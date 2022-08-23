2022 Mountain 7 District football preview capsules

Abingdon Falcons
Coach: Garrett Amburgey
Fall 2021 Record: 12-2 (6-0)
Key returners: Dasean Lucas, OL, sr.; Kadin Hounshell, OL, jr.; Eli Singleton, OL, sr.; Noah Gilliam, OL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Alex Hawkins, LB, soph.; Ector Taylor, RB, sr.; Isaac Doss, FB, soph.; Aidan Woods, TE, fr.
Key losses: Malique Hounshell, RB; Bishop Cook, DB; Peyton McClanahan, WR; Charlie Sturgill, OL; Cole Lambert, QB; Haynes Carter, WR; Timmy Jessee, LB; Braiden Mock, DB
Outlook: Abingdon has enjoyed a long run of success behind a balanced offense and physical defense.
The playmakers have graduated from a 12-2 season that featured the first regional title since 1979.
But thanks to a proven cast of linemen, the Falcons are still earning respect around far Southwest Virginia.
Fourth year starter Dasean Lucas and three-year starter Kadin Hounshell will provide protection and running lanes for a new cast in the backfield and at receiver.
Sophomore quarterback Lucas Honaker is the key piece of the transition. Honaker scored four touchdowns last season while serving as an apprentice to Lambert.
Sophomore Isaac Doss (6-2, 225) has size at fullback, while senior Ector Taylor (5-10, 165) supplies speed at tailback.
Freshman Aidan Woods (6-6, 245) has been impressive in the preseason at tight end. The receivers include senior J.J. Long (6-1, 165) along with sophomores Owen Barr (6-2, 155) and Caden Sheffield (5-10, 155).
Lucas, senior Eli Singleton and Hounshell anchor the defensive line, while senior Jack Ferguson (5-11, 175) returns at safety.
Names to watch at linebacker include junior Brayden Self (6-0, 205) and 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore Alex Hawkins.
The Falcons earned playoff wins over Northside, Bassett and Lord Botetourt last season in the playoffs before falling 56-13 at Liberty Christian in the Class 3 semifinals.
A total of eight starters return on a roster in excess of 60 athletes. But there are only nine seniors.
Abingdon has posted an overall record of 32-12 with three Mountain 7 District titles over the past four seasons under the steady Amburgey.
Lambert (Emory & Henry), Peyton McClanahan (University of Virginia’s College at Wise), Bishop Cook (VMI) and Hounshell (University of the Cumberlands) all landed with college football programs.
Coach’s Quote: “Last season was a great success, but that is in the past and this group is excited to write their own story.”
ROSTER
1 Owen Barr
2 J.J. Long
3 Lucas Honaker
4 Isaac Brooks
5 Brayden Self
6 Baylee Blevins
7 Caden Sheffield
8 Ethan Stanley
10 Alex Hawkins
11 Sullivan Perkins
12 Payton Molinary
14 Cody Bailey
15 Neal Pochyla
16 Max Ferguson
17 Lucas Brooks
18 Oliver Summitt
20 Griffin King
21 Ector Taylor
22 Zach Rasnake
23 Nick Miller
24 Dylan Lee
25 Gage King
27 Hunter Reynolds
28 Landan Taylor
30 Christian Miller
33 Jaylen Perry
38 LJ Ratliff
40 Rohn Lee
41 Noah Miller
42 Tobias Reid
44 Isaac Doss
45 Jack White
46 Tykenevan Thompson
50 Austin Lucas
51 Gage Crabtree
52 Sage Blevins
54 Lucas Droguett
55 Dasean Lucas
56 Alex Lucas
57 Noah Gilliam
58 Joseph Haberkorn
63 Logan Brady
64 Eli Singleton
65 Kadin Hounshell
67 Creed Maness
70 Derek Penley
71 Mason Hale
72 Turner Remine
73 Cole Remine
74 Paul Widener
75 Jacob McDiffett
77 Trevor Turner
78 Landon Fuller
79 Bradley Lunsford
80 Drew Baker
81 Ethan Grubb
82 Will Henley
84 John Berry
85 Cash Hall
87 Colton Allison
88 Aidan Woods
Schedule
Aug. 26 John Battle A
Sept. 2 Christiansburg A
Sept. 9 Gate City H
Sept. 16 Richlands H
Sept. 23 Tennessee High H
Sept. 30 Wise County Central A
Oct. 7 Marion A
Oct. 21 Ridgeview H
Oct. 28 Union A
Nov. 4 Lee High H
Gate City Blue Devils
Coach: Jeremy Houseright
Fall 2021 Record: 4-6 (2-4)
Key returners: Ethan Fleming, RB, jr.; Luke Bledsoe, QB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Mason Hickman, LB, fr.
