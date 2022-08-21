2022 Cumberland District Football Capsules

Twin Springs Titans
Coach: Keith Warner
Fall 2021 Record: 10-2 (5-0)
Key returners: Abel Dingus, QB, jr.; Ryan Horne, RB/LB, sr.; James Craig, OL/LB, sr.; Andrew Salyer, C/DT, sr.; Chase Daugherty, OL/DL, jr.; Michael Wagner, TE, jr.; Colten Kilgore, WR/DB, jr.; Jimmy Pascual, OL, jr.
Promising newcomers: Colten Gilmer, jr., WR/DB; Tristan Counts, FB/LB, sr.; Austin Glymp, RB/DB, soph.; Jacoby Dunn, WR/DB, soph.; Hudson Gibbs, DB, sr.; Brodie White, OL/LB, jr.
Key losses: Kye Hale, OL/DE; Mason Elliott, WR/DB; Eli McCoy, WR/RB/DB/P
Outlook: It was a milestone 10-win season for the Twin Springs Titans last fall as they won their first Cumberland District championship since 1995 and won a playoff game for the first time in 17 years.
Twin Springs has enough pieces in place that the Titans were picked to win the Cumberland District in the preseason coaches poll as they try to put together a special sequel.
Running back Ryan Horne (208 carries, 1,390 yards, nine touchdowns) was the league’s 2021 offensive player of the year and returns to pile up more yardage.
Quarterback Abel Dingus is back and will work behind an experienced offensive line featuring varsity veterans such as Andrew Salyer, Chase Daugherty and James Craig.
Chase Daugherty, Thomas Calhoun, Horne and Craig are standouts on the defensive side of the ball.
Colten Kilgore, Tristan Counts, Colten Gilmore, Jacoby Dunn, Brodie White, Hudson Gibbs and Austin Glymp are other names to remember for the Titans.
Head coach Keith Warner has done a commendable job in orchestrating a turnaround for a program that won just one game in 2018.
He’s done such good work that nobody will overlook Twin Springs this season.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve just got to take that momentum and build off it. … With that momentum comes a target. This team was in unfamiliar territory last year with championship play and postseason play. We have that under our belt and once you’ve proven yourself, there are no more easy games.”
ROSTER
1 Thomas Calhoun
2 Colten Kilgore
3 Colten Gilmore
4 Tristan Counts
5 Abel Dingus
7 Andrew Myers
8 Seth Pendergrass
9 Clay Ross
12 Julian Pascual
15 Brennon Weddle
20 Jordan Barnett
22 Ryan Horne
23 Jacoby Dunn
24 Austin Glymp
28 Hudson Gibson
29 Ryan Berry
33 Robbie Moore
34 Caden Hall
38 Michael Greear
44 Nick Price
50 Mane Napier
53 Brodie White
55 James Craig
56 Andrew Salyer
61 Graham Steffey
62 Kalub Mullins
65 Peyton Broadwater
66 Zach Sykes
67 Chase Daugherty
70 Jim Pascual
72 Braylon Cox
76 Rylan Hillman
79 Jayden Collins
88 Michael Wagner
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Northwood H
Sept. 2 Holston A
Sept. 9 Unaka H
Sept. 16 J.I. Burton A
Sept. 30 Twin Valley H
Oct. 7 Castlewood H
Oct. 14 Eastside A
Oct. 21Cumberland Gap H
Oct. 28 Thomas Walker H
Nov. 4 Rye Cove A
J.I. Burton Raiders
Coach: Jacob Caudill
Fall 2021 Record: 3-7 (3-2)
Key returners: Brayden Dutton, WR/DB, sr.; Isaiah Sturgill, OL, sr.; Dauntae Keys, OL/DL, sr.; Ethan Hawk, WR/LB, sr.; Trey Keys, WR/DB, sr.; Morgan Potter, DL, sr.
Promising newcomer: Drew Culbertson, QB, soph.
Key losses: Jaymen Buchanan, QB; Xadrian Taybron, RB/LB
Outlook: J.I. Burton is on a mission after last fall’s miserable season and the Raiders have both the motivation and personnel to earn some redemption.
Seven starters return on each side of the ball.
One of the keys to reestablishing themselves as a Region 1D contender will be the performance of the guys up front.
Isaiah Sturgill (6-foot-5, 275 pounds, sr.), Morgan Potter (6-0, 240, sr.), Carter Stidham (5-9, 190, soph.), Bryson Keys (6-0, 230, sr.) and Dauntae Keys (6-2, 275, sr.) are pretty good at opening holes and providing protection.
Dauntae Keys was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection on the O-Line and headlines the unit.
