2022 Mountain 7 District football preview capsules

Abingdon Falcons

Coach: Garrett Amburgey

Fall 2021 Record: 12-2 (6-0)

Key returners: Dasean Lucas, OL, sr.; Kadin Hounshell, OL, jr.; Eli Singleton, OL, sr.; Noah Gilliam, OL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Alex Hawkins, LB, soph.; Ector Taylor, RB, sr.; Isaac Doss, FB, soph.; Aidan Woods, TE, fr.

Key losses: Malique Hounshell, RB; Bishop Cook, DB; Peyton McClanahan, WR; Charlie Sturgill, OL; Cole Lambert, QB; Haynes Carter, WR; Timmy Jessee, LB; Braiden Mock, DB

Outlook: Abingdon has enjoyed a long run of success behind a balanced offense and physical defense.

The playmakers have graduated from a 12-2 season that featured the first regional title since 1979.

But thanks to a proven cast of linemen, the Falcons are still earning respect around far Southwest Virginia.

Fourth year starter Dasean Lucas and three-year starter Kadin Hounshell will provide protection and running lanes for a new cast in the backfield and at receiver.

Sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker is the key piece of the transition. Honaker scored four touchdowns last season while serving as an apprentice to Lambert.

Sophomore Isaac Doss (6-2, 225) has size at fullback, while senior Ector Taylor (5-10, 165) supplies speed at tailback.

Freshman Aidan Woods (6-6, 245) has been impressive in the preseason at tight end. The receivers include senior J.J. Long (6-1, 165) along with sophomores Owen Barr (6-2, 155) and Caden Sheffield (5-10, 155).

Lucas, senior Eli Singleton and Hounshell anchor the defensive line, while senior Jack Ferguson (5-11, 175) returns at safety.

Names to watch at linebacker include junior Brayden Self (6-0, 205) and 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore Alex Hawkins.

The Falcons earned playoff wins over Northside, Bassett and Lord Botetourt last season in the playoffs before falling 56-13 at Liberty Christian in the Class 3 semifinals.

A total of eight starters return on a roster in excess of 60 athletes. But there are only nine seniors.

Abingdon has posted an overall record of 32-12 with three Mountain 7 District titles over the past four seasons under the steady Amburgey.

Lambert (Emory & Henry), Peyton McClanahan (University of Virginia’s College at Wise), Bishop Cook (VMI) and Hounshell (University of the Cumberlands) all landed with college football programs.

Coach’s Quote: “Last season was a great success, but that is in the past and this group is excited to write their own story.”

ROSTER

1 Owen Barr

2 J.J. Long

3 Lucas Honaker

4 Isaac Brooks

5 Brayden Self

6 Baylee Blevins

7 Caden Sheffield

8 Ethan Stanley

10 Alex Hawkins

11 Sullivan Perkins

12 Payton Molinary

14 Cody Bailey

15 Neal Pochyla

16 Max Ferguson

17 Lucas Brooks

18 Oliver Summitt

20 Griffin King

21 Ector Taylor

22 Zach Rasnake

23 Nick Miller

24 Dylan Lee

25 Gage King

27 Hunter Reynolds

28 Landan Taylor

30 Christian Miller

33 Jaylen Perry

38 LJ Ratliff

40 Rohn Lee

41 Noah Miller

42 Tobias Reid

44 Isaac Doss

45 Jack White

46 Tykenevan Thompson

50 Austin Lucas

51 Gage Crabtree

52 Sage Blevins

54 Lucas Droguett

55 Dasean Lucas

56 Alex Lucas

57 Noah Gilliam

58 Joseph Haberkorn

63 Logan Brady

64 Eli Singleton

65 Kadin Hounshell

67 Creed Maness

70 Derek Penley

71 Mason Hale

72 Turner Remine

73 Cole Remine

74 Paul Widener

75 Jacob McDiffett

77 Trevor Turner

78 Landon Fuller

79 Bradley Lunsford

80 Drew Baker

81 Ethan Grubb

82 Will Henley

84 John Berry

85 Cash Hall

87 Colton Allison

88 Aidan Woods

Schedule

Aug. 26 John Battle A

Sept. 2 Christiansburg A

Sept. 9 Gate City H

Sept. 16 Richlands H

Sept. 23 Tennessee High H

Sept. 30 Wise County Central A

Oct. 7 Marion A

Oct. 21 Ridgeview H

Oct. 28 Union A

Nov. 4 Lee High H

Gate City Blue Devils

Coach: Jeremy Houseright

Fall 2021 Record: 4-6 (2-4)

Key returners: Ethan Fleming, RB, jr.; Luke Bledsoe, QB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Mason Hickman, LB, fr.

