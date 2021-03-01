 Skip to main content
2021 Hogoheegee/Mountain Empire Football Preview Capsules
2021 Hogoheegee/Mountain Empire Football Preview Capsules

holston

Quaheim Brooks returns to lead Holston at quarterback.

 Earl Neikirk | Special to the BHC

Chilhowie Warriors

Coach: Jeff Robinson

2019 record: 9-3 (3-1)

Key returners: Jordan Williams, RB/DE, sr.; Jonathan Gilley, RB/DB, jr.; Gabino Silverio, TE/LB, sr.; Eli Hancock, OL, sr.; Colby Crutchfield, OL, sr.; D.J. Martin, DB, jr.; Daniel Hutton, K, jr.

Promising newcomers: Kevin Crewey, RB/LB, soph.; Marcos Silverio, LB, fr.; Seth Thomas, DE/TE, fr.

Key losses: Logan Adams, QB; Malachi Thomas, DB; J.T. LeFew, DL; Lucas Greer, DL; Lucas Doss, WR; Thomas Peery, DL; Josh Allison, DL

Outlook: Chilhowie has had mixed results so far, opening the season with a quality 9-0 win over the J.I. Burton Raiders and then suffering a 14-5 setback to Marion five days later.

With five starters back on offense and four returning on defense, the Warriors are still finding their footing in some ways.

Speaking of footing, leading rusher Jonathan Gilley (926 rushing yards, 347 receiving yards in 2019) and Jordan Williams (432 yards, six TDs) have experience toting the pigskin. D.J. Martin takes over at quarterback after backing up Logan Adams in 2019.

Colby Crutchfield anchors the offensive line.

Linebacker Gabino Silverio (89 tackles, four sacks, one interception) spearheads the defense, where Jonathan Gilley and D.J. Martin are proven in the secondary.

The Warriors have one of the top kickers in Southwest Virginia in junior Daniel Hutton, who has already booted a field goal in each of the first two games.

Chilhowie will have already played half its regular-season schedule after Friday night’s contest with Northwood in this wacky spring season brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Coach’s Quote: “The junior and senior class have played a lot of football so far in their high school careers. Having played an entire extra season over the last two years, 10 playoff games, the juniors have senior-like experience, while the seniors have already been a part of 42 games in their careers coming into this year. Many seniors finish football without that much experience. All the extra games over the last several years have another meaning – four more days of practice each week. With this shortened season being what it is, the experience factor will be a huge advantage.”

Roster

1 Zak Tuell

2 Hunter Hall

3 Derrick McGee

4 Ezra Taylor

6 Dawson Walters

7 D.J. Martin

9 Marcos Silverio

11 Kyle Plemmons

12 Kevin Crewey

13 Gabino Silverio

19 Daniel Hutton

20 Chris George

22 Ian Sturgill

23 Dyln Stevenson

25 Jonathan Gilley

27 Chase Lewis

32 Daniel Hutton

33 Talan Poe

44 Jordan Williams

52 Colby Crutchfield

55 Conner Castle

56 Cayden Castle

57 Aiden Hoagland

58 Matt Moore

59 Greg Fullen

61 Ethan Doss

62 Nate Taylor

64 Joey Widener

65 Aemon Cress

66 Caleb Delp

68 Gavin Freeman

70 Hunter Powers

74 Cole Miller

77 Eli Hancock

79 Chris Cline

88 Seth Thomas

Schedule:

Feb. 22 J.I. Burton W, 9-0

Feb. 27 Marion L, 14-5

March 5 Northwood H

March 12 Rural Retreat A

March 26 Patrick Henry H

April 2 Holston A

Holston Cavaliers

Coach: Derrick Patterson

2019 record: 7-4 (1-3)

Key returners: Quaheim Brooks, QB/DB, sr.; Jordan Ezzell, RB/LB, jr.; Dustin Bott, OL, soph.; Coltin Puckett, OL/DL, sr.; Lane Blevins, OL/LB, jr.; Brycen Sheets, TE/DB, jr.; Logan Walden, WR, sr.; Ethan Norris, WR, sr.; Tristan Allen, DL, sr.; Gage Quina, DB, jr.; Logan Walden, DB/WR, sr.

Promising newcomers: Dillon Bott, OL, soph.; Caleb Casey, DL, fr.

Key losses: Austin Faris, RB/LB; Ryan Millinger, DL/TE; Gibson McPeek, OL; Chase Taylor, OL/DL

Outlook: Holston hasn’t won the Hogoheegee District since 1984, but the Cavaliers have a serious shot at ending that drought this spring.

