2022 Southwest District Football Preview Capsules

GRAHAM G-MEN
Coach: Tony Palmer
Fall 2021 Record:13-1 (4-0)
Key returnees: Ty’Drez Clements, Brayden Meadows, Connor Roberts.
Promising newcomers: Yubrenal Isabelle
Key losses: Brody Meadows, Xayvion, Turner-Bradshaw, Ben Morgan, Zach Blevins.
Outlook: Graham finished one win short of the Class 2 state championship last season.
Plenty of talent has left, including Virginia Tech recruits Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, but hopes are still high for the season ahead.
Eleven seniors, along with eight starters on defense and seven on offense return for the G-Men, who will look to running back Ty’Drez Clements and an interior line that includes Connor Roberts.
Brayden Meadows will replace Zach Blevins at quarterback, while Yubrenal Isabelle, Jamel Floyd and Chris Edwards could join Clements at running back. Isabelle’s father, who is also named Yubrenal, starred at nearby Bluefield High School and played at the University of Virginia.
Braden Watkins and Gage Sawyers are receivers, while Aiden Wallace will line up at tight end. Roberts, who is receiving NCAA Division I recruiting interest, will lead an offensive line that won’t include Meadows for the first time in four seasons. Cody Dolin, Carter Lloyd and Omarri Hill will also start for the G-Men.
The same players will line up on defense, including Roberts and Dolin on the lines and Isabelle and Meadows at linebacker. The secondary will be led by Watkins, Clements, Floyd and Edwards. Daner Vineyard and Myles Raley will also play on defense.
Graham will also have to replace kicker Ben Morgan, who has made the team at Wake Forest.
Coach’s Quote: Tony Palmer said “developing depth will be essential for the G-Men’s success. He added, “the goal never changes and it is making the trip to Salem for the state championship game.”
ROSTER
1 Braden Watkins
3 Sean Hughes
4 Gage Sawyers
5 Ty’Drez Clements
6 Jamel Floyd
7 Jonathan Shockley
8 Chris Edwards
9 Brayden Meadows
10 Dalton Roberts
11 Aiden Wallace
12 Dylan Nash
13 Tristian Hass
14 Cooper Hale
15 Jacob Pruitt
16 Brody Sharpe
17 Yubrenal Isabelle
19 Isaiah Pruett-Saunders
20 Daner Vineyard
21 Myles Raley
22 Corey Hood
23 Daniel Jennings
24 Jared Lawson
25 Maliki Elick
29 Tristen Shupe
30 Matthew Taylor
33 Jacob Thompson
35 Dalton Robinson
44 Jordan Kegley
50 Carter Lloyd
51 Ben Hendrick
52 Cody Dolin
53 Kaden Rotenberry
54 Omarri Hill
55 Ethan Alvis
56 Connor Roberts
57 Lennon Belcher
60 Cameron Henegar
61 Bryson Stacy
62 Kaeden Groseclose
63 Javon Williamson
64 Jermonte Hendricks
66 Carl Ausborne
74 Adam Hughes
75 Troy Anderson
77 Ethan Horn
80 Blake Kinzer
81 Bryson Dingus
99 Makeelan Williams
Schedule
Aug. 26 Bluefield, WV H
Sept. 2 Tazewell A
Sept. 9 Richlands H
Sept. 16 Union A
Sept. 23 Galax H
Sept. 30 George Wythe H
Oct. 13 Virginia High A
Oct. 21 Pulaski County H
Oct. 28 Blacksburg A
Nov. 4 Marion A
MARION SCARLET HURRICANE
Coach: Jack Ginn
2021 Fall Record: 1-9 (0-4)
Key returners: Logan Langston, Matthew Pruitt, Reid Osborne, J.B. Carroll.
Key losses: Landen Mabe, Ethan Cook.
Outlook: Marion has endured four straight losing campaigns, including just one win in each of the last two seasons, counting the 2021 COVID spring season.
Former Emory & Henry College player and assistant coach Jack Ginn is looking for better results as the new head coach of the Scarlet Hurricane.
Ginn has been busy working on building numbers, and those results with paid off with 54 on the team’s media day.