Key losses: Carson Jenkins, RB; Brady Edwards, LB
Outlook: Gate City is searching for its first winning record since 2014, but the Blue Devils do enter the season on a high note.
In last week’s VHSL Benefit game at Virginia High, GC posted a 33-28 victory behind a dominant offensive line that helped senior Ethan Fleming rush for 125 yards.
There is more good news in the form of a 60-man roster which nearly doubled in size from last year. That numbers includes 14 seniors.
The key to improvement is defense, as the Blue Devils have allowed an average of 34 and 30 points over the past two seasons.
Houseright opted not to release the names of potential starters on media day, but Fleming and junior quarterback Luke Bledsoe are the leaders on offense.
Junior receivers Landen McDonald and Eli McMurray are reliable targets
Senior offensive linemen Cyrus Gibson, Cameron Dolan and Brett Baker were impressive in the victory over VHS.
Freshman linebacker Mason Hickman stood out on defense along with Fleming and juniors Nathaniel Wells and Jude Crawford.
The other big challenge is replacing William & Mary signee Carson Jenkins, who rushed for 1,243 yards.
GC earned back-to-back district wins against John Battle and Lee High last season, with Jenkins accounting for 303 yards and three scores against Lee High.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re teaching the little things. When our guys master those parts of the game, they will care of the big things.”
ROSTER
1 Gabe Johnson
3 Eli McMurray
4 Elijah Hurd
6 Landen McDonald
7 Bryson Bailey
8 Luke Bledsoe
10 Walker Hillman
11 Layton Barnett
12 Jacob Taylor
13 Bryson Smith
14 Tanner Fleming
15 Malachi Carrico
20 Brady Miller
21 Sam Casteel
22 Keven Hall
23 Brendan Cassidy
24 Ethan Fleming
25 Malachi Kern
28 Keegan Light
30 Carter Derting
31 Bryon Williams
32 Ethan McConnell
33 Jude Crawford
34 Gabe Babb
35 Corey Byrd
40 Aiden Hartsock
41 Mason Hickman
42 Noah Clifton
43 Zach Depriest
44 Trent Williams
45 John Little
50 Devon Clark
51 Gavin Stubblefield
52 Harper Dorton
53 Connor Darnell
54 Brett Baker
55 Jacob Bowman
56 David Doran
57 Avery Flanary
58 Jacob Austin
59 Cyrus Gibson
61 Hunter Lawson
62 Logan Cassidy
63 Caden Fields
64 Aiden Freeman
65 Nathaniel Gilliam
66 Domenic Collins
67 Mario Atkins
68 Connor McDavid
69 Hayden Frazier
72 Wyatt Hall
73 Nick Youmans
74 Nathaniel Wells
75 Kaidyn Brown
76 Isaiah Watts
77 Cameron Dolan
78 Nathaniel Sloan
82 Blayne Way
83 Hunter Gillenwater
88 Jotham Gardner
Schedule
Aug. 26 Richlands H
Sept. 2 Radford A
Sept. 9 Abingdon A
Sept. 16 Marion A
Sept. 23 Union H
Sept. 30 Lebanon H
Oct. 14 Lee High A
Oct. 21 John Battle H
Oct. 28 Wise County Central A
Nov, 4 Ridgeview H
John Battle Trojans
Coach: Brad Ricker
Fall 2021 Record: 0-10 (0-6)
Key returners: Jessee Owens, OL, jr.; Gavin Chappell, OL, jr.; Braxton Emerson, RB, jr.; Broadie Bailey, WR, jr.
