2021 SWD SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Lebanon returns senior experience

The pitching staff also includes junior Madi Bystrek and freshman Taylor Preston. Freshman Ella Moss is the catcher.

Bystrek will also work at first base, with Preston at third and junior Gabby Whitt at second.

Juniors Chloe Campbell, Anna Hagy and Kaylyn Baggett patrol the outfield, while junior Katie Hammond is the designated player.

Marion (2-14) fell to Virginia High in the first round of the 2019 SWD tournament.

The Scarlet Hurricanes won their first three games this season by a combined score of 20-4.

“This is a special group of young ladies with talent and endless potential,” Robinson said. “They are excited to be back on the field and it shows.”

RICHLANDS

No information was provided by Richlands, but the Blue Tornado had a season for the scrapbooks in 2019.

With current Virginia Tech pitcher Mac Osborne setting a torrid pace, the Blues posted a 23-5 record and won the VHSL Class 2 championship.

In the title game against Madison County, Osborne struck out 16 while allowing just one hit. Lauren Earls scored the lone run in a 1-0 victory.