2022 Southwest District Football Preview Capsules

GRAHAM G-MEN

Coach: Tony Palmer

Fall 2021 Record:13-1 (4-0)

Key returnees: Ty’Drez Clements, Brayden Meadows, Connor Roberts.

Promising newcomers: Yubrenal Isabelle

Key losses: Brody Meadows, Xayvion, Turner-Bradshaw, Ben Morgan, Zach Blevins.

Outlook: Graham finished one win short of the Class 2 state championship last season.

Plenty of talent has left, including Virginia Tech recruits Brody Meadows and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, but hopes are still high for the season ahead.

Eleven seniors, along with eight starters on defense and seven on offense return for the G-Men, who will look to running back Ty’Drez Clements and an interior line that includes Connor Roberts.

Brayden Meadows will replace Zach Blevins at quarterback, while Yubrenal Isabelle, Jamel Floyd and Chris Edwards could join Clements at running back. Isabelle’s father, who is also named Yubrenal, starred at nearby Bluefield High School and played at the University of Virginia.

Braden Watkins and Gage Sawyers are receivers, while Aiden Wallace will line up at tight end. Roberts, who is receiving NCAA Division I recruiting interest, will lead an offensive line that won’t include Meadows for the first time in four seasons. Cody Dolin, Carter Lloyd and Omarri Hill will also start for the G-Men.

The same players will line up on defense, including Roberts and Dolin on the lines and Isabelle and Meadows at linebacker. The secondary will be led by Watkins, Clements, Floyd and Edwards. Daner Vineyard and Myles Raley will also play on defense.

Graham will also have to replace kicker Ben Morgan, who has made the team at Wake Forest.

Coach’s Quote: Tony Palmer said “developing depth will be essential for the G-Men’s success. He added, “the goal never changes and it is making the trip to Salem for the state championship game.”

ROSTER

1 Braden Watkins

3 Sean Hughes

4 Gage Sawyers

5 Ty’Drez Clements

6 Jamel Floyd

7 Jonathan Shockley

8 Chris Edwards

9 Brayden Meadows

10 Dalton Roberts

11 Aiden Wallace

12 Dylan Nash

13 Tristian Hass

14 Cooper Hale

15 Jacob Pruitt

16 Brody Sharpe

17 Yubrenal Isabelle

19 Isaiah Pruett-Saunders

20 Daner Vineyard

21 Myles Raley

22 Corey Hood

23 Daniel Jennings

24 Jared Lawson

25 Maliki Elick

29 Tristen Shupe

30 Matthew Taylor

33 Jacob Thompson

35 Dalton Robinson

44 Jordan Kegley

50 Carter Lloyd

51 Ben Hendrick

52 Cody Dolin

53 Kaden Rotenberry

54 Omarri Hill

55 Ethan Alvis

56 Connor Roberts

57 Lennon Belcher

60 Cameron Henegar

61 Bryson Stacy

62 Kaeden Groseclose

63 Javon Williamson

64 Jermonte Hendricks

66 Carl Ausborne

74 Adam Hughes

75 Troy Anderson

77 Ethan Horn

80 Blake Kinzer

81 Bryson Dingus

99 Makeelan Williams

Schedule

Aug. 26 Bluefield, WV H

Sept. 2 Tazewell A

Sept. 9 Richlands H

Sept. 16 Union A

Sept. 23 Galax H

Sept. 30 George Wythe H

Oct. 13 Virginia High A

Oct. 21 Pulaski County H

Oct. 28 Blacksburg A

Nov. 4 Marion A

MARION SCARLET HURRICANE

Coach: Jack Ginn

2021 Fall Record: 1-9 (0-4)

Key returners: Logan Langston, Matthew Pruitt, Reid Osborne, J.B. Carroll.

Key losses: Landen Mabe, Ethan Cook.

Outlook: Marion has endured four straight losing campaigns, including just one win in each of the last two seasons, counting the 2021 COVID spring season.

Former Emory & Henry College player and assistant coach Jack Ginn is looking for better results as the new head coach of the Scarlet Hurricane.

Ginn has been busy working on building numbers, and those results with paid off with 54 on the team’s media day.