Wide receiver/defensive back Brayden Dutton, defensive back/wide receiver Trey Keys, wide receiver/defensive back Landon Reed and linebacker/wide receiver Ethan Hawk have varsity experience too.
Sophomore Drew Culbertson is the quarterback.
Hawk and Dutton were among the team leaders in tackles last season, while Trey Keys snagged four interceptions.
Dutton scored a touchdown in Burton’s 12-7 season-ending win over Thomas Walker as the Raiders closed that disappointing campaign with three consecutive victories. Dutton also fared well in a jamboree Burton hosted on Friday night.
Coach’s Quote: “Everybody’s been on the same page and that’s a good feeling after a disappointing season.”
ROSTER
1 Drew Culbertson
3 Landon Reed
4 Brayden Dutton
6 Christian Williams
7 Trey Keys
8 Mike Humes
9 Miguel Madrigal
10 Landon Fleming
14 Ethan Hawk
21 Lukas Ball
24 Ian Tate
30 Braylon McConnell
32 Lucas McClain
36 Holden Hutchinson
40 D.J. Buchanan
51 Ian Wells
52 Carter Stidham
53 Cliff Skorupa
54 Isaiah Sturgill
58 Bryson Keys
60 Adrian Russell
62 Morgan Potter
65 Brayden Broskey
66 Braxton Coffey
68 Cameron Wampler
70 Mike Carver
72 Dauntae Keys
74 Preston McNew
77 Kaenan Sturgill
79 Dave Sturgill
84 Josh Carlton
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Ridgeview A
Sept. 2 Chilhowie A
Sept. 9 Union H
Sept. 16 Twin Springs H
Sept. 30 Eastside A
Oct. 7 Lee High A
Oct. 14 Grundy H
Oct. 21 Castlewood A
Oct. 28 Rye Cove H
Nov. 4 Thomas Walker H
Eastside Spartans
Coach: Mike Rhodes
Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2)
Key returners: Jaxsyn Collins, QB/DB, sr.; Eli McCoy, WR, sr.; Cobe Collins, DB/WR, sr.; Dayton Stanley, LB, soph.; Luke McConnell, OL, sr.
Promising newcomers: Clay Ward, RB, jr.; Chase Carico, LB, jr.; Evan Mullins, RB, sr.
Key losses: Adam Hill, RB; Jordan Gray, WR; Braedon Hensley, DL
Outlook: Eastside’s aerial attack has been cleared for takeoff with Jaxsyn Collins once again playing the role of top gun and Eli McCoy locked in as the primary receiving target.
Collins in his second season under center for the Spartans and will look to build on last season’s impressive showing when he threw for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns.
McCoy, who stands 6-foot-5, is one of Region 1D’s elite athletes as he is a baseball and basketball standout as well.
Collins and McCoy hooked up for a 75-yard TD in a VHSL Benefit Game at John Battle on Aug. 12 and then the duo were responsible for a 77-yard scoring strike in an exhibition game against Hurley on Friday.
Cobe Collins, Cole Mullins and Shawn Mullins will also be receiving threats for the Spartans.
Adam Hill’s 1,241 rushing yards and 19 TDs will be tough to replace as sophomore Dayton Stanley, senior Evan Mullins and junior Clay Ward will all get carries.
Luke McConnell anchors the offensive line and is the only senior starter in the trenches.
Three starters return on defense: Jaxsyn Collins at defensive back, Cobe Collins in the secondary and Dayton Stanley at linebacker.
Inside linebackers Chase Carico and Evan Mullins are other names to watch.
Eastside has just two freshmen on the roster and 10 seniors. There’s a plethora of sophomores and juniors being counted on to step in and step up.
Coach’s Quote: “We’ve got some new faces. Watching these younger guys step into these role and grow is part of why we do everything. It’s a good group that’s been working hard.”