Key losses: Carson Jenkins, RB; Brady Edwards, LB

Outlook: Gate City is searching for its first winning record since 2014, but the Blue Devils do enter the season on a high note.

In last week’s VHSL Benefit game at Virginia High, GC posted a 33-28 victory behind a dominant offensive line that helped senior Ethan Fleming rush for 125 yards.

There is more good news in the form of a 60-man roster which nearly doubled in size from last year. That numbers includes 14 seniors.

The key to improvement is defense, as the Blue Devils have allowed an average of 34 and 30 points over the past two seasons.

Houseright opted not to release the names of potential starters on media day, but Fleming and junior quarterback Luke Bledsoe are the leaders on offense.

Junior receivers Landen McDonald and Eli McMurray are reliable targets

Senior offensive linemen Cyrus Gibson, Cameron Dolan and Brett Baker were impressive in the victory over VHS.

Freshman linebacker Mason Hickman stood out on defense along with Fleming and juniors Nathaniel Wells and Jude Crawford.

The other big challenge is replacing William & Mary signee Carson Jenkins, who rushed for 1,243 yards.

GC earned back-to-back district wins against John Battle and Lee High last season, with Jenkins accounting for 303 yards and three scores against Lee High.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re teaching the little things. When our guys master those parts of the game, they will care of the big things.”

ROSTER

1 Gabe Johnson

3 Eli McMurray

4 Elijah Hurd

6 Landen McDonald

7 Bryson Bailey

8 Luke Bledsoe

10 Walker Hillman

11 Layton Barnett

12 Jacob Taylor

13 Bryson Smith

14 Tanner Fleming

15 Malachi Carrico

20 Brady Miller

21 Sam Casteel

22 Keven Hall

23 Brendan Cassidy

24 Ethan Fleming

25 Malachi Kern

28 Keegan Light

30 Carter Derting

31 Bryon Williams

32 Ethan McConnell

33 Jude Crawford

34 Gabe Babb

35 Corey Byrd

40 Aiden Hartsock

41 Mason Hickman

42 Noah Clifton

43 Zach Depriest

44 Trent Williams

45 John Little

50 Devon Clark

51 Gavin Stubblefield

52 Harper Dorton

53 Connor Darnell

54 Brett Baker

55 Jacob Bowman

56 David Doran

57 Avery Flanary

58 Jacob Austin

59 Cyrus Gibson

61 Hunter Lawson

62 Logan Cassidy

63 Caden Fields

64 Aiden Freeman

65 Nathaniel Gilliam

66 Domenic Collins

67 Mario Atkins

68 Connor McDavid

69 Hayden Frazier

72 Wyatt Hall

73 Nick Youmans

74 Nathaniel Wells

75 Kaidyn Brown

76 Isaiah Watts

77 Cameron Dolan

78 Nathaniel Sloan

82 Blayne Way

83 Hunter Gillenwater

88 Jotham Gardner

Schedule

Aug. 26 Richlands H

Sept. 2 Radford A

Sept. 9 Abingdon A

Sept. 16 Marion A

Sept. 23 Union H

Sept. 30 Lebanon H

Oct. 14 Lee High A

Oct. 21 John Battle H

Oct. 28 Wise County Central A

Nov, 4 Ridgeview H

John Battle Trojans

Coach: Brad Ricker

Fall 2021 Record: 0-10 (0-6)

Key returners: Jessee Owens, OL, jr.; Gavin Chappell, OL, jr.; Braxton Emerson, RB, jr.; Broadie Bailey, WR, jr.

