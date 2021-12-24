2021 Locals in Professional Baseball

The Stats: The right-hander showed why he is one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system in 2021. He had a 4.91 ERA and one save in four appearances with the big-league club during spring training and then went 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He capped the year by going 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in five games (two starts) for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the prestigious Arizona Fall League. He was a member of the AFL’s All-Star Team.