Promising newcomers: Noah Sills, QB, jr.; Elijah Childress, RB, soph.
Key losses: Zach Moore, RB; Deven Musser, OL
Outlook: John Battle was outscored by an average of 48-4 last season en route to an 0-10 record. Just 16 players were around for the final game.
Now, for the good news.
The Trojans reported to media day with 35 players, 13 juniors and 16 returning starters.
That enlarged roster features a group of accomplished athletes who helped the Battle baseball team advance to VHSL Class 2 championship last spring.
Two of those baseball imports in 6-3 quarterback Noah Sills and 6-2 running back Elijah Childress guided the Trojans to a 55-27 victory over Eastside in a Aug. 12 VHSL Benefit Game.
The sophomore class was forced to learn on the job last season.
Now, juniors such as running back Braxton Emerson, receivers Broadie Bailey and Izaya Selz and the line combo of Jessee Owens and Gavin Chappell should benefit from experience and depth.
Junior Ethan Dillard returns at linebacker, while Broadie Bailey, Emerson and Selz are veterans in the secondary. Junior Braeden Bailey has been moved from the defensive line to linebacker.
Battle, which has recorded just four winning records since 1999, might have to endure another season of growth since there are just four seniors in the program.
Coach’s Quote: “Some of our sophomores probably weren’t ready for varsity last season but they got through that adversity and it should help them as juniors. The guys are more confident, and they are having fun.”
ROSTER
1 Braxton Emerson
2 Brason Hayes
3 Drake Houser
4 Izaya Selz
6 Caleb Lockhart
7 Kalleb Hall
8 Brayden Emerson
9 Andrew Cochrane
10 Broadie Bailey
11 Ethan Dillard
12 Jackson Musick
13 Nick Freeman
14 Christian Rector
15 Brylee Lunsford
15 Bryson Harris
18 Noah Sills
20 Gaige Leab
24 Elijah Childress
25 Xavier Helling
31 Kaidden Dean
44 Braedyn Bailey
50 J.J. Hampton
51 Riley Kiser
52 Ryan Mix
53 Dawson Aspiote
54 Gavin Chappell
55 Blake Woodby
60 Braison Brush
64 Cole Smiley
66 Christian Bowlin
70 Joseph Harr
71 Arison Allison
72 Jessee Owens
74 Jaedyn Cottrell
Schedule
Aug. 26 Abingdon H
Sept. 2 Virginia High A
Sept. 9 Holston A
Sept. 16 Tazewell A
Sept. 23 Patrick Henry H
Oct. 7 Wise County Central H
Oct. 14 Ridgeview A
Oct. 21 Gate City A
Oct. 28 Lee High H
Nov. 4 Union H
Lee High Generals
Coach: Joey Carroll
Fall 2021 Record: 4-7 (1-5)
Key returners: Brynnen Pendergraft, QB, soph; Grayson Huff, RB, jr.; Brayden Hammonds, WR, Sr.; Casey Mooneyhan, C, jr.; Connor Roop, TE, sr.
Promising newcomers: Jarron Shuler, OL, fr.
Key losses: Junior Lovell, OL; Cameron Moore, WR; Jace Perkins, WR
Outlook: Lee High entered last season with a 23-game losing streak.
Behind the leadership of new coach Joey Carroll and freshman quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft, the Generals defeated Rye Cove in week four en route to a Region 2D playoff bid.
With 16 returning starters, Lee High hopes to take another big step.
The fun starts with Pendergraft, who threw for 1,631 yards and 18 scores. Brayden Hammonds (515 yards receiving, 6 TDs) is the top target.
Huff provides balance with mix of power and quickness at running back. He accounted for 15 scores and 1,223 yards last season, with a 255-yard effort against John Battle.
The entire offensive line returns, including seniors Ethan Brock and Carson Willis.
Huff and Roop are steady at linebacker, while Mooneyhan anchors the defensive line. Hammonds brings experience to the secondary.
In addition to the landmark victory against Rye Cove last season, Lee earned wins against J.I. Burton, Eastern Montgomery and John Battle.
