2022 Hogoheegee District/George Wythe Football Capsules

Rural Retreat Indians
Coach: Jamey Hughes
Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (2-3)
Key returners: Gatlin Hight, RB, sr.; Ely Blevins, QB/Safety, sr.; Kaiden Atkinson, TE/WR/LB, sr.; Gunner Hagerman, RB/WR, jr.; Caleb Roberts, WR/DB, jr.; Isaac Shrader, OL/DE, sr.; Christopher Martin, LB, jr.; Mason Via, DL, sr.; Levi Crockett, K, sr.
Promising newcomers: Garrett Worley OL/LB, sr.; Austin Umberger RB/LB, soph.; Jacob Dalton OL/DL, jr.; Wyatt Patrick RB/LB, soph.; Tucker Fontaine WR/DB, jr.
Key losses: Jacob Alford, LB; Jacob Crouse, WR/DB; Eli Fortuner, LB
Outlook: Rural Retreat was hampered by tough breaks and a bad break in 2021.
The Indians only lost two games during the spring season and those defeats came by a combined seven points.
In the season-opener against Fort Chiswell last fall, running back Gatlin Hight suffered a broken collarbone and Rural Retreat narrowly missed the playoffs without its leading rusher.
With six starters back on offense and seven returning on defense, Rural Retreat hopes to end its recent run of bad luck and live up to the preseason expectations as Hogoheegee District favorites.
Hight, tight end Kaiden Atkinson, quarterback Ely Blevins, wide receiver Caleb Roberts, running back Gunner Hagerman and offensive lineman Isaac Shrader return to lead the offense.
Hight rushed for three touchdowns in Friday night’s 35-0 victory over Castlewood in a VHSL Benefit Game, while six of Atkinson’s 15 catches last season resulted in touchdowns.
The varsity veterans on defense are Hight, Atkinson, Blevins, Shrader, Roberts, Christopher Martin and Mason Via.
Blevins amassed 78 tackles and two interceptions from his safety spot a season ago. He’s a state champion wrestler as well.
Rural Retreat has all the makings of a regional title contender.
Coach’s Quote: “Numbers are up, we have a nice mix of experience and talent returning and our younger guys have shown a lot of potential. All of these kids are resilient and most of them have worked hard in the weight room. My hopes are that we keep improving each day and that we can stay healthy.”
ROSTER
2 Caleb Roberts
3 Chaz Penwright
5 Gatlin Hight
6 Anderson Newberry
7 Trever Shelten
8 Justin Walker
9 Kaiden Atkinson
10 Ely Blevins
11 Christopher Sapp
12 Ethan Simmons
14 Christopher Martin
15 Austin Umberger
16 Tucker Fontaine
17 Parker Stone
22 Gunner Hagerman
23 Brandon Combs
30 Wyatt Patrick
31 Dakota Lemmon
33 Hunter Rollyson
40 Levi Crockett
46 Caleb Gibson
51 Hunter Pennington
52 Jacob Montgomery
56 Garrett Worley
57 Scott Meredith
58 Bryce Tibbs
59 Jacob Dalton
61 Easton Burkentine
63 Grayson Irvin
65 Mason Vita
66 Aiden Buckingham
70 Alijeh Nunley
72 Brandon Smith
75 Isaac Shrader
76 Leland Seagle
77 Ben Shupe
78 Scottie Campbell
82 Jay Snavely
88 Odell Stroupe
Hunter Vaught
Eli Davidson
Joey Olender
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Fort Chiswell A
Sept. 2 Eastern Montgomery H
Sept. 9 Grayson County A
Sept. 16 Bland County H
Sept. 23 George Wythe H
Sept. 30 Patrick Henry A
Oct. 14 Chilhowie H
Oct. 21 Northwood A
Oct. 28 Holston H
Nov. 4 Lebanon A
Patrick Henry Rebels
Coach: Seth Padgett
Fall 2021 Record: 9-4 (4-1)
Key returners: J-Kwon McFail, RB/LB, sr.; Alex Brown, RB/Kick Returner, soph.; Ben Belcher, QB, sr.; Connor Kausch, RB/LB, jr.; Bobby Cline, LB, sr.; Colton South, OL, sr.; Tyler Barrett, OL/DL, soph.
Promising newcomer: Camron Goodspeed, RB, jr.
