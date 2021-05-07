2021 SWD BASEBALL PREVIEW: Lebanon, VHS expected to battle it out

Junior Collin Richardson works at first base, with junior Drew Simmons at second and sophomore Dylan Brown at shortstop. Tarter is solid at catcher, where he is supported by junior Jake Gillespie.

Juniors Colton Keen and Corey Hale will patrol the outfield, while big Gavin Cox is the designated hitter.

Tarter is joined on the pitching staff by Richardson, Hale and Keen.

The Blue Tornado (8-12) edged Tazewell in an eight-inning classic to open the 2019 SWD tournament.

Richlands opened this season with losses to Bluefield (16-1) and Tazewell (16-7), but the Blues collected 10 hits in the Tazewell game.

“We want to be better each day and strive to reach the goals that we have set for ourselves,” Buchanan said.

TAZEWELL

With three freshmen in the starting lineup, Bulldog coach Mike Fowler looks to gain experience as the season moves along.

Catcher Bryson McCall is the lone senior on the roster.

The junior cast includes third baseman Jonathan Davis, center fielder Gideon Collier, shortstop Brayden Fowler and left fielder Caleb O’Neal.