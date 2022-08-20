2022 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Jamey Hughes

Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (2-3)

Key returners: Gatlin Hight, RB, sr.; Ely Blevins, QB/Safety, sr.; Kaiden Atkinson, TE/WR/LB, sr.; Gunner Hagerman, RB/WR, jr.; Caleb Roberts, WR/DB, jr.; Isaac Shrader, OL/DE, sr.; Christopher Martin, LB, jr.; Mason Via, DL, sr.; Levi Crockett, K, sr.

Promising newcomers: Garrett Worley OL/LB, sr.; Austin Umberger RB/LB, soph.; Jacob Dalton OL/DL, jr.; Wyatt Patrick RB/LB, soph.; Tucker Fontaine WR/DB, jr.

Key losses: Jacob Alford, LB; Jacob Crouse, WR/DB; Eli Fortuner, LB

Outlook: Rural Retreat was hampered by tough breaks and a bad break in 2021.

The Indians only lost two games during the spring season and those defeats came by a combined seven points.

In the season-opener against Fort Chiswell last fall, running back Gatlin Hight suffered a broken collarbone and Rural Retreat narrowly missed the playoffs without its leading rusher.

With six starters back on offense and seven returning on defense, Rural Retreat hopes to end its recent run of bad luck and live up to the preseason expectations as Hogoheegee District favorites.

Hight, tight end Kaiden Atkinson, quarterback Ely Blevins, wide receiver Caleb Roberts, running back Gunner Hagerman and offensive lineman Isaac Shrader return to lead the offense.

Hight rushed for three touchdowns in Friday night’s 35-0 victory over Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game, while six of Atkinson’s 15 catches last season resulted in touchdowns.

The varsity veterans on defense are Hight, Atkinson, Blevins, Shrader, Roberts, Christopher Martin and Mason Via.

Blevins amassed 78 tackles and two interceptions from his safety spot a season ago. He’s a state champion wrestler as well.

Rural Retreat has all the makings of a regional title contender.

Coach’s Quote: “Numbers are up, we have a nice mix of experience and talent returning and our younger guys have shown a lot of potential. All of these kids are resilient and most of them have worked hard in the weight room. My hopes are that we keep improving each day and that we can stay healthy.”

ROSTER

2 Caleb Roberts

3 Chaz Penwright

5 Gatlin Hight

6 Anderson Newberry

7 Trever Shelten

8 Justin Walker

9 Kaiden Atkinson

10 Ely Blevins

11 Christopher Sapp

12 Ethan Simmons

14 Christopher Martin

15 Austin Umberger

16 Tucker Fontaine

17 Parker Stone

22 Gunner Hagerman

23 Brandon Combs

30 Wyatt Patrick

31 Dakota Lemmon

33 Hunter Rollyson

40 Levi Crockett

46 Caleb Gibson

51 Hunter Pennington

52 Jacob Montgomery

56 Garrett Worley

57 Scott Meredith

58 Bryce Tibbs

59 Jacob Dalton

61 Easton Burkentine

63 Grayson Irvin

65 Mason Vita

66 Aiden Buckingham

70 Alijeh Nunley

72 Brandon Smith

75 Isaac Shrader

76 Leland Seagle

77 Ben Shupe

78 Scottie Campbell

82 Jay Snavely

88 Odell Stroupe

Hunter Vaught

Eli Davidson

Joey Olender

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Fort Chiswell A

Sept. 2 Eastern Montgomery H

Sept. 9 Grayson County A

Sept. 16 Bland County H

Sept. 23 George Wythe H

Sept. 30 Patrick Henry A

Oct. 14 Chilhowie H

Oct. 21 Northwood A

Oct. 28 Holston H

Nov. 4 Lebanon A

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Seth Padgett

Fall 2021 Record: 9-4 (4-1)

Key returners: J-Kwon McFail, RB/LB, sr.; Alex Brown, RB/Kick Returner, soph.; Ben Belcher, QB, sr.; Connor Kausch, RB/LB, jr.; Bobby Cline, LB, sr.; Colton South, OL, sr.; Tyler Barrett, OL/DL, soph.

Promising newcomer: Camron Goodspeed, RB, jr.