There is some talent back, including quarterback Reid Osborne, who threw for eight scores last season. Logan Langston returns after catching 40 passes for 548 yards and four scores. Others to watch on offense include running back Brody Taylor and receivers Brenner Davis and Matthew Pruitt. J.B. Carroll also led the offense in several games last season.
Many of the same names will line up on defense, led by Taylor and Carroll, as the Scarlet Hurricanes looks to improve on allowing 40 or more points in six games last season.
Coach’s Quote: “I think you can be successful here. It may take a little while, but we have some talented kids.”
ROSTER
1 JB Carroll
2 Colton Branson
3 Matthew Pruitt
4 Reid Osborne
6 Parker Wolfe
7 Brenner Davis
8 Logan Langston
9 Brody Whitt
10 Ethan Campbell
11 Terrance Armstrong
12 Elijah Wheatley
13 Brody Taylor
14 Fred Smith
15 Dalton Hall
18 Daniel Lee
22 Christian Jackson
23 Hayden King
24 Jeff Gates
25 Gabe Kell
30 Hunter Robinson
32 Kendrick Smith
34 Jordan Miller
36 Logan Presley
40 Levi Testerman
41 Caleb Widener
42 Henry Shaver
44 Colby Heath
45 Josh Hutton
49 Anthony Miller
51 Ethan Hounshell
52 Drew Frazier
53 Jack Pugh
54 Slade Parnell
55 Gauge Allen
56 Josh Marousek
58 Cash Pruitt
60 Anthony Pasinato
62 Kyle Mabe
63 Caleb Brewster
64 Austin Allen
66 Ethan Whitt
67 Gavin Leonard
68 Kane Akers
70 Kade Terry
76 Noah Duty
77 Ryan Mullins
78 Miles Harrington
79 Jalen Miller
80 Angel Wheatley
82 Jakob Thomas
84 Conner Henderson
85 Austin Coe
86 Tayler Pierce
89 Zach Kell
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Chilhowie H
Sept. 2 Wise County Central A
Sept. 9 Northwood A
Sept. 16 Gate City H
Sept. 23 Grayson County A
Oct. 7 Abingdon H
Oct. 14 Richlands A
Oct. 21 Tazewell A
Oct. 28 Virginia High H
Nov. 4 Graham H
RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO
Coach: Jeff Tarter
2021 Fall Record: 4-6 (3-1)
Key returners: Dylan Brown, Tyler Cole, Isaiah Bandy.
Promising newcomers: Collin Adkins, Hunter Ratliff, Max Herndon.
Key losses: Sage Webb, Gavin Cox, Shane Vencill,
Outlook: Jeff Tarter is thinking small. Actually, he’s simply focused on the little things while trying to rebuild the Tornado to the glory they enjoyed last decade.
The second-year head coach – and 39th season with Richlands – is excited about the closeness of this team, which is led by senior running back and defensive back Dylan Brown.
Joining Brown in the backfield will be Kaden Dupress, Tyson Cordle and Collin Adkins. While Sage Webb is moved on to the University of Pennsylvania, the Blue Tornado will look for production from receivers Cole Vanover and Gavin Whited, along with tight end Parker Lowe.
Junior Kalib Simmons will replace Cox at quarterback, while classmate Tyler Cole will joined on the line by P.J. Ward, freshman Max Herndon, Dalton Phillips, Dalton Altizer and Jonathan Minnix. Kevin Dye and Jackson Perry are expected back from injuries soon.
Freshman Hunter Ratliff will serve as a linebacker with Dupree, Adkins and Herndon while Colton Lawson and Cameron Grimmitt will be joined on the interior by Cole and Ward.
Ethan and Dylan Brown will be joined by Izek Hubbard, Simmons and freshman Andrew Boyd in the secondary.
Richlands does return kicker Isaiah Bandy, who tied a VHSL state record last season with five field goals in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Ridgeview.
Coach’s Quote: “I am so proud of the kids because they have bonded together and they have reached out to each other and they have brought people in.”