The Generals dropped a 62-32 decision to Graham in the playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re moving toward our goals in the right way.”
ROSTER
1 Zack Gregory
2 Latch Aldridge
4 Konner Early
6 Luke Mullins
7 Drew Sturgill
8 Chandler Mullins
9 Brynnen Pendergraft
11 Ian Hines
12 Braedyn Sawyers
13 Devin Davidson
14 Taft Aldridge
16 Cody Delph
18 Andrew Smith
19 Rhett Robbins
20 Preston Fee
21 Brayden Hammonds
24 Grayson Huff
28 Andrew Rutherford
32 Andrew Holmes
33 Conner Roop
34 Jacob Haynes
35 Stephen May
41 Evan Scott
50 Zander Gibson
52 Hayden Hobbs
54 Jacob Shoemaker
55 Casey Mooneyhan
59 Carson Willis
62 Ethan Dinsmore
64 Ethan Brock
65 Jarron Shuler
66 Chancellor Wilder
75 Logan Moore
76 Lance Maggard
77 Colin Bostic
84 Travis Sargent
88 Corie Galloway
Schedule
Aug. 26 Union A
Sept. 1 Eastside A
Sept. 16 Patrick Henry A
Sept. 23 Ridgeview H
Sept. 30 Rye Cove H
Oct. 7 J.I. Burton H
Oct. 14 Gate City H
Oct. 21 Wise County Central H
Oct. 28 John Battle A
Nov. 4 Abingdon A
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Coach: Dewayne Stanley
Fall 2021 Record: 9-4 (3-2)
Key returners: Ryan O’Quinn, QB, soph., Cannon Hill, WR, sr.; Brandon Beavers, WR, sr.; Koda Counts, WR, sr.
Promising newcomers: Branson Honaker, LB, soph.
Key losses: Caden Gibson, DL; Zander Boggs, DE; Shane Deel, DL
Outlook: New Ridgeview head coach Dewayne Stanley has a tough act to follow.
With quarterback Ryan O’Quinn passing for 26 scores as a freshman, the Wolfpack advanced to the Region 2D championship game before falling 49-21 at Graham.
The majority of starters return along with 15 seniors.
Cannon Hill, a durable 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete, is a threat as a receiver and runner. Seniors Brandon Beavers (59 receptions, 1,110 yards) and Koda Counts are also proven receivers.
The all-senior cast of offensive linemen features Hunter Goodman at center, with Elijah Rasnick and Walker Lester at guard, and the combo of Zack Owens and Chance Fleming at tackle.
Senior Ian Hartsock and junior Gabe Hackney are the running backs.
Ridgeview must replace three linemen and a cornerback on defense, but all the other starters are back.
The Wolfpack opened the playoffs last season with dramatic wins over Richlands (29-28) and Wise Central (26-20) as O’Quinn threw for a combined 485 yards.
Todd Tiller, who coached Ridgeview the past two seasons, is now directing the program at Honaker. Tiller posted a 12-5 record with the Wolfpack.
Coach’s Quote: “Expectations will do one of two things. You either fold under the weight of them or they motivate you to do better. And our kids are hungry to do better.”