Key losses: Connor Beeson, RB; Clay Mora, OL; Freddy Campos, K; Cody Pruitt, LB

Outlook: The previous eight seasons for the Patrick Henry Rebels have featured a winning record and a spot in the playoffs.

One constant in that run of success has been a relentless rushing attack and it should be no different this fall with senior J-Kwon McFail leading the way.

A broken collarbone limited McFail to seven games last season as he was unable to play during Patrick Henry’s postseason run to the Region 1D finals.

McFail’s stat line last season included two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a score. He has impressed in the preseason.

Connor Beeson (234 carries, 2,242 yards, 150 points) formed a nice one-two punch with McFail and carried a larger load when his teammate was injured.

Beeson graduated, so senior Connor Kausch and sophomore Alex Brown will vie to be McFail’s co-star. Camron Goodspeed has scored four touchdowns in PH’s preseason contests and provides yet another big-play option.

Ben Belcher is back at quarterback and he is improved as a field general.

They will run behind an offensive line anchored by senior Colton South (a three-year starter) and sophomore Tyler Barrett.

The leader of the defense is senior Bobby Cline, a four-year starter who has more than 300 career tackles to his credit.

He made 122 stops last season, 22 of which were behind the line of scrimmage. Cline also forced two fumbles and blocked a kick.

McFail, Barrett and Belcher are also defensive stalwarts.

PH coach Seth Padgett likes the moxie of his squad.

The Rebels were bit by the injury bug that led to a late-season swoon in 2021, but topped Twin Valley (35-12) and Twin Springs (50-40) in the playoffs before dropping a 24-0 decision to Holston in the regional title game.

Coach’s Quote: “Overall, our nucleus is good and I think if we stay healthy we’ll be OK.”

ROSTER

1 Nick Hudson

2 J-Kwon McFail

4 Maddux Steele

5 Eli Delp

6 Alex Brown

7 Brayden Ferguson

8 Camron Goodspeed

9 Ben Belcher

10 Frost Croson

11 Holdon Belcher

12 Carter Brown

14 Connor Kausch

15 Brady Newberry

20 Aiden Monahan

23 Grant Buchanan

25 Bobby Cline

32 Landon Steele

33 Michael Jenkins

52 Kyler Thayer

55 Levi Coleman

56 Conrad Ellis

59 Trajan Cannon

62 Tommy Hudson

64 Colton South

66 Sammy Mink

68 Cameron Crosswhite

71 Iziah Johnson

72 Nathan Morrison

74 Isaiah McFail

75 Dylan Tuggle

76 Aaron Bierstedt

77 Will Dunn

78 Tyler Barrett

79 Trevor Tiller

80 Brady Robert

81 Jacob Stillwell

82 Mason Cook

84 Waylon Daniels

88 Kolin Gobble

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Grundy H

Sept. 2 Lebanon A

Sept. 9 Virginia High H

Sept. 16 Lee High H

Sept. 23 John Battle A

Sept. 30 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 7 Holston A

Oct. 21 Honaker A

Oct. 28 Chilhowie A

Nov. 4 Northwood H

Lebanon Pioneers

Coach: Darrell Taylor

Fall 2021 Record: 2-8 (1-4)

Key returners: Thai Tatum, LB/OL, sr.; Grayson Olson, RB/LB, sr.; Zach Hertig, RB, sr.; Nick Belcher, TE, sr.; Jacob Crabtree, TE, sr.; Hunter Sykes, OL/DL, sr.; Skylar Street, OL/LB, sr.

Promising newcomer: Mike Reece, QB, fr.

Key losses: JD Tatum, WR/RB/DB; Josiah Wilson, K

Outlook: A head-coaching change, a freshman quarterback and some maturation are among the developments for the new-look Lebanon Pioneers.

Lebanon struggled last season as injuries took a toll and the defense allowed opponents to put 30 or more points on the board on six occasions. Dropping down from the Class 2 Southwest District to Class 1 Hogoheegee District did not result in instant success for the Pioneers.

Darrell Taylor is the new head coach and the 58-year-old Russell County native has split his 32-year coaching career between Castlewood and Lebanon.

He was the gridiron boss at Castlewood from 2013-2018, going 21-41 and leading the Blue Devils to a pair of playoff appearances.