Key losses: Connor Beeson, RB; Clay Mora, OL; Freddy Campos, K; Cody Pruitt, LB
Outlook: The previous eight seasons for the Patrick Henry Rebels have featured a winning record and a spot in the playoffs.
One constant in that run of success has been a relentless rushing attack and it should be no different this fall with senior J-Kwon McFail leading the way.
A broken collarbone limited McFail to seven games last season as he was unable to play during Patrick Henry’s postseason run to the Region 1D finals.
McFail’s stat line last season included two kickoff returns for touchdowns and one punt return for a score. He has impressed in the preseason.
Connor Beeson (234 carries, 2,242 yards, 150 points) formed a nice one-two punch with McFail and carried a larger load when his teammate was injured.
Beeson graduated, so senior Connor Kausch and sophomore Alex Brown will vie to be McFail’s co-star. Camron Goodspeed has scored four touchdowns in PH’s preseason contests and provides yet another big-play option.
Ben Belcher is back at quarterback and he is improved as a field general.
They will run behind an offensive line anchored by senior Colton South (a three-year starter) and sophomore Tyler Barrett.
The leader of the defense is senior Bobby Cline, a four-year starter who has more than 300 career tackles to his credit.
He made 122 stops last season, 22 of which were behind the line of scrimmage. Cline also forced two fumbles and blocked a kick.
McFail, Barrett and Belcher are also defensive stalwarts.
PH coach Seth Padgett likes the moxie of his squad.
The Rebels were bit by the injury bug that led to a late-season swoon in 2021, but topped Twin Valley (35-12) and Twin Springs (50-40) in the playoffs before dropping a 24-0 decision to Holston in the regional title game.
Coach’s Quote: “Overall, our nucleus is good and I think if we stay healthy we’ll be OK.”
ROSTER
1 Nick Hudson
2 J-Kwon McFail
4 Maddux Steele
5 Eli Delp
6 Alex Brown
7 Brayden Ferguson
8 Camron Goodspeed
9 Ben Belcher
10 Frost Croson
11 Holdon Belcher
12 Carter Brown
14 Connor Kausch
15 Brady Newberry
20 Aiden Monahan
23 Grant Buchanan
25 Bobby Cline
32 Landon Steele
33 Michael Jenkins
52 Kyler Thayer
55 Levi Coleman
56 Conrad Ellis
59 Trajan Cannon
62 Tommy Hudson
64 Colton South
66 Sammy Mink
68 Cameron Crosswhite
71 Iziah Johnson
72 Nathan Morrison
74 Isaiah McFail
75 Dylan Tuggle
76 Aaron Bierstedt
77 Will Dunn
78 Tyler Barrett
79 Trevor Tiller
80 Brady Robert
81 Jacob Stillwell
82 Mason Cook
84 Waylon Daniels
88 Kolin Gobble
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Grundy H
Sept. 2 Lebanon A
Sept. 9 Virginia High H
Sept. 16 Lee High H
Sept. 23 John Battle A
Sept. 30 Rural Retreat H
Oct. 7 Holston A
Oct. 21 Honaker A
Oct. 28 Chilhowie A
Nov. 4 Northwood H
Lebanon Pioneers
Coach: Darrell Taylor
Fall 2021 Record: 2-8 (1-4)
Key returners: Thai Tatum, LB/OL, sr.; Grayson Olson, RB/LB, sr.; Zach Hertig, RB, sr.; Nick Belcher, TE, sr.; Jacob Crabtree, TE, sr.; Hunter Sykes, OL/DL, sr.; Skylar Street, OL/LB, sr.
Promising newcomer: Mike Reece, QB, fr.
Key losses: JD Tatum, WR/RB/DB; Josiah Wilson, K
Outlook: A head-coaching change, a freshman quarterback and some maturation are among the developments for the new-look Lebanon Pioneers.
Lebanon struggled last season as injuries took a toll and the defense allowed opponents to put 30 or more points on the board on six occasions. Dropping down from the Class 2 Southwest District to Class 1 Hogoheegee District did not result in instant success for the Pioneers.
Darrell Taylor is the new head coach and the 58-year-old Russell County native has split his 32-year coaching career between Castlewood and Lebanon.
He was the gridiron boss at Castlewood from 2013-2018, going 21-41 and leading the Blue Devils to a pair of playoff appearances.