ROSTER
3 Daquan Proffitt
4 Dalton Mullins
5 Koda Counts
6 Bentley Brockhoff
7 Brandon Beavers
8 Kolter Scanlon
9 Logan Sutherland
10 Hayden Baker
11 Brady Fleming
12 Ryan O’Quinn
13 Cannon Hill
14 Ian Hartsock
15 Chace Fuller
16 Gabe Hackney
17 Branson Honaker
18 Tristan Stevens
19 Luke Collins
20 Austin Rose
21 Isaiah Colley
22 Gavin Dingus
23 Ryan Porter
24 Jaalan Deel
25 Landon Shafer
27 Brayden Kiser
28 William Kiser
32 Cody Deel
33 Allen Mullins
42 Nathan Schafer
45 Peyton Ratliff
48 Tanner Hill
50 Elijah Rasnick
51 Walker Lester
52 Jeremiah Johnson
53 Mason Blansett
54 Caden Powers
55 Waylon Perrigan
56 Hunter Goodman
57 Noah Rasnick
58 Cooper Powers
61 Connor Neece
62 Jonathan Salyers
63 Haddon Fleming
64 Chance Fleming
65 Jason Mullins
66 Jayden Johnson
67 Jaeson Butts
68 Myles Phipps
70 Elijah Mullins
74 Zack Owens
77 Mason Stallard
85 Conner Smith
Schedule
Aug. 26 J.I. Burton H
Sept. 2 Grundy A
Sept. 9 Wise County Central H
Sept. 23 Lee High A
Sept. 30 Richlands H
Oct. 7 Union H
Oct. 14 John Battle H
Oct. 21 Abingdon A
Oct. 28 Bluefield, WV. A
Nov. 4 Gate City A
Union Bears
Coach: Travis Turner
Fall 2021 Record: 8-4 (4-2)
Key returners: Peyton Honeycutt, RB, sr. Johnny Satterfield, RB, sr.; Zach Hall, OL, sr.; Gabe Sneed, DE, sr.
Promising newcomers: Austin Sykes, QB, soph; Keith Chandler, LB, fr.; Braxton Bunch, WR, fr.; Kam Bostic, WR, fr.
Key losses: Zavier Lomax, RB; Ethan Mabe, DL; Tanner Jervis, DL; Keyandre Davis, DE; Bradley Bunch, QB; Malachi Jenkins, WR.
Outlook: There is a new look at Bullitt Park following the graduation of quarterback Bradley Bunch, running back Zavier Lomax (1,817 rushing yards, 27 touchdowns) and receiver Malachi Jenkins.
But with 17 seniors and a proven two-way talent in rugged Johnny Satterfield, the Bears figure to remain in the Region 2D playoff mix.
Satterfield will be joined at running back by senior Peyton Honeycutt, who was limited to four games last season due to injury.
Junior Reyshawn Anderson has speed and moves at quarterback, while senior Dakota Houston will be top target at receiver.
The fun starts with a veteran offensive line featuring Jacob Hamilton, Zach Hall, Tanner Bishop and Izaak Keith.
Satterfield is the defensive standout at linebacker. Gabe Sneed (6-5, 245) is another stopper at end.
Honeycutt and junior Brayden Mosier have experience at linebacker.
After suffering district losses to Wise Central and Abingdon in the regular season, the Bears opened the playoffs with a 62-27 victory against Virginia High as Lomax accounted for a school record 440 yards and six scores.
The latest playoff run ended with a 48-13 lost to eventual VHSL Class 2 runner-up Graham.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got experience and a good group of young players pushing for playing time. I’m excited about this year’s team and excited for the future.”
ROSTER
1 Bryce Ramey
2 Kam Bostic
3 Devaughn Mitchell
4 Paul Huff
5 William Lowery
7 Braxton Bunch
8 Will Harmon
9 Braxton Collins
10 Reyshawn Anderson
11 Hamilton Osborne
12 Austin Sykes
13 Peyton Honeycutt
14 Cayden Phillips
15 Aiden Hafemeister
16 Johnny Satterfield
17 Keyshawn Anderson
18 Dakota Houston
19 Tyson Welch
20 Ethan Bailey
21 Trey McMahan
23 Jace Cochran
24 Ben Herron
25 Cole Chandler
26 Riley Boggs
27 Talan Golloway
28 Keith Chandler
30 Preston McCray
31 Ayden Hamilton
32 Camden Wharton
33 Gabe Sneed
35 Carlos Anderson
40 Tony Taylor
41 Kam Stivers
42 Colton Kennedy
43 Dylan Lane
44 Josh Guerrant
45 Brayden Mosier
46 Hunter Elliott
49 Riley Orange
50 Izaak Keith
51 Bryson Brock
52 Jacob Hamilton
53 Jacob Phillips
54 Keagan Belcher
55 Colton Brown
56 Eli Schlobohm
57 Eli Prewitt
58 Bryson Miller
59 Derek Mullins
60 Jacob Horton
61 Tanner Bishop
62 Brent Lovell
63 Tyler Reynolds
68 Bryson Boggs
70 Zach Hall
71 Brayden Chandler
72 Aayden Johnson
74 Malakai Kennedy
77 Chris Mayes
80 Isaiah Lipps
81 Nick Burns
83 Ben Bowman
85 Zach Hall
87 Connor Clendenon
88 Donovan Miller
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Lee High H
Sept. 2 Richlands A
Sept. 9 .I. Burton A
Sept. 16 Graham H
Sept. 23 Gate City A
Sept. 30 Thomas Walker H
Oct. 7 Ridgeview A
Oct. 14 Wise Central H
Oct. 28 Abingdon H
Nov. 4 John Battle A
Wise County Central Warriors
Coach: Jason Mullins
Fall 2021 Record: 8-4 (4-2)
Key returners: Braeden Church, QB, sr.; Brady Sturgill, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Avery Hall, Wr., jr.; Owen Amos, TE, soph.