ROSTER
1 Izek Hubbard
2 Dylan Brown
3 Austin Wall
4 Isaiah Bandy
5 Cole Vanover
6 Cameron Grimmett
7 Kalib Simmons
8 Max Herndon
9 Tyson Cordle
11 Gavin Whited
12 Gage Lewis
13 Ethan Brown
14 Andrew Boyd
15 Ethan Roberts
16 Branden Phillips
17 Collin Adkins
21 Cole Paris
23 Peyton Arms
24 Logan Hubbard
25 Parker Lowe
34 Wyatt Spencer
40 Kaden Dupree
42 Hunter Ratliff
50 Rider Bush
52 Kevin Dye
54 Ethan Smith
55 Dalton Phillips
58 Ezekiel Mullins
59 Daniel Foland
65 Lucas Keith
66 Jaxson Perry
67 Philip (PJ) Ward
70 Ryan Perkins
71 Tyler Cole
72 Dalton Altizer
74 Brayden Dye
75 Colton Lawson
76 Calden Stapleton
78 Jonathan Minnix
80 Daniel Woody
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Gate City A
Sept. 2 Union H
Sept. 9 Graham A
Sept. 16 Abingdon A
Sept. 23 Bluefield, WV H
Sept. 30 Ridgeview A
Oct. 7 Tazewell H
Oct. 14 Marion H
Oct. 28 David Crockett, TN H
Nov. 4 Virginia High A
TAZEWELL BULLDOGS
Coach: J’me Harris
2021 Fall Record: 5-6 (1-3)
Key returners: Cassius Harris, Connor Creasy, Logan McDonald.
Promising newcomers: Gavin Duty, Gabe Beavers, Kazmiere Taylor.
Key losses: Jared Mullins, Jacob Witt.
Outlook: The record-setting offense should only add to those numbers this season.
The lethal combination of quarterback Connor Creasy and receiver Cassius Harris will be unleashed on opponents again.
All Creasy did last season as a freshman was throw for 2,982 yards and 29 touchdowns – and also ran for seven scores – while Harris set a state record with 104 receptions for 1,423 yards and 11 scores.
The ability to do that all over again could hinge on the offensive line, which returns four starters, all of whom have been switched to new positions. Ricky Compton and Jaime Rizo will be at tackles, while Caleb Bowman and 6-foot-4, 332-pound freshman Gabe Beavers are penciled in at guard. Nick Sizemore has moved to center.
Logan McDonald, who had 28 receptions last season, will join Harris at receiver, along with Brock Alley, Tyler Gillespie, Walker Patterson, Jason Vadola and Axe Compton. Running backs will include Kaizzon Taylor, Ayvree Zeigler and Braxton Dowdy.
Seven starters return on defense for Tazewell, including three All-Southwest District selections. Six-foot-5 newcomer Gavin Duty and Alley will be at the ends, while the tackles will include freshman Kazmiere Taylor and Compton.
James Huffman, Reece Mullins and Kaizon Taylor will be at linebackers, while Tyler Gillespie and Harris will play safety, with Noel and Walker Patterson and Brody Patterson also vying for time in the secondary.
Coach’s Quote: “How [the offensive line] develops during the early practices, scrimmages and the benefit game will determine how good we are offensively this season”
ROSTER
1 Kaizon Taylor
2 Cassius Harrijs
3 Jason Vadola
4 Chase Noel
5 Gavin Duty
6 Brock Alley
7 Tyler Gillespie
8 Logan McDonald
9 Carter Creasy
10 Cole Price
14 Brody Patterson
15 Carlin Stone
16 Kaden Perry
17 Walker Patterson
18 Axe Compton
19 Chris Hamilton
21 Matt Williams
22 Finn Moss
23 James Huffman
24 Dakota Quesenberry
25 Braxton Dowdy
26 Luke Childress
27 Ethan Pugalee
28 Gunnar Stiltner
30 Colton Bailey
31 Reece Mullins
33 Ethan Rebentisch
34 Ayvree Zeigler
35 Talon Hall
42 Zephyr Dagout
50 Isaac Quesenberry
51 Isaac Muncy
52 Jashon Taylor
53 R.J. Sheets
54 Braylon Asbury
55 Ricky Compton
56 Mike Young
57 Caleb Bowman
58 Jordan Stevens
60 Andrew Bogle
62 Trevor Cordle
63 Chace Reedy
64 Ethan Craig
65 Nick Sizemore
66 Jaime Rizo
68 James Brantley
70 Brandon Hamilton
73 Stephen Turner
74 Britton Muncy
75 Logan Altizer
77 Gabe Beavers
Tristin Tarver
Wes Dudley
Mit Patel
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Virginia High H
Sept. 2 Graham H
Sept. 9 Colonial Heights A
Sept. 16 John Battle H
Sept. 23 Riverheads A
Sept. 30 Grundy A
Oct. 7 Richlands A
Oct. 14 Bluefield, WV A
Oct. 21 Marion H
Oct. 28 Fort Chiswell H
VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS
Coach: Derrick Patterson
2021 Fall Record: 8-3 (2-2)
Key returners: Brody Jones, Patrick Poku, Donnie Thomas, Conner Davidson.