Taylor has taken over a team with a roster numbering 54, 14 of which are seniors. By comparison, the Pioneers had just three seniors last year.
Grayson Olson and Zach Hertig have plenty of experience carrying the ball and are dynamic players.
Hertig was hampered by an injury last season and pound-for-pound is one of the Hogoheegee District’s best players.
Freshman QB Mike Reece is one of the top ninth-grade prospects in Southwest Virginia and at 6-foot-2, 195-pounds looks the part. His throwing arm has already earned rave reviews.
Tight ends Nick Belcher and Jacob Crabtree are reliable receivers and should haul in some passes from Reece.
As far as those guys up front that Taylor alluded to, that group is led by Tatum, Hunter Sykes and Skylar Street.
Lebanon hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2016. Will that drought end?
Coach’s Quote: “The goal is the playoffs. The old saying I use a lot is that you can’t dance with the pretty girl if you don’t go to the dance. The goal is to always make the playoffs.”
ROSTER
1 Peyton Mabry
2 Breneen Hess
3 Austin Caldwell
4 Maddox Knuckles
5 Grayson Olson
7 Luke Taylor
8 Daulton Hess
9 Colton Barton
10 Mike Reece
11 Toby Baker
12 Ayden Stiltner
13 Eli Cook
14 Jordan Johnson
15 Zach Hertig
18 Kaden Miller
20 Jude Smith
21 Bill Gilmer
23 Carter Dillon
24 Brayden Keen
28 Caleb Taylor
29 Dustin Rose
30 Caleb Bowen
31 Kaiden Woodward
31 Gavin Gibson
32 Kolbey Frye
40 Eli Perkins
41 Jared Slate
44 Jesue Hernandez
51 Connor Bowen
52 Andrew Calhoun
53 Skylar Street
54 Robert Stevenson
55 JJ Johnson
61 Colton Watson
62 Aiden Peck
63 Seth Coterel
64 Hunter Sykes
64 Tanner Kinder
66 Alden Addington
66 Blain Frye
68 Isaac Olvera
70 Thai Tatum
72 Quincy Brown
73 Ethan Johnson
74 Lucas Peck
75 Hunter Phipps
78 Hunter Cox
79 Nathan Phillips
80 Kent Newberry
82 Luke Garrett
84 Brock Keene
85 Jacob Crabtree
88 Nick Belcher
89 Thomas Meade
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 Honaker A
Sept. 2 Patrick Henry H
Sept. 9 Eastside A
Sept. 16 Chilhowie H
Sept. 23 Virginia High H
Sept. 30 Gate City A
Oct. 7 Northwood A
Oct. 14 Castlewood H
Oct. 21 Holston A
Nov. 4 Rural Retreat H
Chilhowie Warriors
Coach: Jeff Robinson
Fall 2021 Record: 7-4 (3-2)
Key returners: Marcos Silverio, Slot/DB, jr.; Conner Castle, OL/DE, jr.; Cayden Castle, OL/DE, sr.; Kevin Crewey, LB, sr.; Chris George, LB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Ian Sturgill, Slot/DB, jr.; Daniel Hutton, TE, jr.; Rylan Williams, WR, soph.; Asher Chapman, QB, fr.; Ezra Taylor, DB/RB, jr.; Branson Gwinn, DL, soph.; Greg Fullen, DL, jr.; Drake Grinstead, DB, soph.
Key losses: Daniel Hutton, K; Hunter Powers, OL; Joey Widener, DL; Chase Lewis, WR; D.J. Martin, QB; Jonathan Gilley, RB
Outlook: Look up front if you are hoping to catch a glimpse of what will make the Chilhowie Warriors go in 2022.
Twin brothers Conner Castle and Cayden Castle are among the best two-way linemen in Southwest Virginia and lead the way in the trenches.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Conner Castle and 6-foot-1, 195-pound Cayden Castle – both juniors – will hold down the guard spots on the O-Line as well as delivering bone-crunching hits as defensive ends.
Center Aemon Cress (5-6, 285, sr.), offensive tackle Caleb Delp (6-2, 200, sr.), offensive tackle/defensive tackle Greg Fullen (6-0, 245, jr.), defensive tackle Bransen Gwinn (6-2, 275, soph.), Nate Hahn (5-10, 280, soph.) and Aiden Hoagland (6-0, 315, sr.) provide strength and size of their own.