The Cavaliers return eight starters on each side of the ball and posted a 20-12 win over defending district and region champion Patrick Henry on Saturday.

Quarterback Quaheim Brooks has already rushed for three scores and thrown a TD pass this season. He threw for more than 1,000 yards in 2019 and helped Holston win its first playoff game since 2009.

Running back Jordan Ezzell (685 rushing yards, 262 receiving yards in ‘19), tight end Brycen Sheets, wide receiver Logan Walden (475 receiving yards, seven TDs; 239 kick return yards), Ethan Norris (118 receiving yards) and Trent Johnson will also be playmakers.

Defensively, Lane Blevins sets the pace as he finished with 138 tackles in 2019. Sheets (93 tackles), Ezzell (70 tackles), Brooks (32 tackles, two interceptions), Walden (21 tackles, two INTs), Tristan Allen, Coltin Puckett, Alex Widener and Dustin Bott are also hard hitters.

Holston has speed, skill and experience and if the guys up front continue to improve, it could be a special spring in Damascus.

Coach’s Quote: “We have enough talent to take another step forward and progress from the 2019 season, but we must be more disciplined and handle the challenges that COVID has presented us with great focus and determination.”

Roster:

1 Trent Johnson

2 Jordan Ezzell

3 Quaheim Brooks

4 Ethan Norris

5 Logan Walden

7 Landon Sanders

8 Colt Millinger

14 Brycen Sheets

24 Gage Quina

25 Jacob Bott

32 Ashton Chafin

52 Lance Thomas

54 Tristan Hess

55 Lane Blevins

58 Caleb Casey

60 Dillon Bott

64 Jacob Chambers

65 David Robertson

67 Dustin Bott

70 Boone Thomas

72 Coltin Puckett

74 Brack Stamper

78 Alex Widener

Schedule:

Feb. 22 Grayson County L, 24-20

Feb. 27 Patrick Henry W, 20-12

March 6 Twin Valley A

March 12 Northwood A

March 26 Rural Retreat A

April 2 Chilhowie H

Patrick Henry Rebels

Coach: Seth Padgett

2019 record: 13-1 (4-0)

Key returners: Hunter Wachob, OL, sr.; Ean Rhea, TE/DE, sr.; Caleb Walk, DL, sr.; Chase Brown, LB/WR, sr.; Connor Beeson, RB, jr.; Caleb Walk, TE, sr.; Clay Mora, DL, jr. Cody Pruitt, LB, jr.; Bobby Cline, LB, soph.

Promising newcomer: J-Kwon McFail, soph.

Key losses: Dakota Rector, QB; Nate Stovall, OL; Zach Brown, RB; Cody Smith, RB; Ryan Bunnell, OL

Outlook: After winning the 2019 Hogoheegee District and Region 1D titles and reaching the state semifinals in what was the best season in program history, Patrick Henry goes for an encore.

Seth Padgett is the new head coach and inherits a team with eight starters back on defense and seven on offense.

The most notable returnee is Ean Rhea, who made 138 tackles last season, 48 of which occurred behind the line of scrimmage. As a tight end, he had 404 receiving yards.

Four of the top five tacklers from last season are back in the fold for the Rebels with Chase Brown (148 tackles), Cody Pruitt (104 tackles) and Bobby Cline (92 tackles) looking to join Rhea in shutting down opposing offenses.

Caleb Walk, Hunter Wachob and Clay Mora lead the way up front.

Connor Beeson (578 rushing yards), Pruitt (272 rushing yards) and Brown pace the offense for PH. Beeson has returned from a serious leg injury suffered in last year’s state semifinals and he scored both of his team’s TDs in a 20-12 season-opening loss to Holston.

It will be interesting to see how the Rebels respond to their first regular-season loss since Oct. 25, 2018.

Coach’s Quote: “We are counting on all our seniors to be leaders.”

