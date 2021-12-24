2021 Locals in Professional Baseball Wrap-Up

Minor League Baseball
Tyler Blaum
Position: Catcher
College: UVa-Wise
The Stats: Blaum debuted on the independent league circuit with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League (.231, one RBI in 11 games) and the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League (.175, three RBIs in 16 games) in his first pro season.
Trey Cabbage
Position: Outfield
High School: Grainger
The Stats: Cabbage’s sixth pro season was his best yet as he hit a combined .264 with 27 home runs and 82 RBIs between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita in the Minnesota Twins farm system. He signed with the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent last month.
Evan Carter
Position: Outfield
High School: Elizabethton
The Stats: A back injury cut short his first professional season after 32 games in which he hit .236 with two home runs and 12 RBIs for the Low-A Down East Wood Ducks. Baseball America ranks him as the eighth-best prospect in the Texas Rangers farm system.
Will Carter
Position: Pitcher
High School: Science Hill
The Stats: The 28-year-old right-hander was 3-3 with one save and a 5.02 ERA in 37 games (two starts) for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He’s currently a free agent.
Will Craig
Position: First Base/Outfield
High School: Science Hill
The Stats: Just call him the well-traveled Will Craig as he played 18 MLB games for the Pittsburgh Pirates (.217, one home run, three RBIs), 33 games for Triple-A Indianapolis (.287, eight homers, 23 RBIs) and 60 games for the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization (.249, six homers, 30 RBIs). He’s currently a free agent.
Chase Cunningham
Position: Pitcher
High School: Tennessee High
The Stats: The right-hander went 5-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 17 starts for the Southern Illinois Miners of the independent Frontier League in what was his sixth and final season of pro ball.
Ryan Dickt
Position: Catcher
College: UVa-Wise
The Stats: His 2021 season consisted of three games with the Atlantic League’s Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and 37 games and a .184 batting average for the champion Saranac Lake Surge of the Empire Professional Baseball League.
Greg Duncan
Position: Pitcher
College: UVa-Wise
The Stats: He played for both the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the independent American Association and Gateway Grizzlies of the independent Frontier League. He finished his first pro season 0-3 with one save and a 6.06 ERA in 13 appearances.
Thomas Francisco
Position: First Base
High School: Abingdon
The Stats: In his first pro season, Francisco compiled a .294 batting average with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 33 games between Low-A Palm Beach and High-A Peoria.
Clint Freeman
Position: Pitcher/First Base
High School: David Crockett
College: East Tennessee State
The Stats: The two-way player fared better at the plate (.276, two home runs, nine RBIs) than he did on the mound (1-5, 6.34 ERA in 33 relief outings) for the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League.
Will Gardner
Position: Pitcher
High School: Morristown West
The Stats: The right-hander was 2-5 with a 7.71 ERA in 33 appearances for the Altoona Curve, Pittsburgh’s Double-A farm team. He was released by the Pirates organization last month.
Justin Grimm
Position: Pitcher
High School: Virginia High
The Stats: The 33-year-old righty spent the entire season with the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, and was 3-1 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in 45 appearances. He struck out 72 batters in 47 1/3 innings of work. Grimm, who has spent eight seasons at the big-league level, is currently a free agent.
Reed Hayes
Position: Pitcher
High School: Science Hill
The Stats: It was a tough year for the right-hander, who was released by the Baltimore Orioles organization in July after going 0-2 with a 12.86 ERA in seven games between the Florida Complex League squad and Double-A Bowie. He hooked on with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the independent American Association and had a 9.95 EA in seven appearances.
Chase Illig
Position: Catcher
High School: Tazewell
The Stats: A back-up catcher in the New York Yankees farm system, Illig hit .097 (3-for-31) with three RBIs in 14 games. He spent time with High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.
Micah Kaczor
Position: Pitcher
College: East Tennessee State
The Stats: The Colorado farmhand was 6-3 with a 3.81 in 13 games (eight starts), all but one with the Arizona Complex League Rockies. In his lone outing for Double-A Hartford on Sept. 19, he spun five scoreless innings of relief to record a win.
Landon Knack
Position: Pitcher
High School: Science Hill
College: East Tennessee State
The Stats: The right-hander showed why he is one of the top prospects in the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system in 2021. He had a 4.91 ERA and one save in four appearances with the big-league club during spring training and then went 7-1 with a 3.18 ERA in 16 games (11 starts) between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He capped the year by going 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in five games (two starts) for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the prestigious Arizona Fall League. He was a member of the AFL’s All-Star Team.
Andrew Lee
Position: Pitcher
High School: Morristown West
The Stats: He was 3-6 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in 26 games (eight starts) split between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester in the Washington Nationals system.
Carter Linton
Position: Pitcher
High School: Dobyns-Bennett
The Stats: He was released by the Atlanta Braves organization in November after compiling a 5.68 ERA in five relief outings for the Low-A Augusta GreenJackets in his first pro season.
Marcus Nidiffer
Position: Catcher/Designated Hitter
High School: Tennessee High
The Stats: Coaxed by manager Jamie Keefe to join the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League in mid-July after a bevy of transactions and injuries left the roster in flux, the 34-year-old Nidiffer was 1-for-3 with a walk in two games. It was his first time in the pro ranks since 2018.
Caleb Sheets
Position: Pitcher
High School: Chilhowie
College: King University
The Stats: A 26-year-old rookie, Sheets signed with the High Point Bats of the independent Southern Shores Professional Baseball League after a strong showing at a tryout camp. The left-hander went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in two appearances for the club.
Hunter Stratton
Position: Pitcher
High School: Sullivan East
The Stats: It was a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect, who was 2-2 with seven saves and a 2.39 ERA in 38 relief outings between Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis. The right-hander struck out 70 batters in 49 1/3 innings. He pitched to the tune of a 4.50 ERA in five appearances for Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League.
Gabe Wurtz
Position: Outfield
College: UVa-Wise
The Stats: He was named the offensive player of the year for the Mountain Division of the independent Pecos League after hitting .414 with 22 home runs and 86 RBIs in 54 games for the champion Tucson Saguaros. He then hooked on with the Houston Apollos of the independent American Association and batted .234 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 13 games.
Major League Baseball
Will Little
Position: Umpire
High School: Science Hill
College: Milligan
The Stats: He worked 116 regular-season games and four postseason contests in his ninth MLB season. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (May 19) and Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (June 3) were ejected by Little in 2021.
Brett Martin
Position: Pitcher
High School: Morristown East
The Stats: The left-handed specialist made a team-high 66 outings for the Rangers and was 4-4 with a 3.18 ERA.
Daniel Norris
Position: Pitcher
High School: Science Hill
The Stats: The veteran left-hander struggled between the Detroit Tigers and Milwaukee Brewers, going 2-3 with one save and a 6.16 ERA in 56 appearances out of the bullpen. Milwaukee acquired him in a trade from Detroit on July 30 and he did not make the Brewers’ postseason roster due to lackluster results. He is currently a free agent.