Taylor has taken over a team with a roster numbering 54, 14 of which are seniors. By comparison, the Pioneers had just three seniors last year.

Grayson Olson and Zach Hertig have plenty of experience carrying the ball and are dynamic players.

Hertig was hampered by an injury last season and pound-for-pound is one of the Hogoheegee District’s best players.

Freshman QB Mike Reece is one of the top ninth-grade prospects in Southwest Virginia and at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds looks the part. His throwing arm has already earned rave reviews.

Tight ends Nick Belcher and Jacob Crabtree are reliable receivers and should haul in some passes from Reece.

As far as those guys up front that Taylor alluded to, that group is led by Tatum, Hunter Sykes and Skylar Street.

Lebanon hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2016. Will that drought end?

Coach’s Quote: “The goal is the playoffs. The old saying I use a lot is that you can’t dance with the pretty girl if you don’t go to the dance. The goal is to always make the playoffs.”

ROSTER

1 Peyton Mabry

2 Breneen Hess

3 Austin Caldwell

4 Maddox Knuckles

5 Grayson Olson

7 Luke Taylor

8 Daulton Hess

9 Colton Barton

10 Mike Reece

11 Toby Baker

12 Ayden Stiltner

13 Eli Cook

14 Jordan Johnson

15 Zach Hertig

18 Kaden Miller

20 Jude Smith

21 Bill Gilmer

23 Carter Dillon

24 Brayden Keen

28 Caleb Taylor

29 Dustin Rose

30 Caleb Bowen

31 Kaiden Woodward

31 Gavin Gibson

32 Kolbey Frye

40 Eli Perkins

41 Jared Slate

44 Jesue Hernandez

51 Connor Bowen

52 Andrew Calhoun

53 Skylar Street

54 Robert Stevenson

55 JJ Johnson

61 Colton Watson

62 Aiden Peck

63 Seth Coterel

64 Hunter Sykes

64 Tanner Kinder

66 Alden Addington

66 Blain Frye

68 Isaac Olvera

70 Thai Tatum

72 Quincy Brown

73 Ethan Johnson

74 Lucas Peck

75 Hunter Phipps

78 Hunter Cox

79 Nathan Phillips

80 Kent Newberry

82 Luke Garrett

84 Brock Keene

85 Jacob Crabtree

88 Nick Belcher

89 Thomas Meade

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 Honaker A

Sept. 2 Patrick Henry H

Sept. 9 Eastside A

Sept. 16 Chilhowie H

Sept. 23 Virginia High H

Sept. 30 Gate City A

Oct. 7 Northwood A

Oct. 14 Castlewood H

Oct. 21 Holston A

Nov. 4 Rural Retreat H

Chilhowie Warriors

Coach: Jeff Robinson

Fall 2021 Record: 7-4 (3-2)

Key returners: Marcos Silverio, Slot/DB, jr.; Conner Castle, OL/DE, jr.; Cayden Castle, OL/DE, sr.; Kevin Crewey, LB, sr.; Chris George, LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Ian Sturgill, Slot/DB, jr.; Daniel Hutton, TE, jr.; Rylan Williams, WR, soph.; Asher Chapman, QB, fr.; Ezra Taylor, DB/RB, jr.; Branson Gwinn, DL, soph.; Greg Fullen, DL, jr.; Drake Grinstead, DB, soph.

Key losses: Daniel Hutton, K; Hunter Powers, OL; Joey Widener, DL; Chase Lewis, WR; D.J. Martin, QB; Jonathan Gilley, RB

Outlook: Look up front if you are hoping to catch a glimpse of what will make the Chilhowie Warriors go in 2022.

Twin brothers Conner Castle and Cayden Castle are among the best two-way linemen in Southwest Virginia and lead the way in the trenches.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Conner Castle and 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cayden Castle – both juniors – will hold down the guard spots on the O-Line as well as delivering bone-crunching hits as defensive ends.

Center Aemon Cress (5-6, 285, sr.), offensive tackle Caleb Delp (6-2, 200, sr.), offensive tackle/defensive tackle Greg Fullen (6-0, 245, jr.), defensive tackle Bransen Gwinn (6-2, 275, soph.), Nate Hahn (5-10, 280, soph.) and Aiden Hoagland (6-0, 315, sr.) provide strength and size of their own.