Promising newcomers: Noah Sills, QB, jr.; Elijah Childress, RB, soph.

Key losses: Zach Moore, RB; Deven Musser, OL

Outlook: John Battle was outscored by an average of 48-4 last season en route to an 0-10 record. Just 16 players were around for the final game.

Now, for the good news.

The Trojans reported to media day with 35 players, 13 juniors and 16 returning starters.

That enlarged roster features a group of accomplished athletes who helped the Battle baseball team advance to VHSL Class 2 championship last spring.

Two of those baseball imports in 6-3 quarterback Noah Sills and 6-2 running back Elijah Childress guided the Trojans to a 55-27 victory over Eastside in a Aug. 12 VHSL Benefit Game.

The sophomore class was forced to learn on the job last season.

Now, juniors such as running back Braxton Emerson, receivers Broadie Bailey and Izaya Selz and the line combo of Jessee Owens and Gavin Chappell should benefit from experience and depth.

Junior Ethan Dillard returns at linebacker, while Broadie Bailey, Emerson and Selz are veterans in the secondary. Junior Braeden Bailey has been moved from the defensive line to linebacker.

Battle, which has recorded just four winning records since 1999, might have to endure another season of growth since there are just four seniors in the program.

Coach’s Quote: “Some of our sophomores probably weren’t ready for varsity last season but they got through that adversity and it should help them as juniors. The guys are more confident, and they are having fun.”

ROSTER

1 Braxton Emerson

2 Brason Hayes

3 Drake Houser

4 Izaya Selz

6 Caleb Lockhart

7 Kalleb Hall

8 Brayden Emerson

9 Andrew Cochrane

10 Broadie Bailey

11 Ethan Dillard

12 Jackson Musick

13 Nick Freeman

14 Christian Rector

15 Brylee Lunsford

15 Bryson Harris

18 Noah Sills

20 Gaige Leab

24 Elijah Childress

25 Xavier Helling

31 Kaidden Dean

44 Braedyn Bailey

50 J.J. Hampton

51 Riley Kiser

52 Ryan Mix

53 Dawson Aspiote

54 Gavin Chappell

55 Blake Woodby

60 Braison Brush

64 Cole Smiley

66 Christian Bowlin

70 Joseph Harr

71 Arison Allison

72 Jessee Owens

74 Jaedyn Cottrell

Schedule

Aug. 26 Abingdon H

Sept. 2 Virginia High A

Sept. 9 Holston A

Sept. 16 Tazewell A

Sept. 23 Patrick Henry H

Oct. 7 Wise County Central H

Oct. 14 Ridgeview A

Oct. 21 Gate City A

Oct. 28 Lee High H

Nov. 4 Union H

Lee High Generals

Coach: Joey Carroll

Fall 2021 Record: 4-7 (1-5)

Key returners: Brynnen Pendergraft, QB, soph; Grayson Huff, RB, jr.; Brayden Hammonds, WR, Sr.; Casey Mooneyhan, C, jr.; Connor Roop, TE, sr.

Promising newcomers: Jarron Shuler, OL, fr.

Key losses: Junior Lovell, OL; Cameron Moore, WR; Jace Perkins, WR

Outlook: Lee High entered last season with a 23-game losing streak.

Behind the leadership of new coach Joey Carroll and freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, the Generals defeated Rye Cove in week four en route to a Region 2D playoff bid.

With 16 returning starters, Lee High hopes to take another big step.

The fun starts with Pendergraft, who threw for 1,631 yards and 18 scores. Brayden Hammonds (515 yards receiving, 6 TDs) is the top target.

Huff provides balance with mix of power and quickness at running back. He accounted for 15 scores and 1,223 yards last season, with a 255-yard effort against John Battle.

The entire offensive line returns, including seniors Ethan Brock and Carson Willis.

Huff and Roop are steady at linebacker, while Mooneyhan anchors the defensive line. Hammonds brings experience to the secondary.

In addition to the landmark victory against Rye Cove last season, Lee earned wins against J.I. Burton, Eastern Montgomery and John Battle.

The Generals dropped a 62-32 decision to Graham in the playoffs.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re moving toward our goals in the right way.”