There is some talent back, including quarterback Reid Osborne, who threw for eight scores last season. Logan Langston returns after catching 40 passes for 548 yards and four scores. Others to watch on offense include running back Brody Taylor and receivers Brenner Davis and Matthew Pruitt. J.B. Carroll also led the offense in several games last season.

Many of the same names will line up on defense, led by Taylor and Carroll, as the Scarlet Hurricanes looks to improve on allowing 40 or more points in six games last season.

Coach’s Quote: “I think you can be successful here. It may take a little while, but we have some talented kids.”

ROSTER

1 JB Carroll

2 Colton Branson

3 Matthew Pruitt

4 Reid Osborne

6 Parker Wolfe

7 Brenner Davis

8 Logan Langston

9 Brody Whitt

10 Ethan Campbell

11 Terrance Armstrong

12 Elijah Wheatley

13 Brody Taylor

14 Fred Smith

15 Dalton Hall

18 Daniel Lee

22 Christian Jackson

23 Hayden King

24 Jeff Gates

25 Gabe Kell

30 Hunter Robinson

32 Kendrick Smith

34 Jordan Miller

36 Logan Presley

40 Levi Testerman

41 Caleb Widener

42 Henry Shaver

44 Colby Heath

45 Josh Hutton

49 Anthony Miller

51 Ethan Hounshell

52 Drew Frazier

53 Jack Pugh

54 Slade Parnell

55 Gauge Allen

56 Josh Marousek

58 Cash Pruitt

60 Anthony Pasinato

62 Kyle Mabe

63 Caleb Brewster

64 Austin Allen

66 Ethan Whitt

67 Gavin Leonard

68 Kane Akers

70 Kade Terry

76 Noah Duty

77 Ryan Mullins

78 Miles Harrington

79 Jalen Miller

80 Angel Wheatley

82 Jakob Thomas

84 Conner Henderson

85 Austin Coe

86 Tayler Pierce

89 Zach Kell

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Chilhowie H

Sept. 2 Wise County Central A

Sept. 9 Northwood A

Sept. 16 Gate City H

Sept. 23 Grayson County A

Oct. 7 Abingdon H

Oct. 14 Richlands A

Oct. 21 Tazewell A

Oct. 28 Virginia High H

Nov. 4 Graham H

RICHLANDS BLUE TORNADO

Coach: Jeff Tarter

2021 Fall Record: 4-6 (3-1)

Key returners: Dylan Brown, Tyler Cole, Isaiah Bandy.

Promising newcomers: Collin Adkins, Hunter Ratliff, Max Herndon.

Key losses: Sage Webb, Gavin Cox, Shane Vencill,

Outlook: Jeff Tarter is thinking small. Actually, he’s simply focused on the little things while trying to rebuild the Tornado to the glory they enjoyed last decade.

The second-year head coach – and 39th season with Richlands – is excited about the closeness of this team, which is led by senior running back and defensive back Dylan Brown.

Joining Brown in the backfield will be Kaden Dupress, Tyson Cordle and Collin Adkins. While Sage Webb is moved on to the University of Pennsylvania, the Blue Tornado will look for production from receivers Cole Vanover and Gavin Whited, along with tight end Parker Lowe.

Junior Kalib Simmons will replace Cox at quarterback, while classmate Tyler Cole will joined on the line by P.J. Ward, freshman Max Herndon, Dalton Phillips, Dalton Altizer and Jonathan Minnix. Kevin Dye and Jackson Perry are expected back from injuries soon.

Freshman Hunter Ratliff will serve as a linebacker with Dupree, Adkins and Herndon while Colton Lawson and Cameron Grimmitt will be joined on the interior by Cole and Ward.

Ethan and Dylan Brown will be joined by Izek Hubbard, Simmons and freshman Andrew Boyd in the secondary.

Richlands does return kicker Isaiah Bandy, who tied a VHSL state record last season with five field goals in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Ridgeview.

Coach’s Quote: “I am so proud of the kids because they have bonded together and they have reached out to each other and they have brought people in.”

