2022 Cumberland District Football Capsules

Twin Springs Titans

Coach: Keith Warner

Fall 2021 Record: 10-2 (5-0)

Key returners: Abel Dingus, QB, jr.; Ryan Horne, RB/LB, sr.; James Craig, OL/LB, sr.; Andrew Salyer, C/DT, sr.; Chase Daugherty, OL/DL, jr.; Michael Wagner, TE, jr.; Colten Kilgore, WR/DB, jr.; Jimmy Pascual, OL, jr.

Promising newcomers: Colten Gilmer, jr., WR/DB; Tristan Counts, FB/LB, sr.; Austin Glymp, RB/DB, soph.; Jacoby Dunn, WR/DB, soph.; Hudson Gibbs, DB, sr.; Brodie White, OL/LB, jr.

Key losses: Kye Hale, OL/DE; Mason Elliott, WR/DB; Eli McCoy, WR/RB/DB/P

Outlook: It was a milestone 10-win season for the Twin Springs Titans last fall as they won their first Cumberland District championship since 1995 and won a playoff game for the first time in 17 years.

Twin Springs has enough pieces in place that the Titans were picked to win the Cumberland District in the preseason coaches poll as they try to put together a special sequel.

Running back Ryan Horne (208 carries, 1,390 yards, nine touchdowns) was the league’s 2021 offensive player of the year and returns to pile up more yardage.

Quarterback Abel Dingus is back and will work behind an experienced offensive line featuring varsity veterans such as Andrew Salyer, Chase Daugherty and James Craig.

Chase Daugherty, Thomas Calhoun, Horne and Craig are standouts on the defensive side of the ball.

Colten Kilgore, Tristan Counts, Colten Gilmore, Jacoby Dunn, Brodie White, Hudson Gibbs and Austin Glymp are other names to remember for the Titans.

Head coach Keith Warner has done a commendable job in orchestrating a turnaround for a program that won just one game in 2018.

He’s done such good work that nobody will overlook Twin Springs this season.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve just got to take that momentum and build off it. … With that momentum comes a target. This team was in unfamiliar territory last year with championship play and postseason play. We have that under our belt and once you’ve proven yourself, there are no more easy games.”

ROSTER

1 Thomas Calhoun

2 Colten Kilgore

3 Colten Gilmore

4 Tristan Counts

5 Abel Dingus

7 Andrew Myers

8 Seth Pendergrass

9 Clay Ross

12 Julian Pascual

15 Brennon Weddle

20 Jordan Barnett

22 Ryan Horne

23 Jacoby Dunn

24 Austin Glymp

28 Hudson Gibson

29 Ryan Berry

33 Robbie Moore

34 Caden Hall

38 Michael Greear

44 Nick Price

50 Mane Napier

53 Brodie White

55 James Craig

56 Andrew Salyer

61 Graham Steffey

62 Kalub Mullins

65 Peyton Broadwater

66 Zach Sykes

67 Chase Daugherty

70 Jim Pascual

72 Braylon Cox

76 Rylan Hillman

79 Jayden Collins

88 Michael Wagner

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Northwood H

Sept. 2 Holston A

Sept. 9 Unaka H

Sept. 16 J.I. Burton A

Sept. 30 Twin Valley H

Oct. 7 Castlewood H

Oct. 14 Eastside A

Oct. 21Cumberland Gap H

Oct. 28 Thomas Walker H

Nov. 4 Rye Cove A

J.I. Burton Raiders

Coach: Jacob Caudill

Fall 2021 Record: 3-7 (3-2)

Key returners: Brayden Dutton, WR/DB, sr.; Isaiah Sturgill, OL, sr.; Dauntae Keys, OL/DL, sr.; Ethan Hawk, WR/LB, sr.; Trey Keys, WR/DB, sr.; Morgan Potter, DL, sr.

Promising newcomer: Drew Culbertson, QB, soph.

Key losses: Jaymen Buchanan, QB; Xadrian Taybron, RB/LB

Outlook: J.I. Burton is on a mission after last fall’s miserable season and the Raiders have both the motivation and personnel to earn some redemption.

Seven starters return on each side of the ball.

One of the keys to reestablishing themselves as a Region 1D contender will be the performance of the guys up front.

Isaiah Sturgill (6-foot-5, 275 pounds, sr.), Morgan Potter (6-0, 240, sr.), Carter Stidham (5-9, 190, soph.), Bryson Keys (6-0, 230, sr.) and Dauntae Keys (6-2, 275, sr.) are pretty good at opening holes and providing protection.

Dauntae Keys was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection on the O-Line and headlines the unit.