There are question marks when it comes to the rest of Chilhowie’s roster as six two-way starters departed.

Marcos Silverio is the top returning rusher and is proven at outside linebacker, Kevin Crewey is also back at linebacker and is the team’s most versatile player, seeing time at quarterback and about every other skill position at some point.

Linebacker/fullback Chris George, running back/wide receiver/safety Ian Sturgill, tight end Daniel Hutton (who happens to share the same name as former Chilhowie kicker Daniel Hutton, who is now playing at Bluefield State), wide receiver Rylan Williams, safety/running back Ezra Taylor, cornerback Dylan Stevenson and defensive back Drake Grinstead are other names to watch.

Sturgill and freshman Asher Chapman will also get snaps at QB.

Chilhowie will be tested by a tough schedule and the Warriors played contenders Grundy and Tazewell in the preseason. Some of those youngsters fared well as Chilhowie took a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell in Friday night’s VHSL Benefit Game.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to have to ride our line. That’s where our most experience is and the strongest part of our team.”

ROSTER

1 Landon Hall

2 Noah Hill

3 Jake Russell

4 Justin Gonzalez

6 Rylan Williams

7 Ezra Taylor

9 Marcos Silverio

10 Asher Chapman

11 Nolan Blevins

12 Kevin Crewey

13 Drake Grinstead

20 Chris George

21 Brandon Miller

22 Ian Sturgill

23 Dylan Stevenson

25 Blake Robinson

27 Shane Farris

30 Derrick McGee

31 Colton Gentry

33 Talan Poe

34 J.T. Moore

42 Jordan Crisanto

44 Dawson Tuell

53 Keegan Ashby

54 Nate Hahn

55 Cayden Castle

56 Conner Castle

57 Aiden Hogland

59 Greg Fullen

60 Bransen Gwinn

62 Nate Taylor

64 Luke Montgomery

65 Aemon Cress

66 Caleb Delp

68 Christian Ford

74 Jaxson Poe

75 Aiden Broughman

77 Bodie Miller

80 Daniel Hutton

81 Martin Widener

84 Drew Mabe

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Marion A

Sept. 2 J.I. Burton H

Sept. 9 Narrows H

Sept. 16 Lebanon A

Sept. 23 Northwood H

Sept. 30 Honaker A

Oct. 14 Rural Retreat A

Oct. 21 Virginia High H

Oct. 28 Patrick Henry H

Nov. 4 Holston A

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Chris Akers

Fall 2021 Record: 13-1 (5-0)

Key returners: Dillon Bott, LB; Dustin Bott, LB: Landon Sanders, WR; Griffin Hall, K; Brack Stamper, OL/DL, sr.; Colt Millinger, OL, sr.; Caleb Casey, OL/DL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Luke Greene, RB, soph.; Gabe Foster, RB, soph.; Noah Tweed, QB, soph.

Key losses: Jordan Ezzell, RB/DE; Trent Johnson, RB/DB; Brycen Sheets, QB; Lane Blevins, LB/OL; Gage Quina, RB

Outlook: The two-time defending VHSL Region 1D champion Holston Cavaliers will be relying on plenty of new faces as they seek a three-peat.

The running back trio of Trent Johnson, Jordan Ezzell and Gage Quina are gone after combining to rush for 2,505 yards. Ezzell was also an all-state defensive end and Johnson was a shutdown defensive back.

Quarterback Brycen Sheets graduated after throwing nine touchdown passes and rushing for 13 more scores.

Lane Blevins departed too and he was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year in 2021 after being a tackling machine from his linebacker position.

In total, six seniors who were cornerstones of a squad that finished 13-1 and advanced to the state semifinals are no longer around.

There are two seniors who have shined on the varsity level and will be counted on heavily in twin brothers Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dillon Bott is shifting from center to running back and from defensive line to linebacker.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Dustin Bott will also be toting the pigskin as he moves from the offensive line to running back. He had 130 tackles a year ago from his linebacker spot.

Noah Tweed will be the quarterback and he got some late-game snaps last season. As a wide receiver, he caught eight passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. His speed is impressive and he will hold down a spot in the defensive secondary as well.