There are question marks when it comes to the rest of Chilhowie’s roster as six two-way starters departed.
Marcos Silverio is the top returning rusher and is proven at outside linebacker, Kevin Crewey is also back at linebacker and is the team’s most versatile player, seeing time at quarterback and about every other skill position at some point.
Linebacker/fullback Chris George, running back/wide receiver/safety Ian Sturgill, tight end Daniel Hutton (who happens to share the same name as former Chilhowie kicker Daniel Hutton, who is now playing at Bluefield State), wide receiver Rylan Williams, safety/running back Ezra Taylor, cornerback Dylan Stevenson and defensive back Drake Grinstead are other names to watch.
Sturgill and freshman Asher Chapman will also get snaps at QB.
Chilhowie will be tested by a tough schedule and the Warriors played contenders Grundy and Tazewell in the preseason. Some of those youngsters fared well as Chilhowie took a 21-20 triumph over Tazewell in Friday night’s VHSL Benefit Game.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re going to have to ride our line. That’s where our most experience is and the strongest part of our team.”
ROSTER
1 Landon Hall
2 Noah Hill
3 Jake Russell
4 Justin Gonzalez
6 Rylan Williams
7 Ezra Taylor
9 Marcos Silverio
10 Asher Chapman
11 Nolan Blevins
12 Kevin Crewey
13 Drake Grinstead
20 Chris George
21 Brandon Miller
22 Ian Sturgill
23 Dylan Stevenson
25 Blake Robinson
27 Shane Farris
30 Derrick McGee
31 Colton Gentry
33 Talan Poe
34 J.T. Moore
42 Jordan Crisanto
44 Dawson Tuell
53 Keegan Ashby
54 Nate Hahn
55 Cayden Castle
56 Conner Castle
57 Aiden Hogland
59 Greg Fullen
60 Bransen Gwinn
62 Nate Taylor
64 Luke Montgomery
65 Aemon Cress
66 Caleb Delp
68 Christian Ford
74 Jaxson Poe
75 Aiden Broughman
77 Bodie Miller
80 Daniel Hutton
81 Martin Widener
84 Drew Mabe
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Marion A
Sept. 2 J.I. Burton H
Sept. 9 Narrows H
Sept. 16 Lebanon A
Sept. 23 Northwood H
Sept. 30 Honaker A
Oct. 14 Rural Retreat A
Oct. 21 Virginia High H
Oct. 28 Patrick Henry H
Nov. 4 Holston A
Holston Cavaliers
Coach: Chris Akers
Fall 2021 Record: 13-1 (5-0)
Key returners: Dillon Bott, LB; Dustin Bott, LB: Landon Sanders, WR; Griffin Hall, K; Brack Stamper, OL/DL, sr.; Colt Millinger, OL, sr.; Caleb Casey, OL/DL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Luke Greene, RB, soph.; Gabe Foster, RB, soph.; Noah Tweed, QB, soph.
Key losses: Jordan Ezzell, RB/DE; Trent Johnson, RB/DB; Brycen Sheets, QB; Lane Blevins, LB/OL; Gage Quina, RB
Outlook: The two-time defending VHSL Region 1D champion Holston Cavaliers will be relying on plenty of new faces as they seek a three-peat.
The running back trio of Trent Johnson, Jordan Ezzell and Gage Quina are gone after combining to rush for 2,505 yards. Ezzell was also an all-state defensive end and Johnson was a shutdown defensive back.
Quarterback Brycen Sheets graduated after throwing nine touchdown passes and rushing for 13 more scores.
Lane Blevins departed too and he was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year in 2021 after being a tackling machine from his linebacker position.
In total, six seniors who were cornerstones of a squad that finished 13-1 and advanced to the state semifinals are no longer around.
There are two seniors who have shined on the varsity level and will be counted on heavily in twin brothers Dillon Bott and Dustin Bott.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Dillon Bott is shifting from center to running back and from defensive line to linebacker.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Dustin Bott will also be toting the pigskin as he moves from the offensive line to running back. He had 130 tackles a year ago from his linebacker spot.
Noah Tweed will be the quarterback and he got some late-game snaps last season. As a wide receiver, he caught eight passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. His speed is impressive and he will hold down a spot in the defensive secondary as well.