Promising newcomers: Prince Poku.
Key losses: Ajaani Delaney, Stevie Thomas, Kavonte Smith.
Outlook: All eyes were drawn to explosive Stevie Thomas last season for Virginia High.
Next up is Brody Jones, the talented senior quarterback, who is getting recruiting interest from several schools at different levels, including Virginia Tech.
While Ajaani Delaney and Thomas are now playing at Emory & Henry, the Bearcats are still loaded with talent and speed, including 14 seniors, nine starters on defense and eight on offense.
Sophomore Alijah Burks is expected to be the primary running back, with Thomas’ brother, Donnie, Dashaun Taylor and Dexter Barrett also vying for carries. Connor Davidson and speedy Patrick Poku will catch passes from Jones. Prince Poku, Keshawn Smith and Dante Worley could also see the football.
Virginia High will be looking for reinforcements on the offensive line, led by center Cody Griffith. Jason Plaster has returned from injury, while Mason Lail, Carter McReynolds, Chandler Lowe and Jaden King will also contribute to the cause.
Virginia High is looking for improvement on defense, allowing 28 points a game.
Jones and Davidson will lead that defense at linebacker. Logan Slagle and Smith are outside linebackers, while Thomas, Burks, Levi McMurray and Taylor are the inside slots. Patrick Poku and Worley be safeties, while cornerback candidates include Prince Poku, Elwood Parks, Trystin Denny and Barrett.
Griffin is a key part of the defensive line, along with Lewis Stuart, Connor Watts and Nick Alaniz.
Coach’s Quote: “We have the speed and talent, but we need more production from our linemen to make things go.”
ROSTER
1 Patrick Poku
2 Donnie Thomas
3 Logan Slagle
4 Taj Streeter
5 Dante Worley
6 Larry Vallejo
7 Prince Poku
8 Max Murph
9 Trystin Denny
10 Brody Jones
11 Keshawn Smith
12 Owen Dean
13 Spencer Nowiski
14 Dexter Barrett
15 Aidan Shamblin
18 Andrew Battel
20 Dashaun Taylor
21 Conner Davidson
22 Josh Williams
23 Jacob Roe
24 Alijah Burks
25 Levi McMurray
26 Jayden Patterson
27 Elwood Parks
28 Joel Edwards
30 Carter Price
36 Lewis Stuart
38 BJ Thomas
54 Micah Henson
55 Chelsey King
56 Dawson Lewis
57 Conner Watts
60 Nick Alaniz
61 Braedyn Sturgill
64 Josh Begley
65 Jason Plaster
66 Peyton Sturgill
67 Chandler Lowe
68 Calloway Jordan
70 Braylon Lester
71 Jaden King
72 Cody Griffith
74 Anthony Galbreth
75 Carter McReynolds
76 Bailey Blaylock
7Y Mason Lail
78 Trey Davis
80 Thomas Perry
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Tazewell A
Sept. 2 John Battle H
Sept. 9 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 16 Wise County Central H
Sept. 23 Lebanon A
Oct. 7 Honaker H
Oct. 13 Graham H
Oct. 21 Chilhowie A
Oct. 28 Marion A
Nov. 4 Richlands H
PREASON COACHES POLL
1. Graham
2. Tazewell
3. Virginia High
4. Richlands
5. Marion