2021 Tokyo Olympics: Hildebrandt confident in her chances to claim gold in Tokyo

The third time was, indeed, a charm, and now Sarah Hildebrandt wants to turn it into gold.
“I am excited about it,” she said, with a laugh. “It’s like, finally.”
Twice before, Hildebrandt, a 2015 graduate of King University, had competed in the U.S. Olympic Trials, only to fall short of her goal in both 2012 and 2016.
Not this time.
“I feel like I have settled into the sense that ‘Ok, I am ready to start training again’ but then I kind of get down for a little while and I just get all excited and giddy again,” said Hildebrandt, in a phone interview last week from the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Hildebrandt completed in the U.S. Olympic Trials on April 3 in Fort Worth Texas, defeating Victoria Anthony twice, 12-2 and 10-0 in technical falls in the grand finals, earning her spot on the Olympic team in the 50-kilogram/110-pound weight class.
“Since I had qualified in the weight class for the Olympics Trials I was already sitting in the final,” Hildebrandt said. “There was the tournament leading up to it and the winner of that wrestled me, and then it the best two out of three, and I won in two matches.”
Hildebrandt, who had a stellar career at King, and continued on in both domestic and international competitions, refocused after going 2-2 in the Olympic Trials and falling short in her quest for the 2016 Games.
“I made a lot of changes. Starting in 2018, I just kind of started putting myself in the number one spot [in competitions] and I really feel like I controlled the whole quad,” Hildebrandt said. “I just made changes in all aspects of my wrestling room, my nutrition, my mental game and each year I just kind of really dove into one little facet and really just worked hard.
“I really feel like it was all just coming together, and not just in my wrestling. I put it together and I finally qualified.”
***
Wrestling has long been part a part of life for Hildebrandt, who grew up on the mats in Indiana.
“My brothers wrestled, my young brother still does,” she said. “We were just always around it, just going to spend every weekend at a wrestling tournament so eventually I was like ‘you know what, I think I can do this.’”
So, she did.
“My middle school needed somebody to wrestle the 75-pound class and I was just like 65 pounds and I wanted to wrestle,” she said. “My older brother had already been through the program so my family was like ‘we need somebody to fill the weight and not go get pinned.’
“I actually ended up doing pretty well and going on to win conference and now here we are.”
She continued on from her seventh grade year, grew to love it and eventually sought a college home, not only to get her education, but to continue her development as a wrestler. She found King, and head coach Jason Moorman, who has built one of the better women’s wrestling programs in the nation.
All Hildebrandt did before leaving King was become a four-time All-America from 2012-15, claiming two individual national championships and played a key role in two team titles.
“King wasn’t the number one program at the time, but when I went and visited, I just felt an awesome feel on campus and also with the girls and I could just really picture myself there and I really liked Coach Moorman,” she said. “I decided to go there and he really put together such a strong team and a lot of us went on to do a lot of stuff on the senior level after college. It was incredible, such a cool room to be in at the collegiate level.”
There are plenty of dreamers in that wrestling room at King. In fact, there still are. Five current King students and four King alums took part in the Olympic Trials, resulting in one winner, two second place finishers, one top-six and four more in the top eight in their weight classes.
“Definitely, always my goal was Olympics and so I knew college was kind of just a stepping stone in that goal,” she said. “I wanted to go and get my degree, while also still wrestling. Most of the people were going right into focusing on wrestling, but I wanted the whole experience.
“I did that, but always my goal was the Olympics and I feel like for a lot of women in our room we all had our sights set on that and it just elevated the whole room. We weren’t just there for a college national title. Obviously, we were lucky as far as that, but we were also there for senior level wrestling.”
She isn’t the first King women’s wrestler to reach the Olympics. Haley Augello did the same, placing seventh in 48 kilograms at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
“We are all really close. What a cool room and having relationships with those people, we all went to college together and we are all close to the Olympics,” she said. “I have been talking to [Augello] so that has been really special. It is just really cool to do something at that high of a level with close friends.”
The 27-year-old Hildebrandt will compete from Aug. 1-7 at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, one of many countries she has visited over the years, including Japan, Sweden, Hungary and so many other locations across the world.
“I have been there, a few times,” she said. “I absolutely love Japan, it is probably one of my favorite places to travel to. I am super excited to be back there in July and August.”
***
There is plenty to do before then.
“We will probably go to one or two competitions before the Games and then we will have a lot of training camp, and then the Games,” she said. “It is nice now that I am on the team and I can completely dedicate my time to international opponents, whereas before I could focus on some international opponents, but I really had to be focused domestically.
“Now I can just really just zero in particularly on my weight class overseas and around the world and start putting together a good preparation for the Games.”
That includes watching plenty of film in learning about the competition that awaits. She is still relatively new at the 110-pound class, having switched last year, but then the 2020 Olympics became the 2021 Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were about two months out when everything kind of exploded last year,” said Hildebrandt, who had wrestled at 117 and 121 pounds in the past, and even 123 at King. “It was a really tough pill to shallow, but honestly I feel like everybody just buckled down. There is still a job to be done and we just kind of got back on the horse and said ‘all right, we have just got to prepare for the Games.
“It will just be a year later. What can we do with this year, how can we make this beneficial and I think I really did that.”
Hildebrandt felt like the drop in weight was largely “insignificant” to her wrestling, focusing on nutrition and strength and conditioning, while maintaining the confidence needed to compete at the highest level in the sport.
“I believe in my skill and my talents to get the job done. I am not getting too caught up with other people bring to the mats, I am just trying to be focused on what I can,” she said. “I think it is even a little advantageous that I am a little new to the weight class so not a lot of people have had their hands on me before so I think that can be an advantage as well.”
***
One part of the Olympic experience Hildebrandt won’t be able to prepare for is the obvious nervousness that will be there for that first match in the biggest event of her life.
“Exactly, there is no doubt they will be there,” she said. “There always are, but just navigating those and operating in that mindset, in that environment. I think that is what champions are, despite all the pressure and all that, they can still compete at their very best.”
She plans to do just that.
“I think I have everything it takes to win so I think just really believing in that, believing in my preparation and knowing when I step on the mat that I am the best,” she said. “I think so much over the years is learning how much of wrestling is just a mental game.
“At this point in my career I understand wrestling physically and I am willing to work hard and push myself that way, but can I truly believe in myself when I step out there and put it together.
“I think that is going to be the biggest thing with who walks away with the gold medal.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543