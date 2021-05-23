2021 THOMPSON AWARD WINNER: Ella Maiden, Patrick Henry

“I have had so many older girls or older guys in my life that have tried to help me in certain sports or in the classroom,” said Maiden, who played the lead role in nine of 12 plays from 2013-18 with the Barter Youth Academy, and did the same in “High School Musical” at Patrick Henry in 2019. “I hate to see people struggle and honestly with most of the volleyball team, they are like my little sisters so of course I want to help them. Little brothers and little sisters on the track, if they are struggling with something I definitely want to be there to support them.”

***

Maiden will graduate on May 27, but her athletic career at Patrick Henry is far from over, with track season continuing into late-June. Love thinks the eight-girl team could challenge for district and region titles, and possibly even more, and knows Maiden will do what it takes to make it happen.

“She is a very outgoing person and she is extremely easy to coach. She does everything you ask her to do,” Love said. “She is just been a joy to coach since she has been here. She is the kind of person I can put in multiple events and she doesn’t complain about it.