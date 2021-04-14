2021 Tokyo Olympics: Hildebrandt confident in her chances to claim gold in Tokyo

“I believe in my skill and my talents to get the job done. I am not getting too caught up with other people bring to the mats, I am just trying to be focused on what I can,” she said. “I think it is even a little advantageous that I am a little new to the weight class so not a lot of people have had their hands on me before so I think that can be an advantage as well.”

***

One part of the Olympic experience Hildebrandt won’t be able to prepare for is the obvious nervousness that will be there for that first match in the biggest event of her life.

“Exactly, there is no doubt they will be there,” she said. “There always are, but just navigating those and operating in that mindset, in that environment. I think that is what champions are, despite all the pressure and all that, they can still compete at their very best.”

She plans to do just that.

“I think I have everything it takes to win so I think just really believing in that, believing in my preparation and knowing when I step on the mat that I am the best,” she said. “I think so much over the years is learning how much of wrestling is just a mental game.