ROSTER

1 Zack Gregory

2 Latch Aldridge

4 Konner Early

6 Luke Mullins

7 Drew Sturgill

8 Chandler Mullins

9 Brynnen Pendergraft

11 Ian Hines

12 Braedyn Sawyers

13 Devin Davidson

14 Taft Aldridge

16 Cody Delph

18 Andrew Smith

19 Rhett Robbins

20 Preston Fee

21 Brayden Hammonds

24 Grayson Huff

28 Andrew Rutherford

32 Andrew Holmes

33 Conner Roop

34 Jacob Haynes

35 Stephen May

41 Evan Scott

50 Zander Gibson

52 Hayden Hobbs

54 Jacob Shoemaker

55 Casey Mooneyhan

59 Carson Willis

62 Ethan Dinsmore

64 Ethan Brock

65 Jarron Shuler

66 Chancellor Wilder

75 Logan Moore

76 Lance Maggard

77 Colin Bostic

84 Travis Sargent

88 Corie Galloway

Schedule

Aug. 26 Union A

Sept. 1 Eastside A

Sept. 16 Patrick Henry A

Sept. 23 Ridgeview H

Sept. 30 Rye Cove H

Oct. 7 J.I. Burton H

Oct. 14 Gate City H

Oct. 21 Wise County Central H

Oct. 28 John Battle A

Nov. 4 Abingdon A

Ridgeview Wolfpack

Coach: Dewayne Stanley

Fall 2021 Record: 9-4 (3-2)

Key returners: Ryan O’Quinn, QB, soph., Cannon Hill, WR, sr.; Brandon Beavers, WR, sr.; Koda Counts, WR, sr.

Promising newcomers: Branson Honaker, LB, soph.

Key losses: Caden Gibson, DL; Zander Boggs, DE; Shane Deel, DL

Outlook: New Ridgeview head coach Dewayne Stanley has a tough act to follow.

With quarterback Ryan O’Quinn passing for 26 scores as a freshman, the Wolfpack advanced to the Region 2D championship game before falling 49-21 at Graham.

The majority of starters return along with 15 seniors.

Cannon Hill, a durable 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete, is a threat as a receiver and runner. Seniors Brandon Beavers (59 receptions, 1,110 yards) and Koda Counts are also proven receivers.

The all-senior cast of offensive linemen features Hunter Goodman at center, with Elijah Rasnick and Walker Lester at guard, and the combo of Zack Owens and Chance Fleming at tackle.

Senior Ian Hartsock and junior Gabe Hackney are the running backs.

Ridgeview must replace three linemen and a cornerback on defense, but all the other starters are back.

The Wolfpack opened the playoffs last season with dramatic wins over Richlands (29-28) and Wise Central (26-20) as O’Quinn threw for a combined 485 yards.

Todd Tiller, who coached Ridgeview the past two seasons, is now directing the program at Honaker. Tiller posted a 12-5 record with the Wolfpack.

Coach’s Quote: “Expectations will do one of two things. You either fold under the weight of them or they motivate you to do better. And our kids are hungry to do better.”