Wide receiver Landon Sanders (seven catches, 141 yards, one TD; two carries, eight yards) is also back and will be counted on as defensive back as well.

Sophomores Luke Greene (11 carries, 50 yards) and Gabe Foster (10 carries, 24 yards) got cameo appearances last season and will tote the pigskin for the Cavaliers. Kicker Griffin Hall made two field goals and 51 extra points last season and gives the Cavs some continuity when it comes to special teams.

Senior Brack Stamper (6-3, 315) anchors the line along with fellow senior Colt Milinger and junior Caleb Casey.

Holston’s roster numbers just 26, so a lot of people will be counted on to contribute heavily on both sides of the ball.

Coach’s Quote: “We lost some really good seniors and we’ve got some new guys at the skill positions, so we will see how things pan out. We have a slew of sophomores and we really like ‘em. They’ll have to grow up fast and the adjustment is you go from 17, 18 year-old kids to 14-15 year-old kids. It’s a big difference.”

ROSTER

1 Luke Greene

3 Gabe Foster

4 Collin Widener

5 Merrick Kestner

7 Griffin Hall

9 Noah Tweed

12 Landon Sanders

14 Elijah Berryhill

15 Hayden Sinclair

22 Colten Hess

23 Dillon Bott

24 Dustin Bott

25 Jake Bott

52 Lance Thomas

54 Tristan Hess

55 Kendon Keith

58 Caleb Casey

60 Alex Leonard

62 Colt Milinger

65 Jo’Lon Norman

66 Bryce Lane

70 Boone Thomas

72 Israel Parks

74 Brack Stamper

76 Brycen Frye

77 Clayton Honaker

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Eastern Montgomery A

Sept. 2 Twin Springs H

Sept. 9 John Battle H

Sept. 23 Eastside A

Sept. 30 Narrows A

Oct. 7 Patrick Henry H

Oct. 14 Northwood A

Oct. 21 Lebanon H

Oct. 28 Rural Retreat A

Nov. 4 Chilhowie H

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Greg Prater

Fall 2021 Record: 1-9 (0-5)

Key returners: Sam Rhea, QB/DB, sr.; Blaine Joannou, RB/LB, sr.; Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, LB, sr.; Brandon Woodward, RB/LB, jr.; Austin Graber, TE/LB, jr.; Clayton Rhea, WR/DB, sr.; Denim Kirk, OL/DE, sr.; KJ Comer, OL/LB, sr.; Jake Barlow, OL, soph.; Eli Williams, DB, soph.

Promising newcomers: Will Minton, OL, jr.; Jackson Nutter, OL, fr.

Key losses: Seth DeBusk, DB; Nick Prater, K/LB

Outlook: Northwood might have struggled through a fourth straight one-win season in the fall of 2021, but there were some silver linings for the Panthers.

Northwood played Smyth County rival Chilhowie tough in a 7-0 setback, while the Panthers built a 21-0 lead before dropping a 28-21 decision to eventual Region 1D runner-up Patrick Henry in their final game of the season.

The numbers are up and so is the positivity for the Panthers with Greg Prater now at the helm of the program on a full-time basis.

Prater is a 1995 graduate of Northwood and has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2006. He served as the interim head coach on two previous occasions.

Prater guided the team for the final two games of 2018 after Chris Duble stepped down as head coach and was at the helm of the Panthers for the last five games of the fall 2021 season after Tim Johnson resigned his position due to personal reasons.

Quarterback Sam Rhea will have plenty of guys to hand the ball to as running backs Blaine Joannou, Brandon Woodward and Caleb “C.B.” Johnson are good athletes. Johnson has made the move from the offensive line to the backfield.

Tight end Austin Graber, wide receiver Clayton Rhea and the offensive line trio of Denim Kirk, KJ Comer and Jake Barlow are proven on the varsity level.

Northwood had a stretch of 18 consecutive quarters without scoring a point last season, but the offense should be much improved and Prater has installed multiple offensive sets.

Kirk, Graber, Johnson, Joannou, Woodward and Comer will also be among the dudes leading the defense.

Northwood notched a 16-0 win over Bland County on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got some pieces. We laid a good foundation last year and I think they’ve gotten better with the way they’ve worked.”