ROSTER

1 Izek Hubbard

2 Dylan Brown

3 Austin Wall

4 Isaiah Bandy

5 Cole Vanover

6 Cameron Grimmett

7 Kalib Simmons

8 Max Herndon

9 Tyson Cordle

11 Gavin Whited

12 Gage Lewis

13 Ethan Brown

14 Andrew Boyd

15 Ethan Roberts

16 Branden Phillips

17 Collin Adkins

21 Cole Paris

23 Peyton Arms

24 Logan Hubbard

25 Parker Lowe

34 Wyatt Spencer

40 Kaden Dupree

42 Hunter Ratliff

50 Rider Bush

52 Kevin Dye

54 Ethan Smith

55 Dalton Phillips

58 Ezekiel Mullins

59 Daniel Foland

65 Lucas Keith

66 Jaxson Perry

67 Philip (PJ) Ward

70 Ryan Perkins

71 Tyler Cole

72 Dalton Altizer

74 Brayden Dye

75 Colton Lawson

76 Calden Stapleton

78 Jonathan Minnix

80 Daniel Woody

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Gate City A

Sept. 2 Union H

Sept. 9 Graham A

Sept. 16 Abingdon A

Sept. 23 Bluefield, WV H

Sept. 30 Ridgeview A

Oct. 7 Tazewell H

Oct. 14 Marion H

Oct. 28 David Crockett, TN H

Nov. 4 Virginia High A

TAZEWELL BULLDOGS

Coach: J’me Harris

2021 Fall Record: 5-6 (1-3)

Key returners: Cassius Harris, Connor Creasy, Logan McDonald.

Promising newcomers: Gavin Duty, Gabe Beavers, Kazmiere Taylor.

Key losses: Jared Mullins, Jacob Witt.

Outlook: The record-setting offense should only add to those numbers this season.

The lethal combination of quarterback Connor Creasy and receiver Cassius Harris will be unleashed on opponents again.

All Creasy did last season as a freshman was throw for 2,982 yards and 29 touchdowns – and also ran for seven scores – while Harris set a state record with 104 receptions for 1,423 yards and 11 scores.

The ability to do that all over again could hinge on the offensive line, which returns four starters, all of whom have been switched to new positions. Ricky Compton and Jaime Rizo will be at tackles, while Caleb Bowman and 6-foot-4, 332-pound freshman Gabe Beavers are penciled in at guard. Nick Sizemore has moved to center.

Logan McDonald, who had 28 receptions last season, will join Harris at receiver, along with Brock Alley, Tyler Gillespie, Walker Patterson, Jason Vadola and Axe Compton. Running backs will include Kaizzon Taylor, Ayvree Zeigler and Braxton Dowdy.

Seven starters return on defense for Tazewell, including three All-Southwest District selections. Six-foot-5 newcomer Gavin Duty and Alley will be at the ends, while the tackles will include freshman Kazmiere Taylor and Compton.

James Huffman, Reece Mullins and Kaizon Taylor will be at linebackers, while Tyler Gillespie and Harris will play safety, with Noel and Walker Patterson and Brody Patterson also vying for time in the secondary.

Coach’s Quote: “How [the offensive line] develops during the early practices, scrimmages and the benefit game will determine how good we are offensively this season”