Wide receiver Landon Sanders (seven catches, 141 yards, one TD; two carries, eight yards) is also back and will be counted on as defensive back as well.
Sophomores Luke Greene (11 carries, 50 yards) and Gabe Foster (10 carries, 24 yards) got cameo appearances last season and will tote the pigskin for the Cavaliers. Kicker Griffin Hall made two field goals and 51 extra points last season and gives the Cavs some continuity when it comes to special teams.
Senior Brack Stamper (6-3, 315) anchors the line along with fellow senior Colt Milinger and junior Caleb Casey.
Holston’s roster numbers just 26, so a lot of people will be counted on to contribute heavily on both sides of the ball.
Coach’s Quote: “We lost some really good seniors and we’ve got some new guys at the skill positions, so we will see how things pan out. We have a slew of sophomores and we really like ‘em. They’ll have to grow up fast and the adjustment is you go from 17, 18 year-old kids to 14-15 year-old kids. It’s a big difference.”
ROSTER
1 Luke Greene
3 Gabe Foster
4 Collin Widener
5 Merrick Kestner
7 Griffin Hall
9 Noah Tweed
12 Landon Sanders
14 Elijah Berryhill
15 Hayden Sinclair
22 Colten Hess
23 Dillon Bott
24 Dustin Bott
25 Jake Bott
52 Lance Thomas
54 Tristan Hess
55 Kendon Keith
58 Caleb Casey
60 Alex Leonard
62 Colt Milinger
65 Jo’Lon Norman
66 Bryce Lane
70 Boone Thomas
72 Israel Parks
74 Brack Stamper
76 Brycen Frye
77 Clayton Honaker
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Eastern Montgomery A
Sept. 2 Twin Springs H
Sept. 9 John Battle H
Sept. 23 Eastside A
Sept. 30 Narrows A
Oct. 7 Patrick Henry H
Oct. 14 Northwood A
Oct. 21 Lebanon H
Oct. 28 Rural Retreat A
Nov. 4 Chilhowie H
Northwood Panthers
Coach: Greg Prater
Fall 2021 Record: 1-9 (0-5)
Key returners: Sam Rhea, QB/DB, sr.; Blaine Joannou, RB/LB, sr.; Caleb “C.B.” Johnson, LB, sr.; Brandon Woodward, RB/LB, jr.; Austin Graber, TE/LB, jr.; Clayton Rhea, WR/DB, sr.; Denim Kirk, OL/DE, sr.; KJ Comer, OL/LB, sr.; Jake Barlow, OL, soph.; Eli Williams, DB, soph.
Promising newcomers: Will Minton, OL, jr.; Jackson Nutter, OL, fr.
Key losses: Seth DeBusk, DB; Nick Prater, K/LB
Outlook: Northwood might have struggled through a fourth straight one-win season in the fall of 2021, but there were some silver linings for the Panthers.
Northwood played Smyth County rival Chilhowie tough in a 7-0 setback, while the Panthers built a 21-0 lead before dropping a 28-21 decision to eventual Region 1D runner-up Patrick Henry in their final game of the season.
The numbers are up and so is the positivity for the Panthers with Greg Prater now at the helm of the program on a full-time basis.
Prater is a 1995 graduate of Northwood and has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 2006. He served as the interim head coach on two previous occasions.
Prater guided the team for the final two games of 2018 after Chris Duble stepped down as head coach and was at the helm of the Panthers for the last five games of the fall 2021 season after Tim Johnson resigned his position due to personal reasons.
Quarterback Sam Rhea will have plenty of guys to hand the ball to as running backs Blaine Joannou, Brandon Woodward and Caleb “C.B.” Johnson are good athletes. Johnson has made the move from the offensive line to the backfield.
Tight end Austin Graber, wide receiver Clayton Rhea and the offensive line trio of Denim Kirk, KJ Comer and Jake Barlow are proven on the varsity level.
Northwood had a stretch of 18 consecutive quarters without scoring a point last season, but the offense should be much improved and Prater has installed multiple offensive sets.
Kirk, Graber, Johnson, Joannou, Woodward and Comer will also be among the dudes leading the defense.
Northwood notched a 16-0 win over Bland County on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got some pieces. We laid a good foundation last year and I think they’ve gotten better with the way they’ve worked.”
