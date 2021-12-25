2021 Southwest District Boys Basketball Preview

Promising newcomers: Dante Worley, G, jr.; Kenyae Carter, G, sr.; Stevie Thomas, G, sr.; Donnie Thomas, F, soph.

Key losses: Jean Mulumba; Dalton Taylor

Outlook: The Bearcats have opened their second season under Gallishaw with a 4-1 record behind the dynamic play of Worley.

A quick transfer from Tri-Cities Christian, Worley is averaging over 15 points at point guard.

Carter, a transfer from Tennessee High, has also been productive with a pair of 15-point efforts.

Delaney was one of the leaders in the breakthrough season for the VHS football team. A tenacious defender, Delaney earned second-team all-district honors last season.

Brothers Stevie and 6-2 Donnie Thomas were also standouts in football.

Aquemini Martin and Darvarion Mozzell also have varsity experience. Martin provides rebounding and defense in the interior, while Mozzell can shoot from the perimeter.

The Bearcats connected on 12 3-pointers in a season-opening 79-42 win against Patrick Henry, while 10 players scored in a 65-49 victory against John Battle.