grade point average and has earned an associate degree at Mountain Empire Community College through navigating courses like Linear Algebra, Calculus 3 and University Physics.

“Those classes were right up my alley,” Buchanan said. “I like to break everything down and look at the how and why.”

Those analytical skills came in handy on the football field where Buchanan was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Raiders.

“I’ve never come across a kid like Jaymen,” said Jacob Caudill, who doubles as the head football and baseball coach at Burton. “He leads by example and is like another coach on the field with ability to read defenses and run the offense.”

Caudill said that Buchanan has another quality that has served him well as a three-sport athlete and standout student.

“Determination,” Caudill said. “We knew that Jaymen was going to be special when we saw him in the eighth grade. Here was this 60-pound kid throwing his body against bigger guys and making very smart decisions with the ball. We turned our offense over to Jaymen when he reached his sophomore year and never looked back.”

Football has long been the major source of pride in small cities and towns across far Southwest Virginia.

That legacy is important to Buchanan.

“It’s a special feeling in this little community,” Buchanan said. “Everybody takes pride in all the sports and school activities. I don’t think you’d get that at a bigger school.”

Large banners with photos of every Burton senior line the main street of Norton. Some students are recognizable as athletes, while others have achieved in academics or the arts.

“There’s definitely a tight bond between the citizens of this city and the athletes at the high school,” Buchanan said. “I feel a responsibility to show that we’re just as special and talented as students from large towns and schools.”

According to J.I. Burton guidance counselor Melissa Cook, Buchanan has the type of curiosity and intellect to thrive in any setting.

“Jaymen is top-notch in everything he does,” Cook said. “I’ve known Jaymen since his eighth-grade year, and he has really kept me on my toes.”

Cook said it was necessary to customize Buchanan’s schedule so that he could take enough college level classes to obtain his associate degree. Buchanan earned a score of 1330 on his SAT and 25 on his ACT.

“Jaymen told me that he wanted to make this community proud and he certainly set a high standard,” Cook said. “He has shown fellow students that it’s cool to work hard in the classroom and be an athlete.

“We’re talking about a one-of-a-kind young man who has always been humble and set an example for other kids.”

Duante Keys is one of those Buchanan disciples. Keys has competed with Buchanan in football, baseball and basketball while also crafting a grade point average of over 4.00.

“I’ve known Jaymen most of my life and the only thing that has changed over the years has been his size,” said Keys, who wants to pursue a career in criminal justice. “Jaymen doesn’t say much, but everybody at the school looks up to him and he’s been a good leader in every sport.”

Buchanan is the team captain in football and baseball.

A will to prepare behind the scenes has been a consistent thread to the Buchanan story, Keys said.

“Jaymen just has that drive,” Keys said. “From his eighth-grade year on up, Jaymen has showed younger kids what to do and he’s put in his time in the weight room.”

Buchanan credits his parents, Marla and Paul Rowe, for providing inspiration and guidance. Paul played football at now defunct Evarts High School in Kentucky.

“I have an internal drive, but I couldn’t have all I’ve done without the support of my family and friends,” Buchanan said. “From a young age, I’ve wanted to be successful in academics and sports. My father helped turn me into a competitor.

“Since I was very small right up until the eighth grade, I was always in the role of underdog. We played backyard ball all the time, and it was very physical. That background helped prepare me for that next step.”

That next step is the Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee where Buchanan was accepted into the honors program.

“Tennessee was the only school I applied to because it’s been my dream school for years,” Buchanan said. “It was a huge honor to get accepted, and I want to work as an industrial engineer after graduation.”

That early exposure to the infinite land of Legos has been so vital for Buchanan.

“I loved to draw a design for a house and then put it together with those Lego blocks, so it will be great to get money doing something I enjoy for a career,” Buchanan said.

“It took a lot of long hours and late nights to reach this point, and I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished so far.”

