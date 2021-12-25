2021 Southwest District Girls Basketball Preview

The Bearcats then clipped Wise County Central 57-53 in double overtime to open the Region 2D playoffs before falling 47-34 to Gate City.

Maria Wilson supplied 14 points per game, including a 23-point effort in the Wise Central victory. The 6-foot-1 Spence averaged nine points. Wilson and Spence both shoot well from 3-point range.

The Bearcats also rely on junior Aly Wright, sophomore Mary Katherine Wilson and sophomore Ellie Cobb.

Worley, who averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds last season, is now playing at King University after helping the Bearcats win three district titles. She averages four rebounds and three points per game for King.

VHS opened this season with 4-4 record behind the scoring of Maria Wilson (17.2 ppg.) and Spence. Perimeter shooting and pressure defense are the calling cards for the Bearcats.

Coach’s Quote: “We have a good mix of youth and experience. We will be looking for improvement each night.”