Wide receiver/defensive back Brayden Dutton, defensive back/wide receiver Trey Keys, wide receiver/defensive back Landon Reed and linebacker/wide receiver Ethan Hawk have varsity experience too.

Sophomore Drew Culbertson is the quarterback.

Hawk and Dutton were among the team leaders in tackles last season, while Trey Keys snagged four interceptions.

Dutton scored a touchdown in Burton’s 12-7 season-ending win over Thomas Walker as the Raiders closed that disappointing campaign with three consecutive victories. Dutton also fared well in a jamboree Burton hosted on Friday night.

Coach’s Quote: “Everybody’s been on the same page and that’s a good feeling after a disappointing season.”

ROSTER

1 Drew Culbertson

3 Landon Reed

4 Brayden Dutton

6 Christian Williams

7 Trey Keys

8 Mike Humes

9 Miguel Madrigal

10 Landon Fleming

14 Ethan Hawk

21 Lukas Ball

24 Ian Tate

30 Braylon McConnell

32 Lucas McClain

36 Holden Hutchinson

40 D.J. Buchanan

51 Ian Wells

52 Carter Stidham

53 Cliff Skorupa

54 Isaiah Sturgill

58 Bryson Keys

60 Adrian Russell

62 Morgan Potter

65 Brayden Broskey

66 Braxton Coffey

68 Cameron Wampler

70 Mike Carver

72 Dauntae Keys

74 Preston McNew

77 Kaenan Sturgill

79 Dave Sturgill

84 Josh Carlton

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Ridgeview A

Sept. 2 Chilhowie A

Sept. 9 Union H

Sept. 16 Twin Springs H

Sept. 30 Eastside A

Oct. 7 Lee High A

Oct. 14 Grundy H

Oct. 21 Castlewood A

Oct. 28 Rye Cove H

Nov. 4 Thomas Walker H

Eastside Spartans

Coach: Mike Rhodes

Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2)

Key returners: Jaxsyn Collins, QB/DB, sr.; Eli McCoy, WR, sr.; Cobe Collins, DB/WR, sr.; Dayton Stanley, LB, soph.; Luke McConnell, OL, sr.

Promising newcomers: Clay Ward, RB, jr.; Chase Carico, LB, jr.; Evan Mullins, RB, sr.

Key losses: Adam Hill, RB; Jordan Gray, WR; Braedon Hensley, DL

Outlook: Eastside’s aerial attack has been cleared for takeoff with Jaxsyn Collins once again playing the role of top gun and Eli McCoy locked in as the primary receiving target.

Collins in his second season under center for the Spartans and will look to build on last season’s impressive showing when he threw for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.

McCoy, who stands 6-foot-5, is one of Region 1D’s elite athletes as he is a baseball and basketball standout as well.

Collins and McCoy hooked up for a 75-yard TD in a VHSL Benefit Game at John Battle on Aug. 12 and then the duo were responsible for a 77-yard scoring strike in an exhibition game against Hurley on Friday.

Cobe Collins, Cole Mullins and Shawn Mullins will also be receiving threats for the Spartans.

Adam Hill’s 1,241 rushing yards and 19 TDs will be tough to replace as sophomore Dayton Stanley, senior Evan Mullins and junior Clay Ward will all get carries.

Luke McConnell anchors the offensive line and is the only senior starter in the trenches.

Three starters return on defense: Jaxsyn Collins at defensive back, Cobe Collins in the secondary and Dayton Stanley at linebacker.

Inside linebackers Chase Carico and Evan Mullins are other names to watch.

Eastside has just two freshmen on the roster and 10 seniors. There’s a plethora of sophomores and juniors being counted on to step in and step up.

Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got some new faces. Watching these younger guys step into these role and grow is part of why we do everything. It’s a good group that’s been working hard.”

ROSTER

1 Cole Mullins

2 Peyton Adkins

3 Chris Steele

4 Nick Ward

5 Eli McCoy

6 Dayton Stanley

6 Evan Mullins

8 Jaxsyn Collins

9 Gabe Raymond

10 Cobe Collins

11 Landon Diets

13 Jonathon Elliott

15 Ben Elswick

16 Clay Ward

20 Christian Slagle

21 Chase Carico

22 Luke Trent

27 Noah Barnette

32 Aaron DeRamus

44 Shawn Mullins

50 Brycen Christian

51 Noah Morgan

52 Andrew Sargent

54 Dalton Phillips

55 Dylan Luther

56 Reagan Wood

58 Colton Yates

59 Luke McConnell

60 Ethan Cloud

61 Isaac Hicks

67 Wyatt Kennedy

70 Isaiah Watts

74 Tony Underwood

75 Christian Bolling

77 Jake Dutton

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Wise Central A

Sept. 1 Lee High H

Sept. 9 Lebanon H

Sept. 16 Honaker A

Sept. 23 Holston H

Sept. 30 J.I. Burton H

Oct. 7 Rye Cove A

Oct. 14 Twin Springs H

Oct. 21 Thomas Walker A

Nov. 4 Castlewood A

Thomas Walker Pioneers

Coach: Tanner Hall

Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2)