ROSTER

3 Daquan Proffitt

4 Dalton Mullins

5 Koda Counts

6 Bentley Brockhoff

7 Brandon Beavers

8 Kolter Scanlon

9 Logan Sutherland

10 Hayden Baker

11 Brady Fleming

12 Ryan O’Quinn

13 Cannon Hill

14 Ian Hartsock

15 Chace Fuller

16 Gabe Hackney

17 Branson Honaker

18 Tristan Stevens

19 Luke Collins

20 Austin Rose

21 Isaiah Colley

22 Gavin Dingus

23 Ryan Porter

24 Jaalan Deel

25 Landon Shafer

27 Brayden Kiser

28 William Kiser

32 Cody Deel

33 Allen Mullins

42 Nathan Schafer

45 Peyton Ratliff

48 Tanner Hill

50 Elijah Rasnick

51 Walker Lester

52 Jeremiah Johnson

53 Mason Blansett

54 Caden Powers

55 Waylon Perrigan

56 Hunter Goodman

57 Noah Rasnick

58 Cooper Powers

61 Connor Neece

62 Jonathan Salyers

63 Haddon Fleming

64 Chance Fleming

65 Jason Mullins

66 Jayden Johnson

67 Jaeson Butts

68 Myles Phipps

70 Elijah Mullins

74 Zack Owens

77 Mason Stallard

85 Conner Smith

Schedule

Aug. 26 J.I. Burton H

Sept. 2 Grundy A

Sept. 9 Wise County Central H

Sept. 23 Lee High A

Sept. 30 Richlands H

Oct. 7 Union H

Oct. 14 John Battle H

Oct. 21 Abingdon A

Oct. 28 Bluefield, WV. A

Nov. 4 Gate City A

Union Bears

Coach: Travis Turner

Fall 2021 Record: 8-4 (4-2)

Key returners: Peyton Honeycutt, RB, sr. Johnny Satterfield, RB, sr.; Zach Hall, OL, sr.; Gabe Sneed, DE, sr.

Promising newcomers: Austin Sykes, QB, soph; Keith Chandler, LB, fr.; Braxton Bunch, WR, fr.; Kam Bostic, WR, fr.

Key losses: Zavier Lomax, RB; Ethan Mabe, DL; Tanner Jervis, DL; Keyandre Davis, DE; Bradley Bunch, QB; Malachi Jenkins, WR.

Outlook: There is a new look at Bullitt Park following the graduation of quarterback Bradley Bunch, running back Zavier Lomax (1,817 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns) and receiver Malachi Jenkins.

But with 17 seniors and a proven two-way talent in rugged Johnny Satterfield, the Bears figure to remain in the Region 2D playoff mix.

Satterfield will be joined at running back by senior Peyton Honeycutt, who was limited to four games last season due to injury.

Junior Reyshawn Anderson has speed and moves at quarterback, while senior Dakota Houston will be top target at receiver.

The fun starts with a veteran offensive line featuring Jacob Hamilton, Zach Hall, Tanner Bishop and Izaak Keith.

Satterfield is the defensive standout at linebacker. Gabe Sneed (6-5, 245) is another stopper at end.

Honeycutt and junior Brayden Mosier have experience at linebacker.

After suffering district losses to Wise Central and Abingdon in the regular season, the Bears opened the playoffs with a 62-27 victory against Virginia High as Lomax accounted for a school record 440 yards and six scores.

The latest playoff run ended with a 48-13 lost to eventual VHSL Class 2 runner-up Graham.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got experience and a good group of young players pushing for playing time. I’m excited about this year’s team and excited for the future.”