ROSTER
2 Sam Rhea
4 Blaine Joannou
5 Austin Graber
7 Dalton Gates
8 Ethan Frye
9 Shawn McGlocklin
10 Eli Williams
11 Clayton Rhea
12 John Garner
20 Kaleb Havens
21 Brandon Woodward
23 Caleb “C.B.” Johnson
24 Lucas Debord
25 Will Brown
31 John Debord
32 Preston Dorsey
50 Gabe Frye
51 KJ Comer
52 Will Minton
54 Jake Barlow
55 Denim Kirk
56 Prestyn Reynolds
60 Andrew Woods
61 James Terry
62 Jessie Terry
63 Andrew Call
70 Jackson Nutter
73 Caleb Gobble
88 Dallas Bowman
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Twin Springs A
Sept. 2 Rye Cove A
Sept. 9 Marion H
Sept. 16 Twin Valley A
Sept. 23 Chilhowie A
Oct. 7 Lebanon H
Oct. 14 Holston H
Oct. 21 Rural Retreat H
Oct. 28 Honaker H
Nov. 4 Patrick Henry A
Mountain Empire District
George Wythe Maroons
Coach: Brandon Harner
Fall 2021 Record: 5-4 (3-2)
Key returners: Luke Jollay, QB, sr.; Leyton Fowler, LB, sr.; Brady Walters, WR, sr.; Ben Jollay, RB/LB, sr.; Colton Green, DL/TE/P, sr.; Owen Repass, OL/DL, sr.; Tandom Smith, RB, jr.; Laden Houston, RB/LB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Hollis Rigney, OL/LB, soph.; Camden Skeens, TE/LB, fr.
Key losses: None
Outlook: George Wythe has not had a sub.-500 record since 1996 and the Maroons have made the playoffs every season since 2005.
Those are the longest streaks among far Southwest Virginia schools in each category and should continue as GW will put another quality team on the field.
Nearly the entire starting lineup from 2021 is intact and nine battle-tested seniors lead the way.
Leyton Fowler (110 tackles) and Luke Jollay were both first-team All-Region 1C selections last season, while wide receiver Brady Walters and punter Colton Green were second-team picks.
Luke Jollay returns at quarterback for the Maroons and has plenty of options as Ben Jollay (his twin brother), Fowler, Laden Houston, Tandom Smith, Brayden Rainey and Austin Repass are playmakers as well.
Houston had two touchdowns and Ben Jollay reached the end zone in Friday night’s 32-20 loss to perennial Region 2D powerhouse Union in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Colton Green, Owen Repass, Zach Neal, Brock Ayers and Dillon Sisk lead the way on the offensive line.
Fowler, Houston, Smith and the Jollay brothers hold down the linebacker spots, a strength of the defense.
GW enters the season as one of the top Class 1 teams in the state and that showdown on Oct. 14 at Mountain Empire District nemesis Galax is a game you might want to circle on your calendar.
Coach’s Quote: “We have everybody back except one kid that started last year for us. We are expecting big things from those kids. We have been young for a while. If we can stay healthy I think we are going to be a pretty good football team.”
ROSTER
1 Laden Houston
2 Luke Jollay
3 Brayden Rainey
4 Joey Hatfield
5 Landon Bennett
6 Ben Jollay
7 Brady Walters
8 Holden Luttrell
9 Kaiden Irby
10 Leyton Fowler
11 Austin Repass
12 Caleb Campbell
13 J’mere Rivens
15 Tandom Smith
19 Seth Hall
23 Camden Skeens
25 Trenton Hall
27 Thomas Jones
50 Hollis Rigney
51 Gunner Gray
52 Kyle Stephens
53 Colton Green
54 Samuel Kichline
55 Dylan Sisk
56 Trey Sparks
57 Zach Neal
60 Johnny Hoback
66 Xayden Brown
68 Owen Repass
70 Alex Murrell
71 Brock Ayers
75 Nick Crockett
SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 Radford H
Sept. 2 Fort Chiswell H
Sept. 9 Giles A
Sept. 16 Carroll County A
Sept. 23 Rural Retreat A
Sept. 30 Graham A
Oct. 14 Galax A
Oct. 28 Grayson County H
Nov. 4 Auburn H