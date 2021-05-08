2021 SWD SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Lebanon returns senior experience

GRAHAM
Fourth-year coach Scott Thompson relies on the combination of senior catcher Hannah Hass and junior pitcher Kylee Thompson.
Hass is a four-year starter. Thompson is the younger sister of former Graham star and current Bluefield College pitcher Jocilyn Thompson.
The infield mix has junior Samantha Brewster at first base, freshman Isabella Smith at second, senior Madison Johnson at third and freshman Ashlyn Sarver at shortstop.
Senior McKenna Wrobel is joined in the outfield by sophomores Camryn Wimmer and Chris Flannagan. Senior Malia Sloan and freshman Kadance Crum are the designated hitters.
Graham (9-8) lost 4-1 to Tazewell in the opening round of the 2019 SWD tournament.
The G-Girls are currently 0-2 with losses to Bluefield and Marion.
“I’m very excited for this season,” Thompson said. “We have a group of girls that have played together since the beginning stages of Little League. They know each other, push each other and work very well together.”
LEBANON
The Pioneers are led by four accomplished seniors who navigated the 2019 team to a 20-8 record and the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
The playoff run finally ended with a 2-0 loss to traditional power Madison County and current Virginia Wesleyan pitcher Emily Seale. Lebanon pitcher Adrienne Morrison allowed just two hits in the circle.
Morrison is back for her senior year along with fellow senior starters Tatum Dye (shortstop), Haley Finney (catcher) and Maggie Lampkin (first base).
Morgan Hamm, Abby Compton, Macie Proffitt, Madison Varney, Averie Price and Kara Long were the other 2019 heroines.
The new candidates in the outfield include seniors Emily Musick and Ema Musick along with juniors Lauren Boothe and Lilly Gray.
Senior Alivia Nolley joins Morrison in the circle.
Senior Alexis Phillips will share time at second base with junior Alexis Horne, while sophomore Morgan Varney is at third. Junior Malley Jessee and sophomore Madison Hill can handle multiple spots.
The Pioneers (3-0) are currently averaging 11 hits per game and have outscored three foes by a margin of 43-6.
MARION
Just two starters return for third-year coach George Robinson, but the roster features a versatile corps of young players who flourished on the youth league level.
Junior pitcher Elena Williams and senior shortstop Kaylee Holbrook are the veterans.
The pitching staff also includes junior Madi Bystrek and freshman Taylor Preston. Freshman Ella Moss is the catcher.
Bystrek will also work at first base, with Preston at third and junior Gabby Whitt at second.
Juniors Chloe Campbell, Anna Hagy and Kaylyn Baggett patrol the outfield, while junior Katie Hammond is the designated player.
Marion (2-14) fell to Virginia High in the first round of the 2019 SWD tournament.
The Scarlet Hurricanes won their first three games this season by a combined score of 20-4.
“This is a special group of young ladies with talent and endless potential,” Robinson said. “They are excited to be back on the field and it shows.”
RICHLANDS
No information was provided by Richlands, but the Blue Tornado had a season for the scrapbooks in 2019.
With current Virginia Tech pitcher Mac Osborne setting a torrid pace, the Blues posted a 23-5 record and won the VHSL Class 2 championship.
In the title game against Madison County, Osborne struck out 16 while allowing just one hit. Lauren Earls scored the lone run in a 1-0 victory.
Osborne, who was twice selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year, amassed over 750 strikeouts and 59 victories while leading the Blues to three appearances in the state championship.
Davis resigned this past fall and was replaced by James Cochran.
Richlands (0-1) is led this season by players such as Taylor Webb, Gillian Guerriero, Erica Lamie and Alyssa Lee.
TAZEWELL
No information was provided by Tazewell.
Following the 2019 SWD tourney victory against Graham, the Bulldogs advanced to the Region D tournament in 2019 before losing 9-1 to Union.
VIRGINIA HIGH
Following a six-year run by former coach Vanessa Fisher Meyers, former VHS star athlete Andrew Belcher was tabbed as the new boss of the Bearcats in July of 2019.
Belcher, who spent two years assisting ultra-successful former VHS softball coach Barry Reed, guided the Bearcats (1-2) to a 7-6 win over defending Class 2 champion Richlands on Wednesday in eight innings.
“This club has a good mix of older girls who have been in the lineup for a couple years along with a group of younger girls who work incredibly hard and want to be in the lineup,” Belcher said.
Those veterans include senior catcher Harley Holmes, senior outfielder Kylie Garrett and senior third baseman Rylee Corvin. Holmes led VHS with three hits in that Richlands victory.
Sophomore Carrie Patrick brings a strong arm and speed to the shortstop position. Patrick is supported in the infield by freshman Autumn Owens at first base and sophomore Aidan James at second. Sophomores Anna Stacy and Paisley Corvin are also in the infield mix.
Joining Garrett in the outfield are sophomores Alexis Frazier and Jayden Kilinski, with freshmen Autumn Greer and Matison Hutton providing depth.
Stacy, James, Holmes and Fasaiyah Fils-Aime are the pitchers.
Behind the hitting of Samantha Venable and Holmes, the Bearcats (5-18) opened the 2019 district tournament with a 6-2 win over Marion.
Moments after that game, the VHS field was dedicated in honor of longtime Bristol youth softball supporter Richard Fisher, father of Vanessa.
VHS lost to Lebanon in the second round of the 2019 district tourney.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544