Key losses: Tyson Tester, LB; Ethan Mullins, WR; Matthew Boggs, RB; Logan Mullins, LB,
Outlook: The playoff heartbreak continued for Wise Central last season.
After falling in the Region 2D championship for two straight years, the Warriors dropped a 26-20 home decision to Ridgeview in the second round of the playoffs.
The setback was especially tough considering that Wise Central led 17-7 with 9:21 left in the third quarter.
Wise Central not only graduated 15 seniors, but Luke Owens stepped down as head coach.
That opened the door for coaching veteran Jason Mullins, who actually directed the Wise Central program during its debut season in 2011.
The good news for Mullins is that 15 seniors and nine starters return.
The multi-talented Church is the player to watch on offense. He passed for nine scores as a junior and will play a larger role this fall with his arm and running ability.
Senior Alec Gent has the speed to create big plays at running back, while senior Dane Elkins can block, run and catch at fullback.
Gent, who qualified for the Class 2 state track meet in the triple jump as a junior, projects as a top running back.
Fourth-year starter Brady Sturgill (6-4, 300) anchors the line on offense and defense.
Junior Austin Clevinger and senior Aidan Bowman return to the experienced defensive front, while Church is one of the top safeties in far Southwest Virginia.
The other weapon is senior Ricky Onate, who connected on 56 of 57 extra point attempts and three field goals last season.
Mullins is also optimistic about a large sophomore class.
Wise Central began the 2021 playoffs by rushing for 358 yards in 43-14 defeat of Tazewell, but the Warriors allowed 175 yards passing in the setback to Ridgeview.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a good bunch to be around. The biggest thing we’re lacking is just game experience.”
ROSTER
1 Apollo Partin
2 Nate West
3 Braeden Church
4 Jackson Willey
5 Gavin Phillips
6 Ricky Onate
7 Zeke O’Quinn
8 Owen Amos
9 Talan Yates
10 Dane Elkins
11 Ian Hall
12 Jude Davis
13 Brady Carter
15 Alec Gent
18 Conner Pace
20 Shawn Collier
21 Eli Messer
22 Cayden Strouth
23 Mika Shortt
24 Jake Pinkard
25 Eric Green
39 Caden Mullins
32 Gavin Keith
33 Avery Hall
35 Ford Riley
42 Shawn Phillips
45 Caden Isbell
50 Noah Trent
51 Ethan Brock
52 Hadley Martin
53 Zeke Burnham
56 Brandon Hobbs
57 Rickey Kennedy
58 Austin Gillian
58 Richard Reeves
60 Blake Skyes
62 Isiahal Mickles
54 Austin Sowards
66 Marshal Dingus
70 Brady Sturgill
72 Austin Clevinger
74 Aidan Bowman
75 Braylen Keith
78 Tyler Craddock
Schedule
Aug. 26 Eastside H
Sept. 2 Marion H
Sept. 9 Ridgeview A
Sept. 16 Virginia High A
Sept. 30 Abingdon H
Oct. 7 John Battle A
Oct. 14 Union A
Oct. 21 Lee High A
Oct. 28 Gate City H
Nov. 4 Grundy H
Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Ridgeview
2. Abingdon
3. Union
4. Wise County Central
5. Gate City
6. Lee High
7. John Battle