ROSTER

2 Sam Rhea

4 Blaine Joannou

5 Austin Graber

7 Dalton Gates

8 Ethan Frye

9 Shawn McGlocklin

10 Eli Williams

11 Clayton Rhea

12 John Garner

20 Kaleb Havens

21 Brandon Woodward

23 Caleb “C.B.” Johnson

24 Lucas Debord

25 Will Brown

31 John Debord

32 Preston Dorsey

50 Gabe Frye

51 KJ Comer

52 Will Minton

54 Jake Barlow

55 Denim Kirk

56 Prestyn Reynolds

60 Andrew Woods

61 James Terry

62 Jessie Terry

63 Andrew Call

70 Jackson Nutter

73 Caleb Gobble

88 Dallas Bowman

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Twin Springs A

Sept. 2 Rye Cove A

Sept. 9 Marion H

Sept. 16 Twin Valley A

Sept. 23 Chilhowie A

Oct. 7 Lebanon H

Oct. 14 Holston H

Oct. 21 Rural Retreat H

Oct. 28 Honaker H

Nov. 4 Patrick Henry A

Mountain Empire District

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Brandon Harner

Fall 2021 Record: 5-4 (3-2)

Key returners: Luke Jollay, QB, sr.; Leyton Fowler, LB, sr.; Brady Walters, WR, sr.; Ben Jollay, RB/LB, sr.; Colton Green, DL/TE/P, sr.; Owen Repass, OL/DL, sr.; Tandom Smith, RB, jr.; Laden Houston, RB/LB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Hollis Rigney, OL/LB, soph.; Camden Skeens, TE/LB, fr.

Key losses: None

Outlook: George Wythe has not had a sub.-500 record since 1996 and the Maroons have made the playoffs every season since 2005.

Those are the longest streaks among far Southwest Virginia schools in each category and should continue as GW will put another quality team on the field.

Nearly the entire starting lineup from 2021 is intact and nine battle-tested seniors lead the way.

Leyton Fowler (110 tackles) and Luke Jollay were both first-team All-Region 1C selections last season, while wide receiver Brady Walters and punter Colton Green were second-team picks.

Luke Jollay returns at quarterback for the Maroons and has plenty of options as Ben Jollay (his twin brother), Fowler, Laden Houston, Tandom Smith, Brayden Rainey and Austin Repass are playmakers as well.

Houston had two touchdowns and Ben Jollay reached the end zone in Friday night’s 32-20 loss to perennial Region 2D powerhouse Union in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Colton Green, Owen Repass, Zach Neal, Brock Ayers and Dillon Sisk lead the way on the offensive line.

Fowler, Houston, Smith and the Jollay brothers hold down the linebacker spots, a strength of the defense.

GW enters the season as one of the top Class 1 teams in the state and that showdown on Oct. 14 at Mountain Empire District nemesis Galax is a game you might want to circle on your calendar.

Coach’s Quote: “We have everybody back except one kid that started last year for us. We are expecting big things from those kids. We have been young for a while. If we can stay healthy I think we are going to be a pretty good football team.”

ROSTER

1 Laden Houston

2 Luke Jollay

3 Brayden Rainey

4 Joey Hatfield

5 Landon Bennett

6 Ben Jollay

7 Brady Walters

8 Holden Luttrell

9 Kaiden Irby

10 Leyton Fowler

11 Austin Repass

12 Caleb Campbell

13 J’mere Rivens

15 Tandom Smith

19 Seth Hall

23 Camden Skeens

25 Trenton Hall

27 Thomas Jones

50 Hollis Rigney

51 Gunner Gray

52 Kyle Stephens

53 Colton Green

54 Samuel Kichline

55 Dylan Sisk

56 Trey Sparks

57 Zach Neal

60 Johnny Hoback

66 Xayden Brown

68 Owen Repass

70 Alex Murrell

71 Brock Ayers

75 Nick Crockett

SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 Radford H

Sept. 2 Fort Chiswell H

Sept. 9 Giles A

Sept. 16 Carroll County A

Sept. 23 Rural Retreat A

Sept. 30 Graham A

Oct. 14 Galax A

Oct. 28 Grayson County H

Nov. 4 Auburn H