Roster

1 Connor Beeson

2 Chase Brown

4 Josh Ashby

5 Ean Rhea

7 Wyatt Wright

8 Takota Pecina

9 Ben Belcher

11 Lakota Pecina

14 Hayden Jackson

20 Cody Pruitt

22 J-Kwon McFail

25 Bobby Cline

28 Lane Rasnake

32 Connor Kausch

33 Devan Tilson

50 Braxton Light

52 Hunter Wachob

56 Jacob Mutter

57 Dalton Fore

62 Tommy Hudson

64 Colton South

66 Nathan Roop

68 Clay Mora

71 Iziah Johnson

74 Trevor Tiller

75 Jared Mock

77 Toby Hayden

81 Zach Burke

84 Caleb Walk

Schedule:

Feb. 27 Holston L, 20-12

March 5 Rural Retreat H

March 13 Honaker A

March 19 Grundy H

March 26 Chilhowie A

April 2 Northwood H

Rural Retreat Indians

Coach: Jamey Hughes

2019 record: 4-5 (2-2)

Key returners: Wyatt Sage, QB/LB, sr.; Lucas Brewer, RB/DB, sr.; Gatlin Hight, RB/WR/DB, soph.; Damien Sage, OL, jr.; Nathan Turner, OL/DL, sr.; Chase Musser, TE/DL, jr.; Hunter Lemmon, TE/DL, sr.; Jacob Alford, LB, jr.; Eli Fortuner, LB, jr.

Key losses: Ross Via, OL; Wyatt Cregger, OL/LB; Isaac O’Neil, DB

Outlook: It doesn’t take a sage individual to realize that Rural Retreat is dangerous and the Indians showed their potential in a season-opening 12-6 victory over Fort Chiswell as quarterback Wyatt Sage threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Crouse with 3:57 remaining to seal the deal.

Sage was a backup signal-caller last season and he will have plenty of weapons around him with running back Lucas Brewer and Gatlin Hight to hand the ball off to. Hight had 134 yards on 18 carries in that season-opening win.

Sage, Brewer, Hight, Chase Musser, Hunter Lemmon and Nathan Turner will be among those counted on to make valuable contributions on both sides of the ball. Musser was a second-team All-Hogoheegee selection in 2019 at tight end, while linebacker Eli Fortuner earned honorable mention.

The defense is stout and the offense should improve as guys get experience in key spots.

Coach’s Quote: “I think this year could be good for the game. With limited preparation time, coaches will focus more on the fundamentals. How you block, tackle and take care of the football will likely determine your level of success. We took some steps in the right direction last year and we are looking forward to building on that.”

Roster:

2 Hunter Crouse

3 Wyatt Sage

5 Gatlin Hight

6 Caleb Roberts

7 Gunner Hagerman

8 Jacob Crouse

9 Kaiden Atkinson

10 Ely Blevins

14 Christopher Martin

15 Tucker Fontaine

16 Lucas Brewer

17 Parker Stone

22 Ethan Arnold

29 Jacob Alford

33 Noah Bandrimer

51/86 Hunter Lemmon

52/25 Eli Fortuner

56 Ryan Newby

57 Nathan Turner

58 Damien Sage

59 Jacob Dalton

63 Colton Terry

65 Carter Rouse

70 Jacob Holston

75 Isaac Shrader

79 Alijeh Nunley

85 Chase Musser

88 Odell Stroupe

Schedule:

Feb. 22 Fort Chiswell W, 12-6

March 5 Patrick Henry A

March 12 Chilhowie H

March 19 Northwood A

March 26 Holston H

TBD George Wythe H

Northwood Panthers

Coach: Tim Johnson

2019 record: 1-9 (0-4)

Key returners: Robert Burkett, RB/LB, sr.; Tyler Waddel, WR, sr.; Justin Zhang, DL, sr; Seth DeBusk, QB/DB, jr.; Michael Frye, WR/DB, sr.; Zack Puckett; Dalton Hoover;

Promising newcomers: Blaine Joannou; K.J. Comer; Denim Kirk; Austin Fisher

Key losses: None

Outlook: Northwood is one of the few football teams in the entire Virginia High School League that can make this proclamation – All 22 starters are back. The Panthers hope that translates to some success after consecutive 1-9 showings.

Running back/linebacker Robert Burkett, wide receiver Tyler Waddel, defensive lineman Justin Zhang, defensive back Seth DeBusk and all-purpose player Michael Frye earned second-team All-Hogoheegee District honors in 2019.

Frye has speed to burn and in an 18-13 season-opening loss to Grundy, he caught a 42-yard pass from DeBusk and a 9-yard scoring strike from Gage Hogston.

Dalton Hoover, C.B. Johnson, Chris Frye, Dalton Hoover and Caney Snodgrass will also be counted on to contribute on both sides of the ball.