ROSTER
1 Cole Mullins
2 Peyton Adkins
3 Chris Steele
4 Nick Ward
5 Eli McCoy
6 Dayton Stanley
6 Evan Mullins
8 Jaxsyn Collins
9 Gabe Raymond
10 Cobe Collins
11 Landon Diets
13 Jonathon Elliott
15 Ben Elswick
16 Clay Ward
20 Christian Slagle
21 Chase Carico
22 Luke Trent
27 Noah Barnette
32 Aaron DeRamus
44 Shawn Mullins
50 Brycen Christian
51 Noah Morgan
52 Andrew Sargent
54 Dalton Phillips
55 Dylan Luther
56 Reagan Wood
58 Colton Yates
59 Luke McConnell
60 Ethan Cloud
61 Isaac Hicks
67 Wyatt Kennedy
70 Isaiah Watts
74 Tony Underwood
75 Christian Bolling
77 Jake Dutton
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Wise Central A
Sept. 1 Lee High H
Sept. 9 Lebanon H
Sept. 16 Honaker A
Sept. 23 Holston H
Sept. 30 J.I. Burton H
Oct. 7 Rye Cove A
Oct. 14 Twin Springs H
Oct. 21 Thomas Walker A
Nov. 4 Castlewood A
Thomas Walker Pioneers
Coach: Tanner Hall
Fall 2021 Record: 5-5 (3-2)
Key returners: Tyler Lee, C, jr.; Riley McCurry, OL/DE, sr.; Trey Miller, OL/DL, sr.; Brennan “Tater” Hensley, OL, jr.; Xander Spears, RB/DL, sr.; Dylan McCurry, DL/RB, soph.; Noah Cavin, LB, sr.; Darin Gulley, QB, jr.; Dallas Doyle, OL, jr.; Matthew Hatfield, OL, jr.
Promising newcomer: Jordan Bertram, WR, sr.
Key losses: Zack Kidwell, QB; Noah Alsup, DB; Alex Small, WR/DB
Outlook: At 26-years-old, first-year Thomas Walker boss Tanner Hall is the youngest head football coach in far Southwest Virginia
Don’t let the dude’s age fool you, however, as Hall has plenty of experience. He was a quarterback for the Union Bears and had assistant-coaching stints at Union, Eastside and Lee High.
He also has plenty of familiarity with the Pioneers as his wife, Addie, is a TW grad and his brother, Tyler, was an assistant coach at the school last season.
Hall inherits a team with plenty of talent as two-way lineman Riley McCurry and running back Xander Spears were both first-team all-Cumberland District selections a year ago.
Spears scored a touchdown on Friday night as TW battled to a 6-6 deadlock with Lee High in a VHSL Benefit Game.
Linebacker Noah Cavin led the team in tackles a season ago, while Darren Gulley has experience as the team’s quarterback.
Brennan “Tater” Hensley, Tyler Lee, Matthew Hatfield, Dallas Doyle, Jordan Bertram, Clayton Moore and Trey Miller are other guys Hall will lean on in his debut season.
Thomas Walker will also try to finish strong. The Pioneers lost their final two games to Twin Springs and J.I. Burton in 2021 and as a result missed the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.
Coach’s Quote: “We should be able to spread the wealth a little bit and put some points on the board. I’m confident in that.”
ROSTER
N/A
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Cumberland Gap H
Sept. 2 Hurley A
Sept. 9 Castlewood H
Sept. 16 Rye Cove A
Sept. 23 Claiborne County H
Sept. 30 Union A
Oct. 14 Twin Valley H
Oct. 21 Eastside H
Oct. 28 Twin Springs A
Nov. 4 J.I Burton A
Rye Cove Eagles
Coach: Gary Collier
Fall 2021 Record: 0-6 (0-2)
Key returners: Landon Lane, QB/LB, soph.; Jackson Barnette, OL/DE, sr.; Payton Darnell, RB/DB, jr.; Jonathan Howell, RB/LB, sr.; Jay Bowen, TE/DL, jr.; Dakota Meade, OL/DL, jr.; Logan Barnette, DB, jr.
Promising newcomers: Will Rollins, FB/LB, fr.; Luke Jessee, TE/LB, fr.; Zachary Tester, OL/DL, jr.; Trevor Darnell, OL/DE, soph.
Key losses: Roscoe Haines, LB; Hamilton Osborne, TE
Outlook: How tough have things gone lately for the Rye Cove Eagles?
Well, seniors Jackson Barnette (a lineman) and Jonathan Howell (a running back/linebacker) are the only members of the team who have experienced a varsity football victory. That triumph occurred on Oct. 25, 2019 against the Twin Valley Panthers.
Rye Cove had to forfeit its final four games last season when numbers got precariously low, but the program did continue to play a junior varsity schedule.
Those developments led to a complete overhaul.
Former Emory & Henry College All-American quarterback Gary Collier is the new head coach and has built an impressive staff.
Ex-Sullivan North boss Robbie Norris and former St. Paul, Castlewood and J.J. Kelly head coach B.I. Salyers are proven winners who are now assistants for the Eagles.
A much heightened level of enthusiasm is palpable and the roster numbered 35 at media day earlier this season. The preseason reports have been positive.
Guys like Landon Lane, Peyton Darnell, Will Rollins, Carter Roach-Hodge, Dakota Meade, Jay Bowen, Clayton Austin, Trevor Darnell, Zach Tester and Luke Jessee – to go along with Barnette and Howell – are the engineers as the Eagles try to build the foundation.
