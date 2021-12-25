2021 Southwest District Boys Basketball Preview

Graham G-Men
Coach: Todd Baker
Last season: 15-1
Key returners: David Graves, F, sr.; Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, G, sr.
Promising newcomers: Connor Roberts, C, jr.; Jacob Pruitt, G, jr.; Braden Watkins, F, jr.
Key losses: Nick Owens; Zach Dales; Kade Roberts
Outlook: The G-Men extended their Southwest District win streak to 56 last season en route to sweeping the SWD regular season and tournament titles.
After defeating Lee High in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs, Graham finally dropped a 62-44 decision to Gate City.
Graves averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists last season en route to earning SWD player of the year honors. With a mix of clever moves and shot making skills, the 6-foot-2 Graves opened this season Tuesday with a 30-point effort in a 62-53 loss at Abingdon.
Bradshaw, who will play football at Virginia Tech, supplied 11 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds per game last season.
Seniors Kaleb Morgan, Ben Morgan, Brayden Surface and Jamin Ni are also in the mix.
Surface started at guard in the Abingdon game. The 6-3, 255-pound Roberts, a standout lineman in football, provides interior defense and hustle.
To compensate for a lack of size, the G-Men will rely on their athletic ability, defense and quickness.
With Bradshaw setting the pace, Graham advanced to the Class 2 football title game this past fall. Due to the delayed start to the season, Graham faces 16 games in January.
Owens is now playing basketball at Bluefield State.
Coach’s Quote: “I like this team. We are deep at guard and have the depth to put pressure on teams. We also have some good athletes from the football team.”
Marion Scarlet Hurricanes
Coach: Adam Burchett
Last season: 5-10
Key returners: Grant Williams, G, sr.; Bradley Thomas, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Logan Langston, G, jr.; Kyle Johnson, C, sr.; Parker Wolfe, F, soph.
Key losses: Tanner Grubb; Jack Hall; Ethan Marchant; Riley Russell
Outlook: Marion closed last season in style with victories over Lebanon and Tazewell in the SWD tournament. The fun run ended with a 73-52 setback against Graham in the finals.
The Scarlet Hurricanes then dropped a 74-63 decision to Ridgeview in the Region 2D tournament.
Williams (21 points and nine rebounds per game) returns to the starting lineup along with Thomas. Williams earned first-team All-SWD honors last season, while Thomas made the second team.
Langston, Wolfe and Johnson also figured into the mix as starters to open the season.
With Williams (16.7 ppg.) and Thomas (12 ppg.) setting the pace, Marion is currently 6-2.
Coach’s Quote: “We have good leadership with Williams and Thomas. This is a young group, but we are working extremely hard to get where we need to be.”
Richlands Blue Tornado
Coach: Fred Phillips
Last season: 6-8
Key returners: Sage Webb, G, sr.; Dylan Brown, jr.
Promising newcomers: Hunter Smith, sr.; Colton Mullins, sr.; Sam Varney, sr.; Canyon Wilson, sr.
Key losses: Cade Berry; Luke Wess
Outlook: Richlands defeated Virginia High 60-44 in the opening round of the SWD tournament last season before falling 75-45 to Graham. The Blues then fell 86-33 to eventual state champion Union in the regional tournament.
Five players reached double figures as Richlands (5-0) opened this season with an 81-72 double overtime victory against Honaker. A total of 12 players then scored against Twin Valley.
Wilson and Smith are averaging double figures. Varney deposited 15 points in Monday’s 70-47 defeat of Grundy, where the Blues canned 13 3-pointers.
Coach’s Quote: “This is a group that will have to work hard and do their jobs each and every night to be competitive. Everyone on our team has a role, all 13 players and three coaches.”
Tazewell Bulldogs
Coach: Kondwani Patterson
Last season: 7-9
Key returners: Jacob Witt, F, sr.; Ethan Mills, F, sr.; Gideon Collier, F, sr.; Tre Blankenship, soph.
Promising newcomers: Brodi Patterson, soph.; Carter Creasy, fr.
Key losses: Josiah Jordan
Outlook: Tazewell advanced to the regional playoffs last season before falling 82-42 to Gate City.
In his second season as the Bulldog coach, Patterson has some size to work with in the 6-foot-6 Mills, the 6-4 Witt and the 6-4 Duty.
Other players in the mix are seniors Andre Hickman and Michael Ball along with juniors Sean Ray, Carlin Stone, Johan Willis and Connor Cline.
So far this season, the Bulldogs (0-4) have been led in scoring by Witt and Mills. Creasy, who posted record-setting numbers as a quarterback this past fall, supplied 18 points on Monday in a 49-47 loss to Grundy.
Jordan averaged 18 points last season.
Coach’s Quote: Not available
Virginia High Bearcats
Coach: Julius Gallishaw
Last season: 4-11
Key returners: Ajanni Delaney, F, sr.
Promising newcomers: Dante Worley, G, jr.; Kenyae Carter, G, sr.; Stevie Thomas, G, sr.; Donnie Thomas, F, soph.
Key losses: Jean Mulumba; Dalton Taylor
Outlook: The Bearcats have opened their second season under Gallishaw with a 4-1 record behind the dynamic play of Worley.
A quick transfer from Tri-Cities Christian, Worley is averaging over 15 points at point guard.
Carter, a transfer from Tennessee High, has also been productive with a pair of 15-point efforts.
Delaney was one of the leaders in the breakthrough season for the VHS football team. A tenacious defender, Delaney earned second-team all-district honors last season.
Brothers Stevie and 6-2 Donnie Thomas were also standouts in football.
Aquemini Martin and Darvarion Mozzell also have varsity experience. Martin provides rebounding and defense in the interior, while Mozzell can shoot from the perimeter.
The Bearcats connected on 12 3-pointers in a season-opening 79-42 win against Patrick Henry, while 10 players scored in a 65-49 victory against John Battle.
After falling to Richlands in the opening round of the SWD tournament last season, the Bearcats defeated John Battle 66-62 in a VHSL Plus-One game.
Coach’s Quote: “We’re very excited about this group. Last season was extremely tough being my first year and our team having to deal with COVID. There are a lot of great teams in the conference, and our goal is to compete every night.”