Key returners: Tyler Lee, C, jr.; Riley McCurry, OL/DE, sr.; Trey Miller, OL/DL, sr.; Brennan “Tater” Hensley, OL, jr.; Xander Spears, RB/DL, sr.; Dylan McCurry, DL/RB, soph.; Noah Cavin, LB, sr.; Darin Gulley, QB, jr.; Dallas Doyle, OL, jr.; Matthew Hatfield, OL, jr.

Promising newcomer: Jordan Bertram, WR, sr.

Key losses: Zack Kidwell, QB; Noah Alsup, DB; Alex Small, WR/DB

Outlook: At 26-years-old, first-year Thomas Walker boss Tanner Hall is the youngest head football coach in far Southwest Virginia

Don’t let the dude’s age fool you, however, as Hall has plenty of experience. He was a quarterback for the Union Bears and had assistant-coaching stints at Union, Eastside and Lee High.

He also has plenty of familiarity with the Pioneers as his wife, Addie, is a TW grad and his brother, Tyler, was an assistant coach at the school last season.

Hall inherits a team with plenty of talent as two-way lineman Riley McCurry and running back Xander Spears were both first-team all-Cumberland District selections a year ago.

Spears scored a touchdown on Friday night as TW battled to a 6-6 deadlock with Lee High in a VHSL Benefit Game.

Linebacker Noah Cavin led the team in tackles a season ago, while Darren Gulley has experience as the team’s quarterback.

Brennan “Tater” Hensley, Tyler Lee, Matthew Hatfield, Dallas Doyle, Jordan Bertram, Clayton Moore and Trey Miller are other guys Hall will lean on in his debut season.

Thomas Walker will also try to finish strong. The Pioneers lost their final two games to Twin Springs and J.I. Burton in 2021 and as a result missed the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.

Coach’s Quote: “We should be able to spread the wealth a little bit and put some points on the board. I’m confident in that.”

ROSTER

N/A

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Cumberland Gap H

Sept. 2 Hurley A

Sept. 9 Castlewood H

Sept. 16 Rye Cove A

Sept. 23 Claiborne County H

Sept. 30 Union A

Oct. 14 Twin Valley H

Oct. 21 Eastside H

Oct. 28 Twin Springs A

Nov. 4 J.I Burton A

Rye Cove Eagles

Coach: Gary Collier

Fall 2021 Record: 0-6 (0-2)

Key returners: Landon Lane, QB/LB, soph.; Jackson Barnette, OL/DE, sr.; Payton Darnell, RB/DB, jr.; Jonathan Howell, RB/LB, sr.; Jay Bowen, TE/DL, jr.; Dakota Meade, OL/DL, jr.; Logan Barnette, DB, jr.

Promising newcomers: Will Rollins, FB/LB, fr.; Luke Jessee, TE/LB, fr.; Zachary Tester, OL/DL, jr.; Trevor Darnell, OL/DE, soph.

Key losses: Roscoe Haines, LB; Hamilton Osborne, TE

Outlook: How tough have things gone lately for the Rye Cove Eagles?

Well, seniors Jackson Barnette (a lineman) and Jonathan Howell (a running back/linebacker) are the only members of the team who have experienced a varsity football victory. That triumph occurred on Oct. 25, 2019 against the Twin Valley Panthers.

Rye Cove had to forfeit its final four games last season when numbers got precariously low, but the program did continue to play a junior varsity schedule.

Those developments led to a complete overhaul.

Former Emory & Henry College All-American quarterback Gary Collier is the new head coach and has built an impressive staff.

Ex-Sullivan North boss Robbie Norris and former St. Paul, Castlewood and J.J. Kelly head coach B.I. Salyers are proven winners who are now assistants for the Eagles.

A much heightened level of enthusiasm is palpable and the roster numbered 35 at media day earlier this season. The preseason reports have been positive.

Guys like Landon Lane, Peyton Darnell, Will Rollins, Carter Roach-Hodge, Dakota Meade, Jay Bowen, Clayton Austin, Trevor Darnell, Zach Tester and Luke Jessee – to go along with Barnette and Howell – are the engineers as the Eagles try to build the foundation.

