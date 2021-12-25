2021 Southwest District Girls Basketball Preview

Graham G-Men
Coach: Jessica Gunter
Last season: 4-13
Key returners: Stella Gunter, G, sr.; Savanna Howery, G, sr.; Elle Gunter, C, sr.; Mallory Brown, F, jr.; Sydney Lester, F, jr.
Promising newcomers: Nathaly Du, soph.; Ella Dales, fr.; Ashlyn Sarver, soph.
Key losses: none
Outlook: Graham has the formula for a breakthrough.
Every player returned from last season, plus 5-foot-9 senior Kassidy Austin is back after missing last season due to injury.
Five-foot-10 Elle Gunter, who has committed to play at Roanoke College, averaged 14.5 points and 13.5 rebounds. She recorded 25 rebounds against Tazewell, a performance that ranks fifth in the VHSL single-game record book.
Stella Gunter added 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 rebounds.
Brown and Lester both started at times.
A point of emphasis is finding more balance on offense.
Graham defeated Lebanon 47-41 last season in the opening round of the SWD tournament as Elle Gunter scored 23 points.
After a lost to Marion in the next round, Graham fell 66-16 to Ridgeview in Region 2D play.
Following a 50-43 loss to Abingdon Monday, Graham is currently 1-6. Elle Gunter scored 30 in a 65-61 overtime setback to Abingdon earlier this season.
Coach’s Quote: “I love coaching this team. They are a joy to have in the gym each day. They love each other and love playing the game together.”
Marion Scarlet Hurricanes
Coach: Sallie Moss
Last season: 15-1
Key returners: Amber Kimberlin, G; Anna Hagy, G, Gabby Whitt, G,; Hayley Farris, C
Promising newcomers: Cameron Greer, jr.; Ezra Pennington, jr.; Reid Halsey, jr.
Key losses: Kaylee Poston; Audrey Moss
Outlook: Marion is coming off a run to remember.
The Scarlet Hurricanes posted a perfect regular season record in the SWD, advanced to the SWD tournament title game, and defeated Union 71-55 in the first round of the Region 2D playoffs.
After 15 straight wins, Marion finally dropped a 50-33 decision to Ridgeview.
The leaders of that veteran squad return, and they will be supported by senior Kailey Terry and sophomore Ella Grace Moss.
Several players from last season’s unbeaten junior varsity squad also figure into the mix.
Marion is currently 8-1, as Kimberlin and Moss (11.9 ppg) have paced team scoring. Kimberlin (12 ppg.) collected 24 points in a 64-53 victory at Chilhowie on Tuesday.
Moss said that her starting point guard could be sidelined for nearly six weeks after dislocating her elbow in a game on Dec. 18.
Coach’s Quote: “These girls are fun to coach and equally fun to watch. Their level of intensity is matched by their hard work, and that approach certainly paid off last season.”
Richlands Blue Tornado
Coach: Aaron Lowe
Last season: 6-6
Key returners: Jaylyn Altizer, G, jr.; Chloe Perkins, G, sr.; Erica Lamie, F, soph.; Rachael Rife, F, sr.; Arin Rife, C, soph.; Gillian Guerriero, G, sr.; Alyssa Lee, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Addy Lane Queen; Ally Bales
Key losses: Denissa Ball
Outlook: Richlands ended last season with a 63-59 loss to Tazewell in the opening round of the SWD tournament.
A senior-dominated roster will be guided by Altizer at point guard and the 5-8 Rachael Rife in the post.
Lamie and Queen will be counted on for shooting and stability.
The Blues opened this season with a 4-5 record, as seven different players have led the team in scoring.
Coach’s Quote: “With depth at every position, we look forward to seeing what we can do down the road. We have high goals and expectations.”
Tazewell Bulldogs
Coach: Chawn Martin
Last season: 2-16
Key returners: Maddie Day; Taylor Ray; Mallorie Whittaker; Macie Alford
Promising newcomers: none
Key losses: Lexie Herald
Outlook: Ray scored 21 points and Day added 14 in that SWD tournament win against Richlands last season.
The playoff push ended with a 71-30 setback against Gate City in Region 2D play.
The Bulldogs opened this season with a 2-3 record.
Day currently averages 16 points per game, with Ray next in line. The Bulldogs (2-3) connected on 14 3-pointers in a 68-43 victory against Chilhowie.
Audrey Brown snared 10 rebounds in Wednesday’s 69-18 win against Northwood, while Ashton Rowe added five steals.
Coach’s Quote: Not available.
Virginia High Bearcats
Coach: Kevin Timmons
Last season: 10-7
Key returners: Dianna Spence, F, sr.; Maria Wilson, G, sr.; Addie Ratcliffe, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Charlie Carpenter, G, fr.
Key losses: Madison Worley
Outlook: Virginia High continued its success under Timmons last season by posting a 7-3 district record and advancing to the SWD tournament title game.
The Bearcats then clipped Wise County Central 57-53 in double overtime to open the Region 2D playoffs before falling 47-34 to Gate City.
Maria Wilson supplied 14 points per game, including a 23-point effort in the Wise Central victory. The 6-foot-1 Spence averaged nine points. Wilson and Spence both shoot well from 3-point range.
The Bearcats also rely on junior Aly Wright, sophomore Mary Katherine Wilson and sophomore Ellie Cobb.
Worley, who averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season, is now playing at King University after helping the Bearcats win three district titles. She averages four rebounds and three points per game for King.
VHS opened this season with 4-4 record behind the scoring of Maria Wilson (17.2 ppg.) and Spence. Perimeter shooting and pressure defense are the calling cards for the Bearcats.
Coach’s Quote: “We have a good mix of youth and experience. We will be looking for improvement each night.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544