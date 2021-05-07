2021 SWD BASEBALL PREVIEW: Lebanon, VHS expected to battle it out

GRAHAM
No information was provided on Graham, which posted an 10-11 record in 2019 en route to its first regional berth since 1990.
The leaders for that squad included pitchers Howie Spencer and Isaiah Justice, along with Trey Wimmer, Jackson Spencer, Chris Spease, Jon Oster, Colton Wimmer, Cole Cline, Nate Mounts, Landon Atkins and Hayden Morgan. That group guided the G-Men to 18 wins over a two-year span.
Graham opened the 2021 season Thursday with a 10-0 loss at Marion. Football standout Jamir Blevins supplied the only hit.
LEBANON
For a variety of reasons, the spotlight is bright for the Pioneers and 32-year coach Doc Adams.
In 2019, Lebanon compiled a 24-3 record en route to the VHSL Class 2 title game against Chatham. Paired against Class 2 player of the year and current Longwood University pitcher Andrew Potojecki, the Pioneers finally dropped a 23-5 decision.
Most of the key cogs return from that Lebanon squad, including University of Virginia bound pitcher Matthew Buchanan. A polished senior left-hander with an array of eye-popping stats, Buchanan has honed his skills on the national summer ball circuit.
Buchanan is joined on the mound by senior Preston Steele, freshman Dagon Barton and his brother sophomore Seth Buchanan.
The other battle-tested senior starters are catcher Hunter Hertig and second baseman Anthony Houchins. Steele is the regular shortstop, while sophomore Nick Belcher is at first base.
Matthew Buchanan heads the outfield along with sophomore Zach Hertig, Barton and senior Chandler Morrison.
Seth Buchanan will see time at shortstop and third base, with senior Tanner Keys providing depth at third.
So far this season, Lebanon has won three games by a total margin of 32-2. That streak includes Thursday’s thriller against Virginia High, where the Pioneers won 1-0 in 11 innings
“We’re staying the course and not looking ahead,” Adams said. “The key is staying humble and getting better each day.”
MARION
Third-year coach Nolan Lipscomb was hopeful of a breakthrough last spring. Of course, COVID-19 spoiled those plans.
The 2021 edition of the Scarlet Hurricanes includes six seniors, including three returning starters.
Those veterans include pitcher James Conley, third baseman Cooper Archer (.350, 13 RBIs) and catcher Michael Thompson, who threw out 11 potential base stealers in 2019.
Conley will be joined on the mound by Archer, junior Bradley Thomas, sophomore Ryan Perkins and junior transfer Ricky Carroll.
Perkins will work at second base, with Thomas at shortstop and sophomore Brody Taylor at first base. Seniors Matt Vipperman and Jake Campbell are joined in the outfield by junior Trenton Watkins and Caleb Smith along with freshmen Brady Roberts and Carter Sayers.
Senior Ben Calhoun was slated to play a big role in the outfield, but he suffered a shoulder injury during the spring football season.
The Scarlet Hurricanes (2-19) defeated Graham in the opening round of the 2019 district tournament before falling to VHS. Marion also advanced to the junior varsity title game before again dropping a decision to VHS.
Marion (1-1) is coming off a 10-0 win against Graham as Thomas struck out eight en route to a one-hitter.
“We have a good mix of veteran varsity players that gained a lot of experience as sophomores along with some great young talent,” Lipscomb said. “We would have taken a huge step forward last year, but that season was lost. I’m excited that these kids finally get to play.”
RICHLANDS
The lineup for second-year coach Aaron Buchanan features five seniors, including versatile pitcher Bowen Tarter.
That senior cast consists of outfielders Jake Altizer and Evan McNerlin along with the third base combo of Cade Berry and Zach Gillespie.
Junior Collin Richardson works at first base, with junior Drew Simmons at second and sophomore Dylan Brown at shortstop. Tarter is solid at catcher, where he is supported by junior Jake Gillespie.
Juniors Colton Keen and Corey Hale will patrol the outfield, while big Gavin Cox is the designated hitter.
Tarter is joined on the pitching staff by Richardson, Hale and Keen.
The Blue Tornado (8-12) edged Tazewell in an eight-inning classic to open the 2019 SWD tournament.
Richlands opened this season with losses to Bluefield (16-1) and Tazewell (16-7), but the Blues collected 10 hits in the Tazewell game.
“We want to be better each day and strive to reach the goals that we have set for ourselves,” Buchanan said.
TAZEWELL
With three freshmen in the starting lineup, Bulldog coach Mike Fowler looks to gain experience as the season moves along.
Catcher Bryson McCall is the lone senior on the roster.
The junior cast includes third baseman Jonathan Davis, center fielder Gideon Collier, shortstop Brayden Fowler and left fielder Caleb O’Neal.
Sophomore Jackson Myers works at first base, with fellow sophomores Connor Cline at second and Gavin Duty at first base. The freshmen class consists of right fielder Tre Blankenship, third baseman Luke Childress and first baseman Brody Patterson.
Davis, Duty, Myers, Childress and Patterson are the pitchers.
After trailing 9-1 to Richlands in that 2019 SWD tournament contest, Tazewell (9-11) finished with 12 hits en route to the 11-10 loss.
Tazewell opened the 2021 season Thursday with a 16-7 victory over Richlands. Davis set the pace with four hits, while Duty earned the decision.
VIRGINIA HIGH
Mark Daniels has a new-look lineup in his 28th season as the boss of the Bearcats.
The pitching staff features senior Cole Hartsock, junior Isaac Berry, sophomore Brody Jones and senior Jean Mulumba.
VHS opened the 2021 season with two wins at Northwood before falling to Lebanon. Hartsock struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in the season opener, while Berry followed with a four-hitter.
The infield mix has senior Nathan Barlow at first base, with Hartsock at second, senior Dalton Taylor at shortstop and Mulumba at third.
Berry will share catching duties with junior Ty Weaver.
Sophomore Conner Davidson is joined in the outfield by Jones and Caleb Murray.
The Bearcats (12-11) dropped a wild 11-10 decision to Lebanon in the 2019 SWD tournament title game. VHS then advanced to the second round of the Region 2D tourney before falling 3-1 at John Battle despite a seven-hitter from Jordan Dixon.
VHS captured the 2019 SWD junior varsity crown behind the power-hitting Barlow.
“Our guys are very excited to be back on the field,” Daniels said. “It will be a short season with mostly district games, so we have to come out of the gate prepared.”