The roster includes 14 freshmen and eight sophomores, so there will be growing pains. However, the future is indeed bright.

Coach’s Quote: “We’re not going to go winless. I truly believe that.”

ROSTER

1 Landon Lane

4 Will Rollins

5 Jonathan Howell

7 Blake Goins

8 Tyler Finch

9 Carter Roach-Hodge

11 Logan Barnette

12 Brady Darnell

14 Luke Jessee

16 Payton Darnell

22 Ethan Darnell

23 Kaden Bowen

34 Hagan Rhoton

35 Jaykob Baker

36 Dawson Kern

42 Aden Fields

50 Alex Barnette

51 Jackson Barnette

53 Carter Austin

54 Ryan Bowen

56 Mason Horne

60 Griffey Williams

62 Zachary Tomlinson

63 Noah Ramsey

64 Trey Osborne

65 Clayton Austin

70 Shaun Edwards

72 Zachary Tester

74 Dakota Meade

75 Cooper Bowen

76 Aden Feagans

77 Brandon Egan

78 Trevor Darnell

82 Jay Bowen

88 Andrew Dockery

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 Hurley H

Sept. 2 Northwood H

Sept. 9 Bland County H

Sept. 16 Thomas Walker H

Sept. 23 Castlewood A

Sept. 30 Lee High A

Oct. 7 Eastside A

Oct. 21 Thomas Walker A

Oct. 28 J.I. Burton A

Nov. 4 Twin Springs H

Castlewood Blue Devils

Coach: Bubba Edwards

Fall 2021 Record: 2-7 (1-4)

Key returners: Kaden Lasley, LB, sr.; Brad Steffey, LB, sr.; Slade Castle, DB, jr.; Kaleb Taylor, LB, soph.; Sam Gibson, K, soph.

Promising newcomers: Forrest McConnell, QB, jr.; Cayden Dishman, WR/DB, jr.; Joe Dotson, OL/DL, sr.

Key losses: Landon Taylor, RB/DB; Jacob Maxfield, LB

Outlook: Bubba Ball has come to Castlewood.

Bubba Edwards takes over for Chris Lark after most recently serving as the offensive coordinator at Ridgeview.

Edwards has installed the spread offense as the Blue Devils plan to fling the ball around, a drastic change from the single-wing look implemented by Lark.

A 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School, Edwards played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and previously had assistant-coaching gigs at Haysi, South Lakes, C.D. Hylton and Ridgeview.

This is first head-coaching job.

He was hired in June and it didn’t take the new guy long to realize seniors Brad Steffey and Kaden Lasley were going to be his team’s cornerstones.

Steffey and Lasley have been put in new positions on the offensive side of the ball by Edwards.

Steffey spent time on the offensive line and got some carries out of the backfield last season for the Blue Devils. He will be used at wide receiver this year.

Lasley makes the move from guard on the offensive line – where he was a second-team All-Cumberland District pick – to tailback.

Newcomer Forrest McConnell will be the maestro at quarterback with Steffey, Jimmy Shouse and Cayden Dishman figuring to catch their share of passes.

Slade Castle was an honorable mention all-district running back last season as well.

Steffey and Lasley will spearhead the defense from their outside linebacker spots as well. Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Taylor is proven on that side of the ball too.

Sam Gibson is a solid kicker for the Blue Devils and will lead the way on special teams.

Coach’s Quote: “If you ask me how many wins we’re going to have, I have no clue, but what I do know is we’re getting better every day.”

ROSTER

1 Jimmy Shouse

2 Luke Cress

3 Xavier Sanders

4 Ely King

5 Sam Gibson

6 Slade Castle

7 Brad Steffey

8 Brayden Houchins

9 Cayden Dishman

10 Forrest McConnell

11 Caden Ruff

21 Kaden Lasley

22 Seth Sifford

24 Kenneth Godsey

26 Ethan Meade

30 Austin Kiser

50 Gabe Jones

52 Kaleb Taylor

53 Eli Long

55 Brad Ramey

58 Will Musick

60 Weston Stout

62 Trey Hamm

65 Jacob Young

75 Rolen Painter

76 Ryan Miner

77 Joe Dotson

SCHEDULE

Aug. 26 North Greene A

Sept. 2 Honaker H

Sept. 9 Thomas Walker A

Sept. 16 Grundy H

Sept. 23 Rye Cove H

Sept. 30 Bland County A

Oct. 7 Twin Springs A

Oct. 14 Lebanon A

Oct. 21 J.I. Burton H

Nov. 4 Eastside H