The roster includes 14 freshmen and eight sophomores, so there will be growing pains. However, the future is indeed bright.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re not going to go winless. I truly believe that.”
ROSTER
1 Landon Lane
4 Will Rollins
5 Jonathan Howell
7 Blake Goins
8 Tyler Finch
9 Carter Roach-Hodge
11 Logan Barnette
12 Brady Darnell
14 Luke Jessee
16 Payton Darnell
22 Ethan Darnell
23 Kaden Bowen
34 Hagan Rhoton
35 Jaykob Baker
36 Dawson Kern
42 Aden Fields
50 Alex Barnette
51 Jackson Barnette
53 Carter Austin
54 Ryan Bowen
56 Mason Horne
60 Griffey Williams
62 Zachary Tomlinson
63 Noah Ramsey
64 Trey Osborne
65 Clayton Austin
70 Shaun Edwards
72 Zachary Tester
74 Dakota Meade
75 Cooper Bowen
76 Aden Feagans
77 Brandon Egan
78 Trevor Darnell
82 Jay Bowen
88 Andrew Dockery
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 Hurley H
Sept. 2 Northwood H
Sept. 9 Bland County H
Sept. 16 Thomas Walker H
Sept. 23 Castlewood A
Sept. 30 Lee High A
Oct. 7 Eastside A
Oct. 21 Thomas Walker A
Oct. 28 J.I. Burton A
Nov. 4 Twin Springs H
Castlewood Blue Devils
Coach: Bubba Edwards
Fall 2021 Record: 2-7 (1-4)
Key returners: Kaden Lasley, LB, sr.; Brad Steffey, LB, sr.; Slade Castle, DB, jr.; Kaleb Taylor, LB, soph.; Sam Gibson, K, soph.
Promising newcomers: Forrest McConnell, QB, jr.; Cayden Dishman, WR/DB, jr.; Joe Dotson, OL/DL, sr.
Key losses: Landon Taylor, RB/DB; Jacob Maxfield, LB
Outlook: Bubba Ball has come to Castlewood.
Bubba Edwards takes over for Chris Lark after most recently serving as the offensive coordinator at Ridgeview.
Edwards has installed the spread offense as the Blue Devils plan to fling the ball around, a drastic change from the single-wing look implemented by Lark.
A 1997 graduate of now-defunct Haysi High School, Edwards played football at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and previously had assistant-coaching gigs at Haysi, South Lakes, C.D. Hylton and Ridgeview.
This is first head-coaching job.
He was hired in June and it didn’t take the new guy long to realize seniors Brad Steffey and Kaden Lasley were going to be his team’s cornerstones.
Steffey and Lasley have been put in new positions on the offensive side of the ball by Edwards.
Steffey spent time on the offensive line and got some carries out of the backfield last season for the Blue Devils. He will be used at wide receiver this year.
Lasley makes the move from guard on the offensive line – where he was a second-team All-Cumberland District pick – to tailback.
Newcomer Forrest McConnell will be the maestro at quarterback with Steffey, Jimmy Shouse and Cayden Dishman figuring to catch their share of passes.
Slade Castle was an honorable mention all-district running back last season as well.
Steffey and Lasley will spearhead the defense from their outside linebacker spots as well. Sophomore linebacker Kaleb Taylor is proven on that side of the ball too.
Sam Gibson is a solid kicker for the Blue Devils and will lead the way on special teams.
Coach’s Quote: “If you ask me how many wins we’re going to have, I have no clue, but what I do know is we’re getting better every day.”
ROSTER
1 Jimmy Shouse
2 Luke Cress
3 Xavier Sanders
4 Ely King
5 Sam Gibson
6 Slade Castle
7 Brad Steffey
8 Brayden Houchins
9 Cayden Dishman
10 Forrest McConnell
11 Caden Ruff
21 Kaden Lasley
22 Seth Sifford
24 Kenneth Godsey
26 Ethan Meade
30 Austin Kiser
50 Gabe Jones
52 Kaleb Taylor
53 Eli Long
55 Brad Ramey
58 Will Musick
60 Weston Stout
62 Trey Hamm
65 Jacob Young
75 Rolen Painter
76 Ryan Miner
77 Joe Dotson
SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 North Greene A
Sept. 2 Honaker H
Sept. 9 Thomas Walker A
Sept. 16 Grundy H
Sept. 23 Rye Cove H
Sept. 30 Bland County A
Oct. 7 Twin Springs A
Oct. 14 Lebanon A
Oct. 21 J.I. Burton H
Nov. 4 Eastside H