ROSTER

1 Bryce Ramey

2 Kam Bostic

3 Devaughn Mitchell

4 Paul Huff

5 William Lowery

7 Braxton Bunch

8 Will Harmon

9 Braxton Collins

10 Reyshawn Anderson

11 Hamilton Osborne

12 Austin Sykes

13 Peyton Honeycutt

14 Cayden Phillips

15 Aiden Hafemeister

16 Johnny Satterfield

17 Keyshawn Anderson

18 Dakota Houston

19 Tyson Welch

20 Ethan Bailey

21 Trey McMahan

23 Jace Cochran

24 Ben Herron

25 Cole Chandler

26 Riley Boggs

27 Talan Golloway

28 Keith Chandler

30 Preston McCray

31 Ayden Hamilton

32 Camden Wharton

33 Gabe Sneed

35 Carlos Anderson

40 Tony Taylor

41 Kam Stivers

42 Colton Kennedy

43 Dylan Lane

44 Josh Guerrant

45 Brayden Mosier

46 Hunter Elliott

49 Riley Orange

50 Izaak Keith

51 Bryson Brock

52 Jacob Hamilton

53 Jacob Phillips

54 Keagan Belcher

55 Colton Brown

56 Eli Schlobohm

57 Eli Prewitt

58 Bryson Miller

59 Derek Mullins

60 Jacob Horton

61 Tanner Bishop

62 Brent Lovell

63 Tyler Reynolds

68 Bryson Boggs

70 Zach Hall

71 Brayden Chandler

72 Aayden Johnson

74 Malakai Kennedy

77 Chris Mayes

80 Isaiah Lipps

81 Nick Burns

83 Ben Bowman

85 Zach Hall

87 Connor Clendenon

88 Donovan Miller

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Lee High H

Sept. 2 Richlands A

Sept. 9 .I. Burton A

Sept. 16 Graham H

Sept. 23 Gate City A

Sept. 30 Thomas Walker H

Oct. 7 Ridgeview A

Oct. 14 Wise Central H

Oct. 28 Abingdon H

Nov. 4 John Battle A

Wise County Central Warriors

Coach: Jason Mullins

Fall 2021 Record: 8-4 (4-2)

Key returners: Braeden Church, QB, sr.; Brady Sturgill, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Avery Hall, Wr., jr.; Owen Amos, TE, soph.

Key losses: Tyson Tester, LB; Ethan Mullins, WR; Matthew Boggs, RB; Logan Mullins, LB,

Outlook: The playoff heartbreak continued for Wise Central last season.

After falling in the Region 2D championship for two straight years, the Warriors dropped a 26-20 home decision to Ridgeview in the second round of the playoffs.

The setback was especially tough considering that Wise Central led 17-7 with 9:21 left in the third quarter.

Wise Central not only graduated 15 seniors, but Luke Owens stepped down as head coach.

That opened the door for coaching veteran Jason Mullins, who actually directed the Wise Central program during its debut season in 2011.

The good news for Mullins is that 15 seniors and nine starters return.

The multi-talented Church is the player to watch on offense. He passed for nine scores as a junior and will play a larger role this fall with his arm and running ability.

Senior Alec Gent has the speed to create big plays at running back, while senior Dane Elkins can block, run and catch at fullback.

Gent, who qualified for the Class 2 state track meet in the triple jump as a junior, projects as a top running back.

Fourth-year starter Brady Sturgill (6-4, 300) anchors the line on offense and defense.

Junior Austin Clevinger and senior Aidan Bowman return to the experienced defensive front, while Church is one of the top safeties in far Southwest Virginia.

The other weapon is senior Ricky Onate, who connected on 56 of 57 extra point attempts and three field goals last season.

Mullins is also optimistic about a large sophomore class.

Wise Central began the 2021 playoffs by rushing for 358 yards in 43-14 defeat of Tazewell, but the Warriors allowed 175 yards passing in the setback to Ridgeview.

Coach’s Quote: “This is a good bunch to be around. The biggest thing we’re lacking is just game experience.”

ROSTER

1 Apollo Partin

2 Nate West

3 Braeden Church

4 Jackson Willey

5 Gavin Phillips

6 Ricky Onate

7 Zeke O’Quinn

8 Owen Amos

9 Talan Yates

10 Dane Elkins

11 Ian Hall

12 Jude Davis

13 Brady Carter

15 Alec Gent

18 Conner Pace

20 Shawn Collier

21 Eli Messer

22 Cayden Strouth

23 Mika Shortt

24 Jake Pinkard

25 Eric Green

39 Caden Mullins

32 Gavin Keith

33 Avery Hall

35 Ford Riley

42 Shawn Phillips

45 Caden Isbell

50 Noah Trent

51 Ethan Brock

52 Hadley Martin

53 Zeke Burnham

56 Brandon Hobbs

57 Rickey Kennedy

58 Austin Gillian

58 Richard Reeves

60 Blake Skyes

62 Isiahal Mickles

54 Austin Sowards

66 Marshal Dingus

70 Brady Sturgill

72 Austin Clevinger

74 Aidan Bowman

75 Braylen Keith

78 Tyler Craddock

Schedule

Aug. 26 Eastside H

Sept. 2 Marion H

Sept. 9 Ridgeview A

Sept. 16 Virginia High A

Sept. 30 Abingdon H

Oct. 7 John Battle A

Oct. 14 Union A

Oct. 21 Lee High A

Oct. 28 Gate City H

Nov. 4 Grundy H

Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Ridgeview

2. Abingdon

3. Union

4. Wise County Central

5. Gate City

6. Lee High

7. John Battle