Coach’s Quote: “Like most teams in the state, we are glad to finally get to play some football. It’s rare to return all 22 starters and we are really excited about the upcoming season. We are looking to continue toe progress we made at the end of last season and become a football program that competes week in and out. The kids know our expectations heading into year two and, as always, realize the importance of responsibility and accountability.”

Roster:

2 Sam Rhea

4 Chris Frye

5 Chaz Cassell

7 Caney Snodgrass

8 Dakota Woods

9 Dyson Briggs

10 Gage Hogston

11 Clayton Rhea

12 Seth DeBusk

20 Tyler Waddle

21 Brandon Woodward

23 Michael Frye

24 Robert Burkett

25 Ethan Graber

32 Austin Graber

33 Nick Prater

40 Jake Keesee

45 Bradin Hall

51 KJ Comer

52 Blaine Joannou

54 Justin Zhang

55 Denim Kirk

60 Caleb Johnson

61 Lucas Van Deest

62 Logan Roop

65 Caleb Gobble

66 Austin Boardwine

70 Josh Nunley

71 Matthew Trivett

73 Dalton Hoover

75 Zack Puckett

77 Dalton Thomas

88 Drake Maiden

Schedule:

Feb. 23 Grundy L, 18-13

March 5 Chilhowie A

March 12 Holston H

March 19 Rural Retreat H

March 26 Hurley H

April 1 Patrick Henry A

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

George Wythe Maroons

Coach: Brandon Harner

Last season: 9-3 (4-1)

Key returners: Dorran Harmon, OL, sr.; Konard Holbrook, OL, sr.; Braydon Thompson, WR/DB, sr.

Yianni Kapranos, K, sr.; Connor Fowler, DL, sr.; Davion Tillison, WR, sr.

Promising newcomers: Ben Jollay, QB, soph.; Laden Houston, RB/LB, fr.; Tandom Smith, LB, fr.; Austin Repass, WR/LB, fr.

Key losses: Cole Simmons, QB; Dorrian McMillan, LB; Ravvon Wells, RB; Nick Martin, LB; Dayson McMillan, LB

Outlook: George Wythe doesn’t rebuild, the Maroons just reload has been said time and time again.

The 2019 Region 1C runner-up lost some key pieces– most notably quarterback Cole Simmons, the Mountain Empire District offensive player of the year – but GW still has all-state wide receiver Braydon Thompson catching passes, all-state kicker Yianni Kapranos splitting the uprights and Ursinus College signee Dorran Harmon anchoring the offensive and defensive lines.

Thompson recently picked up an offer from Virginia Military Institute and he’ll be the top target for Ben Jollay, the new starting signal-caller for GW. Davion Tillison, a King University track and field signee, is also a playmaker at wide receiver, as is Leyton Fowler.

The offensive and defensive lines are senior dominated for George Wythe as well.

Will it be enough to unseat Galax from the top of MED and Region 1C?

Coach’s Quote: “We are very excited to have the opportunity to play this winter/spring. We have a great group of seniors that work every hard and have very high expectations for this year. They have been great leaders during the pandemic and have done a tremendous job of taking the young players under their wing to help them be successful. The amount of success we have this year will be determined by your seniors and how quickly the younger players can be mentally ready to play.”

Roster:

2 Luke Jollay

3 Davion Tillison

4 Laden Houston

5 Ladon Bennett

6 Ben Jollay

7 Brady Walters

8 Devan Patel

10 Leyton Fowler

11 Yianni Kapranos

12 Caleb Campbell

15 Tandom Smith

19 Braydon Thompson

20 T.J. Pulliam

21 Zane Perkins

22 Austin Repass

23 Peyton Coe

24 Cody Davis

25 Aiden McClelland

26 Dustin Bloomer

32 Colin Ward

33/58 Colton Green

51 Eli Doyle

52 Connor Fowler

53 Jaylin Sayles

54 Konard Holbrook

55 Dorran Harmon

56 Jason Lawson

62 Tanner Phillips

64 Josh Russell

65 Cristal Clarke

68 Owen Repass

70 Alex Murrell

75 Bryce Gregory

85 Logan Ward

87 Jack Formato

Schedule:

March 6 Bland County A

March 13 Galax A

March 20 Auburn H

March 27 Fort Chiswell H

April 3 Grayson County H

TBD Rural Retreat A

Hogoheegee District Preseason Coaches Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

1. (tie) Chilhowie (2) 14

Holston (2) 14

3. Patrick Henry (1) 11

4. Rural Retreat 7

5. Northwood 4