ROSTER

1 Kaizon Taylor

2 Cassius Harrijs

3 Jason Vadola

4 Chase Noel

5 Gavin Duty

6 Brock Alley

7 Tyler Gillespie

8 Logan McDonald

9 Carter Creasy

10 Cole Price

14 Brody Patterson

15 Carlin Stone

16 Kaden Perry

17 Walker Patterson

18 Axe Compton

19 Chris Hamilton

21 Matt Williams

22 Finn Moss

23 James Huffman

24 Dakota Quesenberry

25 Braxton Dowdy

26 Luke Childress

27 Ethan Pugalee

28 Gunnar Stiltner

30 Colton Bailey

31 Reece Mullins

33 Ethan Rebentisch

34 Ayvree Zeigler

35 Talon Hall

42 Zephyr Dagout

50 Isaac Quesenberry

51 Isaac Muncy

52 Jashon Taylor

53 R.J. Sheets

54 Braylon Asbury

55 Ricky Compton

56 Mike Young

57 Caleb Bowman

58 Jordan Stevens

60 Andrew Bogle

62 Trevor Cordle

63 Chace Reedy

64 Ethan Craig

65 Nick Sizemore

66 Jaime Rizo

68 James Brantley

70 Brandon Hamilton

73 Stephen Turner

74 Britton Muncy

75 Logan Altizer

77 Gabe Beavers

Tristin Tarver

Wes Dudley

Mit Patel

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Virginia High H

Sept. 2 Graham H

Sept. 9 Colonial Heights A

Sept. 16 John Battle H

Sept. 23 Riverheads A

Sept. 30 Grundy A

Oct. 7 Richlands A

Oct. 14 Bluefield, WV A

Oct. 21 Marion H

Oct. 28 Fort Chiswell H

VIRGINIA HIGH BEARCATS

Coach: Derrick Patterson

2021 Fall Record: 8-3 (2-2)

Key returners: Brody Jones, Patrick Poku, Donnie Thomas, Conner Davidson.

Promising newcomers: Prince Poku.

Key losses: Ajaani Delaney, Stevie Thomas, Kavonte Smith.

Outlook: All eyes were drawn to explosive Stevie Thomas last season for Virginia High.

Next up is Brody Jones, the talented senior quarterback, who is getting recruiting interest from several schools at different levels, including Virginia Tech.

While Ajaani Delaney and Thomas are now playing at Emory & Henry, the Bearcats are still loaded with talent and speed, including 14 seniors, nine starters on defense and eight on offense.

Sophomore Alijah Burks is expected to be the primary running back, with Thomas’ brother, Donnie, Dashaun Taylor and Dexter Barrett also vying for carries. Connor Davidson and speedy Patrick Poku will catch passes from Jones. Prince Poku, Keshawn Smith and Dante Worley could also see the football.

Virginia High will be looking for reinforcements on the offensive line, led by center Cody Griffith. Jason Plaster has returned from injury, while Mason Lail, Carter McReynolds, Chandler Lowe and Jaden King will also contribute to the cause.

Virginia High is looking for improvement on defense, allowing 28 points a game.

Jones and Davidson will lead that defense at linebacker. Logan Slagle and Smith are outside linebackers, while Thomas, Burks, Levi McMurray and Taylor are the inside slots. Patrick Poku and Worley be safeties, while cornerback candidates include Prince Poku, Elwood Parks, Trystin Denny and Barrett.

Griffin is a key part of the defensive line, along with Lewis Stuart, Connor Watts and Nick Alaniz.

Coach’s Quote: “We have the speed and talent, but we need more production from our linemen to make things go.”

ROSTER

1 Patrick Poku

2 Donnie Thomas

3 Logan Slagle

4 Taj Streeter

5 Dante Worley

6 Larry Vallejo

7 Prince Poku

8 Max Murph

9 Trystin Denny

10 Brody Jones

11 Keshawn Smith

12 Owen Dean

13 Spencer Nowiski

14 Dexter Barrett

15 Aidan Shamblin

18 Andrew Battel

20 Dashaun Taylor

21 Conner Davidson

22 Josh Williams

23 Jacob Roe

24 Alijah Burks

25 Levi McMurray

26 Jayden Patterson

27 Elwood Parks

28 Joel Edwards

30 Carter Price

36 Lewis Stuart

38 BJ Thomas

54 Micah Henson

55 Chelsey King

56 Dawson Lewis

57 Conner Watts

60 Nick Alaniz

61 Braedyn Sturgill

64 Josh Begley

65 Jason Plaster

66 Peyton Sturgill

67 Chandler Lowe

68 Calloway Jordan

70 Braylon Lester

71 Jaden King

72 Cody Griffith

74 Anthony Galbreth

75 Carter McReynolds

76 Bailey Blaylock

7Y Mason Lail

78 Trey Davis

80 Thomas Perry

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Tazewell A

Sept. 2 John Battle H

Sept. 9 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 16 Wise County Central H

Sept. 23 Lebanon A

Oct. 7 Honaker H

Oct. 13 Graham H

Oct. 21 Chilhowie A

Oct. 28 Marion A

Nov. 4 Richlands H

PREASON COACHES POLL

1. Graham

2. Tazewell

3. Virginia High

4. Richlands

5. Marion