2021 Hogoheegee/Mountain Empire Football Preview Capsules

The Warriors have one of the top kickers in Southwest Virginia in junior Daniel Hutton, who has already booted a field goal in each of the first two games.

Coach’s Quote: “The junior and senior class have played a lot of football so far in their high school careers. Having played an entire extra season over the last two years, 10 playoff games, the juniors have senior-like experience, while the seniors have already been a part of 42 games in their careers coming into this year. Many seniors finish football without that much experience. All the extra games over the last several years have another meaning – four more days of practice each week. With this shortened season being what it is, the experience factor will be